But can you walk through walls?
The Prompt: You bolt awake … but you’re not immediately sure what awakened you. You blearily fumble for your cell phone to check the time, but as you reach for the bedside table, you gasp—your hand passes through the oak nightstand as if it were composed of nothing but mist. After a moment, you raise your hand up in front of your face to discover that it is not the nightstand that is no longer solid, but your disconcertingly translucent hand. What has happened?
My hand passed through the table, the book on top of it, the heat of the lamp. I’d lost my touch. At first I wondered to go outside, to see if anyone could see me. They never do, I thought.
The previous night I’d had a conversation with a girl on a dating-app. She’d asked ‘if you could have any superpower what would it be?’
I’d thought long and hard about my answer, not wanting to say something stupid for fear of turning her away. My long, thought out reply was that I would be invisible. When she asked why, I came up with all sort of situations in which it would be useful. Avoiding awkward conversation, skipping queues, seeing people you’d been curious about since school ended. But it wasn’t until this moment I’d really considered the meaning of what I said. To be invisible was what came naturally. Being someone who found their voice in online chat rooms and never really involved in real-life conversation or debate. For many reasons, fear of being disagreed with, disliked, ridiculed. For fear of being ignored.
My happiest times were spent by myself, without feeling alone because there’s no one there to ignore you.
A few messages later between myself and my dating-app acquaintance and I plucked up the courage to ask to see her in person. Her reply was invisible but I got the message.
This now physical transparency was in many ways not a change at all; simply physicality to what I felt. The final contact had been disconnected and I had diluted into a state of not-being.
I screamed in fright as my hand passed through my phone, the nightstand, and then the bed.
“Calm down, Paul, did I not tell you this was part of the process?”
“Who is that?”
“Your vendor.”
“Vendor?”
“You call me Niles, but right now, I am your Whisper Guide.”
“Niles…I….”
Whisper Guide”
“Right, Whisper Guide. Any idea of what’s going on?”
“I’d say so, yes, since I am your guide.”
“My guide?”
“When did you take the pills?”
“I can’t think, I…”
“My guess would be about five hours. It takes that long for the nanobots to do their work.”
“Work?”
“You are incorporeal, my friend. Your molecules are stretched out as thin as humanly possible without you losing who you are.”
“I’m a ghost?”
“You are ghosted, my friend. Enjoy the ride.”
“How am I communicating with you then?”
“Some of the nanobots are designed for tracking and a transmitter that communicates with, well, the communicative parts of your brain.”
“So, what now?”
“You have about three hours of flight before your body needs to reconstitute, essentially.”
“What?”
“We recombine, become solid. You can’t stay this way too long or you will vanish. POOF!”
“How will I know…”
“The program will alert you when it’s reaching its critical point. If you get close to the ground, and are not currently inside of something, say a wall for instance, you will be fine.”
“So…”
“Listen, Paul, I like you, and I will answer all your questions, but you paid good money for this trip. We both know ghosting doesn’t come cheap. You have approximately three hours to explore and enjoy the journey. You won’t be able to do it again for another month.”
“A month?”
“I told, your body needs about a month to reacclimate to its solidity. You will feel moments of otherworldliness.”
“What?”
“Consider jet lag. As a rule, you need at least a day to recover for every hour that you lose or gain by changing time zone. Same for this, about a month for 180 minutes of incorporeality.
“So, don’t be afraid?”
“Uh, yes, sort of the point is to connect with the intangibles, free your mind, explore, and come back before the time runs out.”
“Sounds easy enough.”
“Couldn’t be easier. I am here if you need, I stay by the station while you are flying, your personal air traffic controller.”
“Whisper guide.”
“Precisely. Now go!”
I floated around the room, gazing at my sleeping wife. The prospect of over two hours of utter freedom sang like a choir of angels to my soul. Every day a grind, I saved and scraped up some money over a year to purchase this flight, time to take a ride.
JD Primrose watched through the cracked plaster from the wall cavity and ignored the nail points that tore at his outer casing. Belinda slept soundly on the California king, her long arms extended, her bare legs exposed. Belinda’s phone chimed and she groggily rolled to the edge of the bed and turned off the alarm. She stretched, challenging the seams of her faded tee shirt as JD turned and made his way to the crawl space below the kitchen.
Three other figures lounged on the mud floor and grumbled as JD stepped over them. Water from a leaky pipe dripped on the paleness of the figures but they paid it no mind. Sunlight shone through the floorboards from above and striped the crawlspace like slats of a shudder.
“Did you do it?” the tallest figure said, his voice full of gravel.
“No.”
The other figures rose and faced JD ominously. “Why the hell not,” one of them said.
“Because I love her.”
“Yeah, yeah,” the tall one said. “We all got someone we love but it ain’t doing us no good.”
“I know the consequences,” JD said. If Belinda died in the house, the others would be free to pass on, on to the final destination they all believed would be paradise. If she died elsewhere, the figures would spend eternity as they were now, pale blobs of quivering unevolved flesh.
“It’s been twenty two years,” the tall one said. “She could get hit by a bus today, and you won’t do it because you love her?” He waited a beat. “Who’s to say she can’t go with you?”
“Who’s to say she can?” JD said.
They heard footsteps from above, two sets. They heard ice cubes tinkle in a glass, giggling, laughter, a familiar male voice and then the footsteps moved away. JD silently cursed and made his way through the wall cavities once again. In her bedroom, their bedroom, he burst through the plaster wall and eviscerated the man with an iron-like hand. His brother looked in horror at his spilled guts and then into JD’s sunken eyes. His brother tried to speak but his fluttering eyes closed as he slumped from the bed to the floor.
Belinda screamed and cowered in the corner as JD blocked any attempt she might make to escape. He held his bloodied hand to her cheek and she trembled violently as he stroked it. He then stepped aside and allowed her to run from the room. Outside he heard a car start and gravel from the tires pelted the side of the house. He knew she’d never come back.
“Did you do it?” the tall one said. “God knows the bitch deserved it.”
JD nodded his head.
“Hot damn,” one of the others said. “It won’t be long now.” He rubbed his gnarled hands together grotesquely and JD Penrose moaned inwardly, thinking of his dying brother and his terrified wife.
I looked at my other equally translucent hand, as if I thought it to be different. I sat up and threw my legs over the bed to stand. When the expected touch of the floor unexpectedly didn’t happen, I leaned over to investigate. I lost balance as a black nothingness took hold of me and pulled me down into an infinite pit. Falling, I twisted around just in time to see my room shrink from view as I dropped deeper into the darkness.
The air around me grew thick and breathing became harder as it bellowed through my hair and over my night clothes. I grabbed hold of my fleeing shirt. A quick grin flitted upon my face as I realized I could grab my shirt with my otherwise translucent hands before the infinite pit wasn’t so infinite anymore.
The thick smell of rot burned my nostrils and for the second time this night, I bolted awake. But this time I knew what had happened, even if I couldn’t explain it. Despite the heaviness of the air, my tongue felt huge and course as though I hadn’t had water in days. I sat up to looked around my new surroundings. I squeezed my eyes tightly closed then opened them again, trying to gain some kind of control over my spinning head.
I took a deep breath and coughed as dirt, and who knows what else rushed up my nose. Brightly lit dust came out of my mouth, swarmed around my head, then shot up and broke apart above me, revealing shadows of massive trees standing tall in the darkness before fading out, leaving me in complete blackness.
“What the hell…?”
“No, darling.” I felt more than heard the deep, raspy voice whisper in my ear. “The question is, ‘where in hell’.”
TO THOSE WE HOPE
We can’t die in our dreams. Perhaps, that’s why we call them dreams. It’s an unattainable reality, one that we can never achieve, and yet we still look forward to them.
I like the ones where I fly. I even don’t mind the ones where I’m falling, because that’s what flying really is. Plus, I know that I’ll eventually wake up on my own. And, if I don’t, then I’ll just keep falling. I’d be fine with that. Truly.
I was in a dream like that when I rolled over into the dark of midnight. I hadn’t been sleeping well lately. Pressure, I suppose. Pressure and expectations. One begets the other, I’m just not sure which one it is.
My room was cold. Maybe that’s what it was.
At least there was something I could do while I was up.
I sat up and stared at my hands, which had become more or less material in the last few months, nearing on a year, and laughed until I cried. But, only a little. There’s only so long I can cry. After that, I turn into something else. Something less… me.
I got up and fumbled a few times with the door before I gave up and tried stepping through it.
“… don’t know if she’ll pull through,” I heard through the neighbor’s door. “I mean, it’s already progressed to her bones.”
I nodded, shook some of the life back into my fingers, and knocked. It worked twice before my hand slipped into their foyer.
I saw a shadow move under the door, and heard two clicks before the door nudged open. “Yes?” she asked, her eyes red and swollen, her cheeks ruddy.
“Hey, umm, I’m the neighbor. Hi. I know this is kinda creepy, but I couldn’t help but hear through these paper thin walls. I’m sorry.”
She nodded.
“And, umm, I just wanted to ask if you’re going to be okay.”
She nodded again. I looked down and saw my fingers’ flesh start to materialize.
“Yeah, I guess. Thanks. I hope so.” She paused. “I mean, it’s terminal, so I don’t know.”
I attempted a smile. “Well, look. I know a lot of doctors, and if you need some names, then I’ll gladly send some to you.”
“Thanks,” she breathed. “I, uh, yeah. That’d be great.”
“Great,” I inhaled deeply. “I’ll be right back.”
I turned back toward my apartment, she closed her door, and I stumbled into my front door, through my front door. “No, no, no, no, I was able to help her. Where’s the other one?”
A soft sobbing pricked my ears two floor above. Across the street, a gunshot went off. Three blocks away, I could feel the jab of a needle in my arm. Restless teens and angry parents.
My hands were gone.
My arms were gone.
My feet and legs and torso.
What happens if I stop believing in myself? What happens when I go?
Then, I’m flying. No, falling.
Falling.
And, the ground is fast approaching.
-JR Simmang
Kat’s eyes flew open, startled awake by…
By…
She didn’t know, and that scared her.
“Alex,” she hissed, not moving until she could get an idea of what awaited her beyond… here. Here, in this case, being a bed, and a very familiar wall in front of her. It had been the start of all her mornings until she’d broken through Imagination.
How was she back home? Had it all been a dream?
No, not even she could dream up all that. “Alex, what’s happening?” she said out loud, the words falling on her straining ears. And then she realized: whatever had happened, she hadn’t woken up.
Besides the sounds her body made – heartbeats, muscles moving, hair on her skin – it was deathly silent, and her apartment was never, ever at a level less than comfortable background noise.
Did she at least have her phone and her backpack? She rolled over to feel the nightstand, like she did every normal morning, but yelled when her hand passed right through, as if it was just in her imagination.
She paused, wrist still buried in her little wooden table. She needed her backpack, and she needed to calm down, even as her heart tugged against her chest. Strange, it was like something was pulling her away-
If she was passing through objects, she could probably fix it with her Julia powers. She pulled her hand out of the nightstand and concentrated on the fact that it was solid, but when she opened her eyes (and there was her backpack on the floor, sickle charms dangling off the zipper, everything correct but nothing was right-)
There was something tugging at her, like a forgotten doctor’s appointment, a missed call she needed to return. Where was Alex? She needed his advice, and for that she needed her phone, and for that the nightstand needed to be solid, because that’s where her phone would be, like always.
When she opened her eyes and tried to touch the nightstand again, her hand went right through, and she saw what was really happening.
The tugging sensation grew stronger. She was transparent, and as hard as she tried to convince herself otherwise, her whole body was nothing more than suggestions made by breaks in the outlines of her bedroom. What was happening?
Someone knocked on her door, and she sat up, and suddenly she looking down at the room as if she was plastered to the ceiling. “Alex, help me, what is happening?!” she screamed, because her body was down there, sitting on the bed where she’d just been. As if she’d always been there, and not transparent. She tried to look away, and saw that the backpack was next to her on the ceiling as well, tantalizingly close.
The tugging moved to her eyes, forcing her to watch as she, sitting on the bed, looked to the door as it opened-
God, this was hurting her eyes and her head. She was sitting on the bed, watching things happen, but also watching herself watch things happen; the first/third-person perspectives were awful-
Everything shifted, and she was moving through walls, out the bedroom door, outside the building altogether. With a yelp she grabbed the backpack, still unable to see anything besides her other self as the dream moved on to the next part of the story.
At least she could touch the backpack. If she had it, she could survive anything, even a Bogeyman or the Dreamkeeper itself. She shut her eyes in a vain attempt to block out the shifting views the dream fed her, but it just made everything more vivid and realistic. But of course it was so realistic, it was actually real and that was the problem-
Someone knocked on her door, and she sat up, and suddenly she was looking down at the room as if she was plastered to the ceiling. When had she opened her eyes? Kat wondered why this seemed familiar, where Alex and her backpack were, as the world and the dream moved on to the next part of the story. It seemed darker outside that it should be, especially in the morning.
Suddenly she was looking down at the room as if she was plastered to the ceiling. Kat’s throat went dry as she watched the door open from two different angles. She couldn’t move, and went she went to scream for Alex again, she found she couldn’t even speak.
She was stuck in a loop. She was stuck in third-person, and she couldn’t do a thing. No Alex, no backpack, not even a favor left.
She did the only thing she could do. She watched.
My client was one unearthly dude.
I first met Mr. Gresher at his newly acquired Hornetsperch Estate after his secretary contacted me to assist in a title transfer. He was standing by a beautiful antique Steinway situated in the middle of a rather dimly lit drawing room. His tall frame strode over to me, and his dark, magnetic eyes spoke tremendous power and resolve.
“Thank you for coming. I hope you are able to satisfy my demands.” His voice dictated absoluteness, and his demeanor was like champagne. Those eyes…I watched in fascination.
“I’ll try to assist in any way I can. Please, tell me what you would like. I’m all ears.”
He chuckled softly. “Be careful what you say.” He whispered the last word before walking toward a chair. “We must choose our words carefully,” he seemed to say to no one in particular.
“As you can see,” he began, ” my new estate is quite large, but I still need to…expand.”
“Already?” I asked. “Maybe you should live here a little and see…”
He grunted and waved me off. “I need that my property should extend to Quay River. However, my neighbor, Frithworth refuses to sell part of his acreage. You shall convince him, and write up a deed.”
Whoa. “And just why do you need…”
He glared. Oh, those eyes. “Not your issue.”
I sighed. “I see. Well, I guess it wouldn’t hurt to talk to him.”
“Very good. See what you can do. If you do it, I pay handsomely. If not, then I pay…gruesomely.” I shivered and he laughed as he walked me to the door.
“I’ll be in touch,” I said in low voice.
“Excellent.” As the door closed, he set those eyes on me again. “What’s wrong? Your hair standing on end?” His grin was the last thing I saw before the door shut.
Throughout the rest of the day, I thought about our meeting, and Gresher’s eyes willed me to sleep. The following morning, I woke with a jolt. Something wasn’t right, my head was screaming. I jumped out of bed, and walked into the bathroom, passing the mirror, then stopping abruptly. I slowly walked back and took a look. Who was that?
It was me, but my hair was going straight up! I tried to pat it down, but it felt like stiff wire. Wow, did I sleep the wrong way. I tried to dampen the top, but water flew right off! I couldn’t go to work like this. I grabbed a tube of mousse and rubbed it on…now my hair was standing and shiny! It was getting late…I got dressed and looked for a hat. No way, I had to catch the bus. I ran out, and hoped people remembered it was Halloween.
People stared. An elderly woman told me sternly that I needed a haircut. Some teenage girl with multicolored hair gave me a compliment. And Frithworth thought it was a joke.
“No, please, I just…”
“Roger, show our guest out. Oh, sell my land, indeed. To that spook? And with Mr. Punk Rocker as his lawyer? OUT!”
Oh, great. I was going to be paid gruesomely now, I guess.
Gresher wasn’t pleased. Those eyes told me all. “You failed. Very unfortunate,” he said in the echoing foyer. “It makes my blood boil.” Did I see steam rising from his skin? I blinked.
“Look, I don’t know if I can…”
“I’ll give you one more chance. If you want more of my business, then get a leg up.” He closed the door.
I didn’t know if I wanted more of his business. The next morning, I walked to the bus stop and jumped in line as the bus arrived. When I tried to enter the bus, my right leg suddenly kicked up and the package of the woman in front of me went flying.
“What…?! Excuse me, but why…?! Shocked, she ran for her bag.
What was happening? I couldn’t control my leg! “C’mon buddy, get in the bus already!” screamed the driver. But I couldn’t get my let back down. People stared again. I was getting used to this. Alright, I guess I slept the wrong way again. I hopped into the bus, kicking seats and the cane from an old man. He growled.
I limped to Frithworth. “Get your foot out of my face or I’m calling the police. Roger!” I quickly hopped away.
My leg somewhat recovered when I got to Gresher. But my self-esteem was shattered.
“Stupid! I don’t need you!” he yelled with his eyes. “It seems like you won’t have a hand in this after all!” Slam.
I dragged myself home, defeated. I took care of other work and eventually fell asleep, but not for long. I woke in the middle of the night suddenly and reached for my clock. It wasn’t there. I reached for the lamp. It wasn’t there.
I turned and I saw…they were there. I reached again…my hand wasn’t there! It was hazy and went right through everything! I tried grabbing my blankets…nothing! What was happening? Then I realized…it was HIM! He was doing this! Hair, leg, hand…those eyes! I jumped out of bed, and single-handedly got dressed. I reached for a cup to make coffee…nothing! Oh, I forgot! I reached for my keys…ugh! How frustrating! I couldn’t deal with this. I walked all the way back to Hornetsperch and knocked on the door. Nothing. Growl! I tried the other hand. The door opened slightly.
“And what brings you here at this hour?” Gresher demanded. No, don’t look at the eyes. I mustn’t.
“You did this! You keep doing this to me! My hair, my leg and my hand! I want you…”
“So sorry. I don’t know what you mean,” he said slowly. “I think you’re just upset that you lost my business.”
I couldn’t answer. I had a feeling…he was about to…”
“Perhaps I’ll hire another lawyer. And when you see what a pay him,” he started to laugh loudly, “you’ll EAT YOUR HEART OUT!”
I almost fainted. NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
“
Mean Ghosts
I woke up with a jolt but I lay real still, just like my mama taught me to do. She was the best ghost hunter I ever knew, but she was gone now and all I have left is her teachings. I slowly scanned the room through half-slit eyes, letting my eyelashes veil my movements, because they watch you after they wake you up, waiting for you to sling your arm or leg off the side of the bed, so they can yank down hard and hurt you. They say that’s how papa died. I was just young at the time. He thought somebody was under the bed and he put his head over the side to look, and that’s when they yanked down hard and broke his neck. Mama went into a fury after that and she hunted down the mean ghosts that killed papa, but there were always more mean ghosts, and they kept coming, so she killed them too. Then they killed Mama in an old hotel after she ran out of holy water.
I looked for my own holy water and I saw it sitting on my nightstand so I made a grab for it before they could hurt me, and my hand passed through the nightstand like it wasn’t there at all. I know they saw me move so I went to grab my pillow to cover my eyes so they couldn’t poke them out and my hand went right through the pillow too. I wasn’t expecting that. Now, either the nightstand and pillow were ghostlike or my hand was, and that got me thinking about the rest of me. I wondered if my head was like that too so I put it straight down through the mattress and, sure enough, I was looking under the bed.
One of them mean ghosts was down there and I must have scared him because his eyes got big so I let out a little yell, “Boo!” For the record, ghosts can’t soil themselves like the living do (mama taught me that), but I swear, he turned a little brown just where you would expect him to if he could. He flew over into the closet to hide. Then the rest of me fell through the bed and onto the floor, and then I fell through the floor too.
When I fell all the way to the basement I wondered how far I was going to fall because the next stop was China and then all of a sudden I stopped falling in mid-air. I was all warm and it felt like an angel had caught me. Then I saw the angel’s face. It was mama.
“Mama, you’re alive!” was all I could think of to say.
“My dear sweet boy, I’m not alive. You’re dead.” Mama smiled down at me.
“But Mama, how did I die?”
“Those mean ghosts got you! But I saved you before they could drag you down to H-E-Double toothpicks.”
Las Vegas isn’t a place to raise a kid. Gambling, red lights, drunk and disorderly as the law and order, and Grace Abondance saw it all. Grace’s mom was one of the showgirls, and she was one of the best.
There was a difference, her mom told her, in showing your t!ts for money and showing your t!ts for art. Of course, her mom got paid for her art, so Grace had a hard time discerning between the two. She swore the only way she’d show her t!ts was for the right man to come along.
She was 20 when he did. Tall, dark, brooding, and able to palm a silver dollar, Jack Mars wondered aloud if Grace had what it took to take him on. She would have to wear a short skirt, of course, and she’d have to listen to his every word. And, and he stressed this point above all others, she would be sworn to secrecy. Secrecy appealed to Grace. Secrecy and Jack Mars’s profoundly understanding eyes.
Thanks to Grace, it wasn’t long before she and Mars had their names in lights.
“This is it, sweet,” Mars ruminated. His voice was gravel and smoke. He always used pet names. Grace didn’t mind. She didn’t mind that they were in the middle of the road in the drizzle either.
“The big time?” she asked.
“The big time.” He turned to face her. “I’m going to show you an illusion tonight, but you must-”
“Never say a word,” she finished.
“No.” He held up his hand. “Remain blindfolded. You cannot see what I’m doing. You have to promise you won’t peek.”
Grace snorted, then reached to put a hand on his chest. He took a half-step back and grabbed her hand.
“You have to promise,” he insisted.
“I promise,” she said. She was a little annoyed and it showed in her voice.
“Let’s go to the penthouse,” was Mars’ response.
Holding hands, they quickened the pace to the Bellagio. They were chuckling and in a better mood when they arrived at the elevator to get to their suite. Grace was sucking on his knuckles when he pressed the elevator button. When the elevator doors opened, they stepped in. Mars scanned his room key so that they would ride all the way without interruption. They looked at each other with sly twinkles in their eyes. Mars’ arm was around her back and his hand was firmly resting on her lower back. His breathing had quickened some. He wasn’t entirely sure it was from their faster pace to get to the hotel.
The elevator stopped, but the doors didn’t open. Just a clunk and a broken grinding sound.
Grace and Mars stopped and looked at the doors. Waiting. Waiting. Mars pushed the emergency button. Nothing happened. Grace’s eyes got wide. Mars’ eyes narrowed. He was getting a bit irratated.
“Jack? Hon,” Grace whispered, his muttering sounded irritated and angry. She didn’t like it when Jack was angry.
“What?”
“The blindfold, can I take it off now.”
“No! You promised, and you must learn never to break a promise to Jack Mars.”
“Then, tell me where we are, please. We walked an awfully long ways in the rain, and I’m getting–”
“Cold? You’re cold? Well, baby, when we get out of this stinking elevator, it’ll be hot from now on.” Grace could hear him pounding on metal, the doors, she thought.
Finally, she heard the grinding sound again as the elevator moved. Then it stopped and the doors opened.
“What the. . . ” a man exclaimed as Jack pulled her out.
“Why’s she blindfolded?” A woman asked.
“Hey, that’s Jack Mars. He’s back in town, but who’s the blonde?”
“Jack?” Grace whimpered, “please, Jack, I can’t keep up, you’re walking too fast.”
Jack stopped so quickly that she nearly fell into him.
“Can’t keep up? Oh, baby, I thought you would be the one who could. That’s what your sweet mother told me.”
Grace ripped the blindfold off.
“My mother?”