A Book of Chance

Today is Clean Out Your Bookcase Day. We at WD are notorious book hoarders, of course, but every once in a while we like to reorganize our shelves and donate some of the books that we’ve already read to libraries, schools or prisons. We’d encourage anyone else to do the same, if you feel your shelf has grown overcrowded.

The Prompt: Go over to your bookshelf, close your eyes, and pick up the first book you touch. Open the book to a random page, read the first full sentence on that page, and use it as the inspiration for a story or scene. Please include the original line at the beginning or end of your response.

Post your response in 500 words or fewer in the comments below.

You might also like: