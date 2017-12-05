The other day, I procrastinated on the development of this writing prompt by reading about the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the tragic assassination of American President John F. Kennedy, Jr., on November 22, 1963. It seems the event may perpetually be synonymous with this vast array of hypotheses concerning the “true” perpetrator. From Woody Harrelson’s father to the CIA to the Mafia, potential unconvicted culprits abound in the public imagination. According to author and former Los Angeles District Attorney Vincent Bugliosi, conspiracy theorists “have accused 42 groups, 82 assassins and 214 people of being involved in the assassination” over the years. You can read a summary of the predominant theories here.
And the JFK assassination is far from the most conspiracy-laden historical event or under-explained occurrence: Many people believe the moon landing was faked, that Paul McCartney was replaced, that chemtrails are composed of mind control drugs.
The Prompt:
Take an event from history and write a fictional account describing a conspiracy theory about what “REALLY” happened. Or, if you prefer, write a scene about a character who believes in one or more conspiracy theories. Outlandish or realistic, recent or ancient—anything is fair game, but do please make it convincing. I want to believe.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Barnabie was the kind of eccentric man who sat on his roof in a fishing boat. He’d sit there and yell at the sky, blaming the government for a number of things. No one really payed attention to his strange behavior, at least they didn’t admit to it. Until one day when a white moving van appeared outside his house with two men in suits.
“So this is the guy eh?” One of them muttered, flipping through a manilla folder.
“Yep,” the second nodded,”what you’re looking at now Teddy is a first class defector.”
“He was a part of the program?”
“Did you read the case file?” he snapped his head towards him and pointed at the file.
Teddy tipped down his sunglasses and looked incredibly offended, “do you think I’d skim read the case file?! How dare you Jimmy! How dare you!”
“The sarcasm you just used right now was unreal.”
“I Try,” Teddy chuckled,” now about him being a defector…”
“He worked in the CIA,” Jimmy said, planting his feet on the dashboard, “in the department that shall not be named.”
“Oh so that Department then…don’t people lose their marbles there? I mean the crap they have to deal with, its messed up right?”
Jimmy nodded slowly, “Yeah, and those guys go crazy AWOL and start telling people things they shouldn’t.”
“I see, it all makes sense now,” Teddy closed the folder and pulled out a small metal ball, “he’s the sort of guy who tells them about how the moon landing was fake and…”
“Shhhh,” he hissed, snatching the ball away, “people still think that was real, don’t blow our cover.”
“Got it.”
Jimmy and Teddy fist bumped, then exited the van with their faces covered by floppy hats. Jimmy was the shorter and older one of the duo. But even so he still looked younger than Teddy, then again Teddy didn’t get plastic surgery. They ascended the steps to the happy blue cottage where the boat was balanced on the roof and knocked on the door. Barnabe didn’t answer, which was expected of such a paranoid man. However, what wasn’t expected was for the boat to fall off the roof with Barnabe in it.
“Okay then,” Teddy said, eyeing the old man that lay in the boat, “um what do we do now then?”
“Have him eat this,” Jimmy lifted the ball and approached Barnabe.
“I thought we’d use that…nevermind.”
Barnabe woke up as soon as Jimmy got within a foot of him, “Ah ha! I knew they’d send you! You Monsters!”
“We’re not Monsters sir, just agents,” Teddy reassured him, “here to help as usual.”
“You’re them Lizard Agents!” Barnabe cried as Jimmy forced the ball into his mouth.
Jimmy sighed as Barnabe swallowed the ball, “we won’t need to worry about that now.”
“Why?” Teddy’s eyes widened.
“You’ll soon see, just watch his eyes, the eyes are always first.”
Terrific idea. Some proofreading would tighten it up a bit.