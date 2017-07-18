Where Everybody Knows Your Name

You’ve been going to the same bar every night for the past five years. In fact, you’re such a regular that when you enter the, the other patrons yell your name and the bartender already has your drink waiting for you. But then one Friday you arrive and no one seems to recognize you, not even the bartender. What’s going on?

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

Download from our shop right now!

You might also like: