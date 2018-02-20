A Book of Chance

Today is Clean Out Your Bookcase Day. We at WD are notorious book hoarders, of course, but every once in a while we like to reorganize our shelves and donate some of the books that we’ve already read to libraries, schools or prisons. We’d encourage anyone else to do the same, if you feel your shelf has grown overcrowded.
The Prompt: Go over to your bookshelf, close your eyes, and pick up the first book you touch. Open the book to a random page, read the first full sentence on that page, and use it as the inspiration for a story or scene. Please include the original line at the beginning or end of your response.
Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.
Nice story JR, but what was the sentence?
The sentence I pointed to: from Killing Floor page 188 Lee Child
We moved over and sat together on the bench under the barbershop window.
I breathed through my mouth, trying in vain to minimize the sour odors that emitted from his unwashed body. What had I gotten myself into?
“I ain’t taking no goddamn shower,” he said, his speech slurred.
“Then you won’t get the hundred dollars.”
He looked at me with narrowed eyes, scowling. “I need a drink.”
“The deal is, you sober up, take a shower, shave, put on the new clothes I bought and come with me to the meeting.”
“Then I get the hundred dollars?”
“Yes. And you can keep the clothes.” I turned away and took a breath. “And if you do good, I’ll give you an extra fifty dollars.”
“Two hundred.” He said, showing his blackened teeth. “Total.”
I forced myself to look into his watery eyes. If we pulled this off, I’d use fifty dollar bills to light my cigarettes. “Fine. But you do what I say until the meeting’s over.”
“I hate meetings.”
“Yeah, we all do. Here’s your clothes. We’ll go to my apartment and get you cleaned up.”
Mahoney stared at my accomplice as we entered the room. Two men stood behind him, hands in their suit jackets.
“So, you’re alive.” Mahoney said.
“Either that or robots are more advanced than I thought,” I said.
“Shut up and let him talk.” I shifted from foot to foot.
“I’m afraid I don’t remember too much,” the homeless man said, just as we’d rehearsed.
Mahoney pulled a revolver from his jacket and pointed it at the homeless man’s head. I smelled urine, was pretty sure it wasn’t mine. I calculated my odds of making it to the door.
“What’s our sister’s name?” Mahoney said. “The one that died at birth.”
“Harriet,” he said, his voice cracking. Mahoney lowered the gun. How the hell had he known that? I didn’t even know about the sister. I’d chosen the guy because he resembled Mahoney’s brother. Could it be I’d actually found him?
“You did good, Joe,” Mahoney said. “Charlie, pay the man.” One of the henchmen pulled a brief case from under the desk and handed it to me. I resisted opening it. I wasn’t sure if I should stay or go and didn’t want to ask.
“You better not be f*cking with me, Joe.” I shook my head. Mahoney jerked his head toward the door. As I hurried down the stairs, a gunshot sounded. Outside, I walked with the crowd, contemplating, felt the heft of the briefcase. I bypassed the first bar I came to and went in the second. Six tequilas and four beers later I started to feel a little better. I stumbled off the stool and couldn’t find the brief case. I shouted and looked around frantically. The barkeep stared, shaking his head, shrugging.
Outside, I saw one of the men from the bar sitting on a bench, fumbling with the latches on the briefcase. I ran, but before I got to him a deafening roar sounded and I was knocked backward by the explosion. I sat up, my ears ringing, blood dripping in one eye. People screamed and cars stopped in the street. A bloodied pulp lay on the pavement. I got shakily to my feet and walked away as one police car after another began to arrive.
ENOUGH
The old man sat on a weathered park bench, under a gray sky and barren trees, midst brown grass and dirty snow. The brisk November breeze sometimes touched his hunched shoulders as it pushed dry leaves around and snagged them on unkempt hedges. The man too was unkempt, with two days’ growth of beard, gray hair sticking from beneath a black stocking cap, scuffed shoes, his dark woolen coat flecked with dandruff.
He reached into a canvas bag and tossed bread crumbs. Pigeons swarmed around, squabbling and pecking, rising in sudden fluttering swirls, before settling back when he tossed more. Sometimes a squirrel tried to sneak a bite, but the old man chased him away. He’d choose who shared his bounty, and the squirrel was not welcome.
The old man came often to this square block of trees and shrubs, with its cracked sidewalks and worn concrete fountain. The tiny park had existed as long as the city, perpetual open space, a miniature Central Park. It could be prime real estate, but history buffs made sure no city council ever sold it. So the city settled for neglect, hoping it would someday become such an eyesore that no one could argue to keep it.
The old man liked how the park had come into its own because no one tried to tame it. As he had done after his wife died. He’d traded their suburban house for a small downtown apartment where he lived as he wanted, and only as he wanted.
He didn’t miss his wife. He’d watched her move up the professional ladder, from which she’d looked down on him with something between scorn and disappointment. His love for her died years before she did. He’d rarely heard from his two adult kids in the two years since the funeral and that was okay. They were always closer to their mother.
After 50 years of marriage, he could spend money as he wanted, but found nothing to buy. He’d read that a man satisfied with what he has, has everything, and he believed it. He had books, financial security, and time. His walks to the park were travel enough. The pigeons were all the family he needed.
This November day a stranger suddenly sat beside him on the bench, a quiet and vaguely familiar presence. The old man began to rise, but the stranger held him back with a gentle but forceful grip.
“When you leave,” the stranger said, “you leave with me.”
The old man looked at him. “You’re Death.”
“Yep. Any regrets? Final words?”
The old man shook his head. “Nothing whatever, thanks. I’ve had enough.”
That afternoon the pigeons realized the old man would throw no more breadcrumbs, and they swirled off. The squirrel crept onto the bench, climbed over him to the sack and ate until it, too, had enough.
From Dorothy Sayers’ In the Teeth of the Evidence and Other Mysteries, “The Leopard Lady,” (HarperPerennial 1993), page 207: “‘Nothing whatever, thanks.’”
(I know my bookshelves too well to grab a book randomly, so I had my son do it). BTW, the MC isn’t that much older than me, so I hated to call him “an old man” but it seemed to work. Oh well.
That was beautiful, Graham. The setting was so vivid. Well done.
THE VINDICATOR’S INCANTATION
Once every three-hundred forty-four years, Syrene is drenched in an all-encompassing darkness. For twenty-one days, the citizenry, all Syrenians, even the dukes and barons, princes, and king stay within their fortifications, collecting the rainwater in their collection barrels, and busying themselves with conversation and plans.
The streets and alleyways, pubs and wayhouses were vacant. Vacant, all for the Vindicators.
“To the castle?” asked Rathan.
“The castle? At this time of night?” Hallad’s gravelly voice snuck from under his hood, cutting a swath of rain with it.
“We’re in no place to be venturing into the castle. We haven’t made reservations,” emerged Thallasme from the alley between the bakery and the florist. “Plus, this king’s library is paltry.”
“Then where, our illustrious leader?”
Thallasme placed his hand on the pommel of his sword, turned slowly, and replied, “we go to Gerrick’s.”
Rathan and Hallad laughed, each sound carried into the torrent above them, their footfalls drowned in their intent.
Thallsme’s mind wandered as the three of them glided smooth as silk over the cobblestone. He loved the rains, full of sulphur and antischist. He was borne into them, much like other children are borne into the daylight, or into the grasses and mountain air. This world was cruel, and he was more a part of it than the vultures that fed on carrion flesh or the hands of the needy grasping at the empty buckets and bowls.
He waved his hand in front of his body, touching his fingers together only once as they passed over his solar plexus. He tensed, and purple lightning snapped from his eyes, then from Rathan’s, then from Hallad’s. A silver sheen formed around them, and a candle was lit in Gerrick’s window.
Thallasme looked to his right to Rathan, who lifted both of his hands.
Gerrick’s door dissolved in hisses of smoke.
Hallad stepped into the hallway as Gerrick crested the top of the stairs.
“Who,” he stammered, “who goes there?”
Thallasme crackled, then disappeared.
Then reappeared in front of Gerrick’s bookshelf.
“Hm,” he thought. “Great titles. Poor Man’s Underthings, Squidgy Pidge and Madam Finnery’s Pies, classics.” He moved his hand back and forth over each of the spines, cocked his ear to the sound of life being suspended, thanked his stars Rathan and Hallad were both Adepts, then paused over Could The World. He ran a finger along its spine, crackling energy spilling from it.
“Got you,” he whispered as he thumbed the book open and read from the page. “The Vindicator’s Incantation.”
Rathan and Hallad flanked him.
“Gentlemen,” Thallasme whispered. “This is how we begin our absolution.”
He pushed the book into his cloak, turned on his heels, and the three of them waltzed back into the storm.
They had 20 days to get to Charoth, Thallasme thought. He did not have the patience to wait another three-hundred forty-four years to return.
-JR Simmang
Quite the world you created JR. Your use of showing and not telling the details was flawless. Very nice writing.