Today I have the pleasure of interviewing a wonderful writer and dear friend Windy Lynn Harris on the show!

Windy Lynn Harris is a professional storyteller. Although she does write novels, she is a go-to person in the industry when it comes to writing and publishing short stories, personal essays and nonfiction articles. Her own short work has been published in numerous magazines such as The Literary Review and The Sunlight Press.

Windy is also the founder of Market Coaching for Creative Writers, a mentoring program that teaches writers how to get their stories on the page and into the hands of the right editors.

Listen in as Windy and I geek out about writing and selling short stories, personal essays, and nonfiction articles.

In this episode Windy shares:

Why short form helps flex your creative muscles.

What differentiates short stories, personal essays, and nonfiction articles.

The 5 steps to publishing short pieces.

Which types of pieces to pitch before you write, and which ones you must write entirely before you submit.

Common mistakes to avoid when submitting and producing short work.

Listen in to hear Windy talk about all these things… and more!

About Windy Lynn Harris

Windy Lynn Harris is a professional storyteller. She writes novels, short stories, personal essays, and nonfiction from her desk in sunny Phoenix, Arizona. She’s a prolific writer, a trusted mentor, and a frequent speaker at literary events around the country. Her long list of short stories and essays have been published in literary, trade, and women’s magazines across the U.S. and Canada in places like The Literary Review, The Sunlight Press, and Literary Mama, among many other journals.

Windy is also the founder of Market Coaching for Creative Writers, a mentoring program that teaches writers how to get their stories on the page and into the hands of the right editors. She understands how to convert an idea into a polished piece of writing. Her book, Writing & Selling Short Stories & Personal Essays: The Essential Guide to Getting Your Work Published (Writer’s Digest Books), has become the industry’s go-to manual for writers of all skill levels. She teaches the craft of writing in person and online.

Connect with Windy and learn more about her work at www.windylynnharris.com.

