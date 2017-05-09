Mother’s Day Fiasco

To celebrate Mother’s Day, you’ve invited the entire family over to celebrate. But instead of bringing your mom to the celebration, your father brings someone else—and tells you that this woman is actually your mother. How do you react? Is it someone you know? Write this scene.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Download from our shop right now!
We were on the side patio. The sun fighting with the passing clouds. I’d just set the burgers on the grille as Lani and Heather sat with the kids, in the thick of negotiations over the usage of the Radio Flyer. I kept glancing back, smiling, at Heather’s kids, with my kids. Still hard to believe we were the parents now.
A shiny Buick slid up close, until the tires rubbed the curb just behind Heather’s Rogue. Heather glanced up, her sunglasses perched on her head, the color draining from her face before her smile could drop.
I shut the grill as she got to her feet. Heather swallowed, her voice cracking. “What the hell’s he doing?”
“Heather, please,” I said, looking over to Lani with the kids. “It’s…Mother’s Day.”
“She’s not our mother. She’s a goddamned monster.”
Heather’s three years older than me, which gives her a much more detailed picture of what happened. Dad stepped out of the car, weak but smiling, tossing us a parade wave. Ready to play the role of grandfather.
“Hey kids.”
Heather groaned. I moved from one foot to the other, wearing a silly chef’s apron like an idiot. Behind us, Lani approached, pulling the wagon, all four kids piled in. Jake, my oldest, pointed to the car, “Who’s that?”
Heather and I seldom spoke about what put her through ten years of therapy. One for every tremulous finger now covering her face. She let out a gasp and ran in the house, leaving Lani torn between going after her, looking over the kids, or standing with me and gawking at the old bastard as he helped a murderer out of the Buick.
She went after Heather and stood in the yard. This was supposed to be their day.
Jake asked again who the man was and I shushed him, then felt bad about it, so I snapped at Dad. “What are you doing here?”
The woman took a wobbly gaze at the kids. Dad stood there, incredulous. “Happy Mother’s Day.”
I shook my head. The woman at his side stood hunched over in the shade, her lips moving, afraid of the curb, her hand in my father’s.
“What’s she doing here?”
“Hell of way to talk to your mother.”
“I’m talking to you.”
He ducked carefully to help the old woman. She was creased, her movements brittle. She looked twenty years older than him, maybe that’s what prison did to a person. As for Dad, he looked over the yard, casual as ever. Innocent. But the old man had balls, he took a step in my yard. “We’d like to spend some time with our grandchildren.”
I took a step back, guarding the kids. “I’d like to spend time with my brother.”
Dad flinched at that. Jake looked at me, then to his grandparents, his blue eyes open wide. “Daddy, you have a brother?”
The old man stood there, my son stared up at me. The other kids were back to bickering about the wagon again. The grill was smoking.
“She’s not welcome here, Dad.”
“She’s your mother.”
“No, she’s not.”
“Who’s not your mommy, Daddy?”
I knelt by Jake, kept my back to the monsters. I opened my mouth, about to explain the inexplicable to a four-year-old, when Heather came tearing out of the door.
She was a blur of tears and shrieks. “You killed him. You deranged bitch. You killed him in his sleep.”
I got an arm around Heather just in time, trying to harness her rage, but struggling to get a hold on her flailing arms and molten hatred. I smelled the bourbon on her breath, as her hair flew and Lani corralled the kids as they began to cry. Finally, I wrestled her to the ground in a heap of sobs, lifted my head from her hair and saw my father watching us. I pointed up the street, anywhere, “Go.”
His mouth opened, shut, and maybe he finally realized he couldn’t rewrite history. He shook his head slowly, got turned around and opened the door. Helped set the murder back in the passenger seat.
Heather convulsed in my arms. I shook my head. “It’s not your fault.”
She crumpled in my arms, her eyes rolling back thirty years back in her head, seeing Jacob lifeless in the bed where she found him, choked to death by the demon staring out from the the car as it pulled up the street. Once it was gone, I got Heather off the grass and to her feet. She pulled her hair back and stared at the clouds, let out a wet breath.
“Come on,” I said, heading for the smoke, “Let’s go hug our kids.”
I’m not a big holiday person but Mother’s Day was always different. I loved making my mom cards and those dreaded macaroni necklaces. My gifts to her always made her eyes light up. She would then shower me in hugs and kisses.
This year Mother’s Day was going to be extra special. I moved into my first post college apartment two weeks ago. I couldn’t wait to show off my place to my parents. Even though I still had some boxes to unpack the apartment didn’t look too bad. I dressed up my thrift store kitchen table with more thrift store finds. Tablecloth, candlesticks, and vases made it look quite festive. It had that whole “shabby chic” look to it. All pastels, the favorite pallet of my mom.
I even cooked, another mind-boggling accomplishment. I felt so grown up. Everything was perfect! I took a fast shower. I wanted to be ready when my parents arrived. I planned to meet mom at the door with a bouquet of sunflowers, her favorite.
Right at 3 the doorbell rang, they are never late for anything. I opened the door, held out the sunflowers but something was wrong. My dad was standing there with a woman I had never seen before. Dad and a strange woman walked in and complimented me on the beauty of the flowers.
I felt the room spin, actually I think I could feel the earth tilting just a little more on it’s axis.
“ummmm… dad? What’s going on? Who is this? Where’s mom?” I finally managed to stammer out.
“Beatrice, I think you need to sit down.” Said my dad
I managed to find my way to my new eggshell white sofa. It was my only big splurge, a graduation gift to myself.
Dad started talking but I know I didn’t hear all of his prepared speech. The only words that stuck with me were “This is Margaret, she’s your biological mother.”
I couldn’t get a word out; no noise would come out of my mouth no matter how hard I tried.
“CUT!!!!”
“Janice, did you forget your line again???” The director yelled.
I had in fact forgotten my next line. I thought for sure I would get fired from my very first movie. I had whole 4 lines and I couldn’t keep them straight, my nerves were getting the best of me. I was in this lousy, low budget, low talent film and I couldn’t remember my damn lines.
The director came over to me and whispered my next line in my ear, “Dad, what the hell are you talking about?”
“Is that so hard to remember????” Yelled the very angry and very bald director.
I went back to my mark and got ready to start the scene over. This time I did it! I got all my lines and that scene was a wrap. Thank goodness. I got in my car and headed to my parents house. One day I will make enough money to move out on my own.