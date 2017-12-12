[Don’t miss your chance to enter the Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition! Impress us with your best story in 1500 words or fewer. Deadline Dec. 15.]
December 12 is National Gingerbread House Day. Although ginger has been used across the world in baking and cooking since antiquity, gingerbread is thought to have originated in the Middle East and made its way to Europe during the Crusades. In the 13th century, German monks began to shape into different forms, and from there the practice spread first throughout Germany and then throughout Europe. In the 15th century, Queen Elizabeth I was said to have had gingerbread people made to look like some of her important guests.
Our contemporary idea of a gingerbread (or, originally, lebkuchen) house, however, came around in the early 1800s, evidently popularized by the Grimm’s fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel”—though gingerbread loaves were decorated to look like houses long before that.
The Writing Prompt
You (or a character, or perhaps two) have been enjoying a leisurely walk down a familiar wooded path for about an hour, when you suddenly realize that you no longer know where you are. Trusting that your current path will lead you back home—after all, it logically should—you turn around and head back the way you came. After a few moments, you conclude that you must have somehow strayed… because before you stands a structure that appears to be made of gingerbread.
My dad has a tendency to take things to ridiculous levels. It always has to be the biggest and best. Mom said he proposed on a skyscraper. Like, on the window of the skyscraper, dressed as Spiderman, with a note and a ring as she stood gazing out the window.
I remember on my sixth birthday, I asked for a treehouse and Dad got to work, at least until the city shut him down because he went three stories and plumbed in running water. My lemonade stand had a website. I had to pay taxes that year. When I wanted to be a knight instead of a princess, he forged a metal suit of armor in the basement. It’s in the attic, we set it out in the yard every Halloween.
All this stuff may sound sweet, and I suppose it is. But it’s also exhausting. My father can’t sit still. He can’t stop wowing us, and now that I’m in high school I’m beginning to worry about him and Mom. Last year he set up a Christmas display that made the newspaper. Over three hundred thousand bulbs, all controlled by his phone. He was constantly playing with the controls, and I swear a few times I looked over and saw my mom white-knuckling her fork.
Mom is stressed. She needs some R&R, so last weekend we had girl’s day. Dad was at a convention, probably learning how to build a spaceship or something, and we thought it would be fun to make gingerbread houses. We wore plaid pajamas. We sang Christmas carols. Mom never once asked me about boys like I was ten. It was nice.
Then Dad came home early.
He saw us. How the table was a spread of flower and cinnamon, the icing and sprinkles. His eyes sparked with ideas. “Oh, what do we have here?”
Mom looked at me. And we knew, we just knew. And we were right.
Our fears were confirmed when we saw the search history. BIGGEST GINGERBREAD HOUSE WORLD RECORD.
“Maybe he’s just curious,” I said to Mom. But it was pointless. Sure enough, Dad returned from Sam’s Club, hauling sacks of flour and industrial sized buckets. He was whistling, a sure sign he was going lunatic.
“Dad, what are you doing?”
He kissed me on the top of the head, looked at Mom. “Honey, I’m going to need the kitchen for about a week.”
Mom couldn’t take it. She told him we were leaving. I don’t think he heard us. We drove to Grandma’s house. Well, I drove while Mom took inventory of her life. “He’s a good father. He means well…”
I was a little worried this was it, my parents were splitting. But all I could say was, “Who buys seven thousand eggs?”
Grandma started in with the told-you-so’s. We watched the news. Dad on a forklift, a frenetic gleam in his eyes as he tore into our backyard. He had ginger panels up and the grass was covered with a dusting of all-purpose flower. Icing arrived by the truckload. The neighbors watched as reporters stood in front of our house, making dumb jokes about how many calories went into a 3,000 square foot gingerbread house.
…”it’s an awfully ambitious, not so nutritious, undertaking, I’m not sure he’s going to be finished by Christmas…back to you, Dan…”
Dad on a ladder, swinging a hammer with a serious sugar high going. He had flecks of dough in his hair, swipes of icing on his cheeks, his tongue was poking out. Grandma said his sugarplums were all wrong.
Mom stayed glued to the local news. But even with all his feverish baking and building, Dad hadn’t gotten to the roof. The weather had turned warm, the bees were out. It was a mess.
I turned to Mom, she was already on her feet, thinking the same thing. “We have to go home.”
Mom drove. I manned the playlist. We barreled through two White Stripes albums and made it back in record time. We had to park a street over because of traffic and news trucks. We cut through the woods behind our house. Dad was sculpting the chimney as we came out. He looked back, saw us and climbed down.
“I think I got carried away.”
Mom kissed him on the lips, which was gross, because they’re old. But also because Dad was sticky and covered in ginger and bee stings. I broke them up and we got busy. We went over the top. We baked and caked the panels and built the biggest gingerbread house by 100 square feet. Go big or go home.
Or I guess, in Dad’s case, go big at home..
Once upon a time during the reign of the terrible King Quill, there was Sir Galavant and Eva the Enchantress. While different in many ways they were similar in the one common goal they shared. Defeat the king and win back the land for the people. It was one of those ‘easier said than done’ deals that seemed the plague every adventure with good intentions. So that might’ve been why the two of them were arguing over the peculiar Gingerbread house they happened upon.
“It’s obviously a trap,” Eva hissed, Pointing at the house, “they know we haven’t eaten for days.”
“It doesn’t look too dangerous,” Sir Galavant replied in his haughty tone, rocking back and forth on his heels, “besides, what sort of monster could possibly hide in there anyways?”
“A lot of things moron, a lot of things with tiny little dagger teeth.”
“You worry too much,” he announced with pride, pulling out his sword and shield, “ because as long as I have my sword and my armor nothing can stop me.”
“You said that when we ran into that dragon, and who had to save your butt?” Eva scoffed, her arms crossed.
“That was a rather large dragon.”
“Fine eat the house then,” she spat, storming away from the infuriating Sir Galavant, “I don’t care.”
Sir Galavant, bravely approached the house, braced for any attack. He danced around it for a moment, poking at it with his sword. When he deemed it safe enough to eat he put away his sword and broke a chunk off. Eva watched from a tree stump she had settled down on, safe enough to watch and still he his demise. Sir Galavant then took a bite, taking in all the rich spiced flavors that danced on his tongue.
“See,” he waved the chunk at her, cookie crumbs falling out of his mouth, “perfectly safe.”
“What’s in the house though?” Eva asked, narrowing her eyes at him.
“Come on! Can’t I win just this once?”
“Open the door to that stupid house and we’ll see.”
Sir Galavant inched over to the door and kicked it open, “see, nothing…”
For a second he was right, there was nothing. That was until three Gingerbread men, armed with candy cane swords charged out and babbled at him. Shocked by the fact there were sentient Gingerbread people, Sir Galavant didn’t have time to pull out his weapons and just ran for it. Eva herself didn’t even see it coming, but then again it made sense considering he was eating their house.So she sat back and enjoyed the view, a smug smirk working it way across her face.