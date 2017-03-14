Your Favorite TV Show Character Leaps to A Different Show

Take your favorite TV show character of all time and put him or her into a different show that you enjoy. The character should be surprised to be in unfamiliar territory, but should interact with the other characters and, if possible, help them solve a problem. You can make up a scene or insert the character into an already existing scene from that show. It’s all up to you.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

