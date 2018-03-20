This year, to accompany our annual list of 101 Best Websites for Writers in the May/June issue of Writer’s Digest, we decided to put together a list of what we think are the best podcasts for writers. Here are our favorites—let us know in the comments if you have any additional suggestions!



Best Websites with Podcasts

Several of the sites that made it onto our 101 Best Websites list have their own podcasts. If getting your writing info audibly appeals more to you than looking at a screen, be sure to check them out!

AskAlli: Self-Publishing Advice Podcast (selfpublishingadvice.org)

Hosted by the Alliance of Independent Authors, this podcast answers questions submitted by members, including “What if I hire a bad editor?” and “How can I get my books into readers’ hands?” (Length: 20–60 minutes)

Create If Writing—Authentic Platform Building for Writers & Bloggers (createifwriting.com)

This podcast deals with practical tips for blogging and promoting your writing. Topics include “How to Plan Your Year in Reverse” and “How to Create Viral Content.” (Length: 15–45 minutes)

DIY MFA Radio (diymfa.com)

Host and founder Gabriela Pereira’s podcast interviews provide exceptional writing and publishing insight. Plus, Pereira has the ultimate radio voice—you might recognize from WD’s own podcast, which she also hosts. (Length: 30–45 minutes)

Fully Booked by Kirkus (kirkusreviews.com)

Stay up to date on new books and happenings in the publishing world with interviews and more from Kirkus Reviews. (Length: 1 hour)

Helping Writers Become Authors (helpingwritersbecomeauthors.com)

The audio version of K.M. Weiland’s blog by the same name, this podcast will be of special interest to writers working on outlines and story structure. (Length: 10–20 minutes)

The Mythcreant Podcast (mythcreants.com)

If you like funny-but-thoughtful conversations about the way different plots, items and tropes work in science fiction and fantasy, this is the podcast for you. (Length: 30 minutes)

ProBlogger Podcast: Blog Tips to Help You Make Money Blogging (problogger.com)

Build a better blog through case studies and actionable challenges from the man behind ProBlogger, Darren Rowse. Recent topics include “How to Relaunch Your Blog After It Becomes Dormant” and “How to Get More Traffic by Updating Your Archives.” (Length: 15 minutes–1 hour 15 minutes)

Julie Duffy offers very short episodes for very short writing with prompts and insightful tips. (Length: 2–22 minutes)

The Creative Penn Podcast (thecreativepenn.com)

Self-published author Joanna Penn provides info, inspiration, interviews and more, focused especially on self-publishing. (Length: 45 minutes–1 hour 30 minutes)

The Manuscript Academy (manuscriptwishlist.com; manuscriptacademy.com)

As you would expect from a podcast associated with #MSWL, here you’ll find interviews with agents, editors and writers that offer insight on marketability and how to be successful in the publishing world. (Length: 15-45 minutes)

Young Writers Society Radio (youngwriterssociety.com)

While this podcast is no longer creating new episodes, past episodes provide a feel for the community and community members’ work. (Length: 30–60 minutes)

While this podcast is no longer creating new episodes, past episodes feature insightful interviews with writers of popular stories on Wattpad. (Length: 5–40 minutes)

Writing Excuses (writingexcuses.com)

This only site included in 101 Best Websites for Writers whose primary purpose is featuring the podcast. In 15–20 minute episodes, the hosts of this podcast pack in plenty of great craft advice, a book of the week and a practice exercise. (Length: 15–20 minutes)

The Well-Storied Podcast (well-storied.com)

Here you’ll find short episodes with craft tips and advice on forming a writing practice that works for you. (Length: 10–20 minutes)

Additional Podcasts for Writers

Not to toot our own horn (OK maybe a little), but did you know that WD recently debuted the first few episodes of a brand-new podcast? Hosted by Gabriela Pereira, this monthly podcast features interviews with experts and icons of the writing world whose insights will help ignite your creative vision, hone your skills, build your platform and get your work out into the world. We’re just getting started, so we’d love for you to suggest a podcast guest! Find out more at writersdigest.com/podcast. (Length: 30–45 minutes)

Here are some additional podcasts for writers to check out.

A Way With Words—Language, Linguistics and Callers From All Over (waywordradio.org)

Learn about the origins of various sayings and slang through fun conversations. Plus, calls are answered with the quirky greeting, “You have A Way With Words.” (Length: 50 minutes)



Authority Self-Publishing: Marketing, Writing and Kindle Publishing Tips for Authors (authority.pub)

Here, you’ll find invaluable advice on indie publishing from marketing experts. Recent episodes include “Pen Names: Should You Use One?” and “How Much Does It Cost to Self-Publish a Book?” (Length: 15–45 minutes)

Beautiful Writers Podcast (beautifulwriterspodcast.com)

This podcast is great for writers looking for interviews that provide inspiration, motivation and validation—and what writer doesn’t need a bit of that? (Length: 30 minutes–1 hour 30 minutes)

I Should Be Writing (murverse.com)

Directed primarily towards writers of science fiction, fantasy, horror, and speculative fiction generally, this podcast balances a friendly, casual tone with thoughtful, professional advice. (Length: 10 minutes–1 hour)

Longform Podcast (longform.org/podcast)

This podcast shares a weekly interview with a nonfiction writer and covers storytelling and getting started in the world of nonfiction. (Length: 45 minutes–1 hour)

seanwes podcast (seanwes.com/podcast)

This podcast isn’t specifically directed at writers, but it can definitely help. Its tagline, “Make a Living with Your Passion,” applies to writers of all types, and some episodes address common writing questions. (Length: 1 hour–1 hour 15 minutes)

Story Grid Podcast (storygrid.com)

Editor Shawn Coyne uses his “Story Grid” method for figuring out whether a story “works” or not in real-time discussions with struggling novelist Tim Grahl about his works-in-progress. (Length: 30–60 minutes)

