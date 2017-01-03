Truth or Lie About You

By: |

Write 4 things about yourself that are true and one that’s a lie. Then, go on to at least one other person’s post and guess which one is the lie.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

writing-prompts

Download from our shop right now!

You might also like:

One thought on “Truth or Lie About You

  1. thejim

    Truth or Lie

    1. – Truth or Lie – I personally don’t think this is an actually writing prompt.
    2. – Truth or Lie – I fell this is more like a lame Facebook question, one that I would never participate in.
    3. – Truth or Lie – I am a squirrel.
    4. – Truth or Lie – I think that lately the prompts have been lacking substance.

COMMENT