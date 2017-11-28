Image from the blog and book 2 Kinds of People by João Rocha, a Portuguese art director who illustrates many different kinds of incompatible people.
Today’s writing prompt comes to you courtesy of my former colleague Katie W., who is most definitely that kind of person.
The Prompt: “There are two kinds of people in this world,” my companion slurred, pausing to take another artless swig. “Those who ______ and those who _______.”
Continue the story in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
“There are two kinds of people in this world,” my companion slurred, pausing to take another artless swig. “Those who kill and those who don’t.”
I nodded solemnly, my eyes cast down at the glass in front of me. A week ago I would’ve disagreed, I’d even try to defend humanity. But then that was before everything happened, before they died. I picked up the glass and looked at his warped figure through it, his battered and bruised face. The depressed circles developing under stormy grey eyes, clouded over with alcohol. I took a drink, cringing at the burning liquor, then slamming it down like a gavel on the scuffed table top. To anyone else in the backwoods bar we probably looked two guys who took a trip through hell and back again. Well that was true in a way, then again in a way it was worse.
“What next?” he shouted, desperately tugging at his hair, “what more do they want from us?! They took Mike, Lil Pete, and even Ann! They took my baby sister!”
“Its part of the job John,” I sighed, glancing out the window at the golden sea of wheat, flowing like a peaceful lake, “we signed up for this knowing there’d be…costs.”
“But Ann…”
“I know you lost her, I’ve lost people I loved too.”
John slumped in his seat, his jaw working angrily, “where do you think they’re at now?”
“Down by the river, at the abandoned school house, that’s where they always seem to be when they’re not…killing.”
“Then let’s get ourselves a few more demon skins for the wall.”
I smiled grimly as we left the old bar, a black duffel bag in hand. When you sign the contract with the angles to be a soul hunter, a grim reaper, there’s no telling where it might take you. You don’t know the world of suffering you’re throwing yourself into. So why do we do it? All for one more day on earth? One more day to live again? Sure, it starts out that way, but that’s not why we continue to push ourselves. Stopped by the old black truck with the ugly spray paint demon marked out on the side. John jumped in as I unzipped the duffel bag, pulling out two glowing scythe’s, metal masks, and long cloaks with an insignia on the back.
We have no other purpose but to protect humanity from the demons, and to bring their souls to their rightful places. To dawn our uniforms and live another lifeless day in the grey area. Not in hell and not quite in heaven, just doing something to feel the least bit alive. As we drive down another road to another day of hard work this is what I tell myself. We are the killers, they are the killers. So where is that second kind of person, and why haven’t they come to save us yet?