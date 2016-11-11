Mystery Cookie

One day you come into work and find a cookie mysteriously placed on your desk. Grateful to whoever left this anonymous cookie, you eat it. The next morning you come in and find another cookie. This continues for months until one day a different object is left–and this time there’s a note.
The note was in a language I had never seen before. These cookies, this unknown object, this note it constantly just runs through my mind. I did not want everyone in my business so I just kept it to myself. The days went on and the notes got longer, and no more objects only cookies again. One day I decided to go into work three hours early, but the note and cookie were already there. I let more ideas and notes pile up and had a new solution. I ended up staying and hiding late after work but by midnight nobody had brought anything. My mind was racing, full of ideas but none of them seemed logical. I finally had the idea to put cameras in my office. I installed the little cameras and just knew I could finally be at peace. The next day when I went into work, the cameras were gone. I went home and gathered every piece of evidence I had. I realized that when putting all the notes together, one side was a map and one was a paragraph in an unknown language. I knew that I had to find out what the biggest X was on the map, but I was still missing three pieces to the map. I did not get a note for the next three days, then I got just a cookie. I could not wrap my head around what was going on. I could not even translate the writing because I was missing three main pieces. I had to let this play out on its own time. Day and night my mind was constantly on this map and its missing pieces. Then I got another note one morning, but it was not a regular note. The note was with a cookie and it read “Expect the rest soon”. I was back where I started, still missing three pieces. The annual work Christmas party was coming up and I was hoping that I could find some if not all of my missing pieces. I realized that one of my coworkers kept disappearing from the scene. I walked into my office and there was a cookie and one of my puzzle pieces. I knew that I had to talk to my coworker about where he had been disappearing to. I finally got the story and it was a very weird one. My coworker received these pieces in the mail and just wanted someone to explore the big X with him. So once Saturday came we took off to explore whatever this mystery was. It took us about 45 minutes to get to every mark on this map, and after 6 hours we still had not made it to the big X. I started to believe this was a joke and that I made a mistake ever tagging along. Then we ran into the big X. The big X was the biggest tree house I had ever laid my eyes on.
As I came into my office that day, I automatically knew something was going down. The entire atmosphere had changed, and I received goosebumps immediately upon shutting my office door. I turned around and there it was. An object that I had hoped to never see again, was sitting on my desk, with a note attached to it. As my sight set in on this terrifying, panic-inducing apparatus, I knew that my nightmares had just begun. What was this object that I was talking about? A pink little cellphone. Scary, isn’t it? No? That might not mean anything to you, but to me it brought back the most horrifying part of my childhood. You see, for the past few weeks, heck even months, there had been a cookie sitting on my desk, each passing morning. Always ever so cautiously placed, always on the exact same spot. Having a lapse of judgement, more than likely from being required to clock into work at 4:30 in the morning, I always ate the cookie. Around about week 4 of receiving this strange little gift, I started noticing something strange. One morning, I bit into the cookie, business as usual. I chewed and chewed, but this time I took time to actually look at the cookie I had just bit into. Which, was normally not the case- I always tended to just scarf it down. This time, I noticed something, a little, tiny…hand? It appeared to look like that of a barbie’s hand, super small. I managed to convince myself it was the morning tiredness still lingering within me, but the truth is is that ever since that day, I’ve feared something. And now, with the arrival of this pink little cellphone, my troubles have been animated and brought to life. I supposed I should fill you in now, to exactly what time pink little death trap means. When I was a young girl, I wanted a doll for the holidays. All of my friends had gotten American Girl dolls, and every time I would pass a catalog for them, my eyes would light up with child-like wonder. However, there was a major difference between me and most of my friends, and unfortunately, one of those differences happened to be our tax brackets. You see, my family wasn’t poor, we just weren’t well off. We lived in a world where the money that could be spent on frivolous, high end dolls, would instead go to paying the electric bill. As the holidays approached, my family wasn’t oblivious to the one thing that I wanted more than anything. Soon, Christmas morning of my 8th year came, and there was a carefully wrapped box under the tree, with my name right on it. My family and I exchanged glances, with each of them looking like they were about to burst with excitement. I unwrapped my gift. No, it wasn’t an American Girl doll, but rather a replacement doll for half the price. But in my little 8 year old mind, it was everything I could’ve hoped for. In front of me was now a beautifully made doll, about two feet in size, with huge blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. She had a tiny pink cellphone in her hand, and in the packaging it also came with a bigger, more “human-sized” replica of the pink cellphone. I read the box. “Amazing Allison” stamped across the box in big, pink letters. I read the package, with each word adding more excitement to my little brain. If you press a button on her shoe, she would “call” your phone and with a click of a button, you could “call” her phone too. Her end of the phone was hooked up to a few programmed catch phrases, but the 8 year old me thought that it was the most cool thing I had ever seen. The gimmick of the doll was that it was supposed to be your “best friend”, and you could “chat” on the phone with her all night, and play with her all day. No where on the box, however, did it say that this doll was going to ruin the rest of my life, and haunt my nightmares forever. For that first day, Christmas day, the doll behaved according to the manual. Nothing was out of the ordinary, and I was happy as ever. That night, however, thing took a turn for the worst. My brother, Thomas, had gotten a train set for his birthday. But, my parents neglected to realize that it did not come with batteries. The batteries that fit his train set were the same type of batteries that were placed into my Amazing Allison doll, the batteries that she required to “use” her phone. Since I knew my parents weren’t leaving the house in the snowstorm to purchase another pack of batteries, and because I had spent the whole day “ringing” up my doll, I decided to take a break and allow my little brother to use her batteries. Late that night, I woke up in my bed, I guess my father had carried me into my room and tucked me in, because the last thing I truly remembered was passing out in the living room after watching a White Christmas with my family. My doll was nowhere in sight, I guess my parents had put it away with our other toys in the toy box inside our family play room. I snuggled deeper under my blanket, when I heard the first ring. It was clearly the ringing of my human-sized pink cellphone, which I now realized was on top of my dresser, right where I had left it, I now remembered. It was blinking red and ringing, just like it does when you push the button down on Allison’s foot. I got up to “cancel” the call by selecting the red button, assuming that her position in the toy box had caused the haywire call. Normally, when you cancelled the call before answering, Allison would leave you a fake “voicemail” text. I had only seen two options of them today after trying out the doll. One said “Hey gurl! Guess you’re busy, call me back!”, and the other was, “Wanted to see what you were up to! Ttyl!”. However, this one was different. This one read, “Why didn’t you answer?”. I didn’t think that that was too weird, as it could’ve easily been a programmed text as well. I put down the phone, and it lit up and rang again. I again, sent it directly to voicemail. I received another text immediately after pressing the cancel button that read, “Open up”. I was confused, but still assumed it was just my doll being positioned weirdly. I decided to go into the toy box and move her. I crept down the hall to avoid getting caught by my parents, who would’ve assumed I got up in the middle of the night to play, when I should’ve been sleeping. I slowly opened the door, and went to the back of the playroom where the toy box was. I lifted the lid, and just as I had suspected, there was my doll. I looked for whatever could’ve been disturbing her, however nothing was on her foot. She looked like she had been the last object placed in the toy box, matter of fact. I lifted her out, assuming that it was the lid that was snagging the button. As I did this, the backing of her battery cartridge came undone. I assumed that Thomas had done a bad job and replacing her batteries, and picked the backing up. When I turned the doll around, I was stunned. Thomas hadn’t replaced her batteries…at all. They were probably still in his train. I stuck the backing on and put her down, and headed for the door when I made a realization. How did Allison call me without her batteries? I was too tired to really worry too much, and went back to my room to sleep. The next morning, I woke up to a screaming match brought on by my parents. I ran into the living room, and could now clearly see what all the yelling was about. My grandmother’s clock, which was the finest of quarts and had diamonds in it, a family heirloom, had been knocked onto the floor, and broken into a million little pieces. The only part that remained in tact was the backing where the batteries were held. Only…they were gone. My mom was hysterical. Upon my arrival, my mother gave me the sharpest look I had ever seen. “How could you?”, she cried. I was beyond confused, and asked her what she meant. “I know you wanted these batteries for your doll, why couldn’t you have just waited for me or dad to get up, instead of trying to get them yourself!”, she exclaimed, still bawling. “I didn’t do it!”, I shouted, afraid. It is now that I realized that my dad was holding Allison, and he took her backing off. Three double A batteries, right where they neglected to be last night. “The batteries from yesterday are still in Thomas’ train,” he said. That was only the beginning of the torture. Over the next few months, that doll continued to get me in a world of trouble, and try to contact me through that cursed phone. Only no one would believe me, because the second I would try to get a third-party involved, I would seem crazy. The messages on my pink little phone would disappear, and no one could see that Allison was behind all of the chaos. Finally, my family had a garage sale about half a year later, in June of my 8th year. I got that doll out there so fast. I shamelessly let that doll be sold to a little five year old girl. I just wanted it out of my life for good. But a few days later I realized I still had the phone. I opened it to about a dozen “messages” from Amazing Allison. Most of them repeating, “Why did you get rid of me?”, and “You were supposed to be my best friend”. I buried that phone in my backyard that night, and never spoke a word of this again. But now, there on my desk, with no denial, was Amazing Allison’s accessory. It had been upward of twenty years, since all of this had happened. The phone was engraved with dirt, and was mostly brown instead of pink now. I, with nothing but utter fear, peered over at the note that was left. “Open up,” it read.
I reach to open the note. Once opened, the note reads “Open the present and follow the instructions.” Questioning what has been going on, I decide to open the lid of the box. The note on the inside says “Go to your favorite restaurant and ask the hostess for the next gift. Love your S/O.” I get into my car, drive to Saltgrass Steakhouse, get out and ask the lady at the desk, “What is waiting for me?” She reaches into her stand and pulls out another box with a bow. I lift the lid off and there is another letter inside. This time it reads “Meet me where we first met. Love your S/O.” Nervously, I drive to Kimmel Park. As I get out of the car my dog Sergeant runs up to me and has a note in his collar. When I open the note it says the words “Will you marry me?” I look up to see Gunner on one knee, with a gorgeous ring awaiting my answer. I immediately cry and say “Yes of, course!” He stands, kisses me and swings me around in excitement. We are now happily married with our two children.
A gentle spirit gives only to perish for good under their own darkness. The cookies arrive with no notice, invisible is the ingenuity of this soul. A note thus appears one day, to cast beyond the veil of this mystery spirit, and reveal their purpose. This person’s generosity thrives despite their nothingness, and their lasting reason to survive is to uplift non-deserving souls in hope of gratitude and love. This lasting purpose is not received. A note is left. Their silence was cancerous. Their numbed soul could not be saved by a good heart.
Monday morning had always been the hardest of them all, yes I loved my teaching job but after a long weekend of grading papers I was beyond exhausted. I entered in to the building like I have for the past 5 years greeting my co-workers and students with warm “good mornings” and “hellos”. I continued past the restrooms to my classroom in the very back of the school and unlocked my door. While walking toward my desk I notice a small red box wrapped in a pretty pink bow, curiosity got the best of me as I quickly removed my jacket and set my bags down. As I sat down I could feel my heart begin to race with excitement because who doesn’t love gifts. I slowly opened the box only to see a chocolate chip cookie that resembled a smiley face, it was so adorable it almost seemed wrong to eat it. As I began to enjoy my cookie I started to wonder, where this lovely little treat came from. That thought had to wait until my conference period because time was not on my side. I continued my day as normal feeding knowledge to the next generation because after all they are the future. When 5th period finally came around I went door to door asking about the treat someone left me. Nobody knew anything about it so I continued with my day until 4:00 came around and it was time to go home. Tuesday morning I went about my daily routine as I had done so many times before but there was one small difference, the cookie was on my desk again. I couldn’t help but wonder ” who is leaving me goodies?” I asked my classes and faculty but no one had any clue. I even made an announcement on the P.A. system but no one came forth. After admitting defeat I just decided maybe I wasn’t meant to know. This continued for an entire month until one Monday morning there was not a cookie on my desk, to say I was disappointed would be an understatement. There was something on my desk but it was wrapped in a slightly smaller box. I opened it to find a key with a note. The note said “you are so sweet, so sweet as can be. Will you meet me at this location tomorrow at 3?” The location was on the bottom and I had to meet whoever though I was sweet. Tuesday morning I called in sick, I know it was a terrible thing to do. 2:50 came around and I drove to what looked like an abandoned building. I walked toward the door and knocked but there was no answer so I used the key. As I walked in a saw 2 huge tables full of chocolate chip cookies, it was a sweet lovers paradise to say the least. Then I heard footsteps slowly approach me, slightly nervous I turned around only to see a young man smiling at me. It was a former student of mine his name was timothy. ” why have you been leaving cookies for me and why did you invite me here?” He looked at me and smiled a little wider. ” Mrs. Hampton you were my favorite teacher in high school because you truly cared about me and you inspired me to do so much with my life. I own my own bakery now and I’m starting a family all because of you. I figured a simple letter wouldn’t be enough to express my gratitude for you so I made you these cookies.” he said. And that is how I gained 50 pounds.
For the past several months I’ve been receiving freshly baked chocolate chip cookies at my desk every single morning, of course I eat it. But something strange was on my desk today, it was a note entitled Truly yours and it was attached to an ornate flower arrangement. I decided to keep the beautiful roses at my desk and as my break time approached I inspected the note more thoroughly and to my surprise on the very back it said, “Meet me at Gloria’s after your shift.” I didn’t know what to think, Gloria’s is my favorite restaurant but who is this mystery person, why do they want to meet me I kept asking myself as my day went on.
Finally, I got off work and ventured off to my car with the feeling of butterflies in my stomach. I hurried out of the parking lot full of excitement knowing I have a huge mystery on my hands. Gloria’s was only a twenty-minute drive from the office, but it felt like ages even centuries. There was this lingering sense of doubt in the back of my mid as I was traveling, but I kept driving.
Eventually I arrived, my palms are sweaty and my stomach is aching, however when I looked up all my fear and doubt dissipated because my admirer was someone I was too familiar with. I was overjoyed to know that my office crush fancied me in the way I fancied him.
The dinner was the first time in a few years I had true connection with another person on a date. He didn’t once glance at his phone nor text anyone else, he sat across from me smiling and explaining why he decided to leave the cookies without a note for so long. He described how nervous he was to come and approach me, so he would bake cookies and place them on my desk hoping they would catch my attention. I understood because I had more anxiety about the cookies and who was this kind- hearted person making them for me. By the end of our meal we both decided we wanted to go on another date, we exchanged contacts and went our separate ways.
Every day since then when I arrive at work I take in my surroundings and enjoy life for the little things it bares for me. I have something to look forward to at the beginning and ending of every day. He still brings me cookies daily, I still get flowers, the only difference is that I’m his wife now. Even though this happened a few years ago the story still makes me smile when I tell it to others. To think that all this started with chocolate chip cookies, life is full of surprises, you just don’t know when they are coming or what they might be. I think that’s why it’s important to always look at life in a positive perspective, maybe you will find your chocolate chip cookie one day.
Creaking, almost as if an old oak tree had been swaying like a drunk man by the wind, Daniel leaned back in his office chair and closed his eyes as an exasperated sigh escaped his lips. He had never asked for a desk job, the stereotypical boring job of being contained in a cardboard cubicle, but with no other options open once he graduated university, Daniel had forfeited to whatever occupation was available.
And he despised his meager choice.
Every second felt as if the tapping of other keyboards was coding his mind to utter destruction. Yet, he had to pull through to make sure he had the mere income to afford the luxury of Ramen every evening. Resigned, the man stood up, muscles aching after being cramped for such a long period, and ventured to the break room to suppress his aching stomach with a boiling cup of dark coffee. When he returned he was greeted with a small pastry, a sugar cookie not much larger than his palm, patiently awaiting his arrival. His brows drew together as he suspiciously sat down, nimble fingers picking up the crumbling good.
There wasn’t any particular reason why one of his co-workers would give him the cookie. He was seen as awkward and childish among the team of matured adults whom devoted their lives to staring at bright computer screens, while he always slipped up and misunderstood essential qualifications. Nevertheless, he ate the cookie with satisfaction and silently thanked his giver for encouraging him to finish his extensive work.
He was surprised the next painstaking day with a similar treat, sitting for him on a beige napkin. Confused, he set down his briefcase, looking around once more before savoring the sweet. This sequence continued for days before they turned into weeks, and eventually months with no day relenting Daniel of his daily pleasure.
By this time, Daniel was determined to confront his secret admirer, or “Happy Pill”, as he liked to refer the giver as. Several times he would scrawl a note on his greasy napkin, hoping for a reply but only to receive a fresh note-less cookie the next day.
He had grown relentless, the identity of his Happy Pill consuming his thoughts until he had even considered placing cameras in his cubicle to catch the culprit. Was he going too far? Surely his Happy Pill had a reason to remain anonymous, but if so, what was the purpose?
He needed to find his Happy Pill, but as he stood on a crowded, sweaty bus to his watering apartment he could think of nothing to aid his case.
Daniel arrived home later that night, eyelids weighed down with sleep as he threw his bag to his couch and loosened his tie’s hold against his neck. He padded to his cracking kitchen, reaching blindly into a dusting cupboard as he felt around for the crinkling package of microwavable noodles, but instead felt something soft and slightly warmed. Freezing, his eyes leveled with where his hand had tensed, a single chocolate-chip cookie welcoming his presence.
Daniel’s bottom lip trembled as the reality of the situation bogged down on his mind.
He hadn’t found his Happy Pill. They had found him.
Walking like someone who placed nails on your feet, Serena tirelessly accomplished her daily routine by jogging around the city’s park’s fifty times than she normally would. Dragging herself to the luxury comfort of her office chair she noticed something that never really occurred on her desk. A delectable heart shaped cookie. Bewildered on the fact that no one was around, she started to experiment on the cookie. It had a ruby crisp texture as the icing smeared and the sprinkles dazzled like diamonds. She was convinced that this cookie was obviously a love message to her even though she doesn’t know who the individual is. After examining it, she forced the cookie into her mouth and reminded herself to express her generosity to that person before the day concluded. As sundown was approaching, Serena scoured around asking people her identical question, ” Were you the one that sent me that ruby heart shaped cookie?”, but unfortunately everyone’s response was the same as saying, “no.” More confused and suddenly a little frightened Serena spontaneously marched out of the building wondering if this anonymous being was watching her every move.
The next day, the thought of the cookie was still on Serena’s mind as she ignored her daily jogging routine and headed to work to see if another cookie appeared on her desk. Rushing to her desk she spotted something similar from a distance. It was the same cookie but different in shape including color. This time it was in a shape of a rose embroidered with white icing circled with a green thorns. Nervous at the sight, Serena was certain that someone was tiring to tell her something. For a full month the cookie sightings continued as Serena tirelessly urged to people thought out the city to assist her in solving this unknown speculation. Unfortunately no one had the solution and Serena surrendered on the search.
The next month arrived, as everything seemed normal, Serena went back to her usual routine until a unusual stranger blocked her path. Desperate to pass, Serena annoyingly answered, ” Could you please escort yourself out of the way, ” but the stranger didn’t relocate. In aggravation, Serena blurted out, “move!”, and in two seconds the stranger disappeared. Bewildered again, Serena thought for a minute and started to jogged to her office knowing something is going to occur at her desk again. As she zoomed up the stairs and into her office, the stranger was in her office putting something on her desk. In a striking position she informed, ” hold it right there and turn your head gradually,” as the stranger rotated, Serena was appalled at the sight of her dead father. In amazement Serena replied, ” father is that you?” In response, “yes Serena it’s me, I wanted to make you cookies because I’ve heard from your mother that you love to bake cookies especially devouring them. I know that you heard the rumors about me being dead but it was nothing but a host from your brother. I apologize if I’d frightened you, I haven’t seen you since the rumors and I wanted to surprise you.” Serena asked, ” why would my brother say such things about you?” In response, “he never thought of me as a father and thought I was useless, so that’s why the rumors came about and I left.” Serena was in mixed emotions, but mostly seeing her father was the best feeling that she ever encountered. Hugging him like a big teddy bear, they enjoyed the delectable cookies for the remainder of the day.
Jill had just opened the door to her office when she noticed there was something on her desk. She walked closer and realized it was a chocolate chip cookie. She looked around and seen nobody and she skipped breakfast that morning so she took it as nice gesture and ate it up. It was so soft and chewy, the best cookie she had ever tasted! The next morning there was another cookie and the morning after that another one. This went on for 6 months and Jill still had no idea what kind person was leaving these delicious cookies every morning for her.
One day she walked into her office expecting a cookie to be on her desk like there had been every day for the past 6 months, but there wasn’t one. In the cookie’s place was a note. It read “I hope you enjoyed the cookies dear please reply back”.Jill was taken back by the note, she hadn’t thought about the person behind the cookies in months she just expected them to be there. She did however right back even though she thought it was silly since she was the only one that had a key to her office. She replied “they were the best cookies I ever had. I would love to know who the baker behind them is.”
She didn’t expect it there to be a reply the next morning but there it was on her desk. A big yellow note that read “you already know me my darling just check under your bed tonight.”. By this time Jill was beginning to freak out. She hadn’t told anyone about the cookies and now this mysterious person was saying he was was going to be under her bed that night. She called up her father and begged him to meet her at her apartment when she got off work although frustrated he obliged. Her father did a quick search and found it all to be clear but Jill insisted that he stay the night.
It must had been 3am when something woke her up out of a deep slumber. She immediately called out to her dad that was staying on the couch but didnt get an answer. Officially scared out of her mind she decided to be brave and check under her bed. What she saw was horrifying and disgusting. It was her father’s body or what was left of it. She screamed and ran into the kitchen to get the phone when she saw it. She stopped dead in her tracks, there was another cookie on her kitchen table with blood red icing on it this time. What or who were in the other cookies she thought. She never got a chance to figure it out because “the baker” as he is now known as struck her over the head and dragged her body out into the night.
Jess was feeling a little down on life that morning. In a hurry to get out the door to beat rush hour traffic, she didn’t have time to grab a bite to eat first. Coffee would have to do. There’s always time for coffee.
Every morning for the past several months, Jess had awakened with anxiety in the pit of her stomach. She recently got on an anti-anxiety medication, but unfortunately a side effect is drowsiness, so Jess hesitated to take them in the morning and instead tried to power through the feelings until they released their grip on her. That usually happened within an hour, letting up as she headed to work.
When she got to the office, Jess was pleasantly surprised by a random chocolate chip cookie sitting on her desk. This day was no special occasion, not her birthday, not a holiday, not a non-existent anniversary. It was just a cookie, so Jess figured a coworker was just trying to brighten up a case of the Mondays. And it worked. Jess was hungry and chowed down on that cookie.
The next day, Jess was again surprised by a cookie. This time, a white chocolate macadamia nut. She glanced at a few of her coworkers’ desks- no cookies on theirs. Do I have a secret admirer? Jess wondered.
As the days turned into weeks, weeks into months, the daily cookie awaited Jess every morning. She was very curious who the sweet treat giver was. The cookies were never the same kind, and always seemed homemade. Was someone baking for me every night? Is this a little weird? Jess considered coming in to work early to catch whoever it was in the act. But another part of Jess didn’t want the mystery to end. It was kind of nice to fantasize about the nerdy but hot guy Frankie in admin secretly pining after her.
Then one day, Jess walked into her office to find a snowglobe. Jess stared in disbelief. It was the snowglobe her mother had given to her when they visited Chicago when Jess was 12. It was one of the last gifts her mother had ever given her, as she passed away that summer. And recently, it had broken. Jess had been looking at it at home, reminiscing on times spent with Mom, and when she was setting it back on the shelf, it was slightly off balance and crashed to the floor, almost in slow motion.
Jess had cried and cried, but eventually swept it up and threw it in the trash. But now, here it was, completely fixed. Jess didn’t even feel like she was in her own body anymore. Her right arm seemed to reach out to the snowglobe without her even willing it to do so. The glass was like new. Jess picked it up and shook it. Snow flakes fell onto the Chicago skyline. Then, Jess realized there had been a small, folded up piece of paper underneath the snowglobe.
Jess slowly unfolded the paper, forgetting to even breathe. It was her mother’s handwriting. Unreal. The date on the paper was 6-13-05. About a month before she died. It read:
“Dear Portia,
You’ve always been like a sister to me. I know my time is short. I have to know that you’ll look out for Jess when I’m gone. You have to promise me. Even though I know you already did when we made you Jess’s Godmother. That seems like just yesterday. Please, Portia, be there for Jess. Love her like I have always loved her. Even though, I know I don’t need to tell you that. I’m scared. I don’t want Jess to feel lost without me. Promise me, Portia. Love, Lynette.”
My Godmother Portia lived about 45 minutes away by car. She’s been commuting all this way to leave me a cookie a day? Her thoughtfulness filled Jess’s heart with joy. Jess remembered telling Portia that she had broken the snowglobe that had meant so much to her. Portia must’ve secretly dug it from the trash and fixed it. The whole snowglobe, along with seeing her mother’s handwriting again and feeling the love from Portia, led Jess to tears.
“You find out who your secret admirer is?” chimed my favorite coworker, Hannah. “Yes, I finally did. It’s been my mother and godmother all along.”
It was a gloomy Monday morning…the type of mornings everyone dreaded. Sophia Mora had just arrived to work at 8:00 on the dot, but of course didn’t actually stamp in until 8:05. She made her way through her office saying hi to friends and checking in with her fellow co workers, as she got to her cubicle she found a pleasant surprise sitting on her desk next to her keyboard was a cookie. The cookie was chocolate chunk her favorite, the cooke was warm and the chocolate was melting.It was the best cookie Sophia had ever had.This continued for several days ,those days turned into weeks,and those weeks turned into months.About three months later instead of a cookie there was a vase full of flowers, there were roses, daisy,tulips,and lilacs.When sophia got a closer look there was a note poking out of the flowers.
Dear,Sophia
You are very welcome for the delicious treats i have been leaving for you!i figured a way you could repay me is if you do a favor for me……….i need you to take the flowers out of the vase…once you’ve done that there should be a set of keys at the bottom…the keys are to a black escalade parked out back…once you get in the car turn on the radio…i have recorded me giving you directions to a secret location… once you get to that location you are to bring that bracelet under your keyboard to the woman sitting at table 7… follow these orders and complete the mission you get 1,000,000 dollars fail the mission we take 1,000,000 dollars from the company you work for and frame it in you b.t.w we know people…Anyway good luck!!!
P.S:No pressure
This is very good. I would love to read part two. This really got my attention.
Monday mornings are the worst- it’s sad, it’s cliché, and it’s irrevocably true. A Monday morning spent with a throbbing hangover, however, is the worst of the worst.
My breakup with Bryan had been messy and loud not just for the two of us, but for our neighbors. I left him that Friday night with a scowl and a raised middle finger in place of a goodbye. There goes three whole years down the drain, I thought.
Saturday was dedicated to weeping along to a sappy Lifetime movie marathon, but Sunday, determined to get over Bryan, I went on a bender in the sleaziest bar in the neighborhood.
The next morning I arrived at the office feeling like I was at the head of a death march. I trudged to my desk as slowly and sadly as possible, but then- “what’s this?” I thought.
There was a cookie, Not just any cookie- a double chocolate chunk coconut cookie from Suzanne’s Bakery, located across from my very first apartment. These were my favorite treats to eat drunk, but that sloppy secret was known by only one person.
I ate the cookie, and moved on.
The next day a cookie of the same variety appeared in the same spot. Again I ate it and thought nothing else. The third day came, and with it came a third cookie, This time I threw the tempting treat away.
This continued on for two months, but the first day of the third month my desk appeared cookie-less. I had become so used to the new routine that I was shocked to find, in its place, a polaroid photo.
It was me and Bryan, fresh out of college, sick from Free Margarita Monday at the corner bar. We were happily munching upon two double chocolate chunk coconut cookies.
Upon the back of the polaroid in black ink, he’d written “You still haven’t figured it out yet?”
I sighed. I had it figured out from the very first cookie.
I stepped outside of work and called Bryan.
I enter my cubicle and notice my note was replaced by a giant cookie, this time with chunky white chocolate chips. I feel pleased with the consistency of Mystery. An x gets marked on my calendar, filling up three rows and a half, this month. The cookie gets replaced by a sticky note with heartfelt thankfulness. And I go back to work. The cookie accompanies me throughout my day, reminding me that satisfaction and gratitude exist even in mysterious actions. The next day, consistency taught me to guess the flavor of the cookie, like Pavlov’s dogs felt the texture of their food at the sound of the bell. For me, it’s the sound echoed to my ears when I place my heel on this specific crack on the floor and turn to my cubicle a few feet away. I imagine it’ll be raisins and oatmeal, to complement the doctor’s recommendation of one healthy lunch a week. However, the crack was stepped on, but the sound never reached my ears. My cubicle was replaced. A construction worker was intently staring at a blank page on his clipboard, blank with only my name, black and large. The echo reached his ears, alerting him of my presence. My name was on his clipboard. Yes, it is my name. A more comfortable work station would be ready before lunch, signed by Mystery. Mystery replaced my desk and picture of my parents, a distant memory, with a plush sofa, internet hotspot, hybrid plants of cannabis and all the quiet in the world. Mystery replaced sullen reality with distant heaven. Heaven was in the work space. Now I had no reason to go home. That was not something to be grateful for. My heels walked away furiously to the bathroom, avoiding that special crack on the floor. The line to the mirrors was short so I was able to bribe the monitor an extra minute of mantras. My work space has changed without my consent. I preferred receiving that cookie for months. Why did Mystery go from reliability to unpredictability? I have nothing consistant to be grateful for. So I chose that exact mantra: MY LIFE IS PREDICTABLE. I AM GRATEFUL FOR PREDICTABILITY. The first minute relaxed my tense forehead muscles; the mirror reflects the relaxation appearing on my face as I believed the mantra once more. The next minute (the one I bribed for), I chose my solution: MY LIFE IS CONTROLLED. I HAVE OVER IT, MAKING IT SIMPLE AND EASY. I LOVE MY LIFE. I fixed my appearance as I hummed along the calm woman’s voice, varying my pitch along with her pronunciations. I have no control over this. I had no reason to be angry in the first place. I should continue to be grateful. I know lunch will be soon and I can go right back to work. Life will restore itself. I know it. Confidence died when I noticed my boss replaced the mirror time monitor. The extra minute of restoring confidence was useless for the electronic eyes noticed I hadn’t left a minute ago.
Mysterious Cookie
I came to work one morning and saw this damn cookie on my desk. Now granted, the cookie looked very good. It was big and chocolate chipped just like I love it, but, I hate when people set things that don’t belong on my desk–but this day I let it slide. I ate it. It was so soft and good–this certainly wasn’t store bought; someone made me this cookie. But who? I’m looking around and I see no one reciprocating or indicating anything. I looked over at Evelyn, who I have this office crush on, but honestly I think she could mess up a cup of coffee so it couldn’t be her.
I let it go, right? I love sweets anyways so it was a great way to start off the day. Next morning there’s another cookie. Same kind. What a head-scratcher. I wanted to say something or confront someone–because I do not like my area being tampered with. But the cookie was so good I just ate it with no regrets. The next day another shows! I start to ask around and see if anyone else was getting this generous treatment; everyone said otherwise.
I went home and explained it all to my fiance’. Strangely, these cookies I have been receiving were accurately familiar. Each day they taste more and more familiar. “Hun, c’mon! She died over a year ago. You didn’t kill her she killed herself. Why do you find ways to bring her up?”
I haven’t brought up my ex-wife in a long time, but I think my fiance’ was in one of her moods. This cookie business has been going on for a month straight! I thought maybe it was just an admirer or something. But yesterday…there wasn’t a cookie. There was a box with a note in it:
‘Til death do us apart…but death is only the beginning.
Someone is toying with me and I don’t like it! That note chilled me to the core. It was as if she wrote it! Handwriting and everything!
“Yeah someone is probably playing some dumb prank, but not a good one.” My best friend said.
“Even though I left her for another woman, I still loved her. She made the best cookies. Just like those almost.” I said.
“Well, seems like all the best cookies in the world couldn’t keep you from the next woman.” My friend countered.
Even though it is four o’clock in the morning I cannot sleep. This ends now! I tell myself. I get up from bed, fasten my work clothes on and head out early in a dark morning. I am the only car in the parking lot. Security lets me in the building. I think I can catch them early. I go into the office…and at my desk is another cookie. A cold chill in my spine, I cannot move even though I want to.
A cookie on my desk?
At first I was outraged. I didn’t like food near my work, and I didn’t like work near my food. So whoever put it there must have been a complete moron, a complete stranger, or both. But after a while of examining it my stomach started to perform the Symphony of whales. I couldn’t not eat it. It was a thin mint, my absolute favorite.
That day I asked around, trying to find out who put it there. Perhaps to both thank and scold them. But to my disappointment, no one would take credit for the mystery cookie. So naturally, I thought nothing of it, and by the time I was back at my apartment the thin mint was all but forgotten.
Until dinner anyway. My husband had cooked us a delicious dinner, as he usually did, but I had absolutely no appetite. As I sat there, barely touching my food, I found myself thinking back on that cookie. I recall it tasted, smelled and felt like a normal cookie, but it was somehow different.
The next morning, and every day from then on, a minty cookie coated in chocolaty goodness would be there upon my arrival. I no longer cared who it was from, just that it was there. This continued for a month, and I found myself less and less hungry for anything else within that time.
After exactly one month from the appearance of the first treat, however, the cookie on my desk was replaced by something else. A tiny wooden box, plain and brown, nothing special. I was frustrated that my cookie wasn’t there, but intrigued by the mystery box.
I opened it, and saw that inside there was what looked to be a bottle cap. I was confused, yet at the same time curious. Whatever did it mean? I found myself wishing there was a cookie in it’s place.
I closed the box, but as afternoon approached I started wondering about it again. I toyed around with it, then went to lunch. Upon my return I found a man sitting on my chair, fiddling with the bottle cap. He was dressed very casually in his red t-shirt and jeans. A familiar aroma filled the room.
“Who are you? What the hell are you doing in my office?”
“That is no way to greet an old friend, Kate.” He chuckled. I recognized the smell now, it was stronger than before. Thin mints and alcohol.
“An old friend? I don’t know you!”
He got up an approached me, “This has ought to remind you.” He said, planting a kiss on my lips.
For a moment it was as though time ceased to exist. When I opened my eyes I wasn’t in my office anymore. Instead I was in my car. My head hurt and my vision wad blurry, my hot and heavy breaths stank of alcohol.
I had no control over my body, I just watched the events unfold. It was late, I was clearly drunk, doing what barely qualified as driving. Suddenly my eyes widened in horror. A little girl was walking across, hand in hand with her father, dragging a cart with a few boxes on it behind her.
I wanted to scream at myself to stop, but I couldn’t. I wanted to cry, but I couldn’t do that either. The girl and her father stood there, wide eyed as my headlights blinded them. Then a small, twisted body slammed against my windshield. Tires screeched, then there was nothing.
When I opened my eyes I finally recognized the man in front of me. I didn’t beg for forgiveness as I should have, I didn’t even apologize.
That night I was sitting in my car, alcohol on my breath. I slammed my foot on the brakes and just drove. The tires screeched, then there was nothing.
That morning I got my usual big smile from our round, pink-faced Irish security guard and a, “Hey, Kirk, how you doing today?”
“Hey, Stan, I’m finer than frog fur! Like always, I stay that way, it makes my life easier.” And Stan laughed. It’s the same words and laugh every day, but I enjoy the patter.
The round, lacy thin cookie stunned me. It was lying on a paper doily in the middle of the schematics for the new IFF system I’d been designing for the aging B-2 bomber. I finally sat and looked at it for minutes before picking it up. It smelled like a cookie. It felt like a cookie and I thought it was a Brussels, one I happen to really like.
“Where’d you come from? Who put you there? If you’ve ruined my drawing it’s the trash for you.” I talk to my Siamese cat too, and her answers can prompt whole conversations. She a smart cat! When I looked there was a tiny oil spot and decided it didn’t matter, it was a Brussels and I enjoyed every bite with my coffee. I asked around, but no one had seen anyone near my office.
The next day there was another, then a third on Friday, and a forth on Monday. Tuesday the cookie and doily were on a desert plate and a hand written note that said, “Enjoy the cookie.”
It was the same Brussels cookie five days a week for the next four months. I came in early at different times, three hours a couple times, but time didn’t seem to matter.
On the one-hundred twenty-fifth day it was different. A woman stood behind my desk, and there was no cookie. “Hi, Kirk, your mind is ready now.”
A stunned minute later I said, “What?”, she was plain, no makeup or jewelry, but beautiful in a simple way. She really looked like a very well done CGI of a woman and that really confused me. “Who are you?” How did you get in here? It’s a secure facility.”
“I’m not really ‘Here’, I’m a projected construct, an entity because so many learn to use use language correctly. You start that next week and in ninety-three years it becomes the norm.”
“What?” It’s amazing how much your mind behaves like a scratched record when confusion is master.
“Words! You write and say, ‘Words are our true Gods!’ They are. We can feel pain and emotion, but we can’t understand them without Words. People can Conceive of a god, but it’s all about the words they use to describe it. You start an understanding of Language that becomes a new way of thinking and I am an embodiment of that, a collective of desires. I can effect small things, like cookies, but as more complete understanding grows we’ll change the world.”
Without bells or whistles or smoke she simply winked out.
I think I’ll start a blog site next week!
Is there some Star Wars references in this story? Is that Orwell I am sensing? I have something similiar in my story!
The sound of my squealing breaks echoed through the parking garage as I pulled in. Smoke billowed out the exhaust as my car coasted into my parking space and shuddered to a stop. On a normal day, I would look around, embarrassed, and hope that nobody saw me. This wasn’t just a normal day. Today was my first day in middle-management. The long hours away from my wife and kids, the missed holidays, the weekends; it all paid off.
When I entered the building, I greeted everyone I saw, gave them a smile, and even high-fived George. I did everything but click my heels, though you better believe that I would have if I could do it without falling. I even made small talk in the elevator with Bonnie from HR. I could tell she found it a bit strange, but from up on my cloud everything was peachy.
I made sure to be the first to arrive in my department to set a good example. When I entered my new office, I saw a still-warm chocolate chip cookie sitting on a napkin right next to my keyboard. “I guess someone came in early to welcome the new boss,” I whispered. I poked my head out of my office and scanned the cubicles to see if I could spot my new best friend and thank them, but no one else was around. Shrugging it off, I sat down at my computer and picked up the cookie.
“Cookies: The breakfast of champions,” I muttered. Starving, I swallowed the cookie with minimal chewing and coughed a bit as some crumbs went down the wrong pipe. “Maybe once we pay off some of those hospital bills we can invest in this whole breakfast thing,” I thought to myself. My wife would kill me if she saw me eat this cookie. Still, I was riding high and nothing could bring me down.
This went on for months. Another day, another cookie. I continued to eat each cookie in place of a balanced breakfast, but today that would change. With my extra income and health insurance covering the hospital bills, my wife and I were finally able to add “breakfast” into our budget. So today I high-fived George with a stomach full of bacon, eggs, and orange juice.
“Damn! You been working out?” George yelled down the hall while he grabbed his hand.
“Nope, just eating,” I replied as I entered the elevator.
I hung up my jacket upon entering my office and turned towards my desk, expecting to see another cookie taunting me. This time, instead of a cookie, I was greeted by a specimen cup and a note that read:
“Dear sir,
You took the job that my dad promised me. You must give me what is rightfully mine. The cookies you’ve been eating have been laced with just enough pot for you to produce a positive drug test.”
My hands began to shake. Then, there was a knock on the door.
The plot was magnificently woven, I was guided through the prompt without resistence. What a beautiful piece. May I keep this as inspiration for my writing? I wish to write like this.
My gut tightens up as I walk towards my desk. There’s a note on it. A note in bad handwriting that had to have been written by a man. The note is stuck to the wooden desk by the sharp edge of a knife with crusted crimson on the stainless steel. A bright pink hair tie, with little Anime looking ponies, stare back at me as the wind from the broken window of my office keeps it flowing up and down. My teeth clinch together and blood rushes to my forehead. How could this be? How could they have found you?
I stepped out of my office one night a few months ago for a smoke break. There was this little girl with blonde hair I found playing by herself in a part of town that no little girl should be without parental supervision. Especially with it being dark out. The city lights do little justice to this dark alley she finds herself in. Some punk kid moves in on her, couldn’t have been older than fourteen, but he grabs her by the wrist and throws her against the weathered brick wall. He reaches up to smack her, but I move in and catch his wrist before he can deliver the blow. He turns to me, scared shitless look in his eyes. He doesn’t have long to fear me before I knock his lights out.
I turn to the girl and ask her what she’s doing out here. She looks up at me, with a single tear flowing down her cheek, and a pink ribbon with bug eyed ponies tied to her hair blows along with the wind. She says her mom is drunk and high again and she couldn’t stand to be around her when she’s like that. I ask her how old she was. She says ten. She says her name is Susan, but just to call her Sue.
With nowhere to go, she asks if there is a safe place that I can take her. I hesitate. My office was no place for a little girl, but I agree to take her there anyway. I take her to the door at the end of the alley with chipped orange paint and open it up to let her inside.
She reaches into her pockets as we walk in. Wrapped in wax paper are two chocolate chip cookies. She asks if I want one and I shake my head. I didn’t want to take one of her cookies, but she insists that they are the best cookies in town. She gets them from the bakery at the corner by the Chinese restaurant. I say no again and she basically shoves it in my mouth, crying that it was a small gesture for saving her life. She leaves later on in the night, but promises me that she’ll leave me a cookie on my desk every day to let me know she’s okay.
She delivered. The little shit even figured out how to pick my lock. Every morning I find a chocolate chip cookie on my desk. Until this morning. Where there is a note on the table from my old contacts from my old profession that I had sworn to leave behind. The little office is my base of operations where I use my acquired skills to help those who have nowhere else to turn. They’ve found me and now my hand reaches for the desk drawer where my Glock 17 rests. They’re going to use that little girl to try and draw me out. They’ve got no idea what’s coming their way.
Sue. I’m coming.
Like clock-work the cookie was there wrapped in brown, waxed paper and tied with a raffia bow, and sitting on a porcelain plate – this one was blue. The plates barely extended beyond the diameter of the large cookies which made it easy for Remsin to set each down into a steel canister that he kept locked in his safe. He had six canisters now, each for its own color plate. There was one for blue, one for red, for yellow, green, purple, and orange. And each canister was one cookie short from being full.
Remsin carefully twisted the steel cap onto the canister and placed it next to the others in the safe. He cocked his head to the side in wonder, as he had done so the previous one-hundred-eighty times he had done this, and briefly examined the small hole in each of the caps’ centers. But that was all the thought he would give it, and he closed the heavy door securing the canisters inside.
The next day, much to his astonishment, the cookie was wrapped in grey paper, and on a grey plate. The raffia, as well, was different in that it was wrapped around the cookie several times, and then tucked into the top. Remsin eyed the cookie dubiously. He wasn’t sure what to make of it. There wasn’t a canister for grey, and he wasn’t informed there would be this kind of deviation.
Was it a test—a test to see how resourceful he could be? Or perhaps it was a test to determine how he would compensate for the deviation, or conclude what it was and conduct corrective counter-measures. Or simply, go with it.
Remsin decided to wait for the next five installments to take action, and placed the grey wrapped cookie on a shelf by itself in the safe. As it happened, each of the next five was grey as well.
A note was attached to the final installment that read, “You know what to do.”
Remsin looked at the six grey cookies with their longer than usual raffia ties. He looked at the canisters with caps that had holes drilled into their centers. And he knew what to do.
Opening each canister, Remsin carefully unraveled the raffia around the greys and noticed that one end was inserted into the center of the cookie. He nodded to the affirmation of his suspicion and threaded the other end through the hole on the inside of the cap. He did this for all six, and made certain each cap was sealed tight. He then placed all six canisters in his backpack and left the office.
The night air was crisp and cool, and a welcome reprieve from his duty. Remsin found six more canisters on the roof of his building, all slightly larger in diameter than those containing the cookies. He opened his backpack and, one by one, carefully slid each cookie canister into the empty ones on the roof—raffia thread first. He tied the six threads together at the end and then lit the bundle.
And the night sky came to life with the most beautiful firework display he had ever seen.
“Happy Thanksgiving!”
OOoohhh, now its a cupcake. I hope I get one of these every day from now on….wait what is this piece of paper here. ‘The way to a man’s heart is through the stomach, isn’t it?’ Yes indeedy, my secret feeder, it certainly is!
I just wish whoever it was would come and let me know. I mean, there are over 500 staff in this building and all of them have access to my desk, everyone knows that I’m allowed to arrive late due to the wheelchair. After 6 months of smiling hopefully at people in the canteen and break room I’ve got of given up on stumbling across my benefactor. Cupcakes though, what a treat. I’m wondering if I should tell my wife about this thing but its so obscure, how would I explain it.
Another four weeks before the next note, the cupcakes have been here every morning and I’ve eaten everyone (even the savoury numbers always saved for Thursdays which I don’t really like). So what does this note say ‘aren’t you going to say thank you ;-)’. I look round quickly, like a did during the first week. Trying to see if anyone is prepared to make eye contact with the cripple. No-one is paying any attention though. You can adjust to being ostracised, socially but occassionally it’d be nice to be able to share these little things with other people.
After a year my wife puts me on a diet, the cupcakes progressed up to donuts and I really am starting to put on some weight. For the first time I don’t eat the gift on my desk. I can’t quite bring myself to throw it in the garbage (I mean, it is a gift after all). I place it in the kitchen, attaching my own note ‘thank you but I really can’t, not anymore. I’m on a diet you see’. Hopefully that was polite and gentle and couldn’t possibly cause offence.
That night in the car park Alice from HR approaches me. ‘Hi Daniel, so you’re on a diet’. At first I’m completely staggered, after all this time she simply strolls up to me and starts discussing it like, like its normal! Then I remember that anyone could have seen my note. ‘Yes, that’s right…’ I’m cut off abruptly as three other colleague come towards us and Alice doesn’t want to be seen talking to me, I understand.
No more cookies, cakes or donuts. It’s all stopped. Odd but now I feel so lonely. Maybe I should have just pretended to eat them but what if the feeder was somehow watching? Oh, I don’t know this really is all too much. I had to start the diet, my wife was very insistent and quite frankly I’m scared of her. I feel very, very sad now.
This speaks to the brutal loneliness of those who are different, and to the quiet ostracism that is a part of business culture. I wonder if Daniel’s co-workers blame him for not reaching out to them – probably. This story also made me very sad in sympathy. Wonderfully written, CJMurphy.
Great writing, but awfully sad. I kept waiting for a punchline, but instead it made me see someone with a disability in a different light. Thanks.
I’m gonna go out on a limb here and risk becoming a pariah . . . (Sorry, was there a pun in there somewhere?)
Ostracized because he was in a wheelchair? Or did he have an attitude of entitlement that wasn’t portrayed–except for here: “. . . everyone knows that I’m allowed to arrive late due to the wheelchair.” Yeah – not a good attitude. Most handicapped usually desire to prove themselves as equals-not that they need to, because they already are.
Some folks, handicapped or not, have an air of entitlement because of the minority box they place themselves in, which usually leads to ostracism within a community except by other like-minded people – birds of a feather. But, an entire 500+ strong company excluding poor Danial from all the reindeer games because he’s in a wheel chair? . . . Unlikely. For a company that large there would be an HR Department with strict protocols in place to protect the handicapped from such practices.
Oh, look – you’ve got me monologuing! (Yes, I stole that from the Incredibles – best line ever!)
Part of me feels empathy for Daniel because I don’t really know how you were trying to portray him; and, I know first hand what it’s like to be lonely in a room full of people. Another part finds contempt along with his co-workers.
Oh, geez – I’m conflicted.
PRIVATE COMMUNICATIONS LOG FROM MAJOR NEIL CARPENTER, NASA
Day 1
Acceleration is complete; there’s no turning back now. I’m on my way to Jupiter. Three years is a long time, but it’ll be over before you know it. I’ll call home every day, though there’ll be a lot of time lag as I get closer to Jupiter. There’s going to be a lot to catch up on when I get back from three years in space, but it’ll be over in no time. Tina, be a big girl and take care of Mommy for me, okay?
Day 2
There was a cookie floating in the cabin when I woke up today. I’m not sure how it got here; I don’t think there are any cookies in the ship’s food stores. Definitely no Mallomars. I asked Mission Control but they denied responsibility. Nice treat, though. It was delicious.
Day 3
Another cookie today, chocolate chip this time. Nobody at Mission Control, ‘fessed up to sending them; I know they’re messing with me, but I’m not sure how. There’s probably a dispenser hidden somewhere.
Day 9
Shortbread today. If this keeps up I won’t fit in my space suit. Finally checked the food stores; the only cookies are arrowroot and the box hasn’t been opened. Mission Control started a pool to see what shows up next.
Day 24
Almond praline. Nick won forty-five bucks; he was the first to guess one right. I still can’t tell where the things are coming from. I’ve opened every accessible panel and there’s no clue how they’re getting in. Emma, maybe you can get Tina to come up with something. It’ll stop her from missing Daddy.
Day 37
Strawberry ice wafer. Mission Control has okayed a spacewalk; I’ll look over the hull and see if there’s a cookie stash outside the cabin.
Day 38
M&M cookie. Nothing on the outside of the ship. I’m totally baffled. If the cookies weren’t physically here I’d say I was hallucinating. I think Psych Evaluation did this to prevent me from going space crazy.
Day 54
It’s a big day; I crossed the orbit of Mars. More importantly, there’s a dainty lace cookie, like the ones we had on our honeymoon. Happy anniversary, Emma; miss you terribly.
Day 91
Just like I expected: an Oreo with a bite taken out. You always do that before you give me one. Happy birthday, Tina. Do you have any idea where they’re coming from, Munchkin?
Day 133
Animal cracker, specifically a tiger; my favourite. I think I’m going to have to admit defeat and leave this mystery unsolved. At least the cookies are good.
Day 177
Houston, we have a problem: no cookie today. But how the heck did you get a fresh-baked birthday cake out here, with the candles lit?
Now I know; I read the card. Thank you, Emma, it’s wonderful. Tell Tina when she delivers the next one, however she’s doing it, she has to stay for a hug from Daddy.
Hi, OT!
Awesome story! My theory is Emma and Tina created a teleportation device when no one was looking. Makes sense to me. 😀
That works. Some days I think a lot of kids (especially the scamps) all have teleportation devices stashed away somewhere. Emma probably helped her build it… 😀
This is the line that got to me, for some reason. “Just like I expected: an Oreo with a bite taken out.” But I’m a bit moody these days…
Sorry to hear that, PV. It’s a little allusion to the fact that Tina can’t carry an Oreo even to the next room without taking a bite out of it. By that point he’s beginning to suspect who’s delivering the sweets.
He crossed the orbit of Mars, but more importantly… the cookie.
Were there actually cookies? That’s the question. During the transmission break, I think Houston is doing some serious evaluation of the mental health of their astronaut. Very enjoyable.
There were indeed cookies; my guess is that he showed them the cookies during his check-in, and likely even the birthday cake (with candles blown OUT, natch). My world includes such oddness.
I almost jumped on the teleportation device train, but then we came to this: A birthday cake . . . With lit candles . . . On a space shuttle filled with oxygen? Yep – Maj. Carpenter has some serious space sickness.
This is Ground Control to Major Tom. Your circuit’s dead. There’s something wrong.
Fun read, OT! Happy! Thank you.
I had considered the “it’s all in his mind” option, but I am ethically opposed to doing readers over that way without telling them they’ve been done, so you would have been told.
The simple reasoning behind this is that kids get into the darndest places, even when it seems to be impossible for them to do so. Like sneaking into a spaceship that’s halfway to Jupiter. I know a few kids who could probably pull that off. 🙂
Ha! That is even better. Didn’t consider that one. If he had heard a giggle somewhere . . .
It sets a strange mood with the reader, as each cookie shows up. I believe the cookies are there specifically by aliens who have arrived at his ship as soon as it hit outer space. Destination not only the stomach but complete control of the mind. They are not interested in being discovered as life on Jupitor as they consider man to be inferior to them. Therefore, drive the astronaut totally insane until he tears the ship apart looking for the source. Therefore aborting the mission entirely.
Vita eyed today’s treat with suspicion. Why a cannoli? It had been cookies every day for weeks now. But today’s offering was almost too good to resist: swirls of sweet ricotta cream studded with tiny chocolate chips and encased in a perfectly crisp shell with just a dusting of powdered sugar. And none of those pointless green sprinkles that are the hallmark of an amateur. No, whoever was leaving these anonymous sweets knew a thing or two about cannolis, about cookies, and about Vita.
At first she had just thrown the possibly poisoned cookies away, but lately Vita had begun stashing them in a Tupperware container – for evidence, in case anything should happen to her. All the Italian bakery classics were there: rich, flaky sfogliatelle, fried struffoli drenched in honey, light, crunchy amaretti, comforting iced lemon ricotta cookies, assorted biscotti… It was as if her grandmother, Nonna Filomena herself, had returned from the dead. Vita smiled at the memory of her childhood visits to Nonna’s bakery, where she was always rewarded with a vanilla-scented hug and an angel wing, or a rainbow cookie, or best of all, a pignoli cookie.
Too bad the cannoli would have to be thrown out. She swiveled her chair toward the trash can and was startled to find Nelson standing there.
“Aren’t you going to eat that?” Nelson said. “Cause if you’re not, I will.”
“Oh, you don’t want to eat that…” Vita filled him in on the mystery of the daily cookies.
“I’d say someone is sweet on you,” Nelson said. “He certainly has good taste.”
Vita rolled her eyes. For the longest time, Nelson had been asking her to lunch, but she was always too busy. Or more honestly, not interested. Vita was determined to avoid personal relationships at work. Raising twin boys alone had been grueling and at times scary, and she took great pains to maintain her professionalism. The stakes were too high.
Besides, at her age, what would she want with a man anyway? She had married once, and that hadn’t worked out so well. Now that the boys were grown, the last thing she needed was to complicate her life all over again.
“Go on, live a little,” urged Nelson.
“And get poisoned? No thanks.”
“Then, don’t mind if I do…” Nelson reached for the cannoli and bit into it.
“Nelson! Are you crazy?” That was just like Nelson, Vita thought. Impulsive and oblivious. Fearless. Insanely optimistic.
“So you DO care if I live or die,” Nelson teased.
“Seriously, if you start to feel sick, get to an emergency room”
“If I live, will you have lunch with me?”
“Coffee,” conceded Vita. “If you live. Maybe.”
The next day’s cookie, presented on a little paper doily, was a pignoli, golden brown and encrusted with pine nuts. Vita’s favorite. And this time there was a note.
“My darling Vita,” it began.
“Things have not been so easy for you, cara mia. You work too hard and sacrifice too much. I worry you might forget to live.
Your name means “life” in Italian, and life is for sharing – your joys and your sorrows, your morning espresso and your evening supper, and cookies. That’s why we have cookies – for joy and for sharing .
Italians like to say “La vita e dolce.” Life is sweet. I wish you sweetness, my Vita bella.
Now have a cookie already.
-N.”
Vita stared at the note in disbelief. Who was “N?”
Nelson???
No way, Vita thought. Nelson wouldn’t know the difference between a sfogliatelle and a kielbasa, and besides, he didn’t strike Vita as a stalker.
“N” for… Nonna? Grandmother Filomena? No, that’s just crazy talk. If Italian grandmothers could send cookies from the afterlife, we’d all have diabetes.
Vita was stumped. She held up the pignoli cookie and examined it for a long time. Finally, she took a bite. It was sweet, chewy and tender, with a distinctive nutty flavor. It was everything a cookie should be. It was everything life should be.
Vita picked up the phone and dialed Nelson’s extension.
“Nelson, I’m ready for that coffee.”
Peri – So nice to meet you. That was a really nice story. A feel-good story. And so tastefully descriptive. I have made many a cannoli in my time as a pastry chef – a past life I can now look back upon with fondness.
I have to admit, I was almost shocked to not have Vita–after eating the pignoli–walk over to Nelson’s desk only to find him lying in a pool of his own vomit. But I am really glad I didn’t now.
Thanks for the wonderful tour through an Italian bakery.
Now I need to go have lunch.
Thanks for your kind words, dragonchef. It’s nice to meet you too. I hope to read and comment more, but I suspect this prompt has reached its expiration date.
Yes, it was definitely a sugary tale. But Italian pastries hold fond memories for me so It had to be a feel good story. There’s no sense in letting a good cannoli go to waste.
Yeah – I can’t seem to enter my story at all now. So I think you’re right that it’s expired. Bummer
Prompts never expire, Chef. Check your story for any of the unidentified naughty words, and consider that WordPress is part of the lunatic fringe…
No dirty words at all – very clean.
This is nice, Peri; it’s good to get a reminder to be human now and then. I find myself a trifle unsympathetic to Vita, mostly because I know several people who are still hiding in that hole and (more importantly) working like trapdoor spiders to drag other people in. It’s good to see her come out, though. 🙂
Nice writing style and a great voice! 🙂
Class. If purely for the depth of detail.
Thank you for reading and commenting, Observer Tim and Beebles.
And, just because….
Alice Lindstren considered the cookie on her desk. It was shaped like a rabbit, but someone had colored it like a cat. It didn’t look very appealing. A sign sat right next to it. “Eat me.”
“Hardly likely. I don’t eat animal cookies. I just don’t. And it looks terribly full of treacle.”
She dumped it in the garbage and it landed with an over-frosted splat.
Alice sighed happily. Now that detail’s been dwelt with—-
Another rabbit cookie appeared in its place. “Eat me!”
“That’s highly irregular. But I’m really not interested.”
Another cookie gone to the waste bucket.
Another rabbit cookie. “Eat meeeee!!!!”
“Really, I’m not interested.”
Garbage again.
Rabbit cookie. “eeeaaaAAATTTTT!!!!!!!!MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
“Must I take out a restraining order? The answer is NO!”
The next one was a sad emoji face with one blue frosting tear. “Please? I’m really good. You’ll love how I taste.”
Garbage again.
Her entire desk turned into a dripping treacle cookie with sloppy frosting.
She yelped and jumped away from the cookie-fied desk.
A sign descended from the ceiling. “Please eat me. You’ll like it a lot. You’ll love it and you’ll shout Hurrah! I have eaten a wonderful cookie and I am so—-”
“Well. I think I’ve read enough of that note.” She pulled it down and tore it into shreds.
Her cookie-computer turned into a vortex of spiraling orange and black.
She shook her head. “Nope. Not dealing with this.” She grabbed her purse and was all set to leave, but then a teenaged boy with spunky white hair and white rabbit ears leapt out of the vortex. “Alice. Alice. Alice.”
“What the heck?”
“You’ve been naughty, Alice. Terribly naughty.” He dusted cookie crumbs off his white three-piece suit. “Not eating my cookies when I put so much heart and soul into—-”
“I repeat my question. What the heck?”
“Hm?”
“Why’d you send me all of those cookies? Why’d you turn my entire working space into a giant cookie? Who the heck are you?”
“I sent you all of those cookies because well.” He sniffed pathetically. “No one else wanted them and I worked so hard on making them.” He sniffled a couple more times. “I turned your desk and such into a cookie, because you threw out my other cookies.” He offered her the cookie-fied computer mouse. “You really should have a bite.”
She gaped at him, completely appalled. “I am not eating my mouse.”
“Oh, well. Fine. I’ll save it for the cat. He’ll eat it.” He sniffled again. “If I tell him it’s a mouse.”
“It isn’t that kind of a mouse.”
“The cat won’t know that.”
“Who are you? What do you even want?”
“Alice. Alice. Alice. I’m sorely disappointed in you. I’m the White Rabbit, as if that weren’t obvious, and I’ve come to take you to Wonderland.”
“Ehh, no. Not really no.”
He widened his pink eyes, which startled her. Up to that point, she hadn’t really noticed their color. She had been too busy being appalled by him in general. “You don’t want to come with me?”
“No.”
“But we need you there. Our last Alice ran off and everything’s a horrible, horrible chaotic mess.” He pointed the mouse at her for dramatic emphasis. “A mess that only an Alice can unmess.”
“Well. Why don’t you go find a more amenable Alice?”
He shook his head. His ears flopped from side to side in a ridiculously endearing fashion. “Alices are not amenable creatures. Believe me, I have met many. And they are all very not amenable. Please.” He sniffled. “Come with me.”
“I really shouldn’t.” She contemplated her desk. “Hmm. But I suppose I can’t really work with my desk in such a state. Very well. I will come with you.”
“Hurrah! You’re the first Alice I’ve met that’s come willingly. Oh, hurrah!”
“Let’s go.”
Sounds a little devious to me. What will happen to our Alice? You started it, you should finish. None of us have the time but the white rabbit won’t wait. What happen next?
Thanks, Kerry!
I might do a part two. With the right prompt, of course. 🙂
And I’m left to wonder: how did he get all the unamenable Alices to come along?
I think this line best captured the madcap world of which Lewis Carrol had originally written: “Oh, well. Fine. I’ll save it for the cat. He’ll eat it.” He sniffled again. “If I tell him it’s a mouse.”
It’s the sort of line I’d associate with the Mad Hatter more than the White Rabbit, but it’s definitely Wonderland.
Thank you, pv! 😀
He seems more like a Mad Hatter than a White Rabbit. I love the utter insanity of the dialogue here, Cosi. It’s a lovely modern take on the Victorian style. I think the Rev. Dodgson would be either pleased, appalled, or both. Probably one of those three, though it is possible he’d be all three in which case he’d be twice the both, or twice all three? – I’d better stop now while I’m still confused. 🙂 🙂
😀 Thank you, OT!
I’m glad you enjoyed it. And I’ll say that Rev. Dodgson would be somewhere between pleased and appalled. 😀 Maybe.
Charming and chaotic Ms. Van Tutte. You captured the vibe of the rabbit hole nicely.
Thank you, j! 🙂
Um, could i have one of those?
I had no problem whatsoever picturing the rabbit doing this. I could even hear the voice – British accent and all. Your imagery and dialogue were superb.
Cosi – Once again you propel me to another universe! Another place in time. I think I love you!
(BTW: Love your site)
Thank you, dragon!
Before I began this story, I read over the other stories and kept thinking what if’s. What if the cookie recipient didn’t want the cookies? What if the desk turned into a cookie? (My mind works in weird directions). So, I wrote this story just to see what would happen. Plus, to me a random cookie appearing on one’s desk just seemed to beg for an Alice treatment. 🙂
Thanks for checking out my blog! I’m glad you liked it. 😀
It’s day one hundred thirty seven, and as I flip on the halogen lights that fill my office with the steady hum of disappointment it so deserves, I can’t compel myself to be surprised by the cookie on my desk. Neatly poised atop my seemingly endless paperwork, it simply waits, unassuming, to be found. Chocolate chip, wrapped in cellophane, and without any indication of who abandoned it there – as it has been everyday for more than four months. Sighing, I allow my keys to clatter onto what little exposed desktop they can find and reach for the confection as I shrug my coat onto the back of my chair.
Eating the cursed thing is tedious, but it has practically become habit by now, so I peel away the plastic and toss it wadded towards the trash bin. It misses spectacularly and flops to the floor. My eye twitches, but I swear to pick it up later and return to the cookie in my hand.
This one, like its one hundred thirty six predecessors, is edible at best. They are always a bit too dry, always a bit too brown around the edges, and to date not a single one has tasted exactly the same. And yet, as if embracing the definition of madness itself, I proceed to eat it anyway, hoping that perhaps the next one will be better. I snort when I discover that today’s effort is still pitifully mediocre, and I can’t help but think that whomever is wasting their time to bake a single cookie every day just to put on my desk surely is an idiot. Because if after one hundred thirty seven attempts they have yet to improve, they must be entirely hopeless.
When I leave for the night, I cast a final glance to my desk, though I refuse to acknowledge the bubble of impatience in my gut as anticipation for the next morning’s treat. If it can even be called something so flattering.
Day one hundred thirty eight, and oddly enough, there seems to be a note tucked haphazardly beneath the cookie on my desk. I unwrap the cellophane robotically and hold the chocolate chip catastrophe – which is exceptionally burnt today – between my teeth as I flip open the note. It is scrawled in a familiarly messy hand and torn from a spiral-bound notebook, as the little reaching paper fingers along its edge snag at my hands. As I read, the cookie falls from my lips, exploding into a mess of crumbs on the carpet below.
‘Jason,
Sorry the cookies are awful, we’ve never been good at baking. I found out that someone was planning on poisoning us in the near future. Probably another girl you’ve managed to make angry. So I’ve been feeding you little bits of cyanide every day to build up our resistance. Good luck, and try not to die.
-Jason
P.S. I don’t know how this even works, so don’t ask. I’m probably breaking some cosmic rule by talking to my past self, but I’d rather do this than be killed off because we did something stupid.’
I can hear my pulse in my ears as I glance over my shoulder, and the mirror hanging innocently on the wall nearly scares me out of my skin. Another glance down at the note and I’m folding it up, shoving it into my pocket like contraband.
“Jesus,” I mutter as I scrape up the cookie crumbs from the carpet with trembling hands. “We don’t even like chocolate chip.”
Hopefully it posted this time. Thanks to anyone who might’ve taken the time to read this.
Ooh, time travel. Loved it. Very creative.
Time travel? More like schizophrenia.
M&M, the ending was so freakishly unexpected! Not sure what to make of it, save that i really liked it. Awesome imagery. Good writing. Still shaking . . .
Thank you very much. I’ve never done one of these before, so I’m glad someone enjoyed it
Hi, Mallory!
What a great twist! And just so you know, that last line was the perfect way to end it. 🙂
I loved this! What a twist. Very entertaining.
I love a good mindbender, MalloryMeadie, and this is definitely one. Maybe he could have found someone to make the cookies for him, if he trusted anyone. Even so, this is an incredibly imaginative story and extremely well told. I like the idea so much I may have to put it in my “steal this concept” file. 🙂
(One niggling point though; you might need a different poison – mithridatism doesn’t work with cyanide or heavy metals.)
Thanks, Observer Tim. I obviously didn’t do my research for this little prompt, but the idea just popped into my head and I ran with it haha
PIECES
Brian Delaware entered his office Monday at eight sharp and noticed his secretary Denise already pounding the keyboard. She had been a curiosity since the day he hired her six years ago. He knew she came from big money being a Worthington heir on one side and a Ford on the other. Yet she chose to be his executive secretary. Never talked about her private life, always business.
And yet she fascinated him. There was an aura about Denise that he tried to penetrate but could not. So he left it at that. His thoughts were interrupted by her laughter,
“Mr. Delaware you going to have to sleep standing up for a few days with that Bermuda tan you’ve acquired.” .
“Oh well, I have my memories.. Sea sickness, too much sun, fish didn’t bite. What in blazes is that sitting on my desk, a cookie?”
“A mysterious cookie, sir. It was here when I came in. Read the card,”
“It’s blank, thank you.”
“You better check the cookie for poison.”.
“Check if I’m breathing in ten, I‘m going to eat it, it looks fabulous.”
. Six weeks the cookies, every variety but only one cookie every day, managed to appear into the office and then on Brian’s desk.. Soon they showed up every morning with pieces of a jigsaw puzzle included. He tried to put it together and nothing fit. He did save the pieces, why, he didn’t know but perhaps they were trying to tell him.. Funny thing, the surveillance cameras detected no movement any where at night..
One day after another few weeks, a package arrived by special messenger after lunch. Brian gingerly opened the box to find two bottles of champagne, a small white cake and a note in a plastic bag with hundreds of jigsaw pieces included.
‘The mystery is yours, Mr. Delaware, ‘ the note stated . ‘Put the pieces together and you will know.’
“Boy if this isn’t weird Denise. How many appointments are scheduled this afternoon?”
“Three sir.”
“Can you move them and help me with this puzzle, there’s a lot of pieces here, maybe 500 or so.”
“I’m not good at jigsaw puzzles but I will help.”
“Put the phones on automatic, we’ll go to my conference room and work.”
They spread the pieces across the large table. It appeared to be a blown up photo of a woman. It was slow going,
“We’re never going to finish by five Denise, will you be able to stay later/‘’
“Of course I’ll stay all night if need be.”
Brian sent out for Chinese food as the security guard stopped by,
‘The building’s empty Mr. Delaware, do you need anything? Night guards will be here should you.”
At eleven the woman’s body was complete, she wore a satin ball gown and elegant shoes. Some pieces were missing only from her face and Brian couldn’t recognize her.
“This is one fabulous woman, where are the other pieces? Check the box Denise?”
She handed him six pieces,
“One for each year.”
“Each year?”
“For God’s sake, put the pieces in“.
He did so, she started to weep,
“Did you not think I knew who it was?”
“I had hoped so, but you didn’t speak. I’ve loved you from the first moment, is it possible?”
“Oh yes, yes it is.”
Pieces, pieces.
This is a good piece of writing. I hope you have a continuation in mind because my curiosity has not been completely sated.
Thank you John, I hadn’t thought about continuation but reading it again, I have some intererting dynamics with both characters. So I might put a second part but probably next week.
Kerry, this is so very lovely, and what a clever way to get the message to Brian. Also, nice way to use the prompt as just one piece of the puzzle.
Reatha, I’m happy you liked it. I hurried the ending and could have written it more carefully. I may continue with this next week.
Okay – If someone “jokingly” says to you of a mysterious cookie appearing on your desk, “You better check the cookie for poison,” — Would you go ahead and eat it anyway? As it turns out, there was nothing wrong with the cookie(s). Good thing for Brian. Me? Instant round-file. Guess I’m just paranoid that way.
So, why would she send him a jigsaw puzzle of herself?
Did she actually retrieve the last six pieces from the box, or was she holding them til the last minute?
The last three dialogue lines were a bit confusing, couldn’t determine who was speaking to whom.
Is what possible?
Great beginning, but could use some fine tuning and extra thought for the throughput. Just my grain-of-salt, as it were.
Thank you dragonchef, I love these kind of critiques, they are so helpful. The poison thing, I just should have left out, it had no place in there. The jigsaw pulzzle was planned carefully. She held the six pieces that identified her till the last moment. She obviously had tried to communicate more openly, perhaps he was intimidated by her wealth and didn’t want to be confused with being a gold digger.
Necxt to last line, Denise spoke ” I had hoped so but you didn’t speak. I’ve loved you from the very first moment, is it possible?”
Brian answers, “Oh yes, yes it is.
I just ran out of word count. could have written a lot smoother. Thank you again for the read and critique.
Hi, Kerry!
This is such a sweet story. I loved that she stayed and helped him put the puzzle together.
Hi Cosi! Thanks for commenting and the read
I’ve been pushed to the wall the last two weeks. Too busy for an old geyser.
How romantic! This would make a great movie, or leave it as it is – a great story. My heart is now well and truly warmed. This is one of your great ones, Kerry. 🙂
Thanks Tim, that’s mighty kind praise. I rea;lly liked it myself and am so tempted to go with it. I may try it. Of course there is no back story on Brain at all. Sometimes the 500 just punishes my inspiration. It made me feel warm and toasty myself. I am so happy you liked it.
WOW! AMAZING! BRILLIANT! 🙂
I tried to add my little contribution, but it won’t seem to post. Bummer…
If this is your first time posting, sometimes it takes awhile for the monitor to approve you. At least that’s what I’ve heard. Secondly, if you used any swear words, there are now filters on here that catch them and prevent the post from going through. Of course I’m not accusing you of swearing, but I’ve been a victim for that reason.
Ah, thank you. It is my first time posting, but when I tried to post my story I didn’t get a notice along the lines of “your comment is awaiting moderation” like I did when I posted the above comment. Maybe I’ll just try again.
It’s day one hundred thirty seven, and as I flip on the halogen lights that fill my office with the steady hum of disappointment it so deserves, I can’t compel myself to be surprised by the cookie on my desk. Neatly poised atop my seemingly endless paperwork, it simply waits, unassuming, to be found. Chocolate chip, wrapped in cellophane, and without any indication of who abandoned it there – as it has been every day for more than four months. Sighing, I allow my keys to clatter onto what little exposed desktop they can find and reach for the confection as I shrug my coat onto the back of my chair.
Eating the cursed thing is tedious, but it has practically become habit by now, so I peel away the plastic and toss it wadded towards the trash bin. It misses spectacularly and flops to the floor. My eye twitches, but I swear to pick it up later and return to the cookie in my hand.
This one, like its one hundred thirty six predecessors, is edible at best. They are always a bit too dry, always a bit too brown around the edges, and to date not a single one has tasted exactly the same. And yet, as if embracing the definition of madness itself, I proceed to eat it anyway, hoping that perhaps the next one will be better. I snort when I discover that today’s effort is still pitifully mediocre, and I can’t help but think that whomever is wasting their time to bake a single cookie every day just to put on my desk surely is an idiot. Because if after one hundred thirty seven attempts they have yet to improve, they must be entirely hopeless.
When I leave for the night, I cast a final glance to my desk, though I refuse to acknowledge the bubble of impatience in my gut as anticipation for the next morning’s treat. If it can even be called something so flattering.
Day one hundred thirty eight, and oddly enough, there seems to be a note tucked haphazardly beneath the cookie on my desk. I unwrap the cellophane robotically and hold the chocolate chip catastrophe – which is exceptionally burnt today – between my teeth as I flip open the note. It is scrawled in a familiarly messy hand and torn from a spiral-bound notebook, as the little reaching paper fingers along its edge snag at my hands. As I read, the cookie falls from my lips, exploding into a mess of crumbs on the carpet below.
“Jason,
Sorry the cookies are shit, we’ve never been good at baking. I found out that someone was planning on poisoning us in the near future. Probably another girl you’ve managed to piss off. So I’ve been feeding you little bits of cyanide every day to build up our resistance. Good luck, and try not to die.
-Jason
P.S. I don’t know how this even works, so don’t ask. I’m probably breaking some cosmic rule by talking to my past self, but I’d rather do this than be killed off because we did something stupid.”
I can hear my pulse in my ears as I glance over my shoulder, and the mirror hanging innocently on the wall nearly scares me out of my skin. Another glance down at the note and I’m folding it up, shoving it into my pocket like contraband.
“Jesus,” I mutter as I scrape up the cookie crumbs from the carpet with trembling hands. “We don’t even like chocolate chip.”
Thanks for reading, if anyone did! I know it was supposed to be “something else” accompanying the note, but whatever. Sorry it was over 500 words….
It’s day one hundred thirty seven, and as I flip on the halogen lights that fill my office with the steady hum of disappointment it so deserves, I can’t compel myself to be surprised by the cookie on my desk. Neatly poised atop my seemingly endless paperwork, it simply waits, unassuming, to be found. Chocolate chip, wrapped in cellophane, and without any indication of who abandoned it there – as it has been every day for more than four months. Sighing, I allow my keys to clatter onto what little exposed desktop they can find and reach for the confection as I shrug my coat onto the back of my chair.
Eating the cursed thing is tedious, but it has practically become habit by now, so I peel away the plastic and toss it wadded towards the trash bin. It misses spectacularly and flops to the floor. My eye twitches, but I swear to pick it up later and return to the cookie in my hand.
This one, like its one hundred thirty six predecessors, is edible at best. They are always a bit too dry, always a bit too brown around the edges, and to date not a single one has tasted exactly the same. And yet, as if embracing the definition of madness itself, I proceed to eat it anyway, hoping that perhaps the next one will be better. I snort when I discover that today’s effort is still pitifully mediocre, and I can’t help but think that whomever is wasting their time to bake a single cookie every day just to put on my desk surely is an idiot. Because if after one hundred thirty seven attempts they have yet to improve, they must be entirely hopeless.
When I leave for the night, I cast a final glance to my desk, though I refuse to acknowledge the bubble of impatience in my gut as anticipation for the next morning’s treat. If it can even be called something so flattering.
Day one hundred thirty eight, and oddly enough, there seems to be a note tucked haphazardly beneath the cookie on my desk. I unwrap the cellophane robotically and hold the chocolate chip catastrophe – which is exceptionally burnt today – between my teeth as I flip open the note. It is scrawled in a familiarly messy hand and torn from a spiral-bound notebook, as the little reaching paper fingers along its edge snag at my hands. As I read, the cookie falls from my lips, exploding into a mess of crumbs on the carpet below.
‘Jason,
Sorry the cookies are shit, we’ve never been good at baking. I found out that someone was planning on poisoning us in the near future. Probably another girl you’ve managed to piss off. So I’ve been feeding you little bits of cyanide every day to build up our resistance. Good luck, and try not to die.
-Jason
‘P.S. I don’t know how this even works, so don’t ask. I’m probably breaking some cosmic rule by talking to my past self, but I’d rather do this than be killed off because we did something stupid.’
I can hear my pulse in my ears as I glance over my shoulder, and the mirror hanging innocently on the wall nearly scares me out of my skin. Another glance down at the note and I’m folding it up, shoving it into my pocket like contraband.
“Jesus,” I mutter as I scrape up the cookie crumbs from the carpet with trembling hands. “We don’t even like chocolate chip.”
Official Report of Disclosure of Classified information
of Luis Armstead
No copies of this document shall be reproduced, replicated or released in any manner. This document shall remain in the holdings of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
July 1st, 2072
August 12th 2071, Luis Armstead was hired on at the research facility, at the Raven Rock Complex in Pennsylvania. His job was to find binding agents for various chemicals for the Alton Corporation. A privately owned section of the complex.
Accounts following are from a memory composite scan 21 days after The Chamberlin Hill occurrence.
Week One:
Nothing uncommon happened, settled into my job, the first week went by slowly with little to do.
Week Two:
Things started picking up, was trying to resolve various covalent bonds between complex chemicals and the potential bonds that would lead to stable molecules. I felt this to be tedious work it was as if I was only given a portion of the work, there was something missing from the equations. I continued with what information I had. I felt it too early to ask questions.
Week Three:
Worked with the acacia compound and was able to create a natural bond with simple Geelitaon.
Apparently, this had never been used prior and I was immediately brought into the inner circle with Doctor James Royce and Doctor Pin Yu. We discussed the effects of binding these two compounds together and started lab testing.
Month Two – Nine:
Conducted months of testing, we were able to control lab rats to follow basic commands within a short amount of time. The work was very exciting we could see remarkable progress in a short amount of time. Then we hit a wall, and the effects began to wear off we no longer had the control that they started to have at the beginning
Beginning of Year 2:
I was in my office working with a lasting agent that would continue to perform over a longer period of time, when I started to get cookie by an admirer. I was not sure who had given it to me, but it was delicious and I could not stop eating them every day in my office. I began to look forward to the cookie and actually wished I had more. I looked at various stores but could not find them anywhere. My work began to fall because all I could think about was the almond cookie. One day there was a box on my desk with a note. I opened the box and a gun was inside I opened the note and read it.
At this point, the memory composite scan stopped and for the next 35 days, there is nothing
Tuesday June 8th, 2072:
I woke up very tired and made my way into the office. It was dark, I wondered if I miss a day. I thought that maybe it was a holiday; there were no lights on at the facility. I made my way to my desk and my office cleared out the room was empty. I stared at the office wondering what had happened, what was going on. Doctor Royce came in, handed me an envelope, and walked away. I opened the envelope wonder if I was fired.
The memory composite scan stopped and there was no more.
Tuesday June 10th, 2072 – Luis Armstead entered Chamberlin Hill with an unknown airborne chemical after releasing it within 20 minutes all 280 people began to attack local residents. Moving house to house killing any person, they came in contact with. The rampage went on for weeks the only way to stop them was the outright slaughter of all the infected people. The death toll in the 18 day period was over 36,000 people.
The soft glow of an antique incandescent bulb gave light to a row of canisters lined up along the table.
“It’s only a matter of time. I shall persevere with the vengeance of a thousand generations of lost souls. For my time has arrived!”
I stagger into my office, still drunk from the supermoon party. Who has a party on a Monday night? The moon was almost full on Saturday wasn’t it? Much better night in my mind. And then the dang thing looked just like any other moon if you ask me. Supermoon, bah.
I drop my briefcase on my desk, right on the cookie. Where did that come from? It’s a Fig Newton. The briefcase didn’t even dent it. I hate Fig Newtons.
What all did I drink last night? I recall it was fairly early in the evening when I said, “One more Jager Bomb and I gotta go.” I always say that but I never go.
And then we had some shots. Some kind of whiskey, I think, or maybe rum. I’m pretty sure it wasn’t vodka. The vodka came later, after we all started lamenting about how we thought the moon would be bigger.
Where in the hell did this Fig Newton come from anyway? I hear if you throw one in a lake, the fish won’t even eat it. I walk out to the reception office and set it on Cindy’s desk. Let her worry about it. Yell at me for sucking beer from the tap will ya.
My desktop comes to life and I check my mail. This video looks interesting. Is that from last night? I’m bouncing Fig Newtons off Craig Hall’s bare ass. Now I remember him saying, “Here’s your freaking supermoon, beotches.”
I rush to reception as Cindy finishes the cookie, and then her eyes get big as she watches her screen. I see Craig walking quickly toward the exit. One more Jager Bomb and I gotta go.
Another bleedin’ office scenario. This is what happens when I google too much.
Listen to the Doctors, they will tell you that it isn’t fatal.
They are wrong.
People didn’t know much about Plutchik’s Disease back then. Impossible to self-diagnose, it takes others to notice your deterioration and get you to seek help.
I worked in a normal office. No surprise there, but then Surprise is usually the first casualty. That morning, there was a cookie on my desk. Of course there was. Why wouldn’t there be?
‘Don’t you think that’s odd?’ my colleagues teased. I just shrugged and cracked another chunk of chocolate chip.
The next day, I arrived eager to know if there would be another. Naturally there was. Though after the fifth cookie, I didn’t give it another thought. It was no longer anything to look forward to.
The arguments had started at home by then. Elma finally took the kids away on Christmas Day. That is the cruel irony of Plutchick’s, when it has sucked the pleasure from everything; it still leaves you wracked by the spine shuddering misery of it all. I broke up the house that night in my despair; I wailed and called their names. Two days later I was back at work. The cookies were tasteless; I ate them just the same.
Even the last one. It wasn’t a cookie. It was a rancid meat pate; grey and fly blown, heaving from within as if it breathed. My colleagues pointed it out before I reached my desk, hands over their mouths. Several were sick when I picked it up and bit into it, letting the maggot juice ooze over my chin like relish. It cleared the room, apart from one of the temps. She stood looking at me, blue pleated skirt, glasses.
When I had finished, she approached. ‘You need help.’
I let her explain to me about her mother. She had developed Plutchick’s five years ago and the girl said she recognised the symptoms in me. The cookies, the meat; it had been her way to diagnose me.
At first I didn’t understand. Who would have, back then?
‘Do you not see?’ she explained, ‘You should have been reviled by the meat and yet you ate it. As if it was another cookie. You should have been as disgusted as everyone else, but you weren’t.’
She reassured me, ‘Trust me, I know where you can get help. Meet me at this address tomorrow. We must be quick.’
That evening, in the remnants of my flat, I turned the little card over and over in my hand. What was she after? Was she really telling the truth? Perhaps there would be ‘friends’ of hers waiting for me? So the next morning I went prepared.
The road where we were to meet was more of an alley, secluded and nightmarish, a haunt of druggies and killers. Every passer-by, every rabid soul seemed intent on harming me and by the time I heard Verity’s stiletto heels stabbing the pavement, I was cowering by the dumpsters.
She’d said her name was Verity, but I couldn’t believe anything she said, could I? She stared at me, aghast, as if I was some kind of monster. She was the monster, she was the reason I was here, alone, ruined and afraid.
I felt the pulse, as in that moment all my fear channelled into hatred. I felt it squeezing through every capillary. I hated that girl. The girl who just stared and stood and did nothing.
‘Oh, my God,’ she croaked, backing away. ‘I’m too late.’
‘Damn right you’re too f***ing late!’ I screamed. ‘And it’s all your fault, you tardy b##ch!’
I stopped screaming when the magazine was empty. I stood, looking down at her dispassionately, as the sirens wailed. There was nothing, nothing left but her shattered body and my empty shell.
Anger always leaves you last, they say. And they are right.
But don’t ever let them tell you that Plutchik’s Disease does not kill.
You had me at “Rancid Meat-pie”.
Stunned. That’s me right at this moment. No beating around the bush here, eh Beebs? Good golly Miss Molly – what a fantastic read! The depth of emotion. Leprosy of the mind.
Plutchik’s Wheel of Emotions – yes, I had to look it up. While I didn’t find an actual disease based on Plutchik’s diagram, I did find that creating your own disease from it was BRILLIANT! Unless, of course, I didn’t look deep enough and there really is a disease named after this psychologist. Either way – The hat is off to you, my friend!
Thanks and glad you ‘got’ it, Chef, No real disease thank god – that I know of. There is much I don’t like about this piece, the concept deserved more finesse. Bleedin’ self critics!
We used to call that “cultural apathy”, and usually it turns people into office drudges. This is way over the creepy line, Beebles. At least the MC will get the help he needs (at least as long as his home jurisdiction doesn’t have the death penalty for being a psychotic killer).
That Monday after Step-gate, I find a cookie on my desk. Chocolate chunk, gooey, still warm in the plastic.
Kurt’s version of an apology.
I eat the cookie, but I’m still pissed. It’s all his fault that we got thirty hours of WEDT—which isn’t a classic rock station, but Workplace Ethic and Diversity Training.
It makes no sense. We are liars, not racists. But considering Kurt had nearly gotten us both canned, I figure I’ll take my lumps.
If I was a prideful sort, I would have been mortified, sitting with him in the tiny HR office Friday, flat out busted after I’d lent Kurt my FitBit so that he could cheat the Step into A New You! Challenge.
Was it wrong? Sure, but Kurt has a way of talking me into all things juvenile. Like on Halloween, when he tossed me a tweed jacket then convinced me to stroll around campus until two perky undergrads invited us to a party. He introduced himself as Professor Boozer, I was his nontenured colleague, Professor Smuck. He was the life of the party until he dinged his head doing a keg stand and I had to drive him to the hospital to get stitches.
Sure, Kurt was fun. Fun in the way a roller coaster was fun. You reach a certain age and you can do without all the loops and dizziness and would rather hit the lazy river. Anyway, he’d pumped me full of beer and promised me one of the two tickets to the Bahamas in exchange for the Fitbit scheme. It hadn’t taken long for them to get wise. Especially when a mere hundred steps in, Kurt sprained his ankle, spilling to the curb where he’d sat for an hour, singing along to Randy Newman. Then they matched my Fitbit to his wrist and that was that.
We found ourselves under the incredulous stare of Tina, who handed us forms to sign, explaining the procedures and standards for problematic practices and tolerance levels. I wondered what in Tina’s training might have prepared her for dealing with the likes of Kurt–a man who tried to cheat a Steps Challenge then asked her if she was free for drinks on Thursday night.
She might have fired him on the spot, but just as she started in on misconduct and unethical behavior, Kurt lolled his bowling ball head back with a howl. Tina jumped. I rolled my eyes. Kurt sobbed like a millennial, about how since Sue left him and even took the dog. He was an empty soul—he said empty soul—straight laced.
When Tina let him go with a warning, he came in for a hug. Kept the act up all the way until the elevator doors shut and his face snapped out of it. Bragged about how he said “empty soul” three times without a crack.
So cookie or no cookie, I’m still done with Kurt. I’m through with his games and dead-end hope. No more Thursday night beers and Friday morning hangovers. I’m flying straight.
The next day another cookie. I eat that one—gooier than the first—for breakfast, trying not to think about sedentary lifestyles and healthy lifestyle choices.
Cookie. Cookie Cookie. But Kurt’s calls and texts go unanswered. I don’t hit the food trucks at lunch with him. I only see him in diversity training two mornings a week, aghast when the instructor nods along with Kurt’s incessant foolishness about how his man boobs soften his masculinity and offer him a duel gender perspective.
Not me. No more. On Thursday, I call my ex, just to check in. Her boyfriend answers and I hang up in his face. Kurt would be proud.
It’s a long week. And on Friday I get to my desk, secretly looking forward to an early morning sugar rush. But there isno cookie on my desk. Only a single airline ticket to the Bahamas.
Kurt really is a swell guy.
Strolling across Main Street, I whistle and skip as I turn in to the office I work at. A gleaming smile comes to my face naturally as anticipation builds inside of me for my daily cookie that’ll be on my desk. Everyone else I cross looks so glum and sad compared to my festive mood, these people need more cookies in their lives.
As I walk to my office on the second floor of this modern furnished warehouse that my company uses for those hard working workers that deserve that extra bit of comfort, I note how special I am to have such an amazing job in such an amazing place. Absolutely Fabulous! I take out my keys, hands shaking, I insert my office key in to the glittering knob that awaits my command.
I felt like a kid again, when my mom used to bake those extra chocolate filled cookies when I got home from school. Gosh, such a long time ago. Enough, no more waiting, time to eat. Twisting the knob, I push the door open and run in, searching hungrily for the long awaited cookie. The light in my eyes is quenched and stifled when it lands on the object that is out of place in this sharp organized room.
My anticipated cookie is not what fills my eyes, but a mask with a note. The mask looked familiar to me but the memory was just out of reach. The mask had a white mustache with pale skin and a face stuck in a perpetual smile. The mask itself was clearly very happy and yet, a growing sense of dread deep down in the instinctual part of my body throbbed. The only holes in the mask were for the eyes.
The mask still hazily clouding my thoughts, I turn to the note. From the sloppy writing to the red ink, I could tell this was written with ill-intent. The note read as follows:
Wear the mask and join your brothers
Thou is your fate, the omens foretold
Ignore this message and join your mother
In thy soil marked by a stone, through the last threshold
I read it through once more, motionless, crumpled it up and tossed it in to the recycling bin. Took hold of the mask and with a sudden gripping rage broke it in to pieces. Dropping the remnants of the mask in to the trash, I went to my desk and sat down. Turning the lamp on, I began my day’s work, the room as sharp as ever.
The building inspector walked into his tiny office with an armload of revised plans for the new casino building going up on Pokagon Road south of the city. The general contractor was in dire straits with cost overages, multiple change orders and fire suppression issues that had been red tagged by the fire marshall. He saw the cookie on a small paper plate on top of his keyboard.
“Hey Julie, did you give me this cookie?”
The receptionist stuck her head in. “No Rob, no one’s been in here all morning.”
He picked it up as Julie went back to her desk. It smelled earthy and rich so he took a bite. By the time he finished it, he was feeling pretty good. He drummed his fingers on the desktop and took a call from the casino contractor. Two minutes later, he’d partially lifted the stop work order so the plumbers could modify the fire sprinkler lines.
For the next few weeks, Rob ate a cookie every morning. He no longer wondered where they came from but worried that one day they would no longer come. Each day, the cookie would smell less and less like the scrumptious treat he came to depend on and more like the inside of an aspirin bottle. But he didn’t care. He loved the euphoria and carefree attitude that the cookies brought to him and it bothered him less and less that he was compromising his ethics by granting more and more reprieves for the casino project.
On the opening day of deer hunting season, the fire marshall came to Rob’s office wearing an orange camouflage jacket.
“Why are you sweating?” the marshall said. “It’s twenty five degrees outside.”
Rob’s hands trembled and he kept them under the desk. “Julie must have cranked the heat up.”
“I’m not happy about being here you know. I’m supposed to be out in the woods with my son.”
“Don’t let me stop you,” Rob said.
“I’m afraid if I leave you alone the casino’s going to burn the hell down. What gave you the right to override my ruling on the smoke curtains?”
“They’re going to use fans or something.” He wiped at his moist lips and shook his head to try to clear it.
“Fans?” The marshal got to his feet. “What’s the matter with you?”
Rob’s cell phone chirped and he looked at the text message from the contractor. “I gotta go. I’ll take care of it today, don’t worry.”
“Rob, you’re not getting paid off are you?”
“Of course not. Now get out there and bag a deer.”
When the marshall left, Rob quickly typed out a message. ‘Where’s the cookie?’ He waited and tapped his feet rapidly on the floor. He saw Julie walk past the door a few times so he got up and shut it. Finally, there was a reply.
‘We need you to approve the occupancy certificate today.’
He wiped sweat from his forehead. If he did this, there’d be trouble.
‘I can’t do that without the other inspectors signing off.’
His phone sat silent on the desk. Rob paced and cursed, scratching his arms. He removed the occupancy permit form from the file and stared at it. He waited a full half hour before he grabbed a pen and signed it. He snapped a picture of it and sent it to the contractor.
‘I’ll be there in five minutes. Leave the office and put the certificate on your keyboard and I’ll make the trade.’
Rob hurried out, ignoring Julie’s questions. Tomorrow, he told himself; tomorrow he’d be able to resist.
The cookies had been appearing on Ellen’s desk for three weeks now. Every day, without fail, she would sit at her desk, and a cookie would be waiting to be gobbled up. Initially Ellen had been skeptical, but she was the boss of Hype Media so it was likely that someone was trying to buy some favour. She would let them try even though she knew she couldn’t be bought, she would enjoy this.
As the months passed, Ellen found herself excited for work in the mornings. She would march towards her desk without greeting anyone and upon seeing her daily cookie, she would jog the last few meters and stuff the cookie whole into her mouth. Her eyes would flutter closed and a small moan would escape her, her toes curling as the chocolate chips exploded in her mouth, dissolving into distinct flavours. All too soon, it would be over. Ellen would spend the rest of her day barking orders at her employees, and dreaming of tomorrow morning.
One day, Ellen noticed something was wrong. There wasn’t a cookie on her desk, but an entire cookie container. Excited, she lunged for the container, how lucky was she to get more than one cookie today. She shook slightly with excitement as she struggle to open the container, and quivered as the aroma of freshly-baked goods met her nose. The container was full to the brim, and she dug in. After the thirteenth cookie, Ellen noticed the note for the first time. “These will be your last cookies for a while, enjoy them and make them last.” Ellen scoffed at the idea of making them last and finished the entire tin that day.
The next few days would be some of the worst days of Ellen’s life. She would show up to work, march to her desk, and be disappointed to find no cookie waiting for her, even though she logically knew there would be no more. Her days would be spent yelling at her workmates and crying in the bathroom. Her body went into withdrawal, and Ellen spent her evenings scouring the internet for a recipe that would sate her hunger. She never found one.
Two weeks later another note appeared on her desk. Ellen saw the same handwriting as the container note and felt a glimmer of hope, but it wasn’t a clue as to where she could get more cookies, it was a call for an emergency board meeting.
An emergency meeting? Ellen wondered what that could be about, and made her way to the boardroom. Once there, she sat in her normal chair and asked a still standing Thomas what he thought the meeting was about, he just shrugged and made an effort to sit in the chair furthest from Ellen. Ellen was confused but tried to not take the slight personally, Thomas was cranky on his best day. She noticed a few others trying to not make eye contact with her, and Missy shot her a pitying look. Before Ellen could think further, the room went quiet.
Everyone concentrated on Jeremy, who was standing at the head of the table. “As most of you know, I have called this meeting to present a motion to dismiss Ellen Lorenzo from her duties at Hype Media.” Ellen sat dumbstruck, the mutinous bastard. “As discussed before today, Ellen has failed in her charge as CEO to inspire change and growth in the business, and has increasing forgone her duties, choosing to relegate them to others.” Ellen sputtered, it was her job to delegate, wasn’t it? “I formally call for a vote of no confidence.”
Missy, who was the chairperson of the board, stood and asked for a second. Thomas seconded the motion. Ellen glared at him, and Missy called for the vote.
One, two, three, and four. Half the board had voted for her dismissal. One, two, three, and four. Half the board, including herself, had voted for her to continue her duties.
Missy read from the company charter, “in the event of a tie, a revote will take place. If there is still a tie, the motion has failed.” Ellen felt hopeful. Missy continued, “All in favour of the motion to dismiss Ellen of her current charge… all opposed?”
The vote was a stale-mate. Jeremy had only needed one more vote to supplant Ellen as the CEO of Hype Media, and he wouldn’t get it. Ellen sighed in relief and the growing knot between her shoulders relaxed slightly. But Jeremy was smiling. “Hold on one second,” he muttered, bending down.
Jeremy rifled in his bag, found what he was looking for and held up his hand. Inside it was a small disk, Ellen realized it was a cookie. It was her cookie. She salivated, she wanted that cookie more than anything in the world. She was willing to do anything to have that sugary goodness dance upon her tongue one last time.
Ellen knew what she had to do and stood up. “I rescind my vote.” There were gasps all around the table and Jeremy smiled knowingly. He lowered his arm and held out the cookie towards Ellen. She snatched it out of his hand, stuffed it in her mouth, and left the boardroom.
It’s a simple brown paper bag, like the one Mom used to pack my lunch in, and it’s on my desk this morning.
Since I’d been promoted to a full-time code monkey a month ago, someone had been placing a lemon cookie on a cocktail napkin in the center of my desk each morning before I got to work. I thought it was a nice gesture. And I admit: I’m now accustomed to having a lemon cookie with my cappuccino first thing in the morning.
I’m not sure what to make of this.
If I had to guess, i’d say it was some sort of prank – the kind where they try to mess with your mind. You know, like the one where they switch your jacket out with something a little bit smaller each day, so you think you’re getting too fat?
Yeah. We pulled that one on George last year. It’s really funny.
There’s a note pinned to the bag. First thing you do when being pranked, you read the note. It usually leaves some sort of clue as to what you’re in for.
“You started out harmless,” the note says, “But you’ve grown from an office prankster to a severe detriment on morale.”
Uh-oh. I swivel around in my chair to see if anyone’s watching. They aren’t.
“Every morning we have to check under our mice for stickers like a camper checks for scorpions in his shoes.
“Every Friday we have to leave the cream-stuffed donuts behind just in case you decided to replace the filling with mayonnaise again.”
That was so funny the second time.
“And George had to go on leave after that air horn under the seat prank. What do you have against George, anyway?”
“Nothing.” I say to myself. “He’s a funny guy. That’s all.”
“Since you have joined the team, we have not met our goals once. You have been a drain on this department: on our resources, on our morale. Which we had accepted as something we had to deal with when you were an intern. But then they hired you.
“Did you know they fired Betty to make room for you in the payroll?”
I did not.
“You’re a parasite. And boss’s son or not, we’re going to find a way to get rid of you.”
I look in the bag. No lemon cookie. In its place: one hard boiled egg.
I don’t get it. Ever since I became a part of this team I’ve tried to make this a fun place to work instead of the code mines that everyone complains about going to each morning. What do I get for it? A whiny little note and a hard-boiled egg?
What the heck is that supposed to mean, anyway?
I pop my head above the cubicle walls to look out over the hunched over figures of my co-workers making an unvarnished effort not to lift their own heads up as they dutifully type away on their keyboards.
“Hey!” I shout. “Where’s my lemon cookie?”
No one answers.
The weight of the fortune cookie was negligible in my hand. A scent of vanilla. Munching, I read the message.
FORTUNE WILL COME YOUR WAY.
That night, I found a hundred dollar bill next to my car. I whistled all the way home.
Another day, another cookie.
TODAY IS A GOOD DAY FOR A PROMOTION.
Feet propped up, I stared at my new office and wondered. Coincidence? Luck? A prank? It was a delicious mystery that I had no intention of solving.
LOVE IS LOOKING FOR YOU.
I traced her legs up to a brilliant smile. We stayed late that night. Clothes and papers scattered like broken halves of cookies.
More fortunes, sweet as vanilla. Another promotion.
A burnt cookie. It tasted of ashes.
BETTER DAYS ARE BEHIND YOU.
My acrobatic secretary—lost in the first layoffs.
CAUTION IS REQUIRED TO SURVIVE THIS DAY.
I stole a colleague’s work and barely survived the next layoff.
The new secretary was older but desperate. She cried silent tears while I grunted over her in my office that night. I would take back my luck. My fortune. Mine.
Dead leaves rattled in a cold wind that night. I kicked them aside to reach my car.
A MYSTERIOUS STRANGER WILL COME INTO YOUR LIFE.
I waited all day. No-one came. The secretary fled early, mumbling about picking up her kids.
The next day was the same message.
And the next.
I huddled at my desk and avoided accusing eyes as I broke open the cookie.
THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS.
I shivered all the way home.
The next day I called in sick.
But I couldn’t stay away.
I crept into my office just before midnight, reluctantly, a puppet on someone else’s strings. Shadows flickered behind windows spidered opaque with threads of frost. I groped blindly. Afraid of the dark. Afraid to turn on the lights.
There was no cookie.
No cookie!
I flicked on the lamp, suddenly eager to work. It cast a pool of gold, except—except—
The sphere-shaped darkness crouched within the light, no reflected gleam, no shadow.
My hand brushed it while reaching for the note beside it. It spun noiselessly. A sideways number eight appeared within a white circle like an opening eye.
The last few month’s luck toted up and itemized. Stamped with red letters:
PAYMENT DUE!
A shadow moved in the darkness beyond my office door. A sigh hissed along the floor.
A footstep?
I shook the ball.
“Am I going die?”
Words surfaced from the viscous purple fluid inside.
WITHOUT A DOUBT.
“Is this the price? For my–my luck?”
SIGNS POINT TO YES.
A wet thud outside my door.
I shook the ball again.
“What’s going on? Tell me!”
It slipped through my sweaty grasp and shattered on the floor. I fell to my knees groping. There! A white, glistening gleam. I grabbed it as the door knob rattled.
“What will happen to me?”
BETTER NOT TELL YOU NOW.
The Strange Case of the Mysterious Cookies
“Annie’s got a boyfriend, Annie’s got–”
I shoved the brown paper towel into my desk and doubled up my fists.
“Wilfred,” I turned around, “if you don’t shut your dirty ole mouth,” I raised my fists, “I’m gonna shut it for you.” Wilfred laughed, but he walked away.
“Oh, Annie,” Marian whispered, “would you really hit him?”
“I don’t know,” I said. “We’ll talk after school.”
All afternoon I just kinda followed along with spelling. I’d used all the new words in one long story, not just ten sentences, so Mrs. Knight told me again I was gonna be a writer, then left me alone to think.
I couldn’t say I was going to be a detective, but that’s what I thought about. If Mr. Sherlock Holmes had a cookie left on his desk for nine days after lunch recess, he’d sure figure out who was doing it.
After school Marian had to go home, but that was okay, she wasn’t a very good Mr. Watson, asked too many questions. I had taken the paper towel wrapped cookies from my desk and stuffed them in my pocket.
After I changed outta my school clothes and had a cookie, one I wasn’t afraid to eat, I headed to Mrs. Kintzer’s store. It wasn’t a real store, like Winn Dixie. Her son had just built her living room bigger and put in a counter with a glass front where, if you had enough pennies, you could buy every candy you ever heard about.
Around the room there were shelves all the way to the ceiling filled with cans and boxes. Sometimes ladies would ask for things like, “Modess”, and Mrs. Kintzer would slip a blue box from behind the counter into a bag. I kept forgetting to ask Marian about that.
At the store I waited until I was the only one there before I went to the counter.
“Mrs. Kintzer,” I said in my best Johnny Dollar voice. “Would you please look at these?” I was kinda disappointed that some of the cookies were mostly crumbs. “I think they’re store bought, and was wondering if you mighta sold them and to who.”
“Well, Annie, I believe you are correct.” She picked up the biggest piece. “I think this is a Lorna Doone. I don’t sell a whole lot of these…let me think.”
I let her think. I wanted her to be sure, but I didn’t want anyone, especially anyone from fourth grade, to come in, so I wished she’d hurry.
“I can’t recall exactly when, but I think someone from your grade bought the last box I sold. Children usually buy candy, so I was surprised. Twenty-five cents they cost…”
“Mrs. Kintzer,” I couldn’t help it, I had to know. “Who bought the cookies?”
“Why, Annie, I think it was Wilfred, that nice cousin of yours.”
“He’s not my…” I started, but then couldn’t finish.
Wilfred! Dirty, nasty Wilfred was leaving cookies on my desk.
On the way home I dropped the cookie pieces down the storm drain. I didn’t want any stray dogs to eat them if they were poisoned. I had to think about what I was going to do about Wilfred.
Sweet Revenge
She stared at the chocolate chip cookie on her desk. Slowly, slowly, sit down. Don’t look up, she thought, they could be watching.
On her third day of in the executive suite, a saucer-sized cookie has mysteriously appeared on her desk. It sat next to a framed picture of her sister, killed in a tragic car accident two years ago.
She waited a moment and stole a glance up — hushed voices, whirring printers, and scurrying movements through the plush corridors hinted at nothing sinister. This wasn’t the first time she’d been down this road. As a brilliant contract employee or “hired gun” with an MBA in Finance from an Ivy League school, mystery gifts, sweets, notes, and even silky undergarments have appeared on her desk at every corporate gig she’s had over the last few years.
Over the next two months, a variety of tantalizing cookies awaited her when she arrived every morning. Dark Chocolate Pistachio, Cinnamon Roll Sugar, Brown Butter Oatmeal Filled With Caramel and Peanut Butter, Brown Butter Bourbon Spice, Coconut, Ginger, and Carmel Pecan Snickerdoodle (she did her research: Shari’s Berries). As she devoured each cookie, she let her mind wander. Whatever. I’m not buying it. Powerful men are so phony. All they care about is money, fame, and their next conquest. They act so transparent, but really their greatest fear is being vulnerable, discovered, and called out for the dogs they really are.
On a dreary November morning, she shivered in the cold, damp air as she made her way to the sixty-sixth floor of the ivory glass tower. When she reached her desk, she froze. An envelope with her name scrawled across the front sat in place of her usual cookie.
She tore open the envelope. Inside she found a plastic keycard and a note. It read: “Don’t gamble with your future, my darling. I can give you anything your heart desires. Meet me tonight at Greektown Casino Hotel. Nine o’clock. Suite 300. Use your key. I’ll be waiting.”
* * *
Wearing a tight black pencil skirt, knee-high black leather boots, and a crimson top, she rode the elevator up to the thirtieth floor. She had dyed her raven-colored hair blond and oversized, gold-mirrored Ray-Ban Aviators covered her eyes. She turned left out of the elevator, walked down a carpeted corridor, and arrived at Suite 300. She slid the keycard into the slot, waited for the green light, and walked into the darkness.
When her eyes adjusted to the gloom, she recognized the silver-haired man standing in a narrow sliver of grey light, a glass in each hand. His sensual grin disappeared as she lunged forward and buried the knife deep into his chest. The CEO of the second largest automobile company in the world crumpled to the floor in a pool of blood. “That’s for my sister,” she said softly, as the man wheezed a final, blood-soaked breath. “Your defective cars killed her and hundreds of innocent people and you lied and covered it up. That makes you a murder.”
In the elevator ride on the way down, her phone buzzed. The voice on the other end chirped. “The largest brokerage house in New York is interested in your skills,”
“You mean the one who almost bankrupted the country and foreclosed on millions of homes putting innocent people in the streets?”
“Well,” the recruiter stammered, “forget about it. That’s all in the past—”
I love a dark atmospheric tale, Detroit. This one is only a first-person narrative away from noir. Your MC is quite a piece of work; I would have to say high-functioning sociopath with no shortage of narcissism in her attitude. She’d make a fantastic villainess in a longer piece (or possibly an anti-hero if she combined her nasty streak and sense of “justice” with some kind of redeeming quality). Too bad she blew, or nearly blew, the recruitment; it sounds like another company needs her… 🙂
Dear Shannon,
I hope you enjoyed the cookies. Peanut butter toffee chip. Your favorite, and I knew you wouldn’t resist. You didn’t even offer a single bite to anyone, which gladdened my heart, for one simple reason:
You have been poisoned.
I will be honest with you. I accepted the offer to join this campaign for the explicit purpose of ruining your life. Not for any high-minded reasons. Out of pure, petty vengeance.
Do you remember the girl in eighth grade whose retainer you repeatedly tossed into the toilet? That was me.
Do you remember the boy in twelfth grade you falsely accused of rape? He was my little brother, and I know he didn’t rape you because he was with me that night.
Do you remember the professor you seduced in college, and whose ruin you engineered by fabricating some evidence of conflict of interest? She was my aunt.
Do you remember the three marriages you destroyed at your first job at Texaco? Hmmm?
Actually, no, I had no connection to any of these. These are just a few of the things I know you have done. What you’ve done to me is just as gravely personal and egregious, and, as you know, that does not really narrow down the field of suspects much, even within this small office.
The irony is that I have grown to believe in what we are here fighting for. The Governor is a good man. Now that he has secured the party’s nomination, and is all but certain to become President, we can be certain that America will be in good hands.
And we can be just as certain that you must die, for you are a liability for America’s future. You have poison’ed the Governor’s mind. You have botched this campaign in so many ways. It is not thanks to you but by the Grace of God that we have come this far. Even you must know that your Fox News interview yesterday morning was atrocious.
Or, perhaps the poison is already taking effect. Perhaps you’ve noticed other small ailments developing in your body. You will die a slow, painful death.
And, a note to the police: you will soon figure out that the couriers who have been bringing her
the boxes have nothing to do with this, and the only fingerprints you will find on the boxes are those of various daily volunteers. Good luck pinning this on me.
So, farewell, and thank you for your contribution to this campaign.
Shannon P_, long-time public servant and former aide to President Q_, passed away early Tuesday morning. The family did not disclose the cause of death, but those close to Ms. P_ revealed that it was suicide. There have been repeated rumors that she had become increasingly delusional and paranoid about her health, which had led to medical bankruptcy and psychiatric hospitalizations. The White House issued a brief note of condolence and gratitude.
I come into work with my blue hair washed and brushed and such, not a single cookie crumb anywhere on my person. I broke that habit years ago. I would like to say it was bad for my teeth, but alas. I have no teeth. It is my great personal tragedy. No teeth. No teeth at all. I’ve tried dentures, but it did disastrous things to my look. My bosses told me to throw them somewhere far away. Like, I don’t know, middle of Alabama.
Anyhoo, I come into work as always, smelling like broccoli soup. I love broccoli soup. No. Really, I do. Broccoli soup is like having a big box of cookies delivered to your house on Saturday. Mmm. Cookies.
Sorry. Didn’t mean to drool. Because I don’t even eat cookies anymore. Nope. Don’t even like them. Nope. Nope. Cookies are no good. Cookies are…Cookies are…
So, I come to work and go to my desk to check my e-mails.
Huh?
What’s this?
It looks like…a cookie.
A big round lovely beautiful lustrous and shiny chocolate chip cookie.
But maybe it’s just new mousepad.
Yeah. A mousepad shaped like a delicious could eat fifteen hundred yum yum yum chocolate chip cookie.
I’ll just pick it up.
Ooo. It’s crumbly.
You know, mousepads are not supposed to be crumbly.
Very suspicious.
I’ll just sniff it.
Oooooo. It smells baked.
Mousepads…I don’t know. I don’t think mousepads are supposed to be baked.
Hmm.
It’s crumbly.
It’s baked.
I’ll just look this way and look that way and ha! No one is looking.
I’ll take a bite.
Not a biiiig bite.
Just a small bite. Barely a nibble. Hardly a taste.
Mm.
MMMM! ITTASTESLIKEACOOOKIE!
Huh. I don’t think this is a mousepad.
I think it might be a cookie.
I will need to take another bite.
Hmm. Hmm.
I’m not convinced that it isn’t a mousepad.
I’ll take another bite.
ITSTILLTASTESLIKEACOOKIE! AADSLFAHSFHUIUHLIQHUADHFADFLAF!
***
“On this news, Cookie Monster has broken his five year ban on eating cookies. Isn’t that a shame, Ray?”
Ray smiled an insincere smile at his co-host. “Oh, yes, Velma. That is a shame. He said that someone had left a great big yummy yum yum chocolate chip cookie on his computer keyboard and he just couldn’t resist. And then he broke into a Walmart store and ate up all their cookies. What do you say to that, Velma?”
“Wow! It’s so sad to see him fall off the wagon.” she said with a smile. “And to rob a Walmart store. Oh, Ray. What is this world coming to?”
“Yes. Yes. So sad. Well! On other news, Janice from the Electric Mayhem is going solo! Isn’t that a shock?”
Velma’s smile didn’t falter. “Oh, such a shock.”
Rizzo shut the tv off in disgust. “Of all the places I coulda left my cookie, I left it on HIS desk. Nuts!”
I hope you’ve enjoyed the cookies. I thought you would like something a little different today. I hope you like the cupcake. It’s red velvet and it reminds me of your lovely lips. I love the way your eyes light up when you find my gift and move it to the corner of your desk, with a smile on your face. I watch you fill your coffee cup and stir in a spoonful of creamer. I wish I was the coffee, I wish I was your mug, I wish I was the last crumb of the cookie…
“Humph!” Harriet threw the note on her desk and looked around, her red lips pinched tight.
“What’s the matter Harriet?” Myrtle sniffled.
“Who left this?” Harriet knew Myrtle arrived to the center earlier and must have seen someone.
“I can’t tell you.” It killed Myrtle to know the secret.
“Well if you don’t, I’ll…I’ll throw this lovely cupcake at you.”
“I won’t betray a trust.” She bit her tongue and clasped her hands on her lap. She was fighting tears and spoke meanly in her pain. “Besides, you’d never throw that cupcake. When have you ever let a treat go to waste?”
Harriet wanted to finish reading the note but worried it would lead to further embarrassment. If she ate the cupcake without reading it, well, that just didn’t seem right. Her morning coffee wasn’t the same without a sugary treat.
Giving in to her curiosity and her sweet tooth, Harriet poured over note while biting into the deliciously moist cake.
I hope one day I will gain the courage to offer your gift in person. Until then, I will dream of the day I might enjoy your company. Until then, you will not have refused me. Until then, I can dream that you love me as I love you. Until tomorrow, TH
Her heart palpated in her chest while licking frosting from her fingers. Harriet devised a plan to arrive at the center early the next morning.
Morning never came for Harriet however. Her diabetes finally killed her. “Too many sweets.” The doctor told Myrtle.
Theo Harvey watched from his window as Harriet was driven away.
Myrtle stood at the door and saw the pain on Theo’s face. She’d hated that Theo brought Harriet a treat when it was she that loved him.
“Life is too short!” Myrtle said as she took off across the square. Without knocking, she walked into Theo’s living room.
“I don’t want cookies or cupcakes Theo. I only want you and I won’t wait in fear that you’ll refuse me, so will you take me on a date?”
Theo accepted the invitation and instead of cookies and cupcakes, Myrtle enjoyed a freshly prepared fruit bowl delivered to her desk each day.
***This is my first writing prompt reply. Please don’t hate.***
I’ve gotten used to it by now and it’s been going on for months. It all started in January on a normal day, nothing special about it. I came into work and found a cookie at my desk. Thinking it was just a little treat from a coworker or maybe a reward of some sort from my manager, I ate it without a second thought. It happened again the next day. Again, I thought nothing of it and ate it. This kept going until now. Today, I came into work looking forward to my cookie, but instead I found a note. I figured one of my coworkers was hungry and snatched it and was just telling me they had. It was probably John, he’s always taking stuff. I opened the note and it said, “Basement, 1600.” I had no idea what this meant so I asked John. “Did you take my cookie?” He looked at me, puzzled and replied, “What cookie?” I told him about how I always find a cookie and he didn’t know. I asked him about what he thought the note meant. He told me, “Go to the basement at 4 PM. 1600 means 4 PM, it’s military time.” I thanked him for helping me. As I left his office, he jokingly called out to me, “Don’t expect to always find those cookies from now on. I’m always hungry.”
4 o’clock rolled around and I headed down to the basement. I was looking forward to finally getting to meet and thank the person who was giving me my cookie supply. I got off the elevator and the lights were on. I figured whoever it was came early and got ready for me. The thing was, I didn’t see anyone. I walked all throughout and all I found were two chairs set up facing each other. I presumed they were for us to talk in.
“Looking for me?” His voice sounded familiar but I couldn’t place it.
I turned around, a bit startled. “I think so… Have you been leaving me cookies?”
“Yes.” He stepped out of the shadows. It was John!
“John?!?! It’s been you all of this time? I thought you took my cookie today, not that you’ve been behind it all along.”
“Yes it was me. But I had help. The whole office has been doing it the whole time. We did it one day when Jen had a cookie that she got with her coffee that she didn’t want. She put it at your desk because she knew that you liked that sort of thing. When you didn’t react, we tried it again the next day. We never had any reason to stop. We even made a schedule as to who would give you cookies.”
“Well, thanks I guess.”
After that, the office continued the tradition and I kept getting cookies every day.
While most people dread Mondays or going to work all together, Cooper enjoys coming to work. He hadn’t always felt this way. He used to be cynical like a lot of his co-workers in eligibility. They come to work with fake smiles and complaints about their significant others; but over the past ten weeks he’s overcome the depression he began to deal with after Jenn broke off their engagement.
The happiness started again with a cookie about ten weeks ago.
A single cookie was sitting on his desk one Monday morning about a month after the break-up. Cooper had no idea where it came from. He didn’t trust a random cookie sitting on his desk so threw it away. The next day another cookie was waiting for him. Again he threw it away. After a week of cookies, he finally started to accept the gift and eat them.
And they were delicious!
He started looking forward to coming to work because of the mystery cookie. He always felt it was that cute clerk girl Megan, but the cookies kept coming after she was fired for assaulting that guy Russ in claims.
The cookies made him happy because it made Cooper feel appreciated again.
Cooper approached his cubicle with the same expected excitement he had every morning now. He slung his backpack on his desk but didn’t see a cookie.
In its place was a manila envelope. Cooper was slightly disappointed but intrigued with this unexpected surprise.
He opened the envelope and emptied its contents on his desk. A clinging sound got his attention first as he picked up a ring that came to rest next to his keyboard. He held it between his thumb and fingers to examine and realized it was the ring he gave Jenn when he proposed?
“What the heck??!?”
He read the accompanying note:
“Dear Coop. I hope you enjoyed the cookies. I saw how upset you were after the break-up; I felt you needed hope again. Jenn actually helped me with the cookies, well she WAS the cookies. She turned out very sweet. I was thinking of using some of her for your birthday cake next month. Let me know. LMK Megan.”
Confused, Cooper flipped over a picture and vomited as he recognized Jenn’s mutilated body in the background of Megan’s selfie.
