Getting arrested on Jeopardy

You are a contestant on Jeopardy and are in the lead. Final Jeopardy comes up and it’s a question you know. As you are on the verge of revealing your correct answer and claiming your winnings, FBI agents rush the stage and grab you and Alex Trebeck and march you both off into a back room and accuse you both of cheating. What happens next?
It’s Really Perfectly Simple
We were hustled down the short hallway and into the ‘greenroom.’ It happened so fast, my head was spinning. I had been just about to reveal my answer to the Final Jeopardy question when two men and a woman, all in suits, burst onto the set. The two men physically nudged Alex Trebeck off his podium and the woman pulled my by the arm. They hurried us both down the short hallway to the greenroom while the other stunned contestants and crew watched. Inside, we were joined by the head of set security and by the producer, Harry Friedman.
“Unhand me, Pig!” I demanded. “What is the meaning of this?” I used a voice intended to wilt anyone with good manners within earshot, a voice I had not used since the 60s when our sorority chained ourselves to the old library on campus to save it from demolition and campus security tried to evict us.
“This is ludicrous!” Alex’s silver hair gleamed as he radiated indignation. He turned to the head of the Jeopardy security detail. “Tell them, Jeremy. You know how we do things. How could I…how could anyone be cheating?”
“That’s right,” Stokes interjected. “We don’t even let the contestants breathe the same air as the production crew. No one talks to nobody. No one gives no one nothing. We confiscate all their electronics. No way in hell anyone’s cheating. My team does its job.”
“Well apparently not well enough.” The leader of the FBI team snapped back at Stokes.
Harry Friedman had been on the phone summoning someone from the network legal department. Now he stepped forward. “All right, everyone calm down. Now, tell me again, Agent Bristoe. What exactly are you saying you think is going on?”
“We received information that someone was using a digital device of some kind to signal answers to the questions. We’re not sure exactly how it is being done, but we’ve been maintaining a scan of the set and we’ve detected reciprocating signals at both Mr. Trebek’s podium and yours, Ms. Sanderson. My men checked the set, and we’ve determined the signals are actually being produced on your persons.”
Alex made a comment evoking the aroma of his horses’ stable. Mr. Friedman demanded concrete proof of the allegation.
“I can do better than that,” Agent Bristoe offered. “Banister, the wand.”
Agent Banister produced a slim cordless wand and a meter of some kind. “If you don’t mind, Ms. Sanderson.” I assumed the position a person normally uses for magnetic screening at the airport. The little gizmo made a sound like an angry hornet butting its head repeatedly against a window.
“That’s just my pacemaker,” I explained. “It’s on my paperwork.”
“And Mr. Trebeck?” The host complied, looking very poised despite the indignity. Again the little meter made the rhythmic buzzing sound. Agent Bristoe raised an eyebrow.
“He can explain that,” Friedman said nervously. “Can’t you, Alex?”
“It must be the device my dentist put in last week. It’s supposed to keep me from clenching my jaw. Whenever my jaw tightens, the device automatically relaxes the muscles.”
“Oh, I’ve heard of those,” the woman agent spoke up. “They’re called EZ Chin Lift. It’s the latest thing among the vanity set. They’re invisible and practically painless.”
“My dentist says I need it to treat my TMJ,” Alex clarified.
Bristoe was not impressed. “That doesn’t explain the reciprocal nature of the signals.”
“Oh, I think I can explain that.” I blushed, “If you’ll forgive me, Alex. It’s just that you are ever so very attractive when you tighten your jaw. My doctor actually adjusted my pacemaker before I came on the show because he said I was having too many anomalous spikes from watching hours of Jeopardy. Apparently when your jaw clenches, Alex, my device goes ‘blip’.” I looked around and folded my hands. “As you can see, it’s all perfectly simple.”
I tried out no less than five story lines for this prompt, all of which stunk. So I went cute–or at least something in that neighborhood…
JACK ARMSTRONG
Jack Armstrong sat next to Alex Trebek of Jeopardy fame. Alex had drained all the blood from his face and looked like a tired bed sheet. Jack on the other hand was beet-red with anger at the two FBI agents who sat across the iron table in a back room off the Jeopardy stage. He knew it was too good to be true, walking with a million three of Jeopardy‘s money.
What puzzled Jack was agent Stinkbottom’s insistence of Jack receiving information ahead of time from Alex as to the answers. How far from the truth was that?
“Listen ‘cheap suits’” Jack stated, “you don’t even look like FBI, even with your fake ID’s. Donald Trump’s a friend of mine, if you don’t take these cheap dime store cuffs off, you’ll both be doing guard duty in Syria.”
Alex began to relax a little, listening to Jack verbally strong arm the ‘cheap suits’.
Agent As*backwards smirked,
“Would you rather be water-boarded? We can arrange it.”
A slight moan emitted from Trebek,
“Don’t worry about it.” Jack said as he popped the hand cuffs off, leaned across the table and knocked both agents unconscious.
“I have an idea, they’re fake, neither one has the stuff to be FBI,” Jack said. “I saw two dollys in the hallway, let’s tie them up and roll them on stage.”
“We couldn’t do this, it’s a live broadcast.”
“Well Alex, what do you think is going on now? I’m sure it pandemonium. We’ve nothing to lose.”
It took about three minutes to tie the two agents to the two wheelers and take them down the hall.
“Are you ready to present them to your audience.“
“I suppose so, what could happen worse, my losing hosting Jeopardy and both of us doing time?. Let’s go.”
First a gasp from the audience when they saw the loaded two wheelers, then suddenly when Jack Armstrong gave the thumbs up sign, the audience cheered. Alex Trebek followed with his own thumbs up to louder cheers. The two FBI agents suddenly woke up, untied themselves and also presented their thumbs up. The sound became deafening and was caught live on Jeopardy.
Alex couldn’t contain himself any longer and broke out in a horrendous cackle,
“The network knew how smart you were and would walk with the prize, so we threw another quarter million in the pot and put you through the whole sham. You’re right about the two FBI, one’s a chief accountant for the network and the other is a vice president in talent research.
“Lord Alex, I don’t blame them for killing me.”
“Well, no one expected you to live up to your name.”
“Oh that, my father was a big fan of the radio program, “Jack Armstrong, The All American Boy“
The fake FBI agent, John Hensley, Vice President of the network approached Jack,
“You throw a mean punch son. Can I make a suggestion to you?”
“You want me to throw myself under a train, do you?”
“No, no, I had it coming, I did mention water boarding. I want to make you an offer.”
Jack thought, ‘here it comes, a law suit.’
“Will you nod your head yes, Jack?”
He did so.
“I have a two year contract for you to work for our network at ten thousand a week plus expenses.”
“I’m not worth that to anybody.”
“Don’t argue Jack,” John Hensley said, “you are extremely intelligent and will be a
big help to us.”
“Well I’ll be a monkey’s uncle, where do I sign?”
.
.
I stood in anticipation, waiting behind the contestant’s podium as Mr. Trebek read the final jeopardy question, the category: “Presidents and the White House.”
I couldn’t believe my luck; the White House is a topic I’m well versed. When I was thirteen, I attended a Washington Trip with my 8th-grade class. I wrote a 10-page report on the History of the White House and the Presidents that Occupied it.
I decided to bet all the points I’ve earned on my final wager. Why not? I’m ahead of the other two contestants, so regardless of what they bet if I’m correct, I will not only win the game but I’ll sweep the entire week. I’ll be a Jeopardy Master!
Our Host flashed his renowned smiled at the camera, “When the current presidential occupant of the White House was born, this president was living there.”
Yes! I know the answer. Contentment flushed over me as the director called for a commercial break. The countdown or ‘think’ music plays. I smiled a grin of acknowledgement back at Trebek. He nodded. I picked up the
light-pen and scribbled Who is John F. Kennedy? on my electronic display pad and waited.
The director counted 3-2-1 as the break ended. He pointed a finger at our host, signaling him to welcome the TV audience back. That’s when A commotion broke out behind the stage and two men in black suits strolled on the set and grabbed Mr. Trebek. They ushered him off stage.
A few minutes passed before the black suits reemerged.
They approached my location, I could sense the tension in their stride. I swiveled my head around, wondering who or what they were after, they motioned for the other two contestants to move out of their way. They surrounded me and latched onto my arms and said, “Relax, Mr. Smith, come with us.”
The command didn’t lessen my apprehension. Never-the-less, I did as requested and the men in black marched me across the stage and into a back-room office where they had sequestered Mr. Trebek. He was tied to a chair.
“So, you claim you’ve never met this contestant before… is that correct?”
Trebek answered, “What is, Yes?”
“Don’t play games with us, Trebek, answer in a normal manner.”
“OK, Yes… that’s correct.”
The taller of the inquisitors turned toward me, “And you, Mr. Smith? Smith… couldn’t you be more creative than Smith? Do you also claim to not know Trebek in this world or any other?”
“What?” I said. “Yes… I mean that’s correct. Hey… who are you guys and what’s this about?”
“We’ll be asking the questions, Smith. You speak when spoken too.”
The shorter man stood in front of Trebek and to my surprise punched him in the face. Not once, but again and again. He punched him so hard Trebek’s head bobbed back and forth like a punching bag. His nose seemed to press into his face and bounce back like a hard-struck tennis ball. I thought it strange when no blood appeared, just something green oozed from his nostrils.
“You’re a liar, a cheat and an intergalactic spy, Trebek, or is it, Orion?” Next, he turned and walked over to me. His fist balled, was he about to punch me too? Instead, he stuck a flashlight in my face and examined my eyes.
“No slits,” he said.
His partner asked, “Then how does he know so much useless information? He’s not human I tell you.”
I answered his question before a fist landed on my face, “I went to college!”
His partner came over and stuck a needle in my arm drawing blood. “Damn,” he said, “It’s red.”
They both threw their arms in the air, “You had us fooled, Mr. Smith,” the tall one said. “We apologize.”
Then the short one held up a silver gizmo and told me to look directly at it, it flashed.
—
Trebek rambles on, another gracious anecdote that carries us through commercial break. I’d always thought these little chat-ups were fake, but Trebek’s full of himself, extolling the virtues of Malaysian fruits to the giggly delight of Sue, a teacher from Milwaukee.
My mike pack digs into my sweaty back. It’s the first taping of the morning, Double Jeopardy time. Carefully, I reach back and adjust the position of the .38 with my right hand. Where it needs to be.
Somehow, I win. And now Trebek has come and gone. The second taping starts and he’s already laughed at my stammering and been an arrogant prick and bolstered my resolve. Only I can’t stop sweating. I’m wiped down on commercial break, producers going on, telling me everything’s fine. They think it’s nerves. They’re right.
39, 625 contestants have been on this show over the years. And Alex Trebek chose my wife to seduce. Now, with Trebek retiring at the end of this season, it’s my love for my wife that carries me through. I know it’s fate. As sure as the blue on the screen, it’s fate.
By the third show I’m in a groove. The producers treat me like royalty. The opportunity never reveals itself. Stage people everywhere, like worker ants, skittering behind the scenes, commercial breaks. Alex doesn’t like his water. They fetch him another one. Alex wants his Danish. Alex said aloe tissues. Meanwhile I keep winning. But the money isn’t important. I’m not here for the money. I’m here for Alex Trebek.
He probably doesn’t even remember. 1998. Episode #1658, Frida Kapinski vs Walter Goldberg vs. Aaron Tucker. Frida went bust. But Alex saw something he liked.
I’ve watched the episode over one hundred times. How she giggles—like Sue the teacher did—when he takes her hand. Later, I found out about the candlelit dinner. The swanky hotel.
Frida never returned home, at least not whole. I picked her up at the airport, $1,000 richer but without a soul. He’d ruined my lovely Frida. For the next few weeks she roamed the house in a daze. She said my voice was too high pitched, that I was unsophisticated. I mispronounced words, had no knowledge of ancient Greek pottery.
Frida had been Trebeked.
We lasted a year. She drank wine by the bottle. Her eyes rapt with lust, as the camera zoomed in and Alex announced what show we were watching. I sought help, finding an AOL chat forum of other saps who’d lost their wives to the gallant host. Trebek had done this before. He had all the questions, but no answers.
Desperation peaked. I grew out a mustache. A devilish thing that tickled my nose. My dear Frida laughed in my face. She said I looked like a rodeo clown. A few weeks later she was gone. Off to Canada.
It’s taken me almost twenty-years, but here I am. Afternoon session, and Alex is in his fifth suit. He’s gotten chummy with me the way that he does all winners. He doesn’t suspect a thing. If he did, he would tuck that smirk away and run for cover.
Final Jeopardy. 19th Century Politics. It’s go time. I bet the house. Thirty grand. Who cares? I haven’t even read the answer, because the question I scrawl is simple.
“Who’s about to die right now?”
But something happens to the board. The music halts and everything goes blank.
Tebek sighs and removes his head piece. Technical difficulties. He wanders over as a moon-skinned techie fiddles with the buttons. I wonder how many women he’s seduced. I reach for my back while the other two contestants make small talk. But then Trebek ambles over and leans closer. And like my screen, I freeze up.
He’s chatty, calm, suave. I can see it now. How Frida fell for him. The professorial way that he adjusts his glasses, cuts his eyes to us. “How’s that pottery, Ralph?.”
Sue giggles. Hell, I giggle. The lights flash back on. I let go of the gun and make sure my mike is on. Pottery. It clicks. And this time I fill in the answer. Henry Clay.
I’m right, and I’ve bet the house. I can’t be caught.
Because I want to win. I want to stay.
Maybe Frida is watching.
“What is Romans: 6:23?”
“Correct,” Alex Trebek said, holding back a crooked smile. “That triples your lead over Karen’s and Ed’s combined scores.”
“King James Version for two thousand.”
“And the answer is… the Daily Double.”
“I’ll wager twenty thousand, Alex.” What the hell, go big or go home.
“Cut!” the director shouted from the side of the set.”
“What do you mean, cut?” said Alex. “We have a live studio audience here.”
Two Men in Black wannabes strode onto the set, the cameras still rolling despite the director’s order. One of them walked to my side and pulled an opaque insert from my ear.
“How do you explain this, Mr. Charlton?” the agent said.
“What?” I said, squinting, cupping my hand over my ear.
“Don’t give me the deaf act, sir. You’re under arrest for grand theft.”
“Grand theft of what? I haven’t received payment yet.”
The agents looked at each other. “Ok, conspiracy then.”
“Which one has the lesser sentence?” I said.
“So, you admit it?”
“No, I asked which is the lesser crime.”
“Uh, conspiracy, I’d say,” the agent said.
“But it takes more than one to conspire,” I said.
The agents both looked at Alex Trebek, who tugged at his shirt collar.
“Are you prepared,” I said, “to implicate Mr. Trebek… arguably the most famous game show host in the world?”
The director spoke from the side of the set, “We have to break for commercials. Can we put this on hold for ninety seconds?”
The agents shrugged. “I suppose so.”
Effervescent make-up girls came out and started dabbing the agent’s faces with powder puffs. I took this opportunity to slip back stage and exit through a fire door. An alarm went off so I started to hurry. The sidewalk was a mass of pedestrians and soon I walked smoothly, safe in the throng. I powered up my phone and ordered an Uber.
The driver said, “You’ll never believe what just happened on Jeopardy.” He turned up the radio.
I leaned back, pretending I didn’t hear. At the airport, I bought a ticket to St. Croix with my credit card, to get a trail established. I’d lied about not receiving payment. I didn’t have all of it but I’d received an advance for a hundred seventy thousand dollars. At the security check, I sweated through my shirt as my belongings, including a fat money belt advanced on the conveyor. I assumed I didn’t have a lot of time before the APB went out.
In San Juan, I didn’t board my connecting flight. I took a cab to a marina in the old part of the city and negotiated with a raggedy fisherman for the purchase of his boat. It wasn’t a great boat but I only needed it to make eighty miles or so.
The crossing to Dominican Republic was choppy but uneventful. I traded the boat for a cross country ride in the back of a covered truck delivering bottled water to Haiti. At Port-au-Prince, the conditions were not great but nobody questioned my reasons for being there. I pitched in with the humanitarian efforts and befriended a very pretty doctor from South Africa who was currently borderless in her profession. It seemed we hit it off and she welcomed my help. I wouldn’t be rich as I’d intended but life was looking good.
It’s a bit off prompt. Buyer beware.
——————————–
Eddie Rex
That it should end with my own fluids coming out of my mouth was fitting, because that’s how it started.
An alley behind a bar in Corinth, Alabama, my head under a boot, stamping, as I spat blood from the incessant pummelling. He was screaming, calling me ungrateful, slime, mother-fu##er, yelling that I’d kill Dad with all my sh#t and Mum was so ashamed she just stayed in the house and watched gameshows all day.
‘Brother,’ I pleaded, laughed through broken teeth, numb to the pain from my last hit. He just pressed harder. ‘You’re not my fecking brother, Eddie!’ He cursed me, cursed me with every oath in hell.
I cursed him, as I nursed my swollen face on the train out of Corinth, blood congealing into resolution. Buried deep within me I knew he was right. For their sake I had to get out. I’d show them, though, Mum, Dad and my dear brother. I’d show them, from the comfort of their own living room. I had it planned.
Mum’s favourite show was Jeopardy, so that’s where I was heading, for a meeting with the man himself, the unflappable Alex Trebek, the master of ceremonies, the lord of answers, the king of questions. The first question was finding which part of the flaccid underbelly of society I needed to scratch. The answer to that riddle was ‘man’. One man. The man Trebek met up with in a lonely rest-stop toilet.
Faced with my portfolio, Alex wasted no time in getting me on the show. Between us we toppled the King of Jeopardy, Larry Wreks, unbeaten champion of twelve weeks, and installed me on the vacant throne. I pictured my mother’s face, the realisation, her calling my dad and brother to come see, their slow incredulous open-mouthed descent onto the sofa.
And like a BOGOFF came Josie Wreks. The cougar left her dead meat husband to pursue more tender flesh. And I let her have it, in every nip and tuck that Larry had paid for. I didn’t intend for it to last, but Christ that woman knew her way round every muscle in a man’s body, so just I lay back and let her feed.
It was the bullet coming out of the back of Larry’s head that blew the whole thing open. Josie cracked first when they pulled her in. I didn’t know it then, but given what they told her, I’d have blabbed. So, before Trebeck jumped from his penthouse balcony, I was gone, a single bag, riding the train out into the styx.
I read the story, shaking as old habits died hard, in a squat in some eclipsed Illinois town. That’s when I was sick. It was all there, everything about me, column after column lining the chthonic temple to the altar of my putrid ego. Stuff I didn’t even know, but my brother had. He was right, he wasn’t my brother. Paul and Muriel had adopted me, abandoned at birth, the son of Laurence and Josephine Wreks.
When every eighth of self-respect and bile was drained from me, Thebes spat me out. I stumbled away, blinded by self-loathing and regret and dogged by the relentless fury of those pursuing sirens.
They placed us in adjacent interrogation rooms. A large window let us face each other. I thought at first it was a one-way mirror, but the seething Trebek was mouthing “I will kill you” at me over and over. After the feds calmed him down, they turned on the speakers for both rooms.
“Fine, fine,” Alex said. “It was all me. That nincompoop over there didn’t have anything to do with it. I told him all the answers.”
“How?” asked the senior agent. He was chewing on a toothpick and looked unimpressed by the happenings, though the younger agents were in thrall they were talking to the great Trebek.
“Telepathy,” answered the host. “I have one way telepathy. I’m not able to read minds, but I can send my thoughts to other people. I’ve been controlling the Jeopardy! champion for years.”
“Why?” the agent asked. “What do you get out of it?”
“The thrill, the rush, the pleasure of using my power!” Trebek laughed until he looked at me again. His eyes went cold and he ran his finger across his throat.
“What we’ve suspected for a long time,” said the agent. “Who else can do this? I know you know. I want names. Drew Carey, can he do this? What about Steve Harvey?”
“Harvey? Ha! He can’t control his own thoughts, let alone direct them anywhere useful. Carey’s innocent. There’s only one other I know of. By now he’s probably halfway to Mexico with his lovely assistant. He’s craftier than he seems; you might catch him, you might not.”
The agent stood and slammed his hands on the table. “You’re not a host anymore, so stop playing games! Give me the name!”
For a moment, betrayal passed over Trebek’s face. He shook his head, and the answer was so quiet I almost couldn’t hear in my room.
“Sajak. Pat Sajak.”
She said: “We can end this now.”
“You’ll let me go?” I asked.
She walked across the room, high heels clacking a deadly staccato on the cold stone floor, gray suit nearly camouflaging her against the gray wall. She turned back and smiled once she reached the locked door.
“Hm. No. But I’ll stop all this,” she said, waving at the buzzing caged fluorescent lights and the ceiling speakers.
“I told you. I don’t know anything.”
“But you certainly knew plenty on set, didn’t you?”
I stare at her. “That’s kind of the point.”
She brought out her phone and pressed a button. Alex Trebek’s voice blasted through the phone’s speaker.
“This command center for the defense of North American air sovereignty can be found at 38.7 -104.8.”
A buzzer sounded.
“Jason.”
“What is NORAD?”
“That is correct!”
She pressed her phone again, cutting off the audience’s applause.
“40.39 – 111.93,” she shouted. “47.20 -97.56! You and Alex? Working together, giving the exact locations of our military assets on the air.”
“It’s a TV show. The category was GPS Coordinates.”
“I couldn’t help but notice you were the only one with the answers.”
“It’s a… hobby of mine. Memorizing latitude and longitude of famous places.”
Skepticism reverberated through her stony face.
“It’s espionage…”
“What?!” I asked. “What?!”
“Who were you working with! ISIS? Russia? China?”
“Nobody! I… I just look this stuff up online! Try it! Anyone can do it!”
She looked through me, then pivoted on her heels.
“Fine,” she said, slowly walking to the door. “I hope you like it here. Because Mr. Trebek has chosen to work with us.”
The door swung open, revealing two ramrod guards and a hallway as gray as the room. When the door loudly clicked shut behind her, the ceiling speakers burst on again, and “Weird Al” Yankovic began screaming at me, over and over, about losing at Jeopardy.
Of course, NOW I think up the line: “We know this wasn’t you, Jason. It has Mr. Trebek’s fingerprints all over it. Cooperate, tell us what you know, and I’ll make sure things go easy for you.”
Getting arrested on Jeopardy
“Yes, Alex, I’ll take Causal-reasons-for-arrest for $600, please.”
“Certainly. True or false: the more police we have, the less crime there will be.”
Nuts.
I looked around the room. Today’s show was being filmed live in front of numerous representatives of The Thin Blue Line from across the country. There were police officers everywhere and I was definitely not at peace.
I shifted uncomfortably as the incessant jingle played. The audience, a more humorless bunch of humanity had never before been assembled, sat with arms crossed. Several feet tapped, I could see those in the front row easily enough, and I had flash backs to the last time an officer asked me if I knew how fast I had been going.
Cold sweat trickled down my spine and held me fast on the spot.
The jingle continued.
I noticed the doors at the back of the studio swing open, ushering in a flood of light, noise, and several more uniformed officers. They wore their hats, though, and came striding down the aisle as if they owned the place.
Everything happened very fast, then.
Alex bolted like a rabbit caught away from his hole.
My fellow contestants made for the shrinking glow of the closing entry door only to run into rank upon rank of blue clad muscle and grit.
I chose the more practical route and fainted dead away.
When I awoke, I was in the host’s dressing room. Alex was trussed like a calf at a rodeo and staring daggers at the gentle giantess that held his leash. Her face of granite composed all the compassion and tenderness of stone. When she turned her pitiless eyes at me, I felt an over-strong urge to confess to multiple misdeeds I had heard total strangers talk about at the local pub as if they were my own. I cringed. Even my cringe, cringed. That last glass of water I had before the show was starting to make noise about an exit strategy.
Her gravely voice shattered the silence, “Your shoes. Give them to me.” She had a slight Austrian accident.
Weird.
Well if momma wants new shoes and they happened to be on my feet at the time, who am I to argue?
Alex was staring at me now, and I thought I saw the slightest inclination of his head saying don’t do it. So I did it anyway, silly rabbit.
As I slid the shoes off, the other officer present took them from me. His name tag read Pebbles. Funny stuff, that. He peeled back the soul of the shoe and half a dozen credit cards spilled out onto the floor. Officer Pebbles looked at me questioningly.
I stared at the contraband. “Huh.” Guttural and questioningly at the same time. I hardly winced at all when Pebbles slapped the cuffs on.
I looked straight at Alex. “False”
Does this mean I can blame my life issues on Trump, too!? P.S. Greed is never a good idea even though the entire United States has been built on it.
I was in the middle of a dream playing tennis against the Williams sisters and the score was tied at love-all when out of the blue Alex Trebeck runs onto the court and grabs my balls. I remember they were bright lime green and fuzzy new. Then he runs off the court and yells over his shoulder “Follow me!”
So I start running after him when I should have stayed with the Williams sisters, but I was sleepy and people do stupid things in their dreams, myself included.
I turned my head to tell the sisters that I’ll be back when I see two black suits running after me as I was running after Trebeck. I was pretty sure they were FBI because they looked just like the suits that ran me down under a heavy rain in Lafayette, but that was in a different dream, and just like that, I knew I was dreaming.
Normally, when I wake up in a dream I start to fly or find the nearest topless bar, but this time I decided to see where we were running to, so I picked up my pace to catch up to Trebeck.
“Mind if I ask where we’re going? I said.
“We’re in jeopardy!” he yells out, looking around wild-eyed. He’s clutching my balls like there’s no tomorrow.
“What’s the answer?” I ask him, because everybody needs to know the answer. Otherwise, how will you know the correct question?
“You haven’t picked a category yet!” he yells back at me.
Okay, now he’s annoying me.
“I’ll take the FBI for $2,000.” I said.
“Double jeopardy!” he yells.
Now I’m just confused.
“What do you mean? This is a double jeopardy question? Or is double jeopardy the answer?” I said.
“It’s the answer! Hurry up, they’re gaining!” he yells.
I look back and sure enough, the suits are getting closer. I started to think about the question, and pondered what double jeopardy was the answer to, when it suddenly hit me.
“Does this have anything to do with Lafayette?” I said.
“I’m sorry, no help from the judges!” he yells.
I stopped running. Lafayette was either the question or I was leaving this scene to go find a bar. When he saw me stop running Trebeck stopped running too. The suits soon caught up with us.
“You’re both being arrested for fraud!” one of the suits said.
“You can’t arrest us.” I said. “That would be double jeopardy.”
“How do you figure that?” the suit said.
“Because you already arrested us for the same thing in Lafayette. Do you remember Lafayette?” I said.
I heard Trebeck let out a sigh of relief.
“That is the correct response.” He said.
“You win.” The suits said, and then they disappeared. People come and go so quickly in dreams, like in Oz.
“C’mon Trebeck.” I said. “Let’s go back and find the sisters.”
“I like your balls.” He said. “Can I keep them?”
“In your dreams Trebeck.”
My inside voice whispered: “I knew it. Alex was the one who set me up.” He was there waiting for hungry fish, pretending to start a romance. I was ready to fall in love, and the competition became thrilling. The viewers wanted more; they were breathing with us. Now, he ruined it all. I was more than hundred per cent sure that he blamed me for the forgery.
From the first moment, there was a wall between us. I was the one who couldn’t understand. I was the one who couldn’t see Alex’s real intentions. Here it goes, we all have to pay the price once. Mine is sitting in the interrogation room instead of listening to Abba, Super Trooper. “How are you going to get out of it?”, the voice insisted. My lips were mumbling: “Swordfish.”
The FBI agent asked: “Do you have anything else to tell us? In the meanwhile, I will go and get you a sendwich, in the meanwhile think about it.” I was sitting there like a grilled piece of meat, and many voices in my head forced my spirit to recuperate. “I do,” I squeezed my mouth, ready to defend myself, knowing Alex better than himself, knowing his weak side. But I didn’t want to reveal his little secret yet, his valuable source of information. Klick in my head changed me in the monster of revenge.
Oh, yes, in the meanwhile I will torture him as a voodoo would. He will feel every painful sting in his skin. I was on the track of his bed intention to ruin me. The lead was on the table, in front of me. If the people could correctly understand me, I would be able to serve them the main dish on the plate. Even the FBI agents persuasion to admit; the crime couldn’t distract me from my intention to fight back. The inner voice of revenge whispered: “How small is the line between the life and death?”
Now I know. –
How many hindsight aficionados do you know? How many times have you heard, “If I could go back, I’d do it differently.” That’s what I thought, so I’ll spare you the sob story and get down to it.
I’m convinced if the election had gone the other way, I’d be a free man today. It seems the opposite should be true, but the drama, innuendos and finger pointing, in my view, have created the holier than thou atmosphere that exists now, a political climate in which the slightest of Jeopardy scandals could result in a lengthy prison sentence.
If you’re wondering, the food really does suck here.
But who did I hurt? I won’t say we. Alex had nothing to do with it. At least that’s what the authorities have concluded. I do appreciate the big screen TV though. It seems he could have sprung for the plasma model, and we’re still working on the Net Flix installation. Technology moves slow around here.
Forty seven straight weeks as Jeopardy champion. The highest ratings in game show history. Cash and prizes in excess of one point four million dollars. My name and image emblazoned almost everywhere. And now it’s all gone. Wiped out like a cheap skateboarder. Re-reading my eloquent words, I think I see it. Cash and prizes obtained under false pretenses. Hmm. That could be it.
I should explain the false pretenses reference. You’re probably aware that Alex gets the answers piped into his ear, complete with pronunciation clarifications. So, when I got the chance to get the same info, I pounced on it. Ratings were down and what better way to boost them than to have another long term champ. Like whatshisname, the one with the condescending sneer.
I shouldn’t have ditched the ear piece. As soon as I got wind of the investigation, I ground it up in my girlfriend’s garbage disposal. Now it’s my word against his. And guess who wins? Now I have to look at him in high def with my cellmates hollering about my TV being too loud and the guards watching through the bars. And believe me, I get no sympathy. “You should have settled for a half mil,” they say. “See what greed gets you?” they say. Well screw them. It’s all Trump’s fault anyway.
“Hey! Stop it!” shouted Alex. “We didn’t do anything!” I added. “You did, Mr. Williams, and so did you, Mr. Trebeck.” said one of the FBI agents. “You cheated on today’s Jeopardy.” “No we did not!” protested Alex. “Then explain this.” said another agent. He got out a laptop from his backpack and opened up a video and pressed play. The video began with Alex and I sitting at our seats behind the Jeopardy counter conferring over a piece of paper. “Oh no…” I muttered, looking at Alex. The agent zoomed in to show what the paper said. It read “Answers” and below was listed every single one of the Jeopardy questions and their answers. Alex looked at me in horror and mouthed “They know.”. The agent then paused the video and looked at us. “You did cheat, and this is proof.” he said. “We’re taking you to jail.” said the other. They handcuffed us and marched us off.