Saving Your (Fill in the Blank) From Committing Suicide

One of the items in your house has decided to commit suicide, but you will not let it happen on your watch. Write the scene where you catch the item on the verge of taking it’s life and your attempt to talk the item out of it.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
I saw the bottle precariously perched above the tile floor at the edge of the counter. It was less than half full, but it was enough. Enough to take the edge off until my son came home. He wouldn’t like it, but he’d give me money if I demanded it. The amber liquid beckoned me, but I dared not move. The base of the bottle was near the tipping point. How it got that way was beyond me. I’d never treat a bottle so poorly. I slowly backed away, making cooing sounds, comforting sounds.
I eased my way to the wall and stood still, watching it, wary of any sudden movements. My hands began to tremble and my head felt hot. I took a step forward, waited for the dizziness to subside and took another step. Almost there. “Hang in there baby,” I said to the bottle. “Don’t do anything rash.” I chuckled at my own wit and then I thought I saw it slide, just a fraction. I froze.
I imagined the taste of oak, the harshness; felt the burn all the way down to my stomach. And then all would be well. Just a little taste. I tensed my legs, ready to act. I zeroed in on the center of the bottle and lunged.
My son walked in the back door and saw me on the floor. I cradled the empty bottle like a newborn babe and smiled through the haze.
“The son of a bitch almost did it,” I said. “It tried, but I saved it.” He blinked and shook his head. My only son didn’t respond to my sobs as he walked out the door.