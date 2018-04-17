Camp NaNoWriMo: Take Our “What Kind of Camper Are You?” Quiz

We’re about half way through the April session of Camp NaNoWriMo and having a blast with our spring projects.

If you haven’t heard of Camp NaNoWriMo, it’s a virtual writer’s retreat—an extension of November’s National Novel Writing Month—designed for maximum flexibility and creativity. Camp NaNo offers sessions in both April and July, welcoming word-count goals up to 1 million. Campers can tackle any project they’d like, including new novel drafts, revision, poetry, scripts, and short stories.

Here, the Camp NaNoWriMo team has shared a special quiz for campers (and any writer!) to determine which camper personality matches yours. Are you an adventurer, or are you more relaxed—or are you the glamping type? Find out below—and be sure to sign up for camp NaNoWriMo!

