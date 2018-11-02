Welcome, welcome, writers! From fiction to nonfiction, whatever your genre persuasion— whether you write high-action superhero comics or a touching graphic memoir—the Writer’s Digest podcast is for you. Today I have the pleasure of interviewing Tom Hart on the show!

Tom is a cartoonist, teacher, and has been the Executive Director of The Sequential Artists Workshop, a school and arts organization in Gainesville, Florida since 2012.

He is the author of several books, including the 2016 graphic memoir, Rosalie Lightning, which debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. His books have also garnered many other accolades such as a nomination for best graphic novel in 2000, and made him an early recipient of a Xeric Grant for self-publishing cartoonists.

Tom’s most recent book, published in November 2018, is The Art of the Graphic Memoir, a survey and how-to book about creating a graphic memoir.

Now listen in as Tom and I discuss the inner workings of the comics community, and the various ways writers and artists can publish in this ever growing industry.

In this episode Tom shares:

The collaborative nature between author and artist.

Why finding your cohort in the comics and graphics community is so important.

Various publishing pathways for writers and artists.

How self-publishing increases your skills and credibility in the comics world.

An inside look at the Sequential Artists Workshop.

Listen in to hear Tom talk about all these things… and more!

About Tom Hart

His books have been nominated for best graphic novel in 2000, he was an early recipient of a Xeric Grant for self-publishing cartoonists, and has been on many best-of lists in the Comics Journal and other comix publications. He has been called “One of the great underrated cartoonists of our time” by From Hell co-creator Eddie Campbell and “One of my favorite cartoonists of the decade” by Understanding Comics author Scott McCloud.

