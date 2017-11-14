The whale in the story is rich with symbolism, and its meaning varies depending on the chapter and the character describing it. To Ahab, the whale is a manifestation of evil. To Ishmael, it suggests a threatening reversal of the concept of whiteness as purity. The whale also variously represents imperialism, racial inequality, masculinity, the limitations of human understanding, and an unknownable God.
The Prompt: Write a story or a scene involving an animal that symbolizes something else. It can represent a concept, an experience, an emotion, a historical moment, or anything else you can think of.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Once upon a time there was a creature named Gort. it was a sad creature really which took on many forms and sizes throughout the history of man. They existed in silence, creeping through the darkness, keeping an eye on man and whatever he did. Then one day in the middle of the worst winter the world had ever seen, a Gort made himself known. It was an unspoken rule that Gorts never communicated, aided, or made themselves known to man. But there he was, a fuzzy worm creature with a feather on his head sitting on the table. He was about the size of a medium cat, brown, and had three black eyes.
“Good day Humans,” the Gort said, bowing his head, “I be Peter the Gort, here to aid ya.”
“A Gort?” the mother asked, holding her three little children close, “what might a Gort be?”
“Aye that i don’t know meself,” Peter sighed, slumping slightly, “but here i be.”
“What are you here for then?” the father added, moving between the Gort and his family.
“Don’t quite know that either good sir, but here i be.”
“Proclaiming that you’re here isn’t going to help any…Peter,” the wife said peeking over her husband’s shoulder.
“How might I be of service then?”
“My children are hungry and must be fed, if you can find a way to…”
“Then they may eat me.”
The woman’s face twisted and she shook her head violently, “we couldn’t possibly eat something that speaks.”
“You eat the birds, the deer, and the fish lass,” Peter argued, scooting down the table, “do they not speak?”
“No…”
“Aye and there is where you be wrong me dear, they all speak, for I have heard them. They be intelligent and kind as you are, but does that top ye from eating them? Nay my dear.”
Before the mother could argue any more the Gort had thrown himself into the pot which hung over the fire. Some say that the Gorts sacrifice to save the poor family was admirable, but the Gorts would beg to differ. For a child from one of the children of that mother and father would become the worst tyrant king. Ruling the land with an iron fist which never could be broken. Sadly only the Gorts knew this since they could see into the future, and saw mankind’s demise.
I’d like to take a moment and thank Jess Zafarris for her efforts in putting out the Creative Writing Prompts every week. Her prompts are fresh and challenging with a lot of flair. I like the pictures and the little write-up she does to introduce it. I’m glad Jess takes the extra time to put out something truly worthy of a Writer’s Digest publication. Now, if I could only think of an symbolic animal…
Completely agree, J. I’ve enjoyed these challenges; they’ve pushed my boundaries more and more lately, made me uncomfortable, and have ultimately helped me create more fluid stories.
I agree! At first I didn’t like them, as I thought they were leading us too much into one direction. I don’t like to be told what to do when it comes to non-work related things. I, then, realized that she was just enriching our lives with background info. Trivia that isn’t trivial. Expanding our minds and knowledge.
Thank you, Jess, for all you do for us!
Thanks very much for this kind and excellent feedback! I have seen a few comments here and there asking for prompts with varying levels of difficulty and open-endedness, so I’ll be sure to incorporate a better range into my repertoire going forward as well. But I do love incorporating imagery and contextual information as well, so I’ll aim to keep that up in most cases. 🙂
Thank you again!
I liked this one and the one about Kyzlak the best but it’s because my personal preference is fiction.
Once J brought it up I realized I appreciate the informational piece above the prompt.