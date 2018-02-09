The Writer’s Digest Podcast, Episode 1: Interview with Jess Zafarris and Tyler Moss

Welcome, welcome, writers! From fiction to nonfiction, whatever your genre persuasion—be it space western romance or coming-of-age tales of anthropomorphic farm animals —the Writer’s Digest podcast is for you.

For our debut episode I have with me the Writer’s Digest insiders, Jess Zafarris and Tyler Moss on the show! Tyler is the editor-in-chief of Writer’s Digest magazine, and Jess is the content strategist for Writer’s Digest on the web and beyond, and the three of us along with several others have been planning this podcast for months in secret. Now at last we are ready to share this amazing new resource with you.

Listen as we dive into the many areas of the Writer’s Digest Universe, how to use content to build your writing brand, and get a peek at what to look forward to from Writer’s Digest in the months to come.

This episode of the Writer’s Digest Podcast is brought to you by the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference.

In this episode Jess and Tyler share:

An inside look at what’s new in the Writer’s Digest universe.

Ways to use your “content” across different media to build your writing brand.

Platform building tips to help you find your audience and escort them to your work.

A peek behind the scenes of what to look forward to at the 2018 Writer’s Digest Conference, plus Gabriela shares her own WDC success story.

Recommendations for your first step into the Writer’s Digest community.

Listen in to hear Gabriela, Jess and Tyler talk about all these things… and more!

Return to the WD Podcast homepage. About Jess Zafarris

Jess Zafarris is the Content Strategist of Writer’s Digest and an energetic multimedia journalist with more than 7 years of experience in digital and print publishing, writing and editing. She spends much of her spare time researching curious etymologies and writing about them on Twitter @UselessEty

About Tyler Moss

Tyler Moss is the editor-in-chief of Writer’s Digest magazine, where he has interviewed bestselling authors such as Scott Turow, Rainbow Rowell, and Andy Weir. He is a regular contributor to Conde Nast Traveler, and his additional bylines include Outside magazine, The Atlantic, New York, Paste, Vice, DRAFT, Playboy, Salon, Atlas Obscura and Mental Floss. Find him on Twitter @tjmoss11.

Links and resources

Learn more about all that Writer’s Digest has to offer by checking out their website at writersdigest.com.

For more info about the Writer’s Digest Conference this summer check out writersdigestconference.com. And don’t forget to use the coupon code mentioned in the episode to get $25 off your registration!

Also, check out the Writer’s Market Podcast, hosted by Brian A. Klems and Robert Lee Brewer mentioned in this episode. You’ll find the archives at writersmarket.com/podcast.

If you liked this podcast, you might also enjoy DIY MFA Radio, where you can listen to Gabriela interview authors and industry pros about books, literature, and all things writing.













You might also like: