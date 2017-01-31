Dry Erase Board Notes

You come into work one morning and the dry erase board on your desk has a note on it that you didn’t write. You assume it’s a coworker friend so, just to amuse yourself, you respond to the note on the board with your own note. The next morning you come in and there’s another response, only this time, the response isn’t so friendly. What happens next?
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Daktoni eased his way to the edge of the bluff and surveyed the valley of death. The lush rain forest yielded its tentacles of foliage to the menacing red rock gorge. As a young warrior, he had descended part way into the forbidden crag and managed to live despite the dire wisdom that had been passed down from bygone generations. Even when he was strong and virile, he’d quaked as he stepped on loose rocks and jagged outcrops. He’d turned back after several hundred paces as the sky darkened and distant thunder sounded. Today, he feared he would venture once again into the unknown, though every fiber of his being said, no, he would not.
Daktoni drew his bow and kindling from his shoulder bag and readied it. He gathered dry sticks and wet mahogany leaves and piled them by the makeshift fire pit. He stood, one foot on a downed log and waited. After some time the smoke appeared, like it had the day before and the day before that.
The rhetoric was unmistakable. The meaning in the smoke patterns could be formulated by no one else. Suku had left the forest years ago with the red bearded man. She had told Daktoni she was sorry, but that she wanted to experience the life the pale faced devil promised. In the end, Daktoni had turned his back as she walked away.
He quickly started his own fire and threw a handful of leaves on the flames. With a large palm frond, he fanned the smoke, captured it in the folds of the greenery and then released it in bursts of determinate spacing. Daktoni then cleared the fire of smoldering leaves and added dry sticks. The smoke quickly thinned to mere wisps.
When more smoke appeared across the valley, Daktoni’s heart leapt. It was Suku. He had no doubt. She formed arrangements of smoke, inviting tendrils with engaging meanings. She wanted him back. He tossed more leaves in the fire and formed one large circle of smoke and released it. Yes. The answer was yes! He thought little of her reason for meeting in the forbidden valley,
From a hidden alcove, Bacarmi watched as Daktoni negotiated the descent. The old man slipped many times but managed to stay upright. Bacarmi hoped he would not have to intervene further. He’d put out the fire and buried the ashes and telltale smoke making vegetation. The old man would not find Suku. No one would. Nor would they find the red bearded man. They both rested at the bottom of the gorge, beneath a pile of rocks the size of three men. Even the buzzards would have to look elsewhere for a meal.
Soon, Bacarmi heard a scream and saw Daktoni tumbling, head over feet to his fate below. The younger man scampered down a less treacherous path and assured himself the great chief was undeniably dead. He scoffed at the fears that made his limbs tremble, fears of the stories that were told around the evening fire. He looked once more into the agony filled face of his former leader and bounded up the bluff toward the village. It was up to him to deliver the news; the news that a new chief would have to be chosen. It was he, Bacarmi who was next in line.
I really don’t. Know what to say to you
This story is so far up the mountain of writing. You have surpassed anything you have ever written
I mean this sincerely. I have my spirit renewed just reading it The color of your words magnificant.
Finally Friday! I turn on the lights to my office and put my backpack down to turn on the computer. I like being the first person in the office. It gives me the alone time I need to start my day.
As the computer screen comes on the little board I have on my desk catches my eye….’Good morning I hope you have a nice weekend because Monday there will be a surprise.’
I do a double take at the board….’now who would write that and what does it mean?’ I chuckle and erase it and scribble ‘can’t wait’ on the board. I go about my business.
The day goes by like a normal Friday and the weekend comes and goes but I can’t get the message on the dry erase board out of my mind and I can’t wait for Monday to see what it means.
Monday morning and I flip the lights in my office on and look around…everything appears normal. I smile at myself for putting too much stock in a silly message.
As I turn on the computer the board catches my eye….’have a good day sorting out the bodies.’
That’s creepy. The office is dark, as usual, and I look around to see if there’s any evidence of anyone lurking. Nobody.
I turn on my computer and stare at the screen wondering what on earth the message means and why am I the one getting it. I’m not the boss. I’m not even anyone of importance in the company. I’m just a lowly secretary who does her job.
Eight a.m. rolls around and people start coming in the building. The office building I work in is in the downtown district and my office is on the third of five floors. There’s a parking garage next to it and I can see it out of my window.
Suddenly, I hear gunshots. I freeze…I look out the window because the shots sound like they are coming form that direction.
J.P. Windham, the CEO of the company I work for has just parked his Beamer in its regular spot and like a movie unfolding before my eyes he falls to the ground. Gasping, I see Mr. Windham’s partner, Louie Dubose starting to cross the street. He stops to see what the commotion is and BOOM…he goes down.
My heart is racing in my chest. I can’t breathe, then I see someone…a slight figure in a gray hoodie walking quickly from the parking garage. People are rushing to the two gunned-down men and this person in the hoodie stops and looks up, directly at me. I can’t see a face, but it looks like a female mostly because of the slight build. The person gives me a nod and walks quickly away.
I grab my phone and dial 911…
“911, what’s your emergency.”
“There’s been a shooting downtown at the Windham building. Mr. Windham and his partner have been shot.” I try to be calm. I have no idea who the person was or why she wanted me to see her. I slink down in my chair….time to sort out the bodies, I think to myself.
HEY THERE, IT’S BEEN AWHILE.
I frown at the white board in my office, wondering whose handwriting that could be. It’s clumsy with large letters like a 3rd grader’s…or like someone was trying to conceal their handwriting. I shake my head. It’s been decades since I quit the mob, faked my death and became a teacher. It’s probably Frank, the guy who teaches biology and just got back from vacation yesterday. Yeah, that’s it. I chuckle as I write, “How was your vacation?” and head to the classroom.
I unlock my office the next day and freeze.
YOU SHOULDN’T HAVE LEFT ME BEHIND IN BATON ROUGE.
My keys fall to the floor. I squeeze my eyes shut as scared blue eyes and dirty blond hair flash through my memory. I thought Joe was dead. I saw him get shot. I had to leave him behind, or else the Feds would have shot me, too. I snap my eyes open at the click of a pistol. It’s Joe, with that deadly smile on his face and a .45 aimed between my eyes.
“Close the door.”
I slowly pull it shut, careful to not make any sudden moves.
Joe kicks back in my office chair. “So, Jimmy. How does it feel the be back from the dead?”
Cliffhanger! Muahahahaha!
Meanie, you’re worse than igonxales81 below. Only kidding, It’s a fine piece of writing.
“Are you happy?”
I thumped my briefcase down on my desk, planted my hands on my hips, and let out a sigh. The words were written on the whiteboard, in that French dialect known as Occitan. My translation wasn’t perfect, but I knew enough to get the gist. When you spend every day trying to hammer a language into forty teenagers, you do actually learn something.
I glanced over my shoulder at the door behind me. I was sure I’d locked the classroom behind me the night before. Maybe I forgot.
It couldn’t be one of my students; they had enough trouble with basic conversation in Parisian. No, it was probably a coworker, somebody who found one of my books and thought a little prank would be fun. Well, I could play that game, too.
“Of course. Are you?” I’d keep it simple, see how far they wanted to go.
The next morning, a new message awaited me.
“No. And neither are you.”
That gave me pause. Okay, so maybe I hadn’t been completely honest. Maybe I wasn’t “Julie Andrews twirling on a hilltop like an escaped mental patient happy,” but life has its ups and downs. This was just a rough patch. Anyway, I didn’t feel like playing this game anymore. I wiped the board clean, and got ready for another day in the trenches.
The next morning, another note had been scrawled. “I know you are not happy.”
This was getting annoying. Jaw clenched, I wiped away the message. I’d have a talk with the night watchman, and make sure the door was locked when I left.
It didn’t do any good.
“She is the reason you are not happy.”
I stood staring at the board, shaking my head. The watchman had assured me that no one entered the room. The door was locked the entire night. The windows all have alarms.
So who was leaving these messages?
I didn’t have time or energy to sort this out right now. I wiped the board clean, turned to my desk and started grading papers.
Ten minutes later, I turned back to make a note on the board, and nearly dropped my marker.
“You know it is the truth.”
I felt a strange sensation, like something was crawling up my spine. No one had entered the room. I was alone. Yet the words were right there in front of me.
I reached out with a shaking hand, wiped the board clean.
Then, right in front of my eyes, another sentence appeared.
“I can help you. I can make you happy.”
My legs gave out, and I collapsed into my chair.
The words vanished on their own, and a new sentence appeared.
“I know what has to be done.”
Was this a hallucination? The result of too much stress? Or maybe even a brain tumor?
“I can do it for you.”
I finally forced my brain to make sense of what was being said. A fresh chill surged through me.
“No,” I murmured.
“I can. You simply have to ask.”
“No,” I said again, louder. “I don’t want that.”
For a long moment, the words stayed there. Then they slowly faded, and I drew a hesitant breath.
Then more words formed, like scum floating to the surface of a pond.
“I do not believe you.”
Something seemed to pass through the air in front of me, a…presence that I couldn’t see, but could feel. An instant later, the door swung open, then closed.
My mouth went dry. “Oh, no.”
Oooooo, chilling!
“Inner Sanctum” for sure. First I thought your MC was doing the writing in some sort of trance but then I realized it was a spirit, probably a bad spirit. Gosh, I wish you would continue with it. It reads ike a script from ‘Inner Sanctum’ a premier Drama-Mystery show from the 1940’s. I used to listen to it as a child and it scared the livin’ boohoozers out of me. Continue it or else!
You’ll be dealing with me.
Wow! This guy had gone from lovable loser, to king of the dicks, within the span of a day. And while a prick himself from time to time, he’d never take it this far.
“Morning,” Finlay mumbled, as he more or less sleepwalked past Jasper’s cubicle.
“Finlay!” Jasper shouted, storming after his coworker like a Tasmanian devil with anger management issues and an axe to grind. “Are you trying to get me fired?” Jasper barked, as he roughly pinned Finlay down against the wall of another coworker’s cubicle. “Answer me!”
“W-what? What are you talking about?” A bewildered Finlay asked, genuinely clueless on what he’d supposedly done to anger his colleague. “Could you let me go? Please? You’re hurting me.”
“The notes! The ones you left on my dry erase board?” Jasper yelled, although less convinced than before. “That was you, right?”
“Boys, how about we break this up?” Everly cut in, having emerged from the cubicle Jasper had Finlay pinned against. “And, Jasper, an answer to the question on why the two of you are making this much ruckus would be appreciated.”
Still fuming, Jasper released Finlay and gestured the two of them to follow him. “I’ve yet to erase it, so come see for yourself.” And while still wary of Finlay, who stayed a little bit too calm for Jasper’s taste, it was feeling less and less likely that he’d been the one who’d left him the notes. Which left Jasper in somewhat of a predicament, as his list of suspects had jumped up with a dozen or so names.
“The first note. Drinks? That one is mine,” Finlay confessed. “Steve asked me to round everyone up. He wanted to celebrate his long overdue promotion with a drink.”
“I don’t think that’s the problem, Finlay.” Everly replied, blinking in rapid succession, as if that would change what she saw on the polaroid Jasper had handed her. “Is that?”
“Our boss’ daughter?” Finlay finished for her. “Didn’t see her there, though. Nor you, for that matter”
“No, she’s not. And no, you didn’t.” Jasper said testily, pointing to his note on the dry erase board, agreeing to go for drinks. “We met yesterday. Just not at the bar you lot went to. Since you didn’t state a place or date, I assumed we’d meet at our regular spot.” Jasper tossed his hands up in surrender. “Nothing happened! She was already more or less wasted when I got there, and, after another drink or two, she started to get handsy with me. At which point I left. The photo you see on the polaroid was taken during that brief moment.”
“Yeah, That’s going to be a tough one to explain.” She said, handing Jasper the polaroid back. “I’d shred that, if I were you. The last note is nothing but a bunch of curse words when not seen together with the polaroid.”
“My thoughts exactly,” Jasper agreed, as he proceeded to do just that. “It’s a seriously sick joke, though. And this better be the end of it.” Taking a deep breath, Jasper turned to Finlay. “About earlier, I…” He started, but stopped when his phone started to buzz like never before. A quick glance at his notifications told him why. “I’m dead!” Jasper exclaimed, as he saw the photo of himself and the lookalike of his boss’ daughter plastered all over social media.
I hurry out of the busy elevator and into the Sea. That’s what the employees have always called the vast room of cubicles. It’s endless, chaotic and overwhelming. Thank God I escaped that prison. I stride down the walkway and into my corner office, “Thomas Rain” on a fresh plaque across the oak door. I wonder what she’s left me today.
I flop my briefcase and coat onto the bench my dad gave me and slide into my desk chair.
My stomach turns as a laugh bubbles up my throat, hysteria. “Even Rain returns to the Sea,” is scribbled across the dry erase board in sloppy thick red ink. No, not ink, blood.
.office. I shove the board inside and tie it closed.
I open my briefcase and cram the garbage bag inside. I need to get to the police office downstairs before she sees me. I can’t risk her seeing them coming to my office.
It’s 8:30. She’s probably at her desk by now, and the only way to the elevator is right by her cubicle. I should have listened to Tom. He said she was bad news.
I step out into the Sea and make a beeline for the elevator. Her cubicle is empty, thank God. I push the elevator button as my foot nervously taps the floor.
Finally the bell dings and the doors swoosh open.
“Where you off to in such a hurry?” Sarah’s ethereal voice sends chills down my spine, catching me by surprise as she steps out from behind an enormous salesman.
“I’m meeting Roy downstairs,” I lie. “He’s got some paperwork from the Midview office that I’ll need in the meeting this morning,”
“He can’t fax? Or Email?” She asks, a rueful smile pulling at the corner of her mouth.
“He didn’t remember until this morning, and he is dropping off Linda anyways,” I step into the elevator and click the button to go down.
“Well I’ll go with you!” Sarah cheers stepping back into the elevator. I swallow a lump of panic as she tucks her arm next to mine. The elevator starts to close when an arm thrusts through the doors.
“Sarah you’re late for the brief!” A bald man I recognize from the accounting department sneers. “Hamilton is already spitting daggers and it’s your rundown today!”
ONE MONTH EARLIER:
“I won’t always work in the Sea,” I confide to her as she nestles her head onto my chest.
“You can’t leave me alone in there. I’d go crazy working in that cubicle prison with no one for company besides Pizza-Face Patty,” Sarah jokes.
“I’ve been working with Roy. He thinks my ideas could work, and even get me a management position,” I tell her.
“You can’t leave me in there,” Sarah pleas. “I just might have to kill one sad cubicle worker a week until you agreed to come back.” Her rueful smile spreads across her dangerously beautiful face. “Even rain returns to the sea.”
Oh, that was a good one. I like the organization, putting the prelude last. Really ratchets up the tension. Well done.
TERESA
On an ice cold dreary Monday, David Burnhorse entered the building of his employer, glanced down at the eraser board sitting on his desk. Scrawled across the face in barely recognizable letters he struggled to read the message,
‘I have a thing going on about you as if you even cared. T’
‘Who the hell is T?’ he thought. There’s six hundred people that work in this building. What kind of clue is that?’ Never the less his curiosity struggled with it all day. As he finished his work, he decided to leave his own message,
“Be sure and leave a worn set of panties on my desk, maybe my nose will recognize you T.”
The next morning he rushed to his office, his mind filled with curiosity as he hurried to his desk. Another note was left,
“You think you’re a stud? I have something hot and burning for you. It happens to be loaded into my 357 Magnum. T“.
Chills shook David’s body as the note raced through his mind,
‘I don’t know anyone here with a first name that starts with T. It reads like a fool wrote it maybe, but then. She might be insane and jealous. Who is this?
He left another message that afternoon,
“A 357 isn’t going to deter me from meeting you. Across from summit hill, there’s a small abandoned kiddy amusement park. I’ll be where the old merry-go-round used to be ay seven tomorrow night.”
David carried his own heat as he approached the site bathed in final light. He waited ten minutes, then heard a voice,
“Well David, how many years has it been? Twenty or so?”
He cried out, “Teresa, is it you?”
“I could drop you if I wanted to.”
“I’d be the last one to blame you sister.”
She stepped from the light, more beautiful than she was at fifteen. She hadn’t lied about the gun as she leveled it at Brian’s chest.
“You took me when I was fifteen, you fool. I loved you and you took me. You could have stopped us, you were twenty and wiser.
“I never forgave myself Teresa and I know you won’t, so go ahead if it eases your pain.“
“You think even if I wasted twenty years of my life, I don’t have the courage, don’t you?.”
“No because from your voice I know you still care.”
An explosion occurred, a bullet ripped through David’s left lung. He fell to his knees, a quizzical look rode his face. He couldn’t speak to her but his eyes carried the message,
‘I still love you.’
David fell backwards on the dirt as Teresa crawled to him on all fours, her tears flowing, She placed her head on his stilled chest, wiped a tear and touched his face, then squeezed the trigger once again.
Nice structure to this story Kerry. I enjoyed it.
A tense little story. I like how the emotions play in the ending, really displays the characters. Great job.
Thank you igonzales81
I’m glad you liked it. Sometimes I can write gritty when the mood hits.
Yesterday Alan found a note scrawled on the whiteboard in his office. It was innocent. Just a couple of hearts and his name. He replied with his own hearts and asked for the name of his shy secret admirer.
Today, he found a knife sticking through the white board alongside a new note.
You will die today.
That’s when he saw the man in the black cowboy hat standing at the door. He was blocking the only exit. Having dealt with bullies all his life, Alan wasn’t going to wait for something to happen.
He lunged at the man, plowing into him with his shoulder. They both fell to the ground with a hard grunt, and he scrambled up. The man clawed at Alan’s legs, but he was able to get free.
He ran through the office dodging his coworkers as best he could. The man pursuing him weaved with the same diligence, slowly closing the gap.
It was a mistake, he thought. It had to be.
Reaching the elevators, he punched the button. They would take too long. He turned, pushed his way through the emergency exit, and barred down the stairs two or three steps at a time.
He couldn’t get the words out of his head.
You will die today.
Reaching the bottom of the stairs, he made the mistake of taking time to glance up. The man was just one flight above him. He was quick in those grey, snake-skin boots.
Alan threw himself into the emergency exit, and fell into the alley. He climbed out of a filthy pile of trash, gasping for air. Looking up, he saw the mouth of the alley leading to the busy street, and for a moment he felt free. Then someone grabbed his back and tore that freedom from him.
Now up against the wall, the man planted his knee in Alan’s ribs. Alan coughed hard, trying to ask the man what he wanted, but he could only muster soft whimpers.
“You son of a bitch,” the man screamed. Spittle flecked Alan’s face. “You slept with my wife!”
The exact number was thirty-seven, but Alan didn’t realize he was being stabbed until number twelve. With all the excitement, he didn’t really know what was happening. A few minutes later, he was dead. The killer fled.
The man was finally arrested a few days later in a different state. They charged him with murder, and informed him that he had killed an innocent man. Alan used to work at the man’s wife, and she had named Alan as the man she had cheated on her husband with instead of naming the actual man in her office.
Good story Doc. Nice twist at the end.
Ouch. Stabbed thirty seven times over a mistaken identity. I do like how you add little details about the killer, like the snake skin boots. Good job.
I’m glad it’s daylight Doc, all the stories are turning dark here. I think it’s a great prompt for a change and you certainly kept the tension boiling in the pot. The little details you throw in really enrich your stories. How much blood do you figure can pump out from 37 knife wounds?
“What a message!” I shouted when I sat at my desk in the office. Apparently, my coworker laid his eyes on me. Tall, handsome, he might fit in my choice. On the note, the fisherman was holding a fish hook. Presumably, I was the target, and it made my day. Although he was from work that day, I was anxiously waiting for another morning to see him.
The following day, I found another message and couldn’t believe my eyes. On the black note, a fish without the head was stuck on the plate, and above was written in red, with main characters, cut from magazines:
“HOOKER.” Drops of blood were falling on the plate.
It was surreal, and that cold feeling in my spine became my constant companion. I was in shock and couldn’t control my body and mind anymore. Then strange things happened while I was sitting vis-a-vis the computer. In the reflection of the screen, I noticed that my iris began to narrow and the infinitive numbers were passing in the plain sight. The implant in my eyes was correlating the transmission and had access to the hidden fields of the knowledge, unknown to the human mind. The transfer was taking place far back from Mesozoic, through the bones of Jurassic to the real Powerbrains and Masterstorms of nowadays, and to the swings of Futuremasterbrains.
“Blip, blip, blip,” was echoing in my ears, the sound only I could hear. Privileged and frightened at the same time, eager to absorb unimaginably, my soul lifted to the endless skies of future, on the wings of massive galaxies. The adventure seemed to be endless when the sudden noise of the hook interrupted the transmission, and I landed in the same place at my desk before someone opened the door, without knocking. The numbers have gone, the implant has disappeared, the message has changed, in a second, the reflection of my eyes wide opened remained only. And the weird feeling that I wasn’t alone, even more, at the bottom of the sheet, on the last page, I had a privilege to spot that fish for a moment, swimming in the clear water.
The Monday was waiting.
Surreal mayboy. I didn’t understand half of it, but wow, great imagery. I liked this a lot Futuremasterbrain.
This is a strange story…maybe a little too short. If there could have been a little bit more maybe it would be better understood.
I arrive early and flip the lights on. The darkness evaporates and I see my day before me. The round table, a basket full of bouncy balls and colorful pens. The marigold orange walls. Studies show that productivity thrives on vibrant colors.
There’s a message on the dry-erase board. Dark, pressed in letters. RAISE THE MAN YOU WANT YOUR SON TO BE.
A whisper slips into my sigh. “What the hell, Marla?”
It’s been this way ever since our kids started dating—no, before then. And besides, our kids aren’t dating, as I said to her, they went to the movies with friends, twice that I know about. And regardless, I have a feeling that whatever micro-flash of attention Eli gave Marla’s daughter is gone, because he’s fifteen and can’t even listen to an entire song without getting bored. Which is good, because it would be weird. Already is.
A few days ago we were in the middle of a working lunch. I’d used the account card and brought in Panera Bread for the troops. We huddled around our laptops, going over the numbers when Marla came in late, lugging her gear in on wheels like she was slicing through O’Hare. She settled in and plugged into the screen. A picture pops up of her daughter Ashlee, and Eli, leaning against her car, obviously annoyed with picture taker. Studies have shown that Marla can be a pain in the ass.
Afterward the meeting I pulled Marla aside and expressed my concerns. I took it easy because she’s unpredictable. Two years ago, we went on one date—a single date—and it was a nightmare. She’s still weird about it. I told her the picture was inappropriate. She laughed me off, called me a prude. At least our kids hit it off, she said, walking away.
A few days later Eli got bored and went after the blonde. Now this message.
I erase it. And against my better judgement, write, BOYS WILL BE BOYS
I turn the light off and get to work. That evening I ask Eli about Ashlee. He gives shrugs and says that she’s weird. I know where she gets it.
The next morning, ten minutes before our nine o’clock, I receive a message from Eli’s school asking me to come in immediately. My stomach sinks. I step into the meeting room, and let the troops know what’s going on. When I don’t see Marla, my chest tightens. The collective stares seem to pull my eyes to the dry-erase board.
LIKE FATHER LIKE SON.
I’m gone, in the car, flying through traffic, arriving at the school Police cars at the curb. I tell myself that’s normal but my heartbeat is slamming my chest. What did she do? I park and run.
In the lobby and the school is stirring. Girls huddled, whispering. My palms are like butter as I step into the office and find Eli and three other football players all hunched and slumped. Through the frosted glass I see the figures. Hear Marla crying. I rush over to Eli who looks up, pale and terrified. Visibly shaking.
“Dad, we didn’t do this.”
Nice set-up Pete. There are some nice lines in here like “A whisper slips into my sigh” and the manic line “I’m gone, in the car, flying through traffic, arriving at the school Police cars at the curb.” Well done.
Gad, what a position to be put in. Nice run with the story, enough background to let the reader finish it in his own mind and it looks like trouble for Eli, whether he was involved or not.
The description of a fifteen year old boy is great! Nice story. I enjoyed it.