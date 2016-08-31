The Flood That Sparked Your Memory

A dark and heavy storm suddenly takes over your neighborhood, dropping 6 feet of water so quickly that the storm drains can’t handle it. The water flooded your street and your basement, ruining many of your things. As you rummage through your stuff, you are filled with memories. Think about your basement and pick an item that would have been ruined and write about the memory you have of it (and why it’s memorable to you).

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Download from our shop right now!

You might also like: