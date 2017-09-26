You’re traveling in a rental car when you hear the thumping of a flat tire. You pull over and discover the thumping is not coming from a flat, after all, but from the trunk. What or who is making the noise?
Flat Tire
Bella twisted the ragged corner of her blanket and slipped it through the gap where her front teeth had been just three days ago, right before the trip began. She tried to suck quietly so Daddy, in the front seat, wouldn’t hear. From some place way back there was the fading memory of her binky being ripped from her mouth and Daddy’s voice, always Daddy’s mad voice. Now his voice was mad, but it was Mommy he was mad at.
“I told you, I warned you, but would you listen, would you ever listen–”
“Hank, please.”
Bella put her fingers in her ears, but their voices weren’t gone, they were never gone. She turned over and pulled the blanket over her head, the corner still in her mouth, and slipped her fingers between the seat and seat back, trying to make the space larger. It didn’t take long until she could hear the faint knocking sound. Earlier, when she’d first heard it, she was worried it was a flat tire.
“Daddy?” She’d sat up and scooted to the edge of the seat. “I hear something, you think maybe you got a flat tire?”
“No, baby, Daddy’d know,” her mother’d answered. “Ain’t that right, Hank?” She’d touched his arm. “Tell Bella, Hank, tell her.”
“Yeah, no flat, this piece a sh–”
“Hank!”
“Lay back down, get to sleep, we got us a long way to go, Bella.” His voice’d been almost mad, so she did what he said, but still heard what he’d said next.
“Stupid name, what were you hoping for, some movie star? ‘Stead you got that.”
Now, the sound had started again, not a flat tire, but something in the trunk, and it was easier to open up more of the space. She wished she’d been able to pack some toys or books, a big book she could push into the gap to keep it open while she–
Quickly, she gathered the rest of the blanket from off her legs, kept the one corner in her mouth, and stuffed it into the void, smiling to herself.
Pretty smart, she was thinking when the blanket started moving by itself, as if being pulled. She tried to hold on, but whatever was in the trunk was stronger than she was. She put her entire arm, up to her elbow, into the opening, holding on to the blanket, when suddenly the movement, and the knocking, stopped, replaced by a soft whisper.
“Bella,” she thought she heard. “Bellllla.” She stopped sucking the blanket corner.
“Yes,” she whispered back. Then tried to jerk away when something warm touched her hand, then grabbed her wrist.
“Don’t be afraid, l won’t hurt you, I’d never hurt you.” Bella stopped struggling and went limp as she felt herself being pulled along with her blanket.
Later, much later, she thought she heard her mother, as if from far away, calling her name and crying, but by then it no longer mattered.