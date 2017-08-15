A Broken-Hearted Song

You’re the lead singer/songwriter of a band that’s working on its debut album. You’re one song short, until you’re longtime significant other unexpectedly breaks your heart. Filled with sadness, you compose a song that expresses how you feel—and that song completes the album. Write the lyrics to that song.

Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.

6 thoughts on “A Broken-Hearted Song

  1. jhowe

    It was all I could do to make you love me,
    Sometimes it’s not enough for you to stay.
    But praying in the church on Sunday morning,
    Don’t change the fact that you’re still away.

    I get up each day and go through the motions,
    Jump in my old pickup truck and ride.
    I cry each time I drive by Kramer Station,
    Where you set my memories aside.

    I see your face at all our favorite places,
    I touch your lips but soon they fade away.
    The teardrops fall and people look right past me,
    Pretending that a grown man feels no pain.

    I drink away the hours at Grady’s Roadhouse,
    Til closing time and then I walk outside.
    The sidewalk leads me right past Kramer Station,
    Where you set my memories aside.

  2. theexcitedquestion

    Once upon a time
    Isn’t what it was
    Wouldn’t give a dime
    To hear your because

    Glass after glass
    pain after pain
    Drunk off my ass
    With nothing to gain

    Passion that burned
    Ended in a thousand scars
    You think I would’ve learned
    This love ends behind bars

    Glass after glass
    pain after pain
    Drunk off my ass
    With nothing to gain

    Don’t come near me
    Vision’s bluring
    I can’t seem to stand still
    Words evade me
    Price I’m paying
    I can’t seem to find my fill

    Glass after glass
    pain after pain
    Drunk off my ass
    With nothing to gain

    Glass after glass
    Drunk off my ass

  3. ReathaThomasOakley

    No, no, no, no this prompt is guaranteed to bring out a side of me, successfully hidden for years.
    Apologies all around, but there may be more.

    I hung up my apron behind
    the kitchen door last night
    headed off to the juke joint
    even though it ain’t right
    for a mama to leave her
    children, alone, outta sight,
    but, baby, this is what you
    deserve, so I had to fight
    them gals down at Big O’s
    and make you see the light.

    Now you’re home where you
    belong, doing what’s right
    wearing my old apron,
    even though it’s tight,
    but soon baby, with this diet I got
    you on, it’s gonna fit just right,
    then you’re gonna thank me for going
    down to Big O,s juke joint last night.

