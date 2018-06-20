The Potpourri for the Pen column in the September 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest featured a game in which you had to match these famous authors to their unexpected day job. Take the quiz below. (If you’re just looking for the answer key from the magazine, scroll past the quiz for a list of the answers.)
Find the Answer Key from the Magazine Below [Quiz spoilers ahead!]
Kurt Vonnegut – G. Car Dealer
Harper Lee – D. Airline Ticketing Agent
Haruki Murakami – H. Jazz Bar Manager
J.D. Salinger – I. Cruise Line Entertainment Director
Agatha Christie – B. Apothecary’s Assistant
Fyodor Dostoyevsky – C. Engineer
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle – E. Surgeon
William Burroughs – A. Exterminator
Octavia Butler – J. Potato Chip Inspector
Vladimir Nabokov – F. Zoology Museum Curator