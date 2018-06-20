The Potpourri for the Pen column in the September 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest featured a game in which you had to match these famous authors to their unexpected day job. Take the quiz below. (If you’re just looking for the answer key from the magazine, scroll past the quiz for a list of the answers.)

Find the Answer Key from the Magazine Below [Quiz spoilers ahead!]

…

…

…

Kurt Vonnegut – G. Car Dealer

Harper Lee – D. Airline Ticketing Agent

Haruki Murakami – H. Jazz Bar Manager

J.D. Salinger – I. Cruise Line Entertainment Director

Agatha Christie – B. Apothecary’s Assistant

Fyodor Dostoyevsky – C. Engineer

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – E. Surgeon

William Burroughs – A. Exterminator

Octavia Butler – J. Potato Chip Inspector

Vladimir Nabokov – F. Zoology Museum Curator

Read more in the September 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest, or subscribe to get WD all year long.

You might also like: