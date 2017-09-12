Note Found at a Construction Site

You’re a construction worker and, while in the middle of a dig to build a new building, you stumble upon a box with contents in it. There are five very specific items in it along with a note: “When you find this, call me. This is only phase one.” The is a phone number so you call it. What happens next?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Download from our shop right now!

You might also like: