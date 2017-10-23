Yorick, is that you?

Halloween is easily my favorite holiday of the year, so I’ve started celebrating a bit early with a spine-tingling writing prompt. (By the way, I’ve just acquired my Frodo costume for the literary-themed Halloween party at the Writer’s Digest Novel Writing Conference. Will I meet you there?)

The Prompt: Dampness lingers in the midnight air. Nearby, an unidentifiable sound pricks at your nerves, repeating every few seconds. Your breath catches in your throat as a long shadow cleaves through the light spilling from a street lamp just around the corner ahead of you. You consider turning back. … What happens next?



5 Resources to Help You Write Bone-Chilling Horror

Learn from the experts on how to write a horror story that excites readers for decades (or centuries)! Even the scariest and most attention-grabbing horror story ideas will fall flat without a foundation of knowledge about the genre and expectations of the audience. In this collection, you’ll find practical tips for writing horror stories that are plausible and cliche-free. Get it here.

