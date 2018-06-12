They say the journey is more important than the destination, but you’ve been planning this trip for months, dammit!

The Prompt

You have nearly arrived at your dream destination. Thus far, the trip has been uneventful, and there’s only an hour’s drive left between you and vacation bliss—when suddenly the vehicle breaks down, leaving you stranded. Where are you, and what do you do?

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

