A Broken-Hearted Song

You’re the lead singer/songwriter of a band that’s working on its debut album. You’re one song short, until you’re longtime significant other unexpectedly breaks your heart. Filled with sadness, you compose a song that expresses how you feel—and that song completes the album. Write the lyrics to that song.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
It was all I could do to make you love me,
Sometimes it’s not enough for you to stay.
But praying in the church on Sunday morning,
Don’t change the fact that you’re still away.
I get up each day and go through the motions,
Jump in my old pickup truck and ride.
I cry each time I drive by Kramer Station,
Where you set my memories aside.
I see your face at all our favorite places,
I touch your lips but soon they fade away.
The teardrops fall and people look right past me,
Pretending that a grown man feels no pain.
I drink away the hours at Grady’s Roadhouse,
Til closing time and then I walk outside.
The sidewalk leads me right past Kramer Station,
Where you set my memories aside.
“Where you set my memories aside” perfectly puts into words a feeling that for so long did not have any.
Once upon a time
Isn’t what it was
Wouldn’t give a dime
To hear your because
Glass after glass
pain after pain
Drunk off my ass
With nothing to gain
Passion that burned
Ended in a thousand scars
You think I would’ve learned
This love ends behind bars
Glass after glass
pain after pain
Drunk off my ass
With nothing to gain
Don’t come near me
Vision’s bluring
I can’t seem to stand still
Words evade me
Price I’m paying
I can’t seem to find my fill
Glass after glass
pain after pain
Drunk off my ass
With nothing to gain
Glass after glass
Drunk off my ass
You threw some pretty powerful emotions out there with this. Nice.
No, no, no, no this prompt is guaranteed to bring out a side of me, successfully hidden for years.
Apologies all around, but there may be more.
I hung up my apron behind
the kitchen door last night
headed off to the juke joint
even though it ain’t right
for a mama to leave her
children, alone, outta sight,
but, baby, this is what you
deserve, so I had to fight
them gals down at Big O’s
and make you see the light.
Now you’re home where you
belong, doing what’s right
wearing my old apron,
even though it’s tight,
but soon baby, with this diet I got
you on, it’s gonna fit just right,
then you’re gonna thank me for going
down to Big O,s juke joint last night.
Nice Reatha. I read this prompt and said, “What?” Now I know it can be done. I think I’ll call John Fogerty and get his input.