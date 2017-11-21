The First Thanksgiving, 1621 | Jean Leon Gerome Ferris [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Romanticized though it may be by works like the one above, the first Thanksgiving represents a spirit of sharing, peace, joy and multicultural cooperation. Warm wishes from the WD family to you and yours for a peaceful holiday and a bounteous celebration.

The Prompt: Craft a story or scene about two people—or other nonhuman characters, if you prefer—from very different backgrounds sharing a meal together. What do they learn about each other that they weren’t expecting?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

