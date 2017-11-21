The First Thanksgiving, 1621 | Jean Leon Gerome Ferris [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons
Romanticized though it may be by works like the one above, the first Thanksgiving represents a spirit of sharing, peace, joy and multicultural cooperation. Warm wishes from the WD family to you and yours for a peaceful holiday and a bounteous celebration.
The Prompt: Craft a story or scene about two people—or other nonhuman characters, if you prefer—from very different backgrounds sharing a meal together. What do they learn about each other that they weren’t expecting?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
ELEGY
Marvin: “Isn’t this nice, having a leisurely meal in honor of the old lady.”
Louis: “You know, I’ve often thought that she didn’t really appreciate our refined palates.”
Marvin: “I quite agree. No imagination.”
Louis: “She wouldn’t eat anything fresh. Her idea of cooking was to empty a can into a bowl and nuke it. You just had to look at the size of her cankles to realize she was headed for trouble.”
Marvin: “You’re right.”
Louis: “And she thought WE were picky when we didn’t want to eat what she was serving. We tried to tell her, fresh greens and protein. Didn’t we try to tell her?”
Marvin: “You know what they say, your family never really appreciates you.”
Louis: “And she really did treat us like family, didn’t she?”
Marvin: “She was a lovely woman.”
Louis: “So gentle.”
Marvin: “Always made a body feel welcome.”
Louis: “Always a comfortable seat by the fire and pleasant conversation.”
Marvin: “Her house was like a refuge from the storm. And she was the only one who knew how to get the kinks out of my back.”
Louis: “Yes, for an old lady she had wonderful, strong hands. I’m really going to miss her.”
Marvin: “It’s a rare honor that we can come together like this and enjoy such a feast.”
Louis: “If only there were some fresh greens.”
Marvin: “You can’t have everything. Pass me that eyeball, will you?”
Louis: “You know, I never realized her eyes were hazel. I always thought of them as green.”
Louis: “How do you think we’re going to get out of here, anyway?”
Marvin: “Oh, someone will come along and open the door. Her daughter usually comes by on Sundays. She’s allergic to cats, so she won’t mind if we run out the door when she comes.”
Louis: “Lovely woman. I’m really going to miss her.”
For as long as King Ezra could remember, dragons were the archenemy of good. That was until giants tumbled into the region and stirred up a whole other mess. They were virtually impossible to defeat alone, so he called to the alpha dragon for a treaty. He ran over it in his head several times, that was definitely why he was now in a dark cave sitting at a massive table across from a dragon. He stabbed his thick cut of unicorn meat and shoved it into his mouth savagely. One thing he had learned about dragons so far was that they were terrible cooks. Another thing was that they were rather clean eaters as they wrapped their long forked tongues around the meat and carefully lifting it up to their mouths. The alpha dragon himself, a red scaled lizard with a goldfish like face, lifted his tenth whole unicorn up to his mouth in this manner. His golden plated underbelly rippling as it descended down to his stomach, followed by a satisfied grunt.
“So tyrant king are you enjoying the meal yet?” the alpha dragon asked, grooming his tusks that sat on either side of his head.
“Is this what you call food?” he spat, slamming his fist on the table, “and why haven’t we discussed the treaty yet?”
The great lizard narrowed his round black eyes, “well aren’t you fussy?”
“Look here fish face, my kingdom is on the verge of destruction from the giants!” he hissed, stabbing whatever was on his plate with a knife, his eyes wide with rage, “I don’t have time to spare!”
“Might be better for your kingdom to rot considering how you take care of it,” the dragon huffed, then took a swig out of a goblet the size of a human.
“What did you say?!”
“Can’t you calm down for a moment child! All you do is ask silly questions and yell at me, and while I’m trying to feed you nonetheless!” he boomed, expanding his wings, touching the edge of the cave with the tips of his wings, “you really are a tyrant, but not the kind you show your people. Ooohh nooo, you’re the tyrant that bears more resemblance to a brattly little child rather than a warlord.”
Ezra glared at the dragon, but kept his tongue still. Then something caught his eyes down at his feet and a sinister smile crossed his face. It was a little creature, one he knew too well. He stooped down and picked it up with his hands cupped. A little creature with slimy skin, three eyes, and an assortment of spikes running down its back. He stroked the spines on the little creatures back gently, careful not to touch the tips.
“If you can’t get something by persuasion, then death is always a viable option,” the Creature sighed sweetly, “for I am Oliver the Gort, and I will serve my King till the end.”