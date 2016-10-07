Headless Halloween

You and two of your friends are working at a Halloween haunted house. You each get into costume, representing scary creatures. On the first night, hundreds come through the house. You scare them over and over again. As you jump out to scare one of the people, you hear her scream and then feel her fall to the floor. You yell for the lights to turn on and they do—only to find her dead on the ground with her head cut off. What happened?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

