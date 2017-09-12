Note Found at a Construction Site

You’re a construction worker and, while in the middle of a dig to build a new building, you stumble upon a box with contents in it. There are five very specific items in it along with a note: “When you find this, call me. This is only phase one.” The is a phone number so you call it. What happens next?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
I brushed dirt from the metal box I dug up at the secluded Hughes & Company job site. I was working late and everybody had gone home. The latches were caked with grime so I took a ball peen hammer and a cold chisel to it. A few choice whacks and the lid flipped open. The nearly full tube of Colgate, squeezed flat at its geometric center caused a slight twinge. The red lace garter made my heart speed up a few beats. The plastic bride and groom wedding cake topper took my breath away. The white veil, still soft and sheer flowed in my hands. My knees trembled violently and I sat, sliding down the foundation trench. My backhoe rumbled above but I could hardly see it through the tears.
The items had been with her when her plane went down two months after our honeymoon. We would have celebrated our five year anniversary today. I considered calling in sick but I knew I had to stay busy. There was one more thing in the box; a neatly folded sheet of paper. I fumbled with it, leaden fingers probing, pawing at the edges. Finally it opened to reveal what appeared to be a single phone number. Nothing else.
I pulled my iPhone from my pocket and dialed, a hollowness surrounding my thoughts. I didn’t recognize the number. It rang, many times and then nothing. I redialed with the same results. For hours I made the call until my phone died. With stiff legs, I scrambled up the trench. The backhoe had run out of fuel so I ran to my truck and plugged the phone charger into the cigarette lighter.
When the phone perked up, I dialed. A man answered.
“Cory Stevens?”
“Yes,” I said, breathing hard.
“I need you to do something for me.”
“Tell me about Shelly. Is she alive?”
“First, I need you to agree with my wishes.” His voice was deep, slightly familiar.
“Yes, anything. Tell me about Shelly.”
A red Jaguar sped toward my truck and braked. Jared Hughes, the founder and CEO of Hughes & Company got out and ended the call. I ran to him and grabbed his jacket.
“Tell me about Shelly, goddamn you!” I shook him by the lapels, his head snapping back and forth. His slap stunned me and I let go of him.
“I want you to kill me,” the big man said.
I blinked. “Tell me about Shelly first.”
“No, you have to agree. I’ve tried to do it myself but I can’t.” Tears streamed down his craggy face. “The one thing in life I haven’t been able to accomplish.”
“I’ll do it if you tell me about my wife.”
He nodded and pulled a small revolver from his pocket. He handed it to me and I took it.
“After you do it, bury me down by the creek. Bury me deep. Use the backhoe. Nobody will ever know.” He pulled a key from his pocket. “This key fits my pool house. You know where I live. Inside, you’ll find a trapdoor under the chemical storage cabinet. Everything you need to know is in there.”
“Why do you want to die?” I said.
He shook his head.
“How did you know I’d find the box?”
“I’ll tell you nothing more. Now do it!”
I told him to turn around and he did. Instead of shooting him, I hit him as hard as I could with the gun butt on the back of his head. He went down and I ran for the Jaguar. At his house, the key didn’t fit the pool house lock. There was a note tacked to the door.
If you’re reading this, you must have done it. There is no trap door. Your wife’s plane crashed on my property and I buried her at the creek near where you buried me. That’s why no body was discovered. I don’t know why I did it. I’m sorry.
I raced back to the jobsite. I shook the old man but he didn’t respond. I didn’t bury him. I called the police and told them what I’d done and sat in the dirt to wait.
HALF MINUS ONE
Sequencing was the job of Harper Sigma, and getting him to shut up was more difficult than Splitting. So, we brought him along only when we needed him. Of course, hindsight’s 20-20, and now I was staring at a rotary dial phone with an ornate cathead receiver and a noose for a cord.
843. I try.
8.4.3. I try again.
The line was dead as far as I could tell, but it was all just the same. His mind was a steel trap. Quite literally.
“What we got, Alpha?”
“We got… squat.”
Tau holds his hand up to his face to block the filtered sunlight that bounded through the broken windows and crumbling parapets. “You think he’s in there?”
“Yes,” I say, the gravity in my voice making me sound more confident than I felt. Beta sidles up next to us and reaches around my shoulders, hugging me reassuringly.
“That’s messed up,” Tau snorts.
Robert Cutcheons. Man made of money. Man made of fame. Man made of death.
“What was in the box?”
I hold the box up to Tau and gently shake it.
“Nothing?”
“There was a note,” I admit.
He gestures for it, and I hand it over. “Phase one?”
“We’re getting close.”
“And then the number?”
“843.”
“May as well be in Greek.”
“We read Greek.”
I tilt the box into the sun and squint into it one last time, then turn it over.
“Yipe!”
I jump backward, nearly toppling over Tau, drop the box, and fall flat on my back. A golden retriever leaps on to my chest and starts licking my face.
“Woah, woah!” I swat the dog away, and it jumps up on Tau. “What the?”
“It’s a dog!” squeals Beta, a kid again. We had a golden growing up. I bet Robert knew that.
The dog stoops down and barks, ready for play, then bites at my pants legs, pulling me toward the house. “Hey,” I shout, then I hear something roll out of the box. I glance back as Beta picks up a spool of thread with a needle. He scrunches his eyebrows together, shrugs, picks up the box, then we follow the dog into the abandoned building.
It’s more than a building. As we get closer, I notice the rusted tricycle. I see the swing set with only the chains, the deflated soccer ball, the uncut grass and derelict garden bed. We were walking into his home. We were about to touch ground in his Cortex.
A third item frothed out of the box, and soon we are accompanied by flitting transparent bubbles. They engulfed us as we pushed through the door and into the salon. The dog lets my pant leg go, and runs off out the back of the house.
“Hello,” asks Beta, his voice bouncing off the stairwell and walls.
We listen for several breaths, the only sound being the click-click-click of the languidly spinning fan.
“Huh,” coughs Tau. “No one’s home.”
“Guys?” whispers Beta. “What’s in the box?”
We turn around as Beta drops the box to the ground and backs away. He looks up, ashen, shaking his head. “No, no, that’s not normal.”
The sound of a beating heart, the disruption between each beat, the empty thrusting of its valves against the plush interior of the box…
“Hello?” a small voice drifts down the stairs. “I followed the bubbles. You brought back my dog.”
We turn, and at the top of the stairs a child stands, gripping the front of his shirt, blood oozing onto it and dripping to the ground. “Have you found my heart?”
Beta falls to his knees. “Oh God, I wasn’t ready for this. I wasn’t ready for this. I wasn’t ready for this,” he repeats over and over again.
I step forward. “Robert?”
He nods.
“Robert, hey, I think we found your heart.”
He descends the stairs. “Can you put it back?”
Beta looks up at me, then to Tau.
“Sure, buddy,” I say. “Sure we can. Can you come to us?”
His eyes are locked on Beta, and Beta begins to sob silently. “I can help you, Robert.”
Robert winds his way past us, looking up at us as he does, and sits down in front of Beta and the box. “My heart,” he sighs. “My dog told me you would come. I heard his barks.”
“That’s a good dog,” Beta’s words are flightless and torn as he lifts Robert’s heart from the box. “I’ll put it back in very gently, then I’ll sew you up, okay?”
Robert nods again, and then lays back on the floor.
“Robert?” I reach out for his name. “Robert, where’re your parents?”
Beta lowers his heart into his chest and takes out the needle and thread.
“My parents?” he asks.
“Yes, Robert, Buck and Georgina. Your dad and mom?”
He winces with each new stitch. “They’re dead,” he says flatly. “I had to kill them.”
Beta cuts the thread, and Robert sits straight up, thrusts his hand into the box, and pulls out a mask, the same mask he wore when he slit Francis Deacon’s throat, when he gutted Darren Wonaky, when he laughed at Col. Gabriel Strong. “Now, Mr Travis, you know the half of it. Time to go.”
There’s a concussion behind us, and we’re showered with the molding crumbling debris of an exploded wall. The wind tears at our clothes. The PONoR rends this reality in half, casting an infinite number of reflections through the Turning Point.
“That’s all you get, Harper!” he shouts. “That’s all I’m going to let you have!”
I back up, grabbing Tau’s shirt as I retreat, and shout, “I’m going to get all of it!”
“Not likely!” He strongarms Beta, forcing him to the ground and putting him in a headlock. “My price, Harper. You’re out one, and I’m coming for the rest of you,” he screams.
We feel the concussion shake our bodies. We are blown backward and through the TransPo.
He has the Beta me, part of me, and I didn’t know where it would end. Where he would end.
-JR Simmang