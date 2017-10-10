Today’s creative writing prompt is inspired by the Outer Space Treaty, which went into effect on this date in 1967—exactly 50 years ago. The treaty provides a framework for international space law (yes, that’s a thing) and peaceful space exploration, and was signed by the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States earlier that year. It includes the following rules, according to the United Nations:
[T]he exploration and use of outer space shall be carried out for the benefit and in the interests of all countries and shall be the province of all mankind; outer space shall be free for exploration and use by all States; outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty, by means of use or occupation, or by any other means; States [i.e., countries] shall not place nuclear weapons or other weapons of mass destruction in orbit or on celestial bodies or station them in outer space in any other manner; the Moon and other celestial bodies shall be used exclusively for peaceful purposes; astronauts shall be regarded as the envoys of mankind; States shall be responsible for national space activities whether carried out by governmental or non-governmental entities; States shall be liable for damage caused by their space objects; and … avoid harmful contamination of space and celestial bodies.
With that in mind, here’s your writing prompt:
It’s the year 2967, and you are the delegate from the United Nations to the Intergalactic Committee for Planetary Relations. Your mission is to persuade the delegates from the other developed and armed planets on the Committee to adopt a variation on Earth’s Outer Space Treaty in the interest of better intergalactic relations—but the vote needs to be unanimous. Everyone seems to be on board … except for the delegate from the planet Kryzlak, which is on tense terms with Earth following a dispute over mining colonies on one of Kryzlak’s moons. What happens next?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
I haven’t been on this forum for a long time. I just wrote the following paragraphs quickly to flex my muscles. Haven’t been writing anything and couldn’t see this through the end. Just wanted to share here anyhow.
—
“For the benefit and in the interests of all countries.” That’s what our ancestors thought in 1967. That’s a long time ago. Now this is the era of intergalactic wars. Humanity for once found common enemies beyond themselves. For once, United Nations is more real than fiction. Nations as we know now never existed a century ago. Two world wars that broke rewrote the history of humanity forever. 2967 it is. Humanity is more united than ever and the nations more cooperative than ever. If it’s not for the intergalactic wars, the earth would have come to ashes in the past fifty years. That’s a lot of history condensed into a paragraph. I am the chosen delegate to negotiate the space treaty with planets that are much more sophisticated than what we were a few decades ago. Visitors from Palzyrkia planet helped us advance our technology in the last 50 years. They claim they once lived briefly on planet earth as a stop, and it’s their turn to give back to the land that sheltered them. You don’t have to know all this history. History is dead. No one reads history anymore.
I wish I could negotiate in English. Triazliken is unpronounceable by any living beings. The Kryzlaks are robots. They claim to work for another planet whose name no one knows. All Kryzlaks say is they are slave robots who work for their masters from a different planet. The Kryzlaks can’t understand any other language than Triazliken.
If it’s not for Kryzlaks, we would be negotiating in English. English is beautiful. Even the Martians love it. They colonized Mars when we earthlings were busy with world wars. Again history. Sorry for that. But Martians are our friends. They can’t risk being our enemies now.
Now back to this space treaty. Kryzlaks don’t like we mining in their moon. Their moon is of our earth’s size. Kryzlaks have no particular interest in their moon but they consider it as a sacred space where their masters go after their death. Kryzlaks are true slaves.
After months of bitter arguments and hostile negotiations, everyone on The Intergalactic Committee for Planetary Relations was in agreement on The Outer Space Treaty.
I’d finally be able to go back to Earth and retire.
Then, Kryn, the delegate for Kryzlak (who had been silent through it all) stood and spoke.
“This is all very lovely and nice. It’s so nice to see everyone in agreement.” Kryn flipped his tufted ears over his shoulders. “Yes. Let’s all join together and hold hands and drink this human’s qqulloa. Never mind how his kind betrayed each other and stabbed each other in the back at every possible moment for any given reason. Yes, let’s live by their principles. What could possibly go wrong? Oh, I don’t know. How about their disastrous mining colonies on all of Kryzlak’s moons?”
I sighed. Why did Kryzlak have to participate in this agreement? Why did anyone invite them? “We had no idea that the micro-ecosystems on your moons were that delicate.”
Kryn smiled. “Oh, you didn’t know. That’s strange. I know we warned you. No, wait. I warned you personally.”
“Delegate Kryn. Let’s put that unfortunate set of circumstances—”
“Set of circumstances? All of our moons are dead.”
I cleared my throat. “Delegate Kryn. What happened, happened. You can point fingers and accuse, but—”
“All of our moons are dead because of your greed.”
“It is a great tragedy, yes, but—”
“Our planet is starting to suffer from the loss of life on our moons. I warned you of that too, but I believe you said something along the lines of ‘Oh! You Zylaks are all such worrywarts. Nothing’s going to happen. We’ve done this before to great success.’ Ohh, what was that other line you used?”
“Delegate Kryn. Things happen. Things go wrong. We had no control over the situation.”
He laughed. “You said that you had perfect control over the situation. Perfect control.”
“That has nothing to do with this current agreement, Delegate Kryn.”
“Oh? I seem to recall that one of the rules of your planet’s Outer Space Treaty was ‘States shall be liable for damage caused by their space objects and avoid harmful contamination of space and celestial bodies.'” He smirked. “I would say that has everything to do with this agreement. Wouldn’t you agree?”
He rose from his seat. “Wouldn’t you all agree?”
I cringed as the other delegates muttered amongst themselves. I had a bad feeling that Kryn just dragged us back to the beginning.
Kryn locked eyes with me. “I’m so sorry, but I cannot accept this agreement or any other agreement with you and your kind.” He arched his eyebrow and settled back into his seat. “End of conversation.”
“Rabble rabble rebble!” One Crematon yelled out.
“English, please!” a Martian yelled out. “We all agreed we would have this meeting… in English!” The Martian looked back at me. “Please proceed, Earthling. I’m sure that everyone, especially someone in particular,” he looked at the Crematon, “will not interrupt.”
I cleared me throat. “Thank you Darzkikayout. As I was saying, Earth I believe deserves a little more goulak (the interplanetary currency of the Milky-way Galaxy), for we try hard to help out our planet, but look at us! We are devastated! We are in shambles!”
“I concur!” the delegate from the planet, Zylon, yelled out. The whole crowd all looked at him, but the delegate didn’t say anymore and sat back down.
“Anyways…” I continued, “Earth deserves a little more… and we just need one more on our side. I mean, come on! Look at our situation!”
“I think that if anyone would disagree with you, they would be absolute morons,” the commander from Heron said and sat back down.
“Morons?,” the one who was obviously against Earth’s plea yelled, “Morons? Did you say morons? We are no morons, we just don’t like Earth. Simple as that!”
“Rabble rabble rebbel!” the cremation yelled out again. And after this the entire crowd began yelling and shouting.
I just sat back down and put my hands through my hair. This meeting would never end… I won’t even be able to stop by the space center grocery and by some space milk for my family…
Uncapitalize “One” in that first sentence…
I almost skipped this prompt because it brought back painful memories of law school exams. But on further review, I did get an at least semi-creative idea.
Welcome, Delegates to the Intergalactic Committee For Interplanetary Relations.
I am honored to represent the United Nations of the Planet Earth as we discuss this invaluable and absolutely essential treaty for the peaceful use of space. As any of you who have studied Earth history know, we have a unique history of conflict and resolution, which ended three earth-centuries back, when we were entangled in a war that threatened to destroy our planet. At that time we realized that modern technology has made war not only inconvenient but absolutely unacceptable. For that reason we have long advocated this treaty, which includes provision for mandatory enforcement.
As you also know, Representatives of the Planet Kryzlak have, with some justification, refused to sign the Treaty. They are the sole remaining objectors. As we have made clear in previous discussions, this is a matter of utmost urgency. In other times, other eras, other circumstances, the better path would be negotiation and compromise. But we on Earth have learned, from painful experience, that peace is non-negotiable, conflict unacceptable, and immediate adoption of this treaty absolutely essential.
For that reason we have at this moment annihilated Kryzlak.
Are there any other objections to immediate adoption of the Treaty? Hearing none, I declare the Treaty in force.
Hahaha! That’s one way of solving the problem. 😆
Lol. The ending.