Root Canal Secret Mission

You’ve scheduled a root canal and the dentist finishes up. You pay and head to your car. Once in your car you hear a voice (from the tooth) that informs you that the dentist inserted a government device in your mouth and you’re needed for a secret mission. What happens next?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Secret Mission
(True story from about 1997, except for imagined “prologue” and final two paragraphs. Names and tiny details were changed.)
In a small California bungalow a woman sits, notebook in hand, staring intently at a television set, the only light source in the room. Newspapers, yellow with age, cover the windows.
“I knew it, I knew it,” she shouts, as she frantically copies something from the screen. “I thought they were lying just to make me stop calling, but they did rerun the program.” She laughs and clutches the notebook to her chest. “Thank you dear Lord, oh, thank you.”
***
It was a miserably hot day in Central Florida; I was glad my only scheduled outside chore was picking up the mail. In the post office I was surprised to see a hand written envelope with the museum’s physical address rather than the postal box number, but in a small town you get your mail.
Back in my office, I spent a moment enjoying the view of the perfectly round, sinkhole-created Lake Rose that was part of the city park that also contained the imposing historic house museum. Museum offices, work space, and storage rooms were in the former home of a granddaughter of the man who built the big house. I attacked the mail, opening the letter last.
“What the…” I said, more loudly than I realized. Immediately my assistant and the curator came into the room, to see what was wrong or more likely to escape the tedium of dealing with unsolicited accessions.
“Listen to this,” I said as Ann and Wendy sat down. “Dear Miss Thomas, you cannot imagine how thrilled I was when I saw your name and address in the credits for the Bluegrass program taped on your museum grounds. You see I also live on Lake Rose Drive and my father’s name was Thomas. For two years now the voices have promised me a sign. I watch television around the clock, looking, always looking for a sign that will lead me to the person who can help me fight Tom Cruise and Stephen Spielberg. They have ruined my life, and must be stopped. The voices lead me to you. You must help me now. I’ll write more later.”
As I finished the women were laughing.
“This must be a joke,” Ann said. “Some friend trying to scare you.”
Wendy picked up the envelope. “It is postmarked California, but what did she mean about a Bluegrass program?”
“Oh, that was last year, before you were hired,” I explained. “I got a call from the producer of a show that taped intros to recorded music at locations in the area.
“Ann, do you know where the tape is they sent me?”
We fast forwarded through the program until the credits, and there it was, “Special Thanks to Reatha Thomas for welcoming us to the beautiful house and grounds on lovely Lake Rose,” followed by our physical address.
The women kidded me all day about having a chance to meet Tom Cruise. I told them not to be silly, but when they left I called the City Detective Department, located in another house next to our offices. I knew all the folks there, and they kept an eye out when I worked late.
“Hmm,” I was told, “I wouldn’t worry much, but why don’t you make a copy of the letter for us.”
I’d almost forgotten about the California gal until I got a call a few weeks later.
“I decided to do a little checking on this, made a few calls. Seems she is rather well known there. Story is she got a root canal a few years ago that must have hit some crazy nerve or something. Swore the filling was talking to her, telling her she had enemies in Hollywood, telling her to look for a sign. You’re not the first person to get a letter, but don’t worry, her family finally stepped in, she’s not writing much of anything anymore.”
(A few years ago I revisited the park. The detectives’ house is gone, the museum looks a bit run down. I wonder if that woman ever made it to Florida.)
“ Hello, Mrs. L”
What the crap? Where is that voice coming from? I just got into my car after having a root canal. My face is numb. I must have butt-dialed someone on my phone. I searched frantically for it…nope. It was in my purse with a dark screen.
“Hello. Mrs. L can you hear me?”
“I hear you, I hear you….Where are you?” I get out of the car and open the back door, looking in the back seat. Nothing there. My car, as usual, is pristine.
“No….Mrs. L I’m not in your car. I’m in your tooth.”
“What? My tooth? Who is this and why are you pranking me. Reveal yourself immediately.”
He cleared his voice, “My name is Charley and I have been assigned to you by the United States Government. You have been recruited to work for the CIA.”
Closing the back door and getting back into the driver’s seat, I laugh.
“Mrs. L, don’t be alarmed, but you are one of a handful of mom’s who have been selected to help the CIA with various crimes, if you choose to accept.”
I feel funny talking to myself…my tooth, “Don’t you think it would have been better to ask me before you implanted yourself into my tooth?”
Charley cleared his throat again, “Maybe, but we have found people to be more receptive if this device is already in place.”
“Figures. I don’t know. I don’t know if I want to be a part of the government’s anything. You always hear of people saying, I’m with the government and I’m here to help and it goes downhill from there…”
“Let me also explain, Mrs. L, that should you choose to accept this job you will become one of an elite team made up of mom’s like yourself.”
“Hmmmm, a group of mom’s talking to our teeth….why are you picking on mom’s?”
“We’re not picking on mom’s, we’re picking mom’s because there are some mom’s who do better work than the CIA and you happen to be one of them when it comes to tracking down your kids.”
“Interesting you know that,” I secretly smile because it’s true.
“Also, Mrs. L, everything you say to anyone is heard in my office and recorded.”
“What, everything?”
“Everything, Mrs. L”
“That’s an invasion of my privacy, isn’t it?”
“Not if you come aboard.”
“I can tell you this. I may agree to come aboard, but my husband absolutely does not like the government or anything at all to do with it. He’s not going to like this and when I tell him you can hear everything….”
Charley cleared his throat loudly, “Mrs. L you cannot tell your husband or anyone else anything about this.”
“Not tell him?”
“No. You can’t tell a soul, do you hear me? That is a breach of contract and will put your family in extreme danger.”
I can feel my fact thawing out from the root canal, “So, in essence what you’re telling me is if I don’t do this my family will be in danger and if I do it I can’t say I’m doing it or they will be in danger.”
“I’m sorry, but that’s how it works.”
“No wonder my husband can’t stand the government. You people are sneaky and conniving. You’re going to get your way, regardless.”
Charley sounds tired, “Is that a yes.”
I touch my cheek and look at my face in the mirror on my car visor, “what do I have to do? I can’t make rash decisions without knowing something about what I’ll be doing.”
“But I told you your family would be in danger.”
“Right. And you also want me to lie to my husband which means you condone lying, which means you probably wouldn’t be above it to get your way. I’m not stupid. You may be able to fool some of the people but….”
“Okay, Mrs. L you have until tomorrow to make your decision.”
“Thank-you. Charley, are you on this thing all the time? Be honest.”
“Not all the time.”
“But you wanted me to think you were.”
“Yes, I did.”
“See how manipulative you people are? I’ll let you know tomorrow.”
I hear a little high pitched screech and then nothing as I start my car.
When I arrive home I go straight to my computer to look up the CIA, then stop. If they can plant a device in my tooth and they know about my tracking my kids, then they have access to that. Those devils.
An hour later Tom comes home from work, “Hey baby, how are you?”
I give him a weak smile, “Okay.”
“Just okay?”
He looks at me, “You’re not swelled. That’s good, right?”
“I guess.”
“What’s wrong, you’re acting funny.”
The man knows me like a book.
“Am I?”
“You are. What’s up.”
I hear the high pitched screech again and whisper, “Charley.”
Tom looks at me, “Who’s Charley.”
“Who?” I try to look innocent.
“You just said Charley.”
“I’m just achy. I’ll be okay.”
As he goes into the kitchen I whisper to Charley, “I guess I’m in.”
“Good girl. Your first assignment will be to infiltrate a website where kids are disappearing. I’ll get you some information on your computer.”
I smile to myself. This could be okay. My kids always said I should have been a cop. They might even chuckle if they thought I was going to become one of Charley’s Angels. LOL
THE MISSION
I was just driving away from the dentist when a voice sounded in my jaw.
“Saefert 325, do you hear me?”
I immediately scowled. The bastards can’t or won’t screen out contaminants in the synth food so everyone averages two root canals a year; my ex-employers used that process to plant a damned radio in my tooth. Again.
“I hear you, Jamal; didn’t you hear me when I said I quit?”
“This is an emergency, Saefert; the Board has invoked your reinstatement clause.”
“I’ve had enough of this garbage; what if I un-instate myself?”
“Then your next of kin are going to have to clean skull fragments off the inside of the car before they sell it.”
Bastards. “Okay, what’s so vital it needs my skills to fix?”
“A junior tech quit Quantodyne yesterday, and now that he’s gone they found out his account hacked the framework and lifted a holocube with the security protocols for the entire hyperspace network. We need that cube back, and the thief needs to be deleted.”
That’s what I figured; I’m sick of being their erase button.
—
The biddy next to me on the Moon shuttle to the Moon can’t shut up about the cruise her kids bought her. After listening to her prattle on for two hours I wish she was on ANY of those seven planets rather than here. And my weapon is in the shuttle’s gun-safe until we land.
At least the first step of my mission is clear. The kid, Derryn 417, got off his shuttle and didn’t go to the Departures level. Instead his card was last used to take the lift down to Temp Accommodations, a.k.a. the Rat Warren. That’s called proof of guilt in my book. Now I have to find a single piece of manure in a planet-sized pile of crap.
—
“So Ryn, what did you do back on Earth?”
We were shopping for a bodysleeve for me; the high-tech onesie would prevent my body from being cooked by hard radiation if I found myself outside for some reason. That and a breather would allow me enough time to find shelter, provided I was quick about it.
“I was a level three fabricator at Quantodyne,” I said as the machine fitted the suit to my body, “They make shells for hyperspace beacons, or did until they lost the contract to some outfit in McMurdo. I jumped ship before the company went under.”
Rina raised an eyebrow, giving me another look at those too-green-to-believe eyes.
“Went under? They just got the contract for eight new starship hulls!”
“What? Where’d you hear that?”
“It was posted it on the news; we’re not provincials up here, Nub.”
I was just about to pay for the bodysleeve when she grabbed my wrist.
“Do NOT pay for that, Ryn! Come on!”
My flailing body described a graceful arc in the air as she dragged me away. By the time I landed we were fifty meters away.
HOT
“Rina, what’s going on? Why did I just steal a bodysleeve?”
“You can ask that after Earth?”
“Huh? What are you talking about?”
“Derryn 417, Terran Scandic, 175 centimeters, 74 kilos, sandy brown hair; observe and report, but do not apprehend. Are you really him, or are you a decoy he sent here to draw the cops off his trail?”
“What?”
“You have to be a decoy. Nobody smart enough to pull off a multi-million cred theft would be dumb enough to use his own ID afterwards.”
“Rina, what in hell are you talking about? I didn’t steal anything! Well, except for the bodysleeve.”
“Then why is there a mega theft warrant out on you?”
“It must be a mistake; all I did was quit my job and book a flight here. What am I supposed to have stolen?”
“The bulletin doesn’t say, just that it’s worth millions. Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m still willing to help you, but I’d rather know everything. Especially since that stupid automatic credit transfer you set up to pay me is already on record. I’m in this too.”
And then she kissed me. I wish I hadn’t been too surprised to respond, especially when the space-tanned girl with a white bob and incredible green eyes pushed me into the wall and tried to eat my lower lip. I was still reeling when we came up for air.
“What was…?”
“Shh! We have to find someplace private.”
“But…”
She started towing me down the hall again.
“Put your arm around me like you can’t keep your hands off. There’s some sleep cubbies a couple of corridors this way. Hurry.”
A couple of minutes later we were in a horizontal room about a meter around and two meters deep with a padded floor for sleeping on. We couldn’t help but lie close to each other and I couldn’t help but notice just how female Rina was. I instinctively reached for her.
“Stop.”
“But… in the hall?”
“Two gendarmes went by, probably checking into the theft from the bodysleeve machine. Now I want you to tell me everything that led up to your leaving Earth.”
—
The lunar squatters crowding the Rat Warren knew better than to mess with me; they recognized the bulge under my shoulder. I flashed a holo of 417; a few credits bought the info that he was down here and in the company of a woman, some kind of hooker or something they couldn’t explain. At least the girl was distinctive: lunar build, red-tan spacer skin and white short-cut hair and big green Easian eyes.
I knew that 417’s account was feeding ten creds an hour to a shell account named Rina, probably his lunar accomplice. Much as I hated the job, I hated the fact that 417 had a six-hour head start even more.
The local cops were checking out a spacesuit vending-machine theft; I didn’t care except the two involved matched my suspects. I headed toward the scene.
In case it isn’t totally obvious, this continues on the heels of last week’s prompt. If you weren’t here for that, Derryn 417 (Ryn) came to the moon on a whim and was taken in by Rina, a sophistute (kind of a rent-by-the-hour life coach).
Oh, and ‘nub’, while short for ‘newbie’, is pronounced to rhyme with ‘tub’ not ‘tube’.
Won’t let me post. Can’t say I blame them…
That wasn’t a bad story right there. LOL.
I checked the door knob making sure it’s locked, checked my phone to make sure my alarms are set, checked my guard dog inside making sure he’s still alive and last but not the least, confirm my root canal appointment with my usual dentist at his usual place of work.
“What could go wrong?” I breathed, slightly feeling uneasy and unsure of what’s to come. The call to confirm my appointment with Dr. Ross went swimmingly when his assistant Jenny picked up the phone on the second ring as per usual and confirmed my appointment with Dr. Ross.
Things are going according to plan, why am I being so paranoid on such a normal regular Sunday? It’s not like people from work are going to call me or something. I mean, I just finished an assignment yesterday after all.
The drive to my dentist went smoothly, no traffic, no people crossing the street and no red lights as I passed every traffic light with only green thanks to my trusty thing-a-majig. Federal crime shmederal crime, I will not be late on my planned time of arrival for the dentist just because I happen to stop at a red light.
I arrived at the dentist a minute ahead of schedule. I guess I underestimated my driving prowess.
“Hey Jenny.” I greeted Dr. Ross’ very helpful assistant as I walked through the entrance. She’s the one who gives out candies to kids who visit Dr. Ross, she processes the forms, checks in on the Dentist, receives the payment etcetera.
“Hello Ms. Scarlett, Dr. Ross is ready for you.” She greeted me with a cheeky smile as she courteously ushered me to ‘The room’, as the kids put it. Her hair flickered and her heels clicked with every step she took. Inside, Dr. Ross has already his chair and his tools prepared for me.
“Thank you Jenny.” Dr. Ross said, his mouth covered with a mask. Jenny fled the scene, never setting a foot inside ‘The Room’. May I say, Dr. Ross looks quite different this time for some unexplainable reason. Was it the odd perfume? Was it his new hairstyle? Was it his new watch? Something is off, or maybe it’s just me being paranoid again.
“Ms. Scarlett, if you please.” His voice muffled, made by his face mask, he gestured me to sit at his torture chair as I like to put it. You sit in that chair feeling helpless as he tortures your teeth the entire time. I humbly obeyed and sat on his torture chair as I waited patiently.
I had an estimate of 30 minutes for the entire procedure for there isn’t much to do for my teeth. I can take the pain, but not today though, I needed anesthesia, but only a little of it. I do kind of hate when dentists talk to you and you’re just sitting there, mouth wide open, unable to talk, unable to move freely and reply “Just stop talking please.” to their face.
Thankfully I was on point with my estimate for we finished on time with still a minute to spare overall.
I paid for my session and head straight to my car. Once I sat on the driver’s seat I suddenly felt a surge of tingling pain coming from my newly root canalled teeth.
Weird, is that normal?
“Red, come in red.” An eerie familiar voice came to me. Oh great, I’m so paranoid that I’m starting to hear things. I started my car and made my way home.
“Is this thing on? Can she hear me?” The voice continued. Why won’t it stop? It sounds like Alfred’s voice, and it’s too irritating. It reminds me of work. I shrugged it off and continued driving, turning on my thingamajig again so there won’t be stoplights to bother me.
“It’s on sir, she can hear you loud and clear.” An even irritating voice resonated in my head, the kind of voice you hear from a nerd that’s been in front of the computer for too long.
“Good. Agent Red, come in agent.” I immediately stopped my car. This can’t be. It sounded like Alfred, our handler.
“Alfred? I swear to God if you bugged my car again I’m gonna-“
“No need for that Red, this time it’s the tooth. We need you for an emergency mission.”
“On my tooth?! What were you thinking Alfred?” I can’t believe he did this to me again?! Bugging something I own. I mean, how did I not see that Dr. Ross put a bug on my tooth? I should’ve trusted my instincts back at the dentist!
“I know it’s short notice, but it’s the best we could do at the moment. Now for your assignment.”
“What?” I screamed. “Short notice? It’s very much short notice, I mean, with the government funding us couldn’t you at least do something better than put a bug in my tooth?!” I continued yelling out.
“Yes, but time is of the essence here and we need you. NOW!” Alfred insisted. Oh Lord, why did I get this job in the first place?
I grunted in disapproval. I was looking forward for my quiet evening with my trusty guard dog, now it’s all ruined just because some idiot forgot to bring bodyguards with them.
“Fine. Hit me.”
“All our other agents are dispatched at the moment and you’re our only hope and just so happen to be conveniently located near the area.” Alfred said with a non-reassuring voice. I hate working on Sundays, plus, I don’t care if there aren’t any more agents to do this assignment, I want my Sundays to go without guns firing at me and carrying some supposedly dead person along with me.
“Just tell me.” I groaned as I impatiently wait for Alfred’s orders.
“Head east, just a mile from where you are.” I can’t believe he also put a tracker in my tooth?! What else did he put inside my teeth that he’s not telling me? I bolted my car, did a 180 and stepped on the gas as hard as I could.
“What else?” I asked, half irritated and half angry.
“Take the next left to the old and abandoned yarn factory.” That old place? What’s in there?
“D’you mind telling me what I’m doing?” I asked Alfred nicely.
“Just take the kid being held for ransom, alive, and get outta there.” What? Just a kid?
“Alfred” I lifelessly said, but got no response from him. “Who is this kid? You can’t be sending me off to get some kid if he wasn’t important or anything.”
I hear a loud and long sigh before Alfred started talking. “It’s Barron Trump.” He blurted, almost quite ashamed to say the name. I stopped driving as I heard the name.
“You’ve got to be kidding me!” All this trouble just for that kid? What did the kid even do to get into that position in the first place?
“I know it’s hard, but we’re under orders to get the kid, to kill the kidnappers if necessary and to not bring the cops.” I rolled my eyes in disagreement.
“Can’t we just let-“
“No! As much as it pains me to say this, you need to get him back in one piece.”
I pondered on it for a brief moment, contemplating whether or not to actually do the assignment even though I’m still going to do it in the end. I gave Alfred a short sigh of discontent as I continued my way to save the kid.
“Fine.”
After which, I was given another medal of honor, inside the four corners of the FBI facilities which was the usual drill, together with my bruised hand, twisted ankle, an awful headache and a shot scraping my arm all because of one boy who wouldn’t shut up about him being the son of the president of America and kept touching everything at the back of my car.
The next time another president’s kid is kidnapped for ransom, you can count me out of it. I’d rather choose infiltration or disarming weapons and bombs over saving a president’s kid any day from now on.
Would someone be so good as to remind me how to do italics? I promise I will write it down and not bother you again.
Here ya go: use the angle brackets to enclose the letter “i” to begin, then end with /i inside the brackets. Can’t show you here since it would only make what I type italics, but maybe this will show you if my explanation was not clear.
https://www.w3schools.com/TAGs/tag_i.asp
Fantastic. Thanks uncle.
SHIFTING GEARS
“Avery.”
Horns blare as the lime-green Volkswagen beetle suddenly swerves out of a side street. It momentarily interrupts the flow of rain-drenched rush hour traffic funneling onto the crowded thoroughfare. The VW careens crookedly across the bike lane to the curb and stops. Anyone who, in their impatience to squeeze past the car, bothered to look would see the middle-aged lady driver was wild-eyed and disoriented.
“Avery.”
“Gaah!” The woman swivels her head in a desperate but unsuccessful attempt to locate the source of the voice somewhere inside the confined space. She releases her seat belt and bolts from the car, causing another chorus of honking as she back-steps into the bike lane and is narrowly avoided by a surprised bicyclist speeding by. She darts around the car, her jacket akimbo and trailing on the wet pavement, peering in through the windows and frantically kicking at the doors as if to frighten her unseen attacker.
“Avery, stop!” The woman, out of breath now, pauses. “Avery, I want you to go to the curb away from traffic. I want you to stand still and take a breath. No one is going to hurt you.” The woman hesitantly steps up onto the curb and stands with her head down, breathing heavily like a horse that has bolted and worn itself out.
“Very good, Avery. Now go stand on the sidewalk.” She obediently walks across the sidewalk to safety at the far side. She straightens her jacket, and brushes a wet lock of hair from her right eye. She looks from side to side, shifting her eyes without turning her head. A hooded jogger goes by and avoids eye contact.
“Why are you doing this?” She says the words with her teeth clenched, as if pretending that she is not speaking at all.
“Avery, can you hear me?”
The woman nods her head emphatically.
“Avery, do you know who this is?” The woman nods again, then stops and shakes her head. “No.”
“We are from the Government. Your dentist inserted a special radio into the crown he just seated onto your tooth so we can communicate with you.”
The woman’s face starts to fold in on itself. “Why are you picking on me?” Her voice is still soft, but it is has a pitiful quality.
“We need your help and this is the best way for us to give you instructions.”
The woman puts a hand to side of her face, cupping her jaw in her palm. “You’re talking too loud. You’re making my ear itch.”
“Sorry, Avery. Is that better?”
The woman shakes her head, then nods. “Uh huh.”
“All right then. Avery, are you listening?”
“Yes.”
“It’s time to get back in the car. You’re going to pull back into traffic and follow my directions. Can you do that for me, Avery?”
The woman shakes her head, then nods. “Yes.” She reluctantly walks back around the car and gets in.
SHIFTING GEARS Pt 2
The woman pauses as she connects her seat belt. She smooths her hair, places her hands confidently on the wheel. Her demeanor has changed. She very calmly and carefully starts the car, straightens it parallel to the curb, then safely merges back into traffic.
“Avery, at the first intersection, I want you to turn right.”
The woman starts humming. She calmly drives straight through the intersection.
“Avery, can you hear me?”
“Sure, I can hear you.”
“You missed the turn. Please take the next left and go around the block.”
The woman continues straight up the thoroughfare.
“Avery! Stop now. What are you doing!”
“Oh, nothing. I’m just following what my doctor told me. She said I don’t have to listen to voices like you anymore. Voices made me do things once, bad things. I can choose to ignore you and choose to be myself.”
“We’re the Government! You have to do what we say!”
The woman puts her hand again to the side of her face with a slight grimace, cupping her jaw. She calmly steers the VW into the parking lot of a large grocery store and parks. She reaches into the pocket of her door and pulls out a folded combination tool with long, pliers-like jaws on one end. She carefully wipes the jaws on the clean, dry hem of her sweater.
“Avery! Avery, are you listening?”
“No, not really.” She opens her glove compartment and removes a small glass jelly jar. Placing it on the console beside her, she unscrews the lid. She then opens the pliers slightly and gingerly works them around inside her mouth. After a quick tug, she removes the tool. It is firmly grasping the pearly crown. The object buzzes faintly as it tries to transmit a signal without the proper bony amplifier to make it heard.
She drops it into the jar and holds the jar at eye level, admiring the collection of half a dozen other types of miniature transmitting devices mutely nestled together. She screws the lid back on the jar and places it back in the glove compartment. She then wipes off the pliers and stows them back in the door.
Positioning the rear view mirror, she studies the fresh gaping hole in her line of molars.
“At least you were able to take it out while your mouth was still numb.” Dr. Elizabeth Sand smiles at her from the empty passenger seat. Lights are just coming on in the parking lot, and they shine faintly through the doctor’s translucent beret, red hair and forehead. “You did very well, Avery. Very well, indeed. I think next time they won’t be able to catch you by surprise.”
Avery just smiles in agreement. She starts the car, puts it in gear, and pulls back out into safety and predictability of the river of tail lights leading her home.
***As a personal challenge, I thought I’d try to keep Jonah and Sylver’s story going somewhat cohesively, no matter the prompt. Here’s my attempt this week:***
Strangers fumbling with their luggage pass me by in the crowded airport while I lower onto a knee and pretend to tie my shoe.
“Where are they?” The voice from my molar, or, more accurately, Agent Doss back at headquarters, asks me.
I glance over my left shoulder to eye my suspects. After rushing through security, the two men, late twenties, stopped in the middle of terminal A. “On my nine having a chat.” I whisper to Doss. “Looks heated.”
“Can you make it out?”
“No.” I recognize Sylvester “Sylver” Hughes from the news. Who the hell doesn’t recognize the infamous bad-guy-turned-good-boy? He’s just standing there, staring at the younger one in the leather jacket. File said his name’s Jonah Morgan. No people pleaser reputation like his counter-part, criminal record’s just as long though. His hands are clenched in shaking fists at his sides. Glaring eyes watering. Shoulders rigid. Jaw locked.
To Doss, I say, “But if I didn’t know better I’d say there’s about to be a—“
Morgan’s trembling fist arcs, connecting with Hughes’ jaw in a brutal blow that makes even me wince. Onlookers gasp. Hurry their children out of harm’s way. One teen takes out his cell and starts recording them with an obnoxious smirk on his pimpled face.
“Problem?” Doss asks.
“Maybe.” Reflex has my hand inching toward the government issued pistol suspended in my shoulder holster beneath my jacket. A line of blood trickles from Hughes’ lip. I wait for him to escalate the situation before abandoning my cover. But he doesn’t. He just…stands there.
Morgan’s face darkens. “F*ck this.” Then he leaves, heading for the airport exit.
“Morgan’s on the move.” I tell Doss. “Should I follow him?”
“Kid’s nothing.” He says. “Hughes is the real target.”
“Don’t you watch the news, Doss? Sylver Hughes is a changed man.”
The voice coming from my tooth implant laughs.
The last thing I remember is telling Doc to turn the gas up – I hate pain and no way can I handle a root canal without a bit of help. It must have been good gas though because here I am now, out in my car and I don’t even remember the drilling and everything that followed.
I poke around my mouth with my finger trying to get a sense of what trauma has been done, but with the Novocain still doing its job I can’t feel a thing. I adjust the rearview mirror and take a look into the depths of my mouth, wanting to make sure that I’m not as disfigured as I feel, and suddenly hear a voice. From my mouth. But it’s not mine.
“Huh?” I said, or rather squeaked as I was a bit startled to hear someone else’s voice coming out of my mouth.
“Stay calm,” the voice said, soft, quiet, and a little tinny.
“Huh?” I repeated, a little more coherently this time since now I’d taken my finger out of my mouth.
“Just stay calm,” the little voice repeated. “They may be watching but if you just act normal they won’t suspect.”
“Suspect what?” I reply. “That I’m sitting here talking to a little fairy that’s taken up living in my mouth?”
“Hey, watch it pal!” the voice shoots back. “I may be a lot of things, but I’m no fairy. Why, I’ve killed men tougher than you with my bare hands. Now listen up: We chose you because we need help from someone who has your technical skills, and with your background nobody would suspect you of helping Uncle Sam with his dirty work.”
“Well, excuse me Tinker Bell, but what makes you think I’ll come on board just like that? I’m happy with my life just as it is – it already has the right amount of adventure and I’m not so sure I need any more.”
“Adventure! Ha! You call trying to get the nerve up to talk to the woman next door adventure?!”
“Hey, you mind your own business! Besides, she’s a little intimidating. And…hey! How do you know that anyway?”
“Oh you’d be surprised what we know. Then again, with your technical skills it should really be no surprise to you what we know and how we know it. Enough of this banter though, we’re wasting too much precious time. We need to talk about getting you in touch with the Russians and…”
“The Russians! You’ve got the wrong guy – I work for White Castle, not the White House! In fact, I didn’t even vote for…”
“Mr. Logeman…Mr. Logeman?”
“Ungh…”
“Mr. Logeman, we’re through.”
“Uh…through?”
“Yes Mr. Logeman. We’re going to raise the chair up now but need to make sure that you’re fully awake first.”
“Through?”
“Yes, Mr. Logeman. The root canal was successful. I think the gas was as well – you actually fell asleep!”
“Asleep?”
“Da, spyashchiy!”
Wait, what? And did she just wink?
Amazing, uncle! This was a fun read as well. I laughed on the last part but I can’t figure out why.
It finally happened. I broke.
I’d joked around for years saying I’m crazy and weird, but that’s what people do, right? They laugh and go, “Oh my god, she’s crazy”. But it doesn’t Actually mean she’s crazy. Right?
Maybe I’m still under that gas. Maybe I never even made it to the dentist; maybe this was all a dream……No. If it was a dream I’d have superpowers and I’d be in Paris. No I broke.
I turned the car off ‘cause, I mean, crazy people shouldn’t be driving.
“Hailey? Hello? Are you there?”
I freeze and look around my car. I may have broken, I will not dignify this insanity with a response. Instead, I take out my phone and start googleing how to fight off newly discovered insanity.
Needless to say, nothing helpful popped up.
“Hailey, are you there?”
I’ll admit, I made a face at that question. If I’m crazy, shouldn’t I know that I’m right here? Like, if I have voices in my head, shouldn’t they know I can’t go anywhere without taking them with me? But then again, I’m crazy so how should I know.
“Look, this isn’t a joke. This is real. Your government has chosen you for a crucial mission, of which must stay unknown to the public. Do you accept?”
I busted out laughing. It’s not every day the voices in your head sound like something out of Mission Impossible. “Ok,” I say after my laughter dwindles down. “Now do Star Wars.”
“Excuse me?”
“Oh,” I clapped my hands together. ”Do Yoda!”
“This isn’t a joke.”
“No. That’s not it.”
“Sir, this isn’t going to work out. No, she’s bat crap crazy. She not taking this seriously. She wants me doing Yoda impressions.” He seemed to having a conversation without me. “Get Anderson on the phone right now. Yeah, I wanna go there.”
“Yeah you go there.” I backed him up. I figured I’d be backing myself up right?
“She’s -she’s talking. Shut up. Look Hailey, this isn’t a joke. There is a package being developed right underneath your city and you need to shut it down. That is an order.”
Hm. That seemed serious. …….. Aw, What the hell. Crazy people have more fun, right?
“OK,” I start the car, “Where am I going, Bob?”
“The nearest manhole you can find.” He sighed, “And my name is not Bob. It’s Jake.”
I made another face as I turned the corner. “Ok. I mean you’re just a voice in My head, but whatever.”
“I am not in your head.” I didn’t appreciate him using that teeth-clenched kind of tone with me. “I’m in your tooth.” But that embarrassing-admitting tone made me feel better.
“Whatever helps you sleep at night.” I smile as I parallel park. “Ok,” I turned to look at the manhole a couple feet away. “Now what?”
“Enter the manhole. I’ll giving you directions once you’ve climbed down. Do Not ask if you’re meeting the ninja turtles.”
“You’re no fun.”
“Fifteen hundred?! For the root canal?” Marty garbled, his lips and cheek dropping from the numbing agent. A fat glob of drool dribbled down his face and onto the receptionist’s desk. A murderous glare leaked out from the top of her glasses as she plucked a tissue from the musty box on her desk.
“Sir, we went over the price with you last week.” She spat, her lip curling up into a snarl.
“Yes! My health insurance is supposed to cover half of it.” Marty explained sullenly. The receptionist wrung her hands.
“Sir listen, I’m really sorry about that but the special kind of root canal they did had some extra stuff in it.” The receptionist suddenly seemed sympathetic. “Just, pay and leave.”
Defeated and confused, Martin Clover pulled out his wallet and laid out his debit card. After the transaction Marty left, a worrisome man. “What the hell would they have done to my tooth?” He closed the door of his old Ford and took a deep breath.
“Mr. Clover?” A muffled voice rang in his ears.
“Huh? Who the hell?” He looked around and out the window but saw no one.
“Mr. Clover, I’m inside you.”
“In- inside?!” Marty leaned out his window and stuck his face into the wing mirror.
“Your mouth Mr. Clover.” Marty opened wide and saw a faint blue light blinking on the inside of his mouth. “I have something you ask of you, on behalf of the Pentagon.” Marty said nothing. His mouth was already hanging open, no need for his jaw to drop any further. “Listen very carefully, Martin Clover. My name is Bart McHalle. I run a specific part of the Pentagon, spent five years in the FBI and ten in the CIA. I need you to do something very discreetly.” Martin closed his mouth and sat in his car, staring blankly at his hands.
“Go on.” He said hesitantly.
“We know you’re ex mafia.” Marty flinched at the word. “We know, you know Chekovski. We also know Chekovski still has business with you and we know what your purpose was in being in the mob.” Marty gulped pensively. “We know you were the wrangler, a John Wick kind of guy, we know you did jobs for everyone, never sticking to one group for long.” Martin’s head lowered as his body sagged.
“We know what you did last summer.” His head snapped up, a look of terror flooding his features. His wavy dark hair was still gelled back, and his five o’clock shadow looked darker than usual. His thick eyebrows furled as he clenched his dry and scarred hands.
“We know what you did last summer, and we want you to do it again.”
Ooooh, it makes me wonder now what Marty did last summer. It was a nice read E.C!
Whoa, that was some visit to the dentist! My head’s swimming. I pay the receptionist and head for the car.
Once in the car, I do a double take. A voice coming from my tooth says, “Fred. You’re going on a secret mission.”
What! I look around, but no one’s near the car. The voice continues: “You know the quarry a few miles out of town?”
I nod to the thin air, though I know that must look stupid. “Yeah, I know it.”
“Good!” says the voice. Whoever’s in charge must be watching me. “Be there in twenty minutes.”
I hightail it for the quarry.
Once at the quarry I get out of the car and walk to the edge of the rock pit.
“OK, that’s far enough,” says the voice from my tooth. “Stand there and don’t turn around.”
“Wait a minute!” I yell. I’m furious. “Who are you?” I pick up a dead fern from the ground and jab it into my tooth. A tiny reptile squeezes out my molar, makes big eyes, jumps up to the bridge of my nose, and sticks his tongue out at me.
“OK,” the little bugger says, “You can turn around now.”
I whirl to find my wife standing there. She’s smiling.
“Surprise, Fred! Happy Birthday!” In her hands, with a big bow wrapped around it, is that new bowling ball I was lusting after.
“Yeah, Fred, have a good one.” I turn at the sound of another voice to find my best friend and his wife holding out a giant plate to me loaded with a four-inch thick steak, steaming hot.
“Wow!” I’m almost in tears. I thought everyone forgot my birthday. “I’m such a dope. I’m the luckiest man in the world!”
I’m about to say something else when Dino comes zooming from behind me, knocking me over.
Pebbles giggles uncontrollably and jumps into my arms. I look up and eyeball my wife. “Where did you get the little lizard for my tooth?”
Wilma crosses her arms across her chest and gives me a face.
“What? You never heard of Geico?”
Terrific take on the prompt, Shameless! Short, sweet and delightful.
I loved this Hack! Even though one of the downsides of not being a native in your country is the loss on identifying references, I still had fun reading your work. Had to look up what Geico was, all I got was the insurance company Geico.
Note: the previous three parts can be found in the previous prompt for last week (Flight 213). Additionally, this part was finished before this week’s prompt was released, so the NEXT part will have the new prompt in it, and I’ll make sure it’s solidly ingrained.
Darkness Comes, Part IV (Formerly Flight 213)
Part 4 can be found below, and parts 1, 2, and 3 can be found in the previous prompt for last week: “Finish This Sentence #4” entitled Flight 213.
Darkness Falls, Part V (formerly Flight 213)
Breath, God damn it!
I thought that as I looked down upon her motionless body. Her lungs refused to move. About all I did was tore open her blouse to allow room for her lungs to breathe in case it was restricting her, but it wasn’t helping. I knew that every moment her brain was deprived of air was another moment closer to either brain death or permanent damage. So, I rallied against my fear of not knowing what to do, and tried CPR anyway. I would rather have had her live and sue me for doing it wrong than her death be the consequence of my inaction.
I tilted her head back for some g*ddamn reason. I had seen so many movies while lazing about my house that I believed this was something I should do. I don’t know what it did other than make it easier for me to access her lips. I took a deep breath and breathed into her. Her cold lips sickened and scared me, but I had hoped it was worth it.
Nothing.
Breathing in her again seemed like something I should do, but then I remembered I needed to pump her chest, but how? Sh*t.
Using the meaty part of my hand, I pushed on her chest. I counted to six or seven, and then breathed into her again. I wasn’t sure if I was doing it hard enough, so I pumped harder this time. I heard her bones cracking, and I cringed. I thought to give up when suddenly she vomited water all over her face. I quickly pushed her over so she wouldn’t drown or choke on it more than she had already, and comforted her as she coughed the rest of it up.
Nina was shaking, totally confused about what was going on. Probably she didn’t immediately remember the crash, and was likely wondering why she was coughing up water. However, everything must have come crashing back, and she started screaming and flailing.
Her hands and arms smacked me a few times, and I had to quickly subdue her. Her wet clothes squished in my tight grip, and she looked up at me as if I was a stranger trying to hurt her. A split second later, she must have recognized me because she struggled to cuddle closed to me and held tight.
“It’s okay, we’re okay now,” I said, though at the time I had no idea how utterly wrong I was. “You’re gonna be fine.”
I held her for a long time, keeping her head buried in my chest. I didn’t want to free her because of the carnage surrounding us. Over here were bodies smashed under a seat that didn’t quite land the way it should have. Over there was the flight attendant’s body, sans head, impaled on a large tree. In another area, that small child whose mother protected her from the angry man, lay quietly with a small doll grasped in her arms. Her mother was not in this area from what I could tell.
At some point, I wept. All of it was just too much. I knew it was the nature of life to begin and end, and no other circle existed. Perhaps there are sometimes breaks, perhaps sometimes that circle doesn’t end when it should, but the inexorable inevitability of life ending was certain. Despite my understanding of that, I wept for these people. Wept for those who weren’t on the plane who had suffered whatever happened while we were en route to Germany.
After a while, I felt someone warm hand upon my face. For some reason, I imagine I was a little boy again, and my mother was comforting me. I remember a time when she was different. It was a long time before she had died that she was at all motherly to us, but it felt like she was right there to silence my cries and to pick me up through this frightening time.
Opening my eyes, I expected to see my mother standing above me. Maybe all of this was just a dream and she was still alive and healthy. Perhaps my father wasn’t so f*cked up, and they loved me and my sister enough to protect us from even their own sometimes damaged emotions.
Instead, I found Nina, but that was perfect. Sometimes I was eager to return to my childhood and live in an alternate universe where my family wasn’t so screwed up, but then I get to remembering that I am who I am today because of them. Truly, it wouldn’t have mattered to me if I had never met Nina, but because I did meet her, I couldn’t imagine going back and not getting the chance. Of that I was more than thankful.
“Are you okay?” Nina asked, a thin smile on her face. I could tell she didn’t want to have any business smiling, but she did it for me.
I returned the smile, struggling to keep it together. “I suppose. I just… I don’t know if I can do this.”
“You saved me.”
I remained silent. I didn’t think I saved her. I felt like it was my fault she was in this situation even though I knew deep down it wasn’t. I blamed my father for me feeling that way. He was always quick to blame me for everything once my sister left for college. Now I felt obligated to take the blame because if I didn’t, I felt like I was lying.
“I’m sorry,” I finally said.
She furrowed her brow. “For what?”
I shrugged my shoulders and nodded. “All this. I feel like if I hadn’t got on this plane I—”
She interrupted me. “You would have been down here when everything happened. Maybe we don’t know what it is, but we know it’s bad, right?” She sat up and cupped my chin in her hands. She was surprisingly strong for someone who almost just died. She said, “We’re safe. I would have died if it wasn’t for you.”
I nodded in agreement, because she was right, but it didn’t make me feel any better. I ran my hand through her hair, and smiled. She was a mess, but nothing could have detracted from her natural beauty. She looked away, shy. I looked away, too, and heard something odd playing in the distance.
“You hear that?”
“What?”
“Sounds like someone talking.”
I stood and turned my head. I called out, “Where are you, I can’t see you!”
There was no answer. I followed the sound as best as I could. I maneuvered around bodies and bits of plane fragments. I deliberately looked away from the fallen passengers to avoid getting sick again. It wasn’t exactly simple, but I did pretty well only because Nina stayed close behind me. Looking back at her every chance I got was an easy distraction.
I paused when I heard the sound again, but this time it was a little louder, as if the person was right next to me.
Nina said, “What is it? Did you find it?”
I held up my hand to gently hush her while I listened. The man stopped speaking, but not before I realized from which direction the sound came.
Looking down, I found a man supine in the muddy earth. He looked up at the sky with his torn face, shattered teeth, and eyes no less creamy than an ivory milk. I knelt down, expecting his face to move, and the sound continued.
“You are the one we’ve been searching for.”
Me?
“Yes, you. You’re our only hope.”
What the…?
“We need you for a secret mission to infiltrate his lair. Can we count on you, soldier?”
There was sound coming from this dead guy’s mouth, and I thought for sure I was losing my mind. I wanted so badly to believe that there was some other explanation, but I could think of nothing else other than the silly notion that this man had a tooth with a radio in it. I mean, with technology today, it wasn’t beyond reach to be able to do something like that, but who were they talking to?
I looked the man up and down, and he did indeed have a badge on his hip. That might have been enough to make a believer out of me, but then I read the badge, and it turned out he was nothing more than an undercover TSA agent.
“What’s going on?” Nina said stepping closer.
I shook my head. “I don’t know. This guy’s making noise over here. Can you hear it?”
“I did, but I don’t know what it is.”
“Me either. I thought I was losing my mind.”
“If you are, then we both are.”
The voice emanated from his broken face again, and against all odds, I leaned closer. The sound wasn’t as clear as I had heard before, and through the man’s mouth the sound came again.
I looked up at Nina and shrugged.
She said, “Maybe it’s a radio. Look under him.”
“A radio?”
“Yeah. He’s an air marshal right?”
I nodded. “I guess so.”
“So, maybe there’s a radio down there than can help us. Maybe someone on the other end knows what’s going on.”
“Okay,” I said, somehow fully convinced that it was okay to roll a dead guy over to see what’s under him.
It wasn’t particularly hard, but it was thoroughly disgusting. He rolled over, and behind his head, there was a G.I. Joe planted in the mud. Probably it belonged to one of the passengers. I didn’t see any children nearby, but that didn’t mean none existed beyond my field of vision.
I leaned to the side so Nina could see what was making that noise. She said, “Oh, well, it could have been a radio.”
“I know, I was really hoping we’d find something.”
As I stood up, my morbid curiosity got the better of me. I looked down his body again, and was thankful he wasn’t mangled any more than the trauma to his head. He clothes were mostly intact, though he had a gun that was missing from its holster. Next to it was a satellite phone. I quickly snatched it up and stood up to show it to Nina. Just as I turned, I saw a man holding the missing Glock to Nina’s skull, itching to pull the trigger.
Sorry about the awful intro… that shouldn’t have happened.
Ooh tense cliffhanger. Will we see the rest next week I wonder?
I can’t wait for the next installment! Great story!
I got a little confused around the events, but that’s as much a result of getting into the head of the MC as much as anything. I wonder if and how he’s going to get himself and Nina out of this, or whether she’s going to return the favour and save his hide…
This is gripping and engaging, Jay. Keep up the good work!
“All done chief”, Dr. Jefferson DDS exclaimed cheerfully, tossing the bloody drill into the tray attached to the operating chair with a loud clatter.
“Aww dun mah a**”, I groaned, aggravated. I swore to myself I’d never come to Dr. Jefferson DDS for any type of dental work ever again, much less a root canal. As far as I knew, the DDS probably stood for “Death Drill Surgeon” since it felt like all he did for the entire procedure was lay into my poor, exposed gums with his electric drill like some kind of psychopathic dental school dropout.
Blood leaked out of the side of my mouth as I pushing myself out of the operating chair. I gingerly continued to voice my displeasure, “Huhts like hell, feel like you stuck someting in mah gums”.
Dr. Jefferson’s eyes crinkled at the edges, suggesting a big, infuriatingly cheerful smile forming under his surgical mask. This was my first and only time at Jefferson’s clinic, but it was odd to me that he didn’t take off his mask and show his face even once.
Crinkly smile still plastered on his face, he stood and gestured towards the reception area, “Oh don’t you worry, boss. Pain in the treatment area is very common following a root canal operation. After a few days of rest and a few Advils, you’ll be back to normal.”
I stormed out towards the reception area and glared at the receptionist (who strangely enough was also wearing an operating mask). She flashed a thumbs-up and a similar fake, crinkly smile, “Sir, your insurance has everything covered. You’re good to go.”
I grunted in acknowledgment, stumbled out of the clinic, and threw myself behind the wheel of my car, leaving a trail of blood in the parking lot. The pain, the anesthesia, and my rising aggravation were all tumbling together and making my head spin in a big, red, cloudy mess. Such was my delirium that I didn’t immediately notice the vibration in the tooth that I just had filled in.
“Hello. Hello. HELLO!”, the vibration shouted.
“Wha- wha the f***?!”,, I shouted back. “Who’s there?!”
“Aherm. Hello, Mr. Sanderson. I am known as ‘Hamilton’. For all future correspondence with me and my associates, you will be referred to as ‘Patriot’.”
I was too dumbfounded to speak. My jaw fell slack against my chest, as I listened to the mysterious voice give me orders from my own mouth.
“You must forgive us, Patriot, for resorting to such crude measures to relay this message to you. Agent Thomas Jefferson is not actually a trained dentist – “
I f*cking knew it, I thought.
“But we needed a way to covertly introduce this communication chip into your body; a root canal was simply the perfect cover. You see…”, the voice broke off, trembling, and suddenly burst into laughter.
“Aw f*ck it man, I can’t do it anymore! I can’t! Gahaha you gotta go outside dude, go outside and tell him!”
I looked up and saw Thomas Jefferson DDS sprinting towards me, phone in one hand, the other waving wildly. His surgical mask was pulled down around his neck, revealing a college student’s face and an obnoxiously smug grin.
He ran up to the driver side window and crouched down, holding his phone outwards to capture my bewildered, bloody face in the frame.
“Ladies and bros, we just pulled off the ultimate prank, the Root Canal Secret Mission prank!”
He shifted the camera to zoom in closer on my face. “Did we get you or what bro?!”
I hate the Internet, I thought.
I never should have trusted a Canadian dentist. The pain from the root canal is gone but the tooth speaks on. The dentist has implanted a device of some sort. I need to get word to headquarters, but foreigners abound everywhere. Who knows what agents this dentist has lurking about. I must resist the power of the tooth.
A black car at the curb, you say? Yes, the same as in the dentist’s parking lot yesterday, I’m certain. Not now, tooth! I need my powers of concentration.
A pay phone? Hmm, perhaps. But if I exchange my American dollars for Canadian quarters, I’ll be found out. The weather here is much warmer than I thought. I shouldn’t have worn this over coat.
Hitchhike? Will you quit your incessant blabbering? How am I to think? Yes, hitchhiking might just work. I can use my talent for dialect to put the driver at ease.
Oh, I see what you’re trying to do. Lure me into a trap. I get in the car and never see the light of day again. Talk all you want, tooth. I’ll not fall for your shenanigans.
The U.S. Embassy? No, I won’t listen. No, I say! But, yes, that’s the answer. Reverse psychology will not work on me. I will go to the embassy.
No, I will not tell the guards I have a gun. They won’t take kindly to that. Be quiet and let me do the thinking. There it is, right over there. For the last time, hush up!
“I say old chaps. I need to get in right away. An evil dentist is on the loose. Pay no attention to the gun in my pocket. Here, let me show it to…..”
Haha, loved it jhowe. It was whimsical and fun. A comedy that’s slightly dark and dramatic, but oozing with entertainment. 🙂
clever and fast-paced. I think I’ll have to read it again just for fun!
I’m not sure whether your MC is a total loonie or involved in something deep and scary. Maybe it’s both; yeah, I’ll go with that. You’ve created a very enjoyable read here, jHowe. 🙂
Note: the previous three parts can be found in the previous prompt for last week (Flight 213). Additionally, this part was finished before this week’s prompt was released, so the NEXT part will have the new prompt in it, and I’ll make sure it’s solidly ingrained.
Darkness Comes, Part IV (Formerly Flight 213)
When I woke up, a woman’s severed head was in my lap. The location of her body was unknown to me, but at the moment, it didn’t matter. She looked up at me with this frightened, dead stare that recounted in silence the terrifying details of the last moments of her life. Despite my revulsion, I couldn’t help but stare. Perhaps there was a part of me that was jacked up from the things my father did to my family while I was so young or perhaps it was shock that stirred in my this disgusting curiosity. Whatever it was, I didn’t allow it to last.
Once alert of my own misaligned interest, I quickly pushed the head off my lap, and while doing it, there wasn’t a second that I didn’t retch or heave. Trying to keep my last meal in my body was no easy task as the head rolled through the mud and rocked to a stop near a passenger crushed under some part of the plane’s exterior; maybe a panel of some sort.
I looked away, and took measured breaths. For a short while that cold feeling had overcome me as if I might pass out, but the breathing helped to regulate my panic and anxiety. Soon, I was no longer heaving or succumbing to deep guttural retching; however, it still felt as if there were a large number of small creatures swimming violently in my stomach. Of course, there was little I could do about that considering I was sitting in the wreckage of a vessel that carried more than a hundred people. The carnage was vast.
Looking around at the aftermath was less about the curiosity that stuck me earlier and more about the need to take stock of reality. The plane didn’t crash exactly where I was at, of that I was certain. The debris looked spread out wildly, but many of the parts that were either the same weight or density remained close to each other as the trajectory had likely carried these pieces as far as they could. I was no scientist, though, and I suspected there was much more that went into it, at least more than my layman understanding of this disaster. Mulling it over wouldn’t make a lick of difference, though, and it mattered even less when I realized Nina wasn’t sitting next to me.
Nina wasn’t just gone. Her seat was torn free from mine. I didn’t know a lot about planes, but I did know that the seats on this particular plane were meant to remain attached to each other, even during a crash. I guess it had something to do with weighing down the passengers from to bottom end so that the weight would shift the center of gravity, which would cause the passengers to land a** first instead of face first. Thankfully, I still managed to land right, but where was Nina and how did she fair?
I frantically searched the wreckage, hoping to find her safely laying or sitting somewhere. When I didn’t immediately find her, the hard thumps in my skull as my heart pounded in my chest grew louder and louder. Remnants of my past rose in bits of fear that I would once again be left alone by someone I had truly cared about. Maybe I had known her for less than a day, there was a connection deep enough to cut my emotions.
Ready to give up, I surveyed the area one last time. It was at that moment I finally saw her. She was a hundred yards away hanging limply from her seat near the embankment of the lake. Water lapped violently against the base of her seat as she remained completely motionless. From this distance, I couldn’t see her chest moving to see if she was breathing.
She’s dead, I thought. Oh, God, she’s dead.
Fighting the seat belt to get free seemed like an impossible feat. As easy as they’re supposed to come off, this one just wouldn’t release. It probably had a lot to do with the frustration and fear surrounding Nina, and I inadvertently made it more difficult to figure out how the latch worked. Eventually, I mastered it, and it released. I leapt out of the seat and ran to her.
Having been mostly sedentary at work all these years, I had lost the stamina to run. Probably the crash had something to do with it, but the truth was I had grown lazy. They had forced me to do physical education in school, but once I was out, I didn’t feel the need to continue the torture. However, had I known the kind of torture it would be to try to run when you clearly can’t or shouldn’t, then I might have stuck with at least some form of exercise.
I had to slow my run halfway to her. Heaving and gasping for air, I kept my eye on her, hoping her seat wouldn’t slide any further and sink into the lake. My hopes were futile, however, because the seat did in fact slip, and she crashed face-first into the water.
“Nina!” I screamed, though I doubted she heard me.
I sped up despite my burning chest and my heart feeling like it might explode. With my eyes fixed on her, I couldn’t watch where I was going, and so I tripped on something. I went down hard, my arms not nearly strong enough to catch the fall. My body planted into a bit of debris, and I coughed as the air escaped my chest faster than it was supposed to. Loud hoarse heaves were not nearly good enough to replace the air, but as I did that, I untangled my leg from the disembodied foot that had tripped me. I scrambled to my feet and continued toward Nina.
The rest of the way there all I could think about was how much time I wasted falling, and I wondered if she was even still alive.
I nearly fell going down the embankment, but managed to get into the water without taking a dive. She was fully submerged, the weight of the seat pulled her to the floor. It wasn’t particularly deep water, but deep enough to kill her.
I went under, but couldn’t see sh*t. It was probably the dirtiest water I’d ever seen. Feeling around wasn’t as bad because there were clearly differences between her soft body and the rigid hardness of the seat. Eventually, I found the belt. I had to surface to get some air, but when I went back down, I found the belt again with ease. After releasing the latch, I spared no time wrapping my arms around her soaked body, and struggled to pull her to the surface. The dead weight was hard to manage. When I finally dragged her to the embankment, I was hindered by one thing I never thought I would need. I had no idea how to perform CPR. Nina was as good as dead.
Dang, Jay. You keep ratcheting the tension. I was so glad when the head wasn’t Nina’s, but now there is an equal fear. I have no idea how you’re going to incorporate this week’s prompt, but I’ll be waiting.
Okay, that’s an intense beginning to the week. I was worried that the first head might have been Nina’s, but you probably would have mentioned that. I’m looking forward to where this goes from here.