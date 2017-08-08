Soccer Threat

You’re a star soccer player for your country’s national team. Your team has made it to the finals of the World Cup. Just before kickoff, you are hit by a wadded up piece of paper that is thrown at you from the stands. You pick it up, open it and there’s a note: “I’ve kidnapped your spouse. If you don’t lose today’s game, you will never see him/her again.” What do you do? Write this scene.
When I was a boy I dreamed only of the World Cup. I played day and night, nonstop. I played in the streets. Inside my head. Always in my dreams. When the shops closed and boarded up the windows, my feet bled from the shattered glass. Still they cheered me. You will be a hero, they said.
The gangs surged and the war began. Still I played. When my ball went flat and refused to roll. I played. I kicked tomato cans, rocks, pieces of wood, a tennis ball and even a baby doll’s head. I was kicking an empty box outside Rolando’s garage when he was dragged into the street and shot in the head. They spared me, even bought me a soccer ball. i was going to be a hero.
Now I am here, under the lights. It is the final match and I am a hero to many, leading the way for my country. The shiny world has come to watch history.
They are hungry, buzzing like surly bees in the stands. The ball finds me and I clear it again, just as I have all match. The voices are angry, at me, suspicious and threatening. I can feel their ire, see their gritting teeth. They are upset with my play this afternoon.
I cannot blame them.
It is my proud country’s first finals in over fifty years. They swarmed me and embraced me with kisses and hugs after my three goals in the semifinals. Now they want to rip me apart. My staggered steps, my indecision. Early on, Coach Munoz pulled me to the side and looked like he wanted to punch me in the face. My eyes pleaded with him to bench me, but I couldn’t take that chance.
Because it falls on me to do the unthinkable.
My mind flashes back to the two men that stormed my home. I was groggy. I thought they were fans. One was tall, gray and weary with deep, barren groves that part the stubble on his jaw. I am a sportsman. A competitor. But they were prepared. They took Rosa. The younger one nodded to his waist with death in his eyes. He never flinched when I lunged for his throat, only smiled when I screamed in agony. He traced a finger down my little girl’s cheek. He told me what to do today.
The crowd roars as the ball finds me. My heart flinches as I think about my daughter. Her tears, her pleas for help, the sudden burst of tears when I agreed.
A lifetime of honing my skills through blisters and blood, of footwork and training and kicking the heads of baby dolls. It all comes to this…
No time to waste. I fake left, right, spin around and tear towards my own goal. The goal blurs through my tears. The clock races towards penalty shots. I focus on what I have to do, not the mangled faces of my frantically waving teammates. They too have sacrificed; this game means the world to them. And yet…
To me, it means more.
The defenders are confused. Instinct compels them to come after me, but I’m streaking towards Diaz—our goalie and my best friend—at the speed of a motorcycle. I can see his heart through his jersey, pounding in his widening eyes. He shakes his head. No. Don’t do this. He struggles to understand my motives. I hear him scream in confusion just before I plant down and drill the shot of my life.
The ball becomes a comet, streaking ahead five feet off the pitch, hurling for the goal. When it brushes past Diaz’s late, outstretched arms, I fall to my knees in tears. I’m torn between family and sport. I have time for one quick prayer.
The first kick cracks my ribs. Another cleat scrapes my temple. I fall face first to the ground, agreeing with each blow as I drift. My bones crushing and cracking under the attack. I’m food for the hungry crowd, pummeled as my blood soaks into the grass.
I think of my wife. Of Rosa.
I hope they’re not watching.
I hope they know.
I hope they can forgive me.
The pulsing, raw energy of every single person in this stadium is flowing through me now. I breathe in, deep, letting the screams and cheers of the fans fill my lungs, my heart, my blood. Channeling the white noise into a force behind everything — every moment, every swing of the arms, every thrust of the feet into the ground, every header…
A piece of paper bounces off my head.
I shake off the annoyance and resume my focus.
A piece of paper bounces off my head.
Fuko.
Within the wadded balls I make out words, a message. I motion to the water boy. Pick these up, I tell him. Take these away.
The crowd roars as the opposing team takes the field. They do not know it, but they roar for me as well. For the thievery I am about to conduct within their pretty footwork. For the bullets I am about to fire between their legs.
The water boy returns, nervous. He breaks my reverie to show me the note pieced together on the wadded paper that had struck my head.
“I’ve kidnapped your spouse. If you don’t lose today’s game, you will never see him/her again.”
I laugh. Their futile efforts are fuel to my fire.
The water boy queries my blithe response.
If this person can’t even claim to know my spouse’s gender, how could they possibly have my spouse?