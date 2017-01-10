Worst Memoir Opening Line

You’ve been tasked with ghostwriting a memoir for an extremely unusual person. You come up with many opening lines to the book, but one of them you write as a joke just to amuse yourself at how absurd the person’s story is. But now that person wants you to use that line. Share it below.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Download from our shop right now!
For anyone who is interested, I will reveal the lie about me from last prompt.
1. True. I am in fact the oldest of two brothers, and also true is the fact that he and I rarely speak. Although we are close in age and geography, we simply live in two different worlds.
2. True. The fire was the first real tragedy I’d ever experienced. I would never wish this on anyone. Luckily, friends and the community rallied around us and worked nearly around the clock to help us build a new home on the same site in less than twelve weeks.
3. True. I did start a blog last August, but I seem to have a hard time posting anything there. Maybe I’ll do better in 2017.
4. True. It seems that I am among several of us who never learned to swim. When folks ask me if I can swim, I usually reply, “like a brick.”
5. Lie. Jhowe, your reply was eerily accurate. Have I made mention of my profession as a retail/wholesale greenhouse owner in the past? Truth is, I don’t have any more business being a patent attorney than I do being an astronaut.
I’ll confess that your blog contains some info that I might have used. I was going for eerie accuracy.