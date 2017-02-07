The Dog Ate My Homework

In an ironic twist, a dog really ate your homework. When you try to explain this to your teacher she says, “Come on, you can do better than that excuse.” Instead of arguing, you take that as a challenge and come up with an elaborate story as to what happened to your homework. Let us hear it.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
MISS TIGHT
Bob Buckworthy looked chagrined as his teacher chided him about his dog eating his homework. Little did she know how much he admired her and fantasized about loving her.
‘Okay, Miss Tightbutt wants another excuse than what happened, well I’ll give her something to think about.’
“Miss Tight,” [he dropped the ‘butt’ as a courtesy], “I’m ashamed of what she did to me.”
“Someone hurt you Bob? Did you call the police?”
“Not exactly hurt. I’m so ashamed.”
“Who was she Bob, a stranger?”
“No, my mom’s best friend, her name is Dothis Donethat. She came over to sit my house when Mom traveled to Seattle on business.”
“If she didn’t hurt you, what happened?”
“She stepped behind me like this and put her arm around my waist like I’m doing.”
“Bob you don’t need to be graphic just tell me.”
“I can’t talk about it Miss Tight. I have to show you.”
Miss Tight slumped slightly, Bob squeezed her waist tighter.
“Then she blew in my ear and nibbled it like this.”
He felt her whole body quiver, her breath came in little gasps but she remained silent.
“Miss Tight, you alright?”
“I‘m not sure, what happened then?”
“This is the worst part, she placed her mouth on my neck and licked it, like this.”
Miss Tight started to collapse, her eyes rolled back and she waited.
“And then Miss Tight, she turned me around and did this.”
He kissed her passionately, darting his tongue in and out. She closed her eyes in silent passion. Bob picked her up and placed her in her desk seat.
Miss Tight, Miss Tight?
“Yesss, yesss“
“And that‘s why I never did my homework, I‘m afraid to go there. Do you understand now?”
“What? What? Oh I guess so, whatever,”
“Do you want to know what else she did?”
“Bob, I don’t think my heart can handle it, don’t worry about it, you’ll get an A++. Do you want to stay at my house tonight.?”
“I don‘t think I can Miss Tight, Mom‘s coming home around five this afternoon. Can I go now?”
“Yes. Yes, please do Bobby dear.”
“I’ll see you in the morning Miss Tight.”
“That’s good, that’s fine I guess, I don’t know what’s the matter with me.”
“Do you need me to take you to the teacher’s lounge?”
“Good God no, go home before I take you’re A++ away.”
“I’m sorry to have upset you Miss Tight.”
“Not a problem Bobby, goodbye now for God’s sake.”
Bob left her in a state of disarrangement, his step was lively as he walked home,
“I bet the next time I tell her my dog ate my homework, she’ll believe me.’
‘Perhaps but them maybe not.’ Confucius say.
.
“You won’t believe me if I tell you,” Molly sighed to Ms. Kellybrooke.
“Try me,” Ms. Kellybrooke huffed, her mossy green eyes peered over her purple glasses like frogs peeking out from under lily pads.
“Well it’s all my brother Tommy’s fault really,” Molly said quickly. “We were sitting at breakfast and I was reading my collection of haiku to everyone so they could tell me which one I should recite in front of the class today.” Molly stopped for a second, scrambling her thoughts together like a hungry hippo game.
“Go on, Molly,” said Ms. Kellybrooke.
“So…as I was reading the haiku Tommy snatched the papers out of my hand. He said that he wrote the haiku and I was trying to take all of the credit. But it’s not true! Tommy is in Mr. Kilkenny’s class and they have the same assignment. Tommy never does his homework. Anyway, he grabbed the papers and I tried to grab them back, but when I yanked them from Tommy’s hand I fell backwards and crashed onto the table! Plates were flying, cups spilled all over and my papers got stuck to the syrup and bacon covered plates. Before I had time to grab my papers our dog, Captain Munch, was already eating his way across the mess. He ate up my best haiku with a side of crispy bacon and half a buttered biscuit. He’s a grouchy old git that will eat anything so long as a piece of meat is stuck to it. And that’s the honest to goodness truth Ms. Kellybrooke.”
Ms. Kellybrooke stared at Molly through her purple cat-eye glasses. Her lips were pursed so tightly Molly couldn’t tell if Ms. Kellybrooke was trying not to scream, or laugh.
“It’s the truth Ms. Kellybrooke. My mom was too angry about the mess to bother writing me a note. But it’s as true as the freckles on my face,” said Molly.
Ms. Kellybrooke took a deep breath. She was about to bark at Molly to get back to her seat along with her tall tales when she noticed a large clump of Molly’s hair stuck together and matted to the side of her head.
“It’s from crashing onto the table,” Molly said sheepishly as she held her hand up to her syrupy tangle of hair. “I landed headfirst onto my dad’s plate of biscuits and syrup. I was so afraid of what they were gonna do I forgot to wash it out.”
Ms. Kellybrooke let out a deep sigh, and as she did the corner of her eyes crinkled into a rare smile. “You take yourself on back to the water closet and freshen up young lady.”
“Thank you Ms. Kellybrooke!” Molly beamed as she puffed her chest. She turned on her heel and jogged quickly down the hall to the girls restroom. Grateful that for once Captain Munch saved her skin instead of nipping at it.