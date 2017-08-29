Finish This Sentence #8 – Trapped Inside

This wasn’t the first time I had been trapped inside a _________ , but it was the first time I had to escape in order to save a life. Here’s what happened.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Download from our shop right now!
This wasn’t the first time I had been trapped inside a refrigerator, but it was the first time I had to escape in order to save a life. Here’s what happened.
You see, I am a mouse. And I was just mining my own business, scouting out the room, and I saw that the boy had left the wonderful refrigerator door wide open, and he was nowhere in sight.
So me and my friend, Buster, ran out from under the bed, and charged the fridge. I saw cheese, beautiful cheese, at the bottom of the refrigerator, and it must have been brand new, I tell you, brand new. The smell was wonderful.
I was busy, inside the fridge actually, getting a nice chunk for me and my buddy, when that dang cat came out of nowhere and attacked my friend who was right on the floor below me. The cat’s attack closed the fridge, and now there I was, inside the dark fridge, and my friend was down there trying to escape the cat. But I had to get out. That cat was terrified of me. I was bigger than my friend, and I had successfully scratched its nose a few times. It avoids me. A cat afraid of a mouse.
So I was there, trapped in the fridge, claustrophobic already, when I heard the boy come back into the room. He yelled, probably seeing my friend down there, probably helplessly trapped in a corner with the cat ready to pounce. But then, to my amazement, the fridge door opened. The boy reached his hand inside to grab something. I bit his hand, he yelled, and then I ran for it. I charged the cat, who was attempting to eat my friend. The cat hissed and darted away.
I was now with my friend in the corner of the boy’s room. The boy ran out of the room, probably out to get some broom or something to kill us. I don’t know. We ran down under his bed, and went to safety.
I forgot the cheese though. Oh well.
“Facts, Adams,” Detective Brumbage said tapping his notepad angrily. “What really happened?”
“This wasn’t the first time I had been trapped inside an abandoned sugar mill, but it was the first time I had to escape in order to save a life. Here’s what happened.”
Brumbage flaunted his annoyance with an exorbitant sigh.
Adams flushed with uncertainty. “You don’t believe me?”
Brumbage groaned, “Exactly how many abandoned sugar mills are there, and why do you keep getting trapped in them?”
“Let’s not quibble about details,” Adams screeched in his defense.
“Your uncle’s the chief,” Brumbage said as he leaned. “If I had my way…”
“You’d send me to parking enforcement,” Adams waved off his insult. “Yeah, yeah, big scary detective. Do you want to know what happened or not?”
“I want the truth,” Brumbage yelled.
“You can’t handle the truth!” Adams screamed back.
Brumbage reached for his gun, but Detective Scarborough was quicker. “Hang on, Al. Let’s hear the kid out before we take his head off.”
Adams chanted, “I’m a hero! I’m a hero!”
Scarborough played good cop better than most. He just had a way with people. “One step at a time,” he cautioned Adams. “Brumbles is going have an aneurysm if you keep squawking.”
“You guys should be giving me medals. I solved the case, and saved a life.” Adams was hurt and annoyed.
“Just one bullet?” Brumbage asked Scarborough again.
“Just go on with the story,” Scarborough said, ignoring Brumbage.
Adams clapped happily. “Okay, so what could I do? I was trapped, and there the janitor who said if I let him go, he’d turn states evidence. We got out before the whole place blew up.”
They looked at the abandoned building.
“Blew up?”
“Self-destruct sequence,” Adams smiled. “I saved his life.”
“Where is the janitor?” Scarborough asked with all the patience he could muster.
“Drug dealers employ janitors?”
“It’s not even a sugar mill,” Scarborough said pointing. “The signs Al’s Precision Metal.”
“I prefer sugar mill.” Adams said with his arms crossed.
Scarborough shook his head. Brumbage said, “Whatever, continue.”
“So, yeah, we got out before it exploded. I saved his life, and I’m a hero.”
“The building didn’t explode.” Brumbage noted.
“It could have.” Adams countered.
“Did you see the device?” Scarborough asked.
“Device?” Adams looked confused.
“The bomb, idiot!” Brumbage yelled.
Adams looked at both men in shock. The question had an obvious answer as far as he was concerned. “Well when there’s a bomb in the building, do you stop and look for it, or do you get out of the building?”
Scarborough snapped. “What would a hero do?”
Adams stood there for a minute contemplating before he said, “Well, I saved his life.”
“Who?” The detectives asked.
“The janitor,” Adams said as if it was obvious.
“And, where is he?” Scarborough.
“He’s uh…he’s uh…” Adams looked around. “That’s funny, he was here a second ago.”
“What did he look like?”
“Black hair, goatee, big ole tattoo of a snake going down his neck.”
“Right,” Brumbage said. He held up a picture for Adams. “Did he look like this?”
“Hey, yeah,” Adams said. “But how did you…”
“Show you the picture of Nero Benavidez the crime boss for the Redanza Clan? Gee, I don’t know, maybe because he was the guy we were here to apprehend.”
Adams head bowed in shame. “Oh.”
“One bullet,” Brumbage pleaded with Scarborough. “Right in the temple, he won’t even notice.”
“Uncle’s going to kill me,” Adams said with a small sniff.
“We can only hope,” Brumbage said.
Hi, Joseph!
I love the big reveal.
And this line totally cracked me up: “Right in the temple, he won’t even notice.”
The width of the prison cell was five inches smaller than the average cell. Doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, unless you’re trying to pace.
Ambrose Smith was trying to pace.
One.
Two.
Three.
Four.
And half of five.
And he was up against the bars again.
He bared his fangs at them.
This wasn’t the first time he’d been trapped in a prison cell and it would undoubtedly not be his last. If he could escape.
I need to get out of here.
I need to escape.
He thought about the woman he loved.
Barbara Addleston.
He leaned his head against the warm metal bars and tried to refrain from hyperventilating.
Tonight is the last night of her ex’s transformation into a full werewolf. She said that she would stay inside tonight. But I don’t have my cell phone. If she tries to call me, it will go straight to voicemail. She’ll wonder why I’m not answering. She’ll wonder if I’m mad at her.
She’ll wonder if I’m dead.
She’ll go to Kevin’s house. That will be the first place she’ll go.
He won’t know her.
He’ll attack her.
He’ll bite her.
I have to get out of here.
For the first time in my life, I have to escape to save someone else.
He unsheathed his claws.
I will escape.
I will.
He attacked the bars over and over with a ferocity that would have scared away a lesser vampire.
Probably would have scared away a gargoyle.
The bars were solid iron.
Thick and strong.
They didn’t stand a chance.
They fell.
Little by little.
Lot by lot.
Until there was a hole big enough for him to slip through.
He slipped through and ran.
Elsie Vansing was nowhere in his mind.
Just Barbara.
I’ll be home soon.
Be safe, Barbara.
Please be safe.