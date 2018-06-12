They say the journey is more important than the destination, but you’ve been planning this trip for months, dammit!
The Prompt
You have nearly arrived at your dream destination. Thus far, the trip has been uneventful, and there’s only an hour’s drive left between you and vacation bliss—when suddenly the vehicle breaks down, leaving you stranded. Where are you, and what do you do?
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
Breath labored, eyes stinging, Joe almost mows down the woman waving her arms. He swerves and swears out loud, pulls to the shoulder and puts the Lexus in park. Through his tears he sees the woman at his side window, blonde, beautiful, disruptive. He’s not through yet. He needs to grieve. He doesn’t need this. He rolls down the window, the raindrops pelt his face.
“Am I glad to see you,” she says, soaked to the skin, shivering. “My car broke down and my phone’s dead.”
He pinches the bridge of his nose, discreetly wipes at his eyes. “Get in before you freeze to death.” He cranks up the heat and hands her his jacket to dry off with.
“Thank you so much,” her smile is radiant. “I think you might’ve saved my life.” She brushes wet hair from her face and looks into his red eyes. “Uh oh, what’s wrong?”
“I’m fine,” he says, looking away.
“And here I thought I’d be the one doing the crying.” She puts a hand on his shoulder and pulls it away. “Sorry, bad habit.”
Joe sniffs and takes a deep breath. “I’m fine, really.”
“It’s really kind of awkward,” she says. “I know this is a bad time, but I’m robbing you.” From somewhere a gun is in her hand.
“Funny.” He suppresses a chuckle.
“It’s no joke.”
“I know, but it’s still funny.” Joe holds his own gun and they stare at each other. He’s surprised by her smile.
“I think they call this a Mexican standoff,” she says, hand steady. “I’m not sure why.”
“I’m sure there’s an origin somewhere.”
“Why were you crying?” Her eyes are electric blue. “You don’t seem the type.”
“Is there a type?” he says.
She shrugs. “What now?”
“Well, for one thing, I know you won’t shoot me.”
She applies pressure on the trigger. “Bold assumption.”
“I know you won’t shoot me because you don’t want to die.” He touches the barrel of his Glock to her forehead. “I know that because I kill people and I can tell.”
“You kill people,” she says. “Talk about poetic justice.”
“Ain’t it though.”
“Of all the people to flag down.”
“You want to know why I was crying?” He watches as she nods. “I mourn my victims.”
“You mourn the people you shoot, how nice.”
“I do it because nobody else will.”
“What about me?” she says, lowering her gun. “Do you think I have anyone who’ll mourn?”
“Forgive my assertiveness, but no.”
“Will you mourn for me?” she says, tears streaming.
“It’s what I do.”
“Thank you.”
“Don’t thank me yet. I’m considering letting you go.”
“No. I want to be mourned.”
“They all do.”
“Then I guess I’m no different,” she says.
“I think you are.”
He slips the gun under the seat and puts the truck in drive. After a while, he flips off the wipers and the sun peeks from the clouds.
“Maybe we’ll see a rainbow,” he says, taking her hand. She nods and tries not to smile.
STRANDED
Tommy was still staring at the doorman in front of the St. Regis as we made our way to the front desk. Ariella tried to slide across the polished lobby floor, and Anne was just grinning like she were in Heaven. I felt sick.
“And you are…?” asked some dude with a little too much oomph.
“Uh…we’re not anyone,” I answered, trying to pry my eyes away from the billion dollar chandeliers. “You see, we just…”
“Yes, of course, sir. Now then, are you here for the free ten-day writer’s convention, sponsored by the Balsam Foundation?”
“No, no. I…I only…” Oh, man. All this luxury. It was sickening. How did I get here?
“Sir, let me look for a room…”
Ariella was yelling. “Daddy, Tommy keeps saying I love the elevator man! Tell him to quit it!”
“Tommy! Please!” But he didn’t hear. He was too busy jumping on the leather chairs and peeking at the patrons in the restaurant. They were waving to him.
“No, I don’t want, I mean…look, it’s like this.” I took a deep breath. Mr. Check-In folded his arms. “My family is from Connecticut, and we’re on our way to a camping trip at Roadkill County Park in New Jersey. We came through Manhattan and our car broke down in front of your hotel. I…I don’t want all this. We want a simple vacation, out with nature. Away from the opulence and sensationalism. We want to be human. Could you possibly help me find an auto service to tow me away from this ostentatious place?”
Mr. Check-In laughed. “Bravo! Bravo, sir! That was excellent prose! I have no doubt your works must be firmly entrenched in the international writing community. Now let’s see about your room…”
“No! I’m serious!” I cried, as Anne gently put her arm on my shoulder.
“Max!” whispered Anne desperately. “Tell him I dabble in writing! Just do it! They have a spa!”
“No! Please, Anne! I hate this! Nature is so much nic–”
“Here you go, sir! The Astor Suite. Now the pool is available to the children…”
“POOL?” yelled Tommy. “YES!! I’m getting my bathing suit!”
“Get mine, too!” shouted Ariella.
“NO! NO! We need them for Dung-doo Lake!” It was too late, Tommy ran out, his eyes on the doorman again.
“Sir, your beautiful wife may use the spa while you work out at the gym.”
Anne took my hands. “Yes, Max, your beautiful wife may use the spa while you work out at the gym. HAVE-A-NICE-WORKOUT!” Suddenly she wasn’t there.
I groaned. Tommy came running in with some well dressed men holding our bags andthe kerosene oil stove. “Dad! This is Gregory and Dominic! They’re takin’ in our stuff!”
Ariella jumped on a fancy luggage cart. “Whee!” I needed to sit down.
Oh, my vacation was shot. Plans gone. What a horrible experience.
Would my family ever forgive me?
Pretty funny stuff, rlk. Too bad they won’t see Dung-doo Lake.