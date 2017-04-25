Your old villain quit over creative differences, so you’ve put yourself in charge of hiring a new villain for your novel. What questions do you ask? What does the new villain’s resume say? Write this scene as if it were a job interview.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Where did this inspiration come from? Pretty illuminating stuff. I think Fang made the right decision. Fluffy didn’t quite have what it takes.
Gleep snickered from the periphery as the writer called yet another gangster into her head. <Good luck, he thought. The last three were total fizzles. Nobody could replace him. I’ll go out on top. He cracked his oversize knuckles and sneered at the smallish man wearing Bermuda shorts.
“Name?” the writer said.
“Helix bar Mangle.”
Gleep swallowed. What the hell kind of name is that?
“Specialty?” The writer seemed alert now. A renewed vigor.
“Whatever you want it to be.”
“I see,” she said, taking notes. “Explain that.”
“The name brings to mind a certain viciousness in itself, if I must say. Therefore, the name is not negotiable.” Gleep smiled at this. “But put me in any situation you wish and I’ll perform fiercely until it’s time for me to be defeated.”
Gleep’s shoulders sagged as he waited for the writer to respond.
“So, you’re already setting yourself for for failure?” she said.
Yes! Gleep thought. A total failure.
“As I said, whatever you want to happen will happen, and I’m certain you have no inclinations of the villain winning.”
“Perhaps, perhaps not,” she said, tapping her bottom lip.
Times up, Helix bar Mangle, Gleep thought triumphantly.
“There is no perhaps to consider and you know it,” Mangle said. “Your last five novels have sold millions and now that Gleep is dead, you can’t possibly think the new villain could win.”
What do you mean, I’m dead? I quit. I didn’t die.
“Yes, sadly it was time for him to go. His predictability was becoming unsurmountable.”
Predictability my size 19 foot.
“So, am I hired?” Mangle said. Gleep started walking away, his head drooping.
“Yes, but I’m afraid you’ll be a one-and-outer. After this book, I’m retiring in Fiji.” Gleep perked up his ears. “You see, killing Gleep off really hurt. I wish with a passion I hadn’t done it. He was the best damn villain I ever created.”
Gleep sauntered back to the periphery. I guess being dead isn’t so bad when you’re fictional. Not when you go out on top.
Hello, welcome to Darkstar Services. You must be Fluffy.
At your service. Wow, I love these wing back chairs.
Thanks. Go ahead and have a seat, Fluffy.
Why thank you. Ooh, nice and soft on my tushy.
Yes, well, thanks. Did you have any trouble getting here?
Well, funny story. I took a wrong turn and got all sorts of turned around. Major whoopsie on my part. But i met lots of nice people along my way and had quite the adventure. I even saw a rainbow!
Fluffy. I’m going to dive right in here. What makes you think you’re ready for this sort of thing?”
Well, first, Mr.?
Fang.
Yikes. Mr. Fang. I must say that you’re much scarier in person, and I mean that only as a compliment. I’ve been working on my spooky appearance as well, as I’m sure you’ve noticed. Now I presume you have my resume there in the sparkly folder. So you can see for yourself. Not to toot my own horn, but I’ve done quite the share of naughty things.
Fluffy. It’s cute. Really. I commend you for looking to branch out. Your soft and fuzzy and you’ve had quite a run as the naughty little bear. But we’re looking for something current. Maybe a clown. Seems to be the thing right now…
I love clowns!
I’m sure Fluff. But this isn’t the picture books. I’m talking blood. Guts. Gore. That being said, I could use a children’s bear, it could work in a creepy sort of way. But not you. You don’t have the stomach for this sort of thing.
I…do.
Do you?
I’ve been in more trouble than any bear in Sunnyville.
Fluffy, look at me.
I…can’t. You’re being a grumpy bear.
Fluffy.
Well, you are. Papa Bear tells us never to say can’t.
Let’s start over, Fluffy. Did you get a cup of coffee?
I did. Thank you.
Did you add sugar?
Just a teensy bit.
Magic Sparkles?
Gulp.
You’re wasting my time, Fluffy.
I can do the job. I know I can. One time we found a bees nest. And all the little cubs—
Can you bite a kid’s head clean off, Fluffy?
Oh dear.
Let me hear your finest roar.
Well, can you give me a second to warm up?
Take your time.
Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping, Brother John…Are you—
Stop.
Sorry.
Fluffy, I’m asking you to rip flesh from limbs. Drink the blood of an innocent children.
No, but I can be super naughty. One time I hid all the pies from the cubbies. Another time, sorry, this gives me the giggles. I filled Burton’s shoes with cotton candy and…what?
Fluffy. I’m a busy beast.
Oh Pumpkin doodles. You made me spill my coffee.
Villains don’t say Pumpkin Doodles, Fluffy. That’s my point.
I see.
Fluffy, are you familiar with Satan?
You’re talking about sheets, right?
It’s nothing personal. You’re a fine Naughty bear.
Really? You think so?
Certainly. This work isn’t for everyone.
That’s for sure.
Best of luck Fluffy Bear.
Very well. But Mr. Fang?
Yes Fluffy?
Can I have a hug before I go?
Sure Fluffy. Come on, bring it in.
