Finish This Sentence #5 – You Never Expected a Call From Me

“Hello,” said the voice on the phone. “My name is __________. I know you never expected a call from me, as famous as I am, but I’ve been given your name as someone who can help me _______.” (Write a story that follows this line.)
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Download from our shop right now!
I end the call and stare at my cell phone. What a butthole. It rings again but I don’t answer. The phone gets so hot in my hand I drop it on the desk where it glows red and bursts into flames. Goddamn Samsung. I slap out the fire with a Rifle Enthusiast magazine as a chime sounds from inside a drawer. It’s my ringtone (Bad to the Bone) and it appears to be my phone, the same one that just took a dive.
“Hello.”
“Will you help me?” The smoke alarm starts blaring.
“I can’t talk right now,” I say frantically.
“Here, let me get that.” The alarm stops. Quite the coincidence but I’m not buying it.
“You’re not God, so quit frickin’ around.” Again, I drop the hot phone and it starts burning. I put out the fire and the chime from the desk drawer sounds again. I open the drawer but don’t answer it. Sweat drips from my chin down the front of my shirt.
“Will you help me?” He’d put it on speaker somehow.
“How are you doing this? Leve me the frick alone.” I slam the drawer shut and run to my truck. Half way down the drive, He speaks through the stereo system and I start driving.
“I need you to help me.”
“Why me? Get some preacher to spread your word or whatever.”
“I need a non-believer.”
“Well… I never said I didn’t believe…”
“Give it a rest, Charlie. I know these things.”
“I just haven’t been to church lately.”
“Lately? Try never. Anyway, that’s why I chose you. I need you the way you are.”
“Ok, let’s just say you are God. I don’t think so, but say you are. What the hell can I do?”
“I’m glad you asked,” He said.
“No, for crying out frickin’ loud, I wasn’t asking. It was a rhetorical question.”
“But never-the-less, you did ask.”
“I just want to go home and sleep,” I say, pulling over so I can turn the truck around.
“Yes, well, about that… in the future, never shut a desk drawer on a phone that’s prone to catching fire.” A fire truck speeds by. “You won’t need that house for a while anyway. I’ll get you a better one when you’re done.”
“Done? Done what? I’m not doing anything for you. I’ll get my ass burnt up.”
“There will be no more fires.” Smoke starts billowing from under the hood and I get out just in time. A little man with stiff new blue jeans and a flannel shirt stands beside me shaking his head.
“To be fair, that fire was already brewing when I made my promise,” He says.
“You’re not exactly what I expected.”
An ancient looking man with a course robe and a flowing white beard stands where the small man had been.
“Yeah, that’s better.” I say. “What do I have to do?”
A dusty red F-150 with a gun rack and a ‘Goat Ropers Need Love Too’ sticker on the side window skids to a halt and a shapely woman with dirty blond hair gets out and tugs at her extra short denim skirt. It’s no use. She has too much leg and not enough skirt.
“Betty Lou Thelma Liz will fill you in on your journey,” God says. “You two need to start talking to the Trump supporters and see what you can do.”
“Hello,” said the voice on the phone. “My name is Yonatan 001. I know you never expected a call from me, as famous as I am, but I’ve been given your name as someone who can help me with a project I’m working on.”
The story so far: Derryn 417 is on the moon running from the authorities in the company of a woman named Rina. Meanwhile, Saefert 325, a corporate ‘removal agent’ is closing in on him.
Derryn 417
Rina handed me my phone as I was sealing up the bodysleeve. I didn’t recognize the number, but the area code was from the moon. I felt the steady tromp of impending doom approaching, but opened the line anyway.
“H-hello?”
“Derryn 417? Of course it is. My name is Yonatan 001; I’ve received your name as someone who can help me with a small project I’m working on.”
Rina’s eyes widened like a pair of green full moons. “Yonatan 001? THE Yonatan 001?”
“Are you alone, Mr. 417? Should I call back later?”
“I’m with…” How should I refer to Rina? I didn’t even know her full name and number. “…my lunar guide.”
“Can she be trusted?”
Rina shook her head no. I said, “Yes.”
“Mr. 417, did you know that you are the first level three fabrication tech to make it to the Moon in the last two years?”
“But… no, that doesn’t make sense. Mirrian 327 left for the Sirius system three months ago. She would have had to come through here.”
“She arrived in three pieces. Two people had shuttle accidents, another was run over at the Earthside spaceport, and another died in a mugging gone wrong. You are the first; I’ve been looking, and I have very good eyes.”
“Then how did I make it?”
“Did you plan your travel?”
“No; I just had a sudden impulse to quit my job and fly to the Moon. I was on the shuttle three hours after making my decision.”
“That’s why you’re not dead. You didn’t tell anyone you were coming here. And you’re a level three fabrication tech with a specialty in spacecraft parts. I need that skill, and I’m willing to pay for it. Also, I understand you have come to the attention of the Earth and Lunar authorities…”
I was about to answer when Rina interrupted. “Vector straight he has. Can you offer him protection? Otherwise he may not make it to the jobsite.”
“Only if you take the job, and only when you’re out of Temp Accom. Call this number back when those conditions are satisfied and you’ll have your protection.”
“Deal!” She flicked a thumb and killed the connection.
“But Rina, I haven’t decided whether I’ll take the job.”
“The alternative is taking a body bag back to Earth. Do you want the job?”
“When you put it that way…”
Saefert 325
We ended up in a crowded and smelly part of one of the Mass Hab units on the lower level. You could easily lose a whole country in here, let alone two people. The noise of humanity made it nearly impossible to think, let alone talk, but when the kid pointed I saw my target and his woman climbing out of one of the sleeping capsules. I pulled out my gun and set the firing charge to 30%.
The kid leaned close enough to shout in my ear. “What the Aldrin are you doing?”
“Tracker round. I hit him with this and I can follow him anywhere he runs.”
“The tracker will more likely hit one of the hundred or so people between us and them. Then the gunshot will stampede the crowd and you’ll be lucky to find your own arse. I can see them; follow me.”
Normally I plow through a crowd like an icebreaker, but these people weren’t getting out of my way. Instead I had to follow the kid as she stepped through the crowd like she was a gas molecule. The only saving grace was that they were moving slower and the red-skinned girl was noticeable.
—
Derryn 417
Rina towed me through a denser throng than I’d ever seen before, even thicker than when we’d come down here. We didn’t even bother trying to talk over the crowd noise; we talked by radio instead.
“Rina, when are we going to get out of this crowd?”
“When the guy following us is well and truly mobbed.”
“The guy following us?”
“He’s an Earther like you. Because of one-sixth gravity he moves like an elephant in gazelle shoes. But he’s coming towards us fast, so maybe he’s got a guide too.”
She kept pulling me along so I couldn’t get a proper step. Given that my steps kept throwing me half a meter upwards, that was probably a good thing; I was actually less obvious stumbling.
“Okay, through here.”
Rina pointed me through a meter-square accessway that led downwards. As she pushed me in I immediately forgot every evil thought I’d had about the smell of massed humanity.
“What IS this place?”
“Garbage transport tube. It goes down to the Recycling Level. We’ll get around faster there.”
“Isn’t there another way?”
“Not that doesn’t end in a bullet. Don’t be a baby.”
The trip was mercifully short, because I couldn’t go very far without adding my lunch to the colours in the tunnel. If I’d know outer space was going to smell this bad I’d have brought noseplugs. Or maybe just stayed home.
Once out of the tunnel we scrambled up onto a gangway.
“Come on, Ryn. From here we go down to the main digesting vat, turn left and head for the exit to Section B. After that it’s a short climb to Industrial Sector and we’re home free.”
And then we saw the two recycling techs with guns.
OT, you’re getting to be quite the futuristic writer. You’re so smooth, as if you believe every word you’re writing. I think you’re the first person to ever insinuate that the moon has its own area code.