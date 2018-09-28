In the November/December 2018 issue, the back-page “Potpourri for the Pen” column featured a matching game in which readers had to match the first lines of famous books to their titles. Find an interactive version of the activity here, followed by an answer key for the magazine edition.

Can You Match the First Lines of These Famous Books to Their Titles?

H. “124 was spiteful.”

G. “There was a hand in the darkness, and it held a knife.”

B. “This is my favorite book in all the world, though I have never read it.”

J. “All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.”

F. “It was a pleasure to burn.”

A. “We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold.”

C. “Ships at a distance have every man’s wish on board.”

I. “When I stepped out into the bright sunlight from the darkness of the movie house, I had only two things on my mind: Paul Newman and a ride home.”

E. “All children, except one, grow up.”

D. “When I think of my wife, I always think of her head.”

