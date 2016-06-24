Surprise on the Doorstep

The doorbell rings. You check the alarm clock and notice it’s way too early for someone to be visiting. You crawl out of the warm bed and scuffle across the house to the front door. You crack it open and no one is there. Upon opening the door, you notice an unmarked package on the step. A strange scratching sound is coming from inside, so you decide to lift the lid and investigate. What do you find in the box, and who left this for you?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

