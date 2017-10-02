Think back to a moment where you’ve come to the end of the road with something important in your life—a relationship with a lover; moving out of your childhood home; graduation from school; etc. Write a scene wrapped around that moment, describing how you felt (good and bad) and how you closed the door on that chapter in your life.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
September is a strange time of year for Lower New England. The summer is still gasping out a few days so hot and humid that you curse the fool thought you had of taking out the air conditioner because “the summer is finally over,” Yet the day after has afternoons and nights so cold and filled with the first touches of true autumn that you bring out a sweater and maybe even a light scarf.
I was in love. That sick to your stomach, aching pain of unrequited adoration, emotional attraction and impotent desire that draws tears and anger, permanent consequences.
She was one of my best friends, where we would turn to each other for both comfort and amusement, advice and commiseration. Just days before she had come over to swim in my pool. Even now, 15 years later her blue bikini burns hot in my mind as she models it for me. She is spinning and laughing, the water flying off her dark crimpled hair in a spray that glistens in the sun. I loved her so much it hurt, and I lay awake that night whispering her name.
She had her first real boyfriend. He was in a band, smoked weed, taught her to do the same. My always thoughtful, responsible and steady friend turned into a shiftless stoner.. And…he was her first time. The hate I had for him was bitter and vile, a twisting snake in my heart that I can taste even now. I would have spit on him had I dared my friendship.
Then came the night at her apartment. I was not much of a drinker and there was too much Goldschläger. The bottle was in the shape of a tear, ironically enough. My hate ended up flashin out wildly, uncontrollably. He…had a stutter and I said things that could not be taken back. The rest, well, might be best left to the imagination.
I was standing in the shade of the massive 200 year old oak tree in my yard the next day. The sun was beaming down in that somehow amazing September way, where it should have been hot but it wasn’t, and the breezes were so strong my hair was in constant motion. It was truly beautiful out, a perfect New England day. My phone rang then. And with the sun in my eyes, I heard seven words in my ear as my knees struck the broken up tar of the driveway.
“I never want to see you again.”
They eventually got married.
And I still feel the old hate, and the old love. Burning and worming together deep in my belly.