The Writer’s Digest Podcast, Episode 4: Deconstructing Humor — Interview with Laurie Kilmartin

Today I have the pleasure of interviewing author and comedian Laurie Kilmartin on the show!

Laurie is a comedian, author, and Emmy-nominated staff writer for Conan. So I guess you could say she knows a thing or two about writing humor, and laughter has been her coping method through even life’s most difficult times.

In 2014, Laurie gained significant attention for live-tweeting…the death of her father. Then in 2016, her hour-long stand-up special “45 Jokes About My Dead Dad” was named one of the best comedy specials of the year and was featured in the New York Times’ year-end piece “A Year When Death Loomed in the Laughter.”

All this eventually led to Laurie’s new book Dead People Suck (also about her dead dad), that’ll have you laughing and crying at the same time.

So listen in as Laurie and I chat about the art of writing comedy, and how to use humor to tackle tough issues.

In this episode Laurie shares:

The rules of humor, how to get a laugh every time.

What makes something “funny,” by breaking down one of her own jokes.

Writing performance comedy for yourself vs. for someone else.

Balancing the specific tug-of-war between writing for your job and writing for you.

How to combine humor and darkness the right way.

Listen in to hear Laurie talk about all these things… and more!

About Laurie Kilmartin

She previously authored the New York Times bestselling book Sh*tty Mom, and her new book Dead People Suck is available now.

Links and resources

In the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest, Laurie and three other comedians discuss their best comedy-writing tips. Get the issue here, or subscribe.

