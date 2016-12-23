What are your New Year’s resolutions for 2017? Post them here and then at the end of the year, I’ll feature this in the newsletter and ask you to check in to see which ones you’ve accomplished and reflect on your writing year.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Ah, New Year’s resolutions. Personally, I’m not big on making resolutions every time a new year rolls around. I prefer to see every time I open my eyes as a new beginning. A new chance to do the things I want to, to live my life by a set of resolutions I reaffirm on a constant basis.
1. Treat everyone I meet exactly as I would have them treat me. And, yes, if I don’t like someone, and I don’t care how they feel about me, I’ll go ahead and be a jerk—so far, this hasn’t happened, and I don’t expect it to any time soon, but I bet I could do it if I had to.
2. Share everything I’m able to. This doesn’t mean I go crazy and give away all my possessions. It can be as simple as helping my neighbor carry the groceries or telling someone who’s down a good joke. I’m never so poor that I can’t share something.
3. Never, ever, ever, ever take anything in life so seriously that I can’t love it. This is really important, and applies to everything, from the people around me to the job I work to the music I dance to. If I don’t love it, I’m doing something wrong. If I’m doing something wrong, I have to fix it. And that can be as easy as changing the way I think about it. Example: sometimes I sit at my computer, and suddenly realize that I don’t love writing. When that happens, I write something like this. And then I remember why I love writing.
It’s worked for me, thirty-six years and counting—up or down, doesn’t matter: I don’t take it so seriously that I can’t love it.
Happy New Year!
A very Happy New Year to you, too! I love this, igonzales81 🙂 Especially that last point.
1. Write for the prompts each week except in the period (April – July)
2. Write a book
3. Get awesome grades
4. Learn to manage my time
5. Pray on time at least four times a day
6. Be more social, confident, and generous
7. Be more positive and thankful for the things I have
8. Improve my handwriting
9. Learn:
i. two English songs
ii. two Urdu songs
10. Watch my weight
11. Take care of my hair and skin
12. Bake on my own at least thrice
13. Find time to read
i. Five books by local authors
ii. Five plays
iii. Five historical books
iv. Five classic novels
v. Five political books
vi. Five others
14. Plant flowers
15. Go to some sort of competition
16. Watch at least ten movies
17. Paint something beautiful
18. Paint a wall
19. Keep my room tidy
20. Be daring!