Breaking Up on Valentine’s Day

You’ve finally decided it’s time to break up with your significant other. You just haven’t felt that connection for awhile and know it’s time to move on. So you go over to his/her house and, after explaining how you feel, you feel relieved–that is, until your now ex-significant reminds you that it is Valentine’s Day and shows you the gift he/she was about to give you. (And it’s the one thing in the world you wanted most.) Write this scene.
Post your response (500 words or fewer) in the comments below.
Download from our shop right now!
test
It’s hard going through the story trying to figure out what’s triggering the thing not allowing me to post. Maybe something in the story is forcing it into the spam bin? Bleh.