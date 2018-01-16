Unexpected Inking

Last week I looked up the etymology of the word “tattoo” and learned that it comes from the Polynesian word tatu or tatau, meaning “to write,” and later “puncture” or “mark made on skin.” The word came to English in the mid-to-late 1700s via the writings of the British explorer Captain James Cook, who made some of the first detailed maps of the Pacific and the islands therein.
Aesthetic scarring and pigmentation was already common among Maori people in New Zealand, as well as in cultures indigenous to Tahiti and Samoa, when Western explorers first encountered them. Sailors would get tattoos as “souvenirs,” often with specific shapes symbolizing the different locations they had visited, ranks, memberships, and other significant life events. For example, an anchor tattoo first symbolized a sailor who had crossed the Atlantic, while a dragon represented service in Asia.
The Prompt: You are showering one morning when you notice a tattoo on your body that you’re quite sure you don’t remember getting. What is it, how did you get it, and what does it mean?
TAT
That had been a close one.
I knew I’d stayed around too long, that they had started to watch me. But I hadn’t listened to my head. My heart was tied up with her, even though I knew it was against all rules. More fundamentally, it was against all common sense. She and I could never have a lasting relationship, and it would be far better to leave early than too late.
But I’d let it get too late. After I’d finally had sense enough to call it quits and had set up an evacuation request, they stopped me on the street. Two of them. If this were a noir novel, I’d call them goons. But actually, it fits. Let’s go with it. They were goons, big men in long coats, muscular and of few words.
They took me to the headquarters, and drilled me for hours, but of course I denied all. They knocked me around a bit at first, just for show or maybe for kicks, but then they got serious. They locked me away for two days, figuring that I’d either tell all in exchange for a dose of restorative or fade away. They didn’t know about the month-long injections we had developed for just such reasons. Then they knocked me out cold with some sort of sedative.
Frustrated, I guess, because when I came to they gave me back my clothes and bundled me out the door. I limped away, battered, bruised, but still defiant. I came home because I have nowhere else to go. The rescue plane must have come and gone, I’ll have to reschedule. First though, out of these smelly clothes, into a shower, a dose of restorative, and a long nap.
The hot water feels great, the steam rises up and intermittently covers the mirror. When I get out I glance at the mirror, and I catch a glimpse of it. On the rear of my left shoulder, near the top and side, where I can just make it out if I turn my body just so. I turn. A tattoo, in script. It says, simply, “RG.”
They know. They know who I am, what I am, and apparently about the injections. I know there is a mini-transmitter under there. They’re not trying to be sneaky, they want me to know. Want me to gradually lose my restorative powers, knowing I cannot call for another evacuation without giving it all away. They want me to tell all or die.
I’ll . . . …
Typically, Candy’s services didn’t include a shower. But it was my birthday and she agreed to a half price deal and, well, the shower just kind of happened. She was soaping me up, really doing a great job and I started doing the math, trying to remember how much was left in my wallet.
“Frank, I didn’t know you had a tattoo.”
“I don’t,” I said, chuckling. “I hate needles with a passion.”
“Yeah, right.” She traced an area on my back. “I like it though. My husband has one just like it.”
“Excuse me… your husband?”
“Didn’t I tell you about him?” She turned me to face her. Water cascaded between us. “He’s in prison but he’ll get out in a few years if he doesn’t do anything stupid again.”
I turned off the water and stepped out of the shower. The hotel mirror was completely fogged up and I wiped at it with towels and tried to get a view of my back. Candy took my hand and led me to the mirror in the hall. She handed me her makeup mirror and I was able to see it perfectly. I gasped at the violence and the gore, the pile of bodies and the bystanders smiling broadly. I ran back to the bathroom and vomited in the toilet.
“You say your husband has this tattoo?” I said, gulping water from my cupped hand. My head swam with confusion and anger.
“Of course. All the White Power members have it. Yours is very good though, obviously done by a true pro.” I looked again and realized all the dead bodies were black.
When I came to, Candy smiled and removed the cool cloth from my forehead.
“You scared me, Frank. I didn’t think you’d ever wake up.” A man stood beside her with his hand on her butt. “This is Rock. He’s our president.”
Rock turned and lifted his tee shirt. The very same tattoo covered most of his massive back.
“Why don’t I know you?” he said, lowering his shirt, his voice gravelly.
“I have no idea.” My mind raced, wondering if it was some elaborate nightmare.
“Who authorized the mark of the beast?” he said, eyes narrow.
“What are you talking about?” I had to get somewhere and have this removed.
“The mark of the beast, Frank,” Candy said. “It means you’re the Exalted One.” She fidgeted from foot to foot. “Rock has an appointment to get it added to his tattoo, but there can be only one.”
“He can have mine.” I rose to my feet, hands trembling. “I’m getting the whole thing removed.”
“The mark of the beast cannot be removed,” Rock said, clenching his fists. “Unless you’re dead.”
As Rock moved closer, I knew I had to act quickly. I shouted, with as much force as I could manage, “Kneel to the exalted one!”
Candy and Rock fell to their knees, heads bowed. I grabbed my clothes and ran from the room.
***
The plastic surgeon stood by my hospital bed when I woke up.
“We had to admit you. The process took much more effort than usual.”
“Is it gone?”
“All but one thing. We tried many times but it kept reappearing.”
“What does it look like?” I said groggily.
The black surgeon eyed me with contempt. Several other black employees in scrubs moved toward me with various stainless steel instruments in hand.
“You see,” the surgeon said. “There’s only one way to remove it.”
“Never mind,” I said. “I’ll just be on my way.” But it was too late. The mob was on me in an instant and I felt the sharp instruments find their target.