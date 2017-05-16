Take a character from one of your stories and place them into your current job. How does the office respond? Do they do a good job filling your place, or are they all play and no work?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Download from our shop right now!
THE ASSISTANT’S ASSISTANT
I couldn’t think of anything weirder than how my real workday starts. Names have been changed to protect the guilty…
—
“Hello, Tim speaking.”
“It’s Wanda; something’s wrong here.”
“Can you give me a little less information, please?”
“Somebody stole your computer.”
“Stole it? Wait, what’s actually missing?”
“Just the box. There’s a screen and keyboard and a mouse, but I looked behind the document stand and there’s no computer here.”
“That’s because it’s a docking station; the laptop is in the top drawer of the file cabinet. Use the small key.”
“Uh-huh. Okay, I got it. How does… oh, I see. Tim, why do you have a laptop?”
“Sometimes I have to use it for presentations.”
“When’s the last time you did?”
“Four years ago. And next month.”
“Sounds really worth the inconvenience of looking it up every night.”
“Hey, it’s secure.”
“So’s a safe nobody knows the combination to.”
“Yeah, yeah. Are you okay now, Wanda?”
“No, I’m staying on the line with you as long as needed. Okay, the laptop is plugged in and turned on, what’s the password?”
“I gave you the password in the envelope.”
“It says it’s wrong, and something about butt-locker.”
“Oh, BitLocker; that’s the other password. Sorry about that. It’s GovCan414.”
“Uh, huh. The other password? Did anybody ever tell you your company is paranoid?”
“They’re the government, what do you expect?”
“Where’s the handcuff to chain the laptop to your wrist?”
“Come on, Wanda, it’s not that bad. Anyway, we take security seriously.”
“I can tell. Now this Windows screen is the password you gave me.”
“Right. And the user ID.”
“Got it; what’s the network name?”
“Network name?
“It’s the third box. It’s filled in with Upsilon, but I don’t trust you guys anymore.”
“No, it’s Upsilon.”
“Okay, here goes… and I’m in; man, this is slow. Oh, somebody’s here; who’s the blonde?”
“Dierdre; she’s one of the managers.”
“Okay, just a second. …name’s Wanda …for Tim …broken in three places …next Monday …call him when I need …yeah, he is. Thanks. Windows is all started up and… Windows Seven? Nobody uses Windows Seven!”
“We do. Anyway, start Outlook and check my e-mail, then call me back.”
“Why call you back?”
“Because it takes a while. Talk to you later, Wanda.”
“Sure thing, Tim.”
—
“Hello, Tim speaking.”
“It’s Wanda.”
“What took so long?”
“People came in. Dierdre’s team is missing, I have to get toner for one of the printers, Terry something called about your reorg, Jane called from Edmonton to ask about cashing out leave, I had to explain to your Tom and Thomas who I was and why I’m here, Leslie wants help with something called Chart, and there’s popcorn on the mezzanine at lunch.”
“That means it’s payday.”
“Huh?”
“The popcorn. Okay, we’ll start at the beginning; do you have the list of instructions I gave you?”
“Yes”
“Okay, first Dierdre; start up EASY, the admin system. While that’s taking its own sweet time go to the door labelled ‘carnivorous plants’; that’s the supply room…”
“Tim, is this typical for your day?”
“Pretty much, yeah.”
“I am never doing this again; next time write a duplicate of yourself.”
P.S. I really do have two bosses with the same base name; one is named Jim and the other James. Jim is usually in Edmonton, and James in Calgary (where I am).
“Why it so cold in here, mon?”
“It’s air conditioning,” I say. “It helps us stay productive.” The Lobster Man shakes his dreads, rattling the carved wooden beads.
“Ain’t we like in the Yukon or something?” He shivers. “What we need all this air conditioning for?”
“We’re in Miami.”
“That far north, mon?
“Look, can you do the job or not? My agent told me to write you in, so here we are.”
“Keep dreaming about having an agent, mon. But, yes, I can do the job.” He smiles, revealing several missing teeth. “I can do anything.” He looks around and picks up a stapler and eyes it suspiciously.
My boss walks in the room and I cringe. She stops in front of us, scowling. The Lobster Man holds out his hand and introduces himself as the new guy with no name, really laying on the Jamaican accent. My boss nods and says, “How about we call you Bob Marley?”
The Lobster Man falls to his knees and weeps. “I would be honored, beyond words, mon.”
“Then Bob Marley it is.” She turns to me. “Jhowe, shouldn’t you be in your office typing who knows what and laughing for no discernable reason, with one finger on the minimize key in case someone walks in?”
“Yes,” I say. “As a matter of fact, the new prompt comes out today.”
“Get to it then. Our new employee needs to get to work.”
“Now, mon?” The Lobster Man looks at his non-existent watch. “I got a fatty in my locker calling our names.”
“A fatty?” my boss says.
“Ganja, mon.”
“Oh, I see. Is it safe?”
“You be tripping soon, mon. And tonight, you sleep like a baby.”
“Well then,” she holds out her arm and he takes it. “Lead the way.”
I shake my head and walk to my desk. I sit and type a lone W into the browser. The site pops right up. I just hope I can post today.
This is pretty crazy, JHowe, and more than a bit brilliant. Somehow I can just see Lobster Man in a work environment. At least until the narcs showed up…
I sense this is going to be a silly week.