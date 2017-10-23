Yorick, is that you?
Halloween is easily my favorite holiday of the year, so I’ve started celebrating a bit early with a spine-tingling writing prompt. (By the way, I’ve just acquired my Frodo costume for the literary-themed Halloween party at the Writer’s Digest Novel Writing Conference. Will I meet you there?)
The Prompt: Dampness lingers in the midnight air. Nearby, an unidentifiable sound pricks at your nerves, repeating every few seconds. Your breath catches in your throat as a long shadow cleaves through the light spilling from a street lamp just around the corner ahead of you. You consider turning back. … What happens next?
A WHIRL OF RUSTLES AND SQUEAKS
I was out too late. Halloween curfew was 10, and my friends with the same curfew went home long ago. In small town 1950s our parents saw no need to follow along, and we would have been mortified if they had. They trusted us and the town, usually wisely. But this time I stayed out late and got lost on the other side of town. The other side of the tracks. My mother would kill me, if I were lucky enough to get home alive. A breeze came up and I shivered; my thin skeleton costume did little to keep out the late night October chill, and I had ignored mom’s suggestion of a jacket because, duh, the costume would be covered. For the same reason I left my glasses home. Who ever heard of a skull wearing them?
I might have known where I was in daylight, with glasses, but at night, under scattered streetlights and the autumn half-moon, with blurred vision, I had no idea. I could make out the occasional street sign, but recognized no names. At 8 years old, the only town map I knew was in my head, and it didn’t reach this far. In the distance a blurred cluster of lights marked downtown, where I could get oriented. Several dark blocks away.
Each block had a streetlight at each end and one in the middle. Each light was a cone of safety, from which I dashed to the next, through a frightening well of darkness. Almost home, approaching the next-to-last streetlight, in the middle of the block, at the head of an alley, I heard a rhythmic creaking overhead. I froze. An indistinct shadow played across the sidewalk in front of me, back-and-forth, back-and-forth. I stepped back into the alley, and a sudden scurry from behind made me drop my treat bag. A dark blur rushed past my feet into the cone of light, where a shadow dropped down and swooped it up in whirl of rustles and squeaks.
I ran past and didn’t stop until I got home. Mom was so surprised by my gasping fear that she forgot to be irritated. And I was so terrified that it wasn’t until the next day I realized the shadow from the above must have been an owl resting on the powerline, and the blur underfoot a startled and unfortunate rat.
But all was not lost. When I went back the next morning I found that the rat’s brethren had made short and messy work of my dropped Halloween treats. And mom decided that was punishment enough.
I haven’t slept for 28 hours now, and I knew that sleep deprivation had started playing tricks on me. Walking home in this freezing weather didn’t wake me up, in fact it made me more drowsy while giving me an occasional “photo hallucination flash” as I liked to call this strange phenomenon. I continued walking. It was the middle of the night, all I could think of was my bed… and then it happened.
An eery strangeness, that made me feel a glimpse of unexplained fear. Something was here… that hiss in my ears… Oh God, what was that? I stopped dead in my tracks, fully awake now, knowing that I am not imagining things, and started listening again.
Cold, dead silence.
The only thing that could be considered “alive” was the light beam coming from the street lamp above me. I didn’t know what to do, and then I saw it. Void space, a partial darkness made half of the light beam… nonexistent. My fear. My fear was coming for me!!! I turned around and prepared to run but just as I was about to make my first step, the hissing in my ears started again, louder, angrier, possessing me, until I screamed my heart out… the hissing became a word.
“…resssssst…..”
“What?” I gawked with a combination of horror and the inability to comprehend my situation.
I turned around and it was right there, just a step away from the lamp-lit area. This… twisted dark thing, it was like a person tied in a straight jacket, except it was wrapped in its own skin… it shivered every other moment, as if seizuring with a bone crackling noise every time it contorted. What would resemble its head, didn’t have any eyes or a mouth, but beneath its skin mask, I could see parts moving. I was frozen with gripping fear.
“…sssssleeeeeeep…”
The creature said, and slid towards me. Now, as it was only a few inches away from my face, I had a physical sensation, a premonition even, that this thing wanted to consume me.
“N….NO!” I yelled with all the momentary strength I could muster, and the thing flinched back and forth in the blink of an eye. Its seazuring posture movements stopped. The skin where its mouth should be, started ripping sideways slowly, revealing a number and size of teeth I have not seen in an animal before. Its neck, elongating with the same speed of its opening maw, now towered above me, as if preparing to bite off the top of my skull; no, no, no…. I fell on one knee… The presence of this creature made me want to surrender, while wallowing in grief I’ve never felt before… I heard its last hiss, preparing to skewer me from above;
I bit my lip hard. I clinched every muscle in my body. I brought my fist from my waist, towards the heavens and I jumped up with everything I had!
My fist went through that things open mouth, straight out of the back of its head; it screeched agonizingly, and slithered back a few steps; those dark feelings that gripped me a moment ago were no more, and now I knew I had the upper hand I made a step to this black flesh thing. Some of the teeth tore some flesh off my fist, but I didn’t feel the pain. This thing was evil. I had to finish it off! It was trying to slide away from the lit area, as to escape in the shadows but I jumped on top of it, and started roaring and bashing it with both of my fists like a silverback fighting for its territory.
“One more time…” I charged up my hands for a final blow, and when I opened my eyes…
Nothing! Where did it go? My hand… it wasn’t injured. I was just kneeling down, and nothing was wrong with me. While I was gathering what just happened, I couldn’t decide wheater I was more shocked by what I saw or by the fact that it could have been a day.. a living night dream…
I got up and continued walking to my apartment building. No irregularities, no supernatural flashes anymore. Got through the entrance. I couldn’t feel the elevator traveling for five floors…
“What the hell was that?” I said to myself out loud, and pulled out a bundle of keys from my back pocket. Home sweet home. I locked the door, and proceeded to take my clothes off in front of the bed. The fatigue from the previous work shift had finally settled in, and I slammed face down on the pillow, exhaling all the tension. I closed my eyes… then I heard it:
“…sleeeeep…”