Finish This Sentence #7 – You’d Never Believe Me

Finish this sentence (and then write the story that accompanies it): You’d never believe me if I told you that I _____________, but it’s true and I can prove it.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
I casually switched positions on the plush, dark blue chair so that the interviewer had a much better view of my good side. He quickly jotted notes as I described my passions in life. I was impressing him. I saw that look.
“You’d never believe me if I told you that I am a successful author with many publications, but it’s true and I can prove it.” I strategically paused to allow him time to process this most significant information.
He adjusted his tie. Did he realize that paisley was passe? We would chat later.
“It is somewhat hard to believe,” he whispered with a chuckle. “Yes, how exactly could you verify this?”
I was ready, of course. “My extraordinary agent, Roberta, has come with me. She is the best in the field. How she came to attach herself to me is a long story, but she will gladly substantiate my claim.” I grinned broadly. “And besides, just go to almost any section of the better book dealers, and you will find any fabulous selection for which I am quite proud.”
Mr. Paisley nodded. He was obviously grateful for getting the story of the year!
“I didn’t realize you were such a prolific writer. Do you have a favorite book you’ve written?”
I moved my head into dramatic thinking mode. “Well, I’ve had humble beginnings, you know. Practicing on renown websites, submitting well thought-out material. I am particularly delighted with my ‘Dr. Homicide Jam’ detective series about a private-eye rapper who loves Bach. And of course I must mention my educational research about the effects of mold spores on calculus equations. The awards and accolades keep pouring in.”
Roberta made a splendid entrance in her stunning white gown. “Ah, Roberta. I was just discussing my works with this gentleman. Perhaps you can confirm what I’ve been saying.
Roberta glanced over at the newest member of my fan club and smiled. I could tell she likes him.
“What would you like me to do?” she asked him. Oh, just jump in his arms already. He’s waiting!
He sighed. “I think we’re going to increase her meds, Roberta. And make sure she stays in her room as much as possible.”
“Yes, doctor.”
They’re playing a game. They do like each other. Oh, wait! Silly me, I forgot something.
“You know, I didn’t even mention that since I started writing, I have only had one single rejection notice! That publisher was drunk, I found out later.”
He stared. “In that case, can I have your autograph?” He pulled out a paper. Happens all the time. “Just sign on the line under the word ‘Waiver’.”
“But doctor,” said Roberta. Stunning dress. “Is a shock treatment really necessary?”
He folded the paper after I signed. “Listen. It’s one thing to claim being a successful author with a top agent, but to say that you’ve only had one rejection? That’s plain nuts.”
I love nuts. I wrote a book about them. Roberta led me out giggling.
“Practicing on well-known websites.” I chuckled.
I, too, have had only one rejection letter. Which is why I do not lay claim to being a successful author.
80 PROOF
“Hey Robbie, it’s John. Sorry to call you so late.”
“No problem, John. You know me. Three a.m. is still early on a weekend. What’s up?”
“You at home?”
“Yeah, why?”
“Because I’ve got something to tell you. Something that might be pretty important to you.”
“What’s that?”
“Your know Lovely Lola, Mad Mike’s girl?”
“Sure, everybody does. Beautiful but an airhead. And untouchable.”
“Not necessarily. You’d never believe me if I told you that I went to bed with her tonight but it’s true and I can prove it.”
“C’mon John, You’re so full of BS your eyes are brown. She’d never look twice at you.”
“Well, it is true. I went over there tonight to put down a bet on the Derby, and he wasn’t there, but she was and she was already half-blotto. She doesn’t know me from Adam, we never met before, but she invites me in for a drink, says Mike’s out till 2 or so.” Pause. “We talk for awhile, and she gets out this expensive whiskey of his, like 80 proof. We have a shot each, one thing leads to another and, well, let’s just say she’s all that you can imagine and then some.” Pause. “But afterward she gets this funny look and starts to cry, says what we did was wrong. I say it’s okay, and I’m sorry. She cries louder and tells me to get out. I say okay, but first I want to leave my bet. I had the money in an envelope, and I ask her for a pen to write my name and address on it. Then I leave.”
“Well, sleeping with her was stupid, but leaving a name and address was beyond stupid. You know you’re a dead man. She’ll tell him first thing and she’ll make it sound like you attacked her. And he’ll see the name and address on the envelope.”
“Yeah she will and he will, but I’ll be okay. I’m on my way out of town, just in case.”
“Well, it’s your life. Or was. They don’t call him Mad Mike for nothing. He’ll track you down and kill you without a word.” Pause. “Hey, somebody’s pounding at my door. So I gotta go, but first, you said could prove this to me. How you going to do that?”
“Easy I put your name and address on the envelope. That’d be Mad MIke at your door right now. You can ask him. Bye.”
Very clever and very enjoyable. Loved it.