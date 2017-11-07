Albert Camus and Sysiphus | images via Wikimedia Commons
The 7th of November is the anniversary of Albert Camus’ birth in 1913. A writer and philosopher, Camus was known for his belief in absurdism—the notion that humans perpetually and futilely strive to find meaning and sense in an existence that is meaningless and nonsensical.
In his essay The Myth of Sysiphus, Camus compares the absurd human condition to the Greek myth in which Sisyphus defies the gods and puts Death in chains in order to prevent all humans from dying. When Death is freed, the gods punish Sisyphus by making him push a rock up a mountain for eternity; whenever he reaches the top, the rock rolls back down. According to Camus, Sysiphus is an absurd hero because he lives his life to the fullest by helping humanity cheat death, but is ultimately condemned to do a meaningless task forever.
But the essay’s conclusion is not so dismal as you might expect: Camus argues that once Sysiphus acknowledges the futility of pushing the rock up the mountain and accepts it as his fate, he can reach a state of acceptance and contentment—achieving happiness, in a sense. Camus concludes: “The struggle itself toward the heights is enough to fill a man’s heart. One must imagine Sisyphus happy.”
The Prompt: Writing as yourself or through a character, discuss whether life has meaning and reason—or whether it’s as meaningless and nonsensical (i.e., absurd) as Albert Camus believed. Given your position, consider what people can do to find happiness in life.
“Does life have meaning?” Tex thought to himself as he laced up his combat boots,” I think it does.”
Lewis glared at him and sat up on his cot, “no there’s not! Everything leads to more and more pointlessness.”
Tex shook his head and smiled to himself. Of course Lewis would be overly dramatic and claim something like that. He tied his boots tightly, then wriggled his toes to make sure there was enough room. Meanwhile Lewis was throwing a pity party on the cot across the barracks. Kicking his feet in the air and flailing his arms. His fingers running through his blazing red hair, acting as if he had lice nibbling his scalp. He got up from his own cot and went over to help him dress. Outside there was the sound of a full blown war blasting through the corrugated metal walls. It was like having a noisy neighbor, except this one wants to kill you. It was strenuous situations like these that made men question their lives or go into a full on panic attack.
“Then why are you here Lewis?” Tex asked him, securing one of his legs so he could put his socks on.
“The birds and the bees, or some crap like that,” Lewis spat, crossing his arms, “I was brought into this world without my consent.”
“You’re here because your parents loved each other so much and…”
“My parents divorced Tex, how insensitive of you!”
“Well they loved each other at some point so here you are!”
“That has no meaning, what was the meaning?”
“You could look at it two ways,” he shoved a boot onto his foot, “spiritual or biological.”
“Don’t you dare preach.”
Tex tied the boots tightly then released his feet. How was he suppose to say it in a way that didn’t sound like a sermon? He looked over at the shivering Lewis, his toes up to his eyes were quivering. He always talked bigger to keep his pride protected. Taking inspiration from some of the tougher men he tended to hang out with. Now in the face of death, as any human did, he was showing his true character. He took him by the shoulder and stared into the frightened baby blue eyes.
“Let me put it this way then,” Tex said, making sure he soaked up every word, “you’re either god blessed with a purpose, or you’ll find where you’re mind falls into place in the world and that’s you’re meaning. But overall it’s really just to survive and carry on family lineage.”
“I still don’t think I’m ready to fight,” Lewis whispered, “I don’t want to die.”
“Not everyone does, but someone’s gotta fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.”
“They’re all selfish worthless pieces of…”
“There must be a storm before a rainbow, we fight so they may have meaning in their lives,” Tex spoke in a wistful voice, “you’re not heartless enough to not wish that a child can live happily.”
“But why must we kill and be killed.”
“Because we don’t try to understand each other enough, it’s a sad fact of life we’ll probably never overcome.”
“You preached!”
Of course he’d find something to complain about, that was just the nature of Lewis. But even with all his downfalls he was still a good man deep down, really deep down. Tex picked up his gear and strapped his helmet on. Lewis followed his lead and did the same, looking a lot more pumped than earlier to get out onto the battlefield. Tex was old enough to have seen many different men go out to fight. A few died, a few ran away, and fewer still managed to limp of the field in one piece. He prayed for his and Lewis’s safety, then walked towards the exit.
“Ready?” Tex asked, kicking the door open.
Lewis dashed out, shouting as he ran, “see you in hell old man!”
“Show your senior officer a little respect kiddo,” she shouted back, running after him.
A Marie Story
September 2, 1954
Marie watched the greasy water swirl around her wrists as she searched for the last of the knives. Shoulda boiled more water, she could hear Granny’s voice in her brain, too much thinking, too much listening, not enough paying attention to your work. She couldn’t turn on the hot water, in case her mama or aunt wanted a bath. Same thing, every night: After supper in the kitchen Marie’d do the dishes, the women would go into the dining room, Junior and Gary would disappear, every night.
Marie looked out the window, it was still light, she couldn’t see her brothers, but she knew Junior was planning something, something bad. She’d known since last week when Granny’d jumped all over him for not cleaning under the chicken coops.
“You’re no good,” she’d said in that fake sad way she had. “Been tellin’ your mama she’d better get you over to Marianna, to that school for bad boys. They’ll get you straightened out.” She’d turned back to the house. “Just like your daddy, you are.”
Marie’d watched her walk away, never looking back at Junior with his firsts clenched, and his face getting as red as his hair. Granny thought she was so smart, didn’t ever see what was right in front of her face. Since that day, every night after supper, Junior’d be gone, with Gary.
Marie pulled the plug, watched the water and crud disappear, then got the Old Dutch from under the sink and started scrubbing, risked Granny’s wrath by using some of the hot water to rinse the sink and rag.
In the dining room they never even noticed Marie walking by, so intent they were on the Record spread out all over the table. She wanted to ask why they never used the front room, the one with a couch and arm chairs kept perfect for company or laying out bodies, rather than spending hours on the hard, fancy chairs, but, she didn’t, didn’t have nothing to do with her.
At the top of the stairs, the narrow ones no body could see from below, Marie stopped and considered the rest of the evening. She had a new book from the library she could start; no body ever asked about the books, didn’t even know she had a card. Then, when Mama and Aunt Ida are asleep, I’ll leave, Marie thought, remembering the boy from the gas station, they’ll never hear me. She was pretty sure Granny could, but didn’t care. As she pulled herself up the final steep steps Marie smiled, and whispered to herself, “None of you will ever say, but I get that sink cleaner than anybody.”