The 87th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition Winners

By: |

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate our 87th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition winners! For full coverage of the awards, please check out the November/December 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. For complete coverage of the 87th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition, please check out the November/December 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest, and discover which WD competitions are currently accepting entries at writersdigest.com/competitions.

GRAND PRIZE

Eliot Stein, “The Last Surviving Sea Silk Seamstress” (Magazine Feature Article). Read Stein’s winning entry here. [LINK TO STEIN’S PIECE.] An extended Q&A with our grand-prize winner is also available. [LINK TO Q&A HERE.]

Children’s/Young Adult Fiction

  1. Sara Hale, “Mintaka Falls to Earth”
  2. Jeannie Link, “Little Gifts”
  3. Linda Kao, “Shifting Into Drive”
  4. Suzanne Moyers, “Eating Clay: A Story”
  5. Kary Joseph Shender, “Dad’s House”
  6. Karen Fauris, “From the Windows”
  7. Rebecca Beyer, “The First Week of February”
  8. Lisa Daromando, “Pirate Flapjax and the Fancypants”
  9. Julia Mae Birke, “Thursdays in April”
  10. Susan Zenker, “Fiend”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Yannek Adar
  • Sherri Ashburner
  • Wendy Barton
  • Dorothy Blackman
  • Angela De Groot
  • Evelyn DeLaney
  • Keeley Despain
  • Jan Evans
  • Emma Fox
  • Kayte Greenfelder
  • Michael Harley
  • Brooke Hartman
  • Tpaul Homdrom
  • Joann Howeth
  • Jodi Icenoggle
  • S. Knaub
  • Drucilla Knutsen
  • Susan Kusterle
  • Susan L. Lipson
  • Jennie MacDonald
  • Nicole Magoon
  • Shane Marquardt
  • Linda Medura
  • Barb Miller
  • Marsha Porter
  • Christian Radclifffe Rippy
  • Haley Reasons
  • Patti Richards
  • Karalyn Semonian
  • Tessa Shaffer
  • Kathleen St. Claire
  • Melissa Stiveson
  • Shannon Taggart
  • Patricia Tanumihardja
  • Donna Turello

Genre Short Story

  1. Leo Atteberry, “Prometheus”
  2. Michael Barrett, “Projects”
  3. David Raybould “Johnson”
  4. William Pierce, “Spriggans”
  5. Scotty Williams, “Love After the Apocalypse”
  6. Sean King, “A Rocky Road to Calcutta”
  7. Kimberly Brown, “Pax”
  8. Rob Cain, “Cyclopia”
  9. Jacob Austin, “Eric Roseman’s Poem”
  10. Catherine Brown, “Paradoxical Timing”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Laura Adams
  • Karma Lei Angelo
  • Jay Baker
  • Kathy Bradshaw
  • Jeffrey Bruce
  • Richard Cass
  • Billy Chadwick
  • Regina Clarke
  • Danielle Cook
  • Annabelle Corrick
  • Michael Costello
  • Elizabeth Cunningham
  • Ashley D’Andrea
  • Patrick A. Davy
  • James Faris
  • Cory Grewell
  • William Harman
  • Beverly Harris
  • E. Irvin
  • Karl Jorgenson
  • Karen Kent
  • Caenys Kerr
  • Jacob La Jeunesse
  • Rebecca Lane Beittel
  • Melinda Loomis
  • Barbara McDowell
  • Tawni Pettit
  • Tracey Phillips
  • Darlene Prickett
  • Alasdair Robertson
  • Jon Schmidt
  • Jack Solomon
  • Trena Tegan
  • Leslie Wibberley
  • Yinlan Zhang

Inspirational Writing

  1. Judy Burke, “The Bench”
  2. Teresa Weaver, “Greener Grass and Other Marriage Myths”
  3. Lyn G. Brakeman, “Can Anger Be Mercy?”
  4. Paul Wm. Schubert, “The Great Garden Plot Betrayal”
  5. Roberta Updegraff, “My Father’s Hands”
  6. Demetria Gilliam-Williams, “Meet Maurice”
  7. Ida Soon-ok Hart, “Onionskins”
  8. Ann Gilbreth, “Wisdom”
  9. Wesley Provine, “Hope and Mercy”
  10. Ann Gilbreth, “SSSSHHHHHHH”

Honorable Mentions:

  • David Anderson
  • Elaine Anghelescu
  • Georgette Beck
  • Quinten Berger
  • Sheryl Boldt
  • Nathan Brisby
  • Tez Brooks
  • Megan Burkhart
  • Nicholas Cole
  • Christopher Congdon
  • Laura Corbino
  • Carolyn Davis
  • Judy Dozier
  • Joseph Emerson
  • Roberta Gastineau
  • Katie Gienapp
  • Margaret Harris
  • Theresa Henige
  • Nancy Hoag
  • Elaine Isaacson
  • Denise Kohlmeyer
  • Toni Lepeska
  • Christine Litton
  • Lee McIlroy
  • Joanie Miller
  • Vanessa Moore
  • Peggy Morris
  • Julie Nemes
  • Anita O’Carroll
  • Robyn Spradlin
  • Leigh Ann Thomas
  • Erica Thompson
  • Teresa Weaver
  • Penelope Williams

Magazine Feature Article

  1. John Moir, “A Kindness While Dying”
  2. Julie Jacobs, “Making Noise”
  3. Alison Wilcox, “Two Derbies and a Prayer”
  4. Elizabeth Bergstone, “Red, Black—and White”
  5. Gretchen Sanders, “Capturing the Moon”
  6. Kathy Bradshaw, ”Come Shell or High Water: Oyster Shell Recycling Along Louisiana’s Coastline”
  7. Antoine Reid, “Hustle & Grow”
  8. Cynthia Furlong Reynolds, “Ginger Stands Her Ground”
  9. Elaine Howley, “Bewitching Belief”
  10. Kristen Hallows, “Architecture From a Psychotic Viewpoint”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Barbara Bamberger Scott **
  • Kathy Bradshaw
  • Carolyn Fraiser
  • Katie Giorgio
  • Stephanie Grossman
  • Natalie Hayek
  • Christy Heitger-Ewing*
  • Elaine Howley*
  • Lini Kadaba
  • Cheryl Katz
  • Breandan Kearney
  • Alan McGowan
  • Ramona Mead
  • Michele Michelet
  • Don North
  • John Ost
  • Larry Owens
  • Allison Payne
  • Antoine Reid
  • Suzanne Rhodes
  • Marian Rizzo
  • Maryanna Savage Phinn
  • Thomas Speicher
  • Shirley Stuby
  • Mary Taylor
  • Angela Waldron*
  • Ashley Wang
  • Terry Yannetti*

*Recipient of two honorable mentions

**Recipient of three honorable mentions

Mainstream/Literary Short Story

  1. Grace Dean, “Ten Thousand Names for Snow”
  2. Jacob DeVoogd, “The Beginning of Motion”
  3. Mark Polanzak, “How You Wish”
  4. Charlotte Palermo, “At Swim”
  5. Minh-Tam Le, “If Pigs Could Fly”
  6. James Edward Schuck, “Mrs. Ayres Had a Problem”
  7. Robert Spencer, “Soquili (Cherokee Pony)”
  8. Gregory Bertrand, “Immortal Tiger”
  9. Sheri Taylor-Emery, “The Soda Fountain Sister”
  10. Laura Kuzma, “Dry Clean Only”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Meagan Albertson
  • Libby Allen
  • Larue Becker
  • Pamela Briggs
  • Hans Brinkmann
  • Christopher Bruce
  • Richard Cass
  • Jennifer Catto
  • Mark Connelly
  • Camille Cusumano
  • Nicole Disney
  • Suzanne M. Garrity
  • R. Gonzales
  • Sandra SK Hong
  • Michael Isoldi
  • John Kowite
  • Sean Lindsay
  • Matthew Murtha
  • Rapheal O’Suna
  • Alex Pickens
  • Deborah Ritchie
  • Marian Rizzo
  • Brian Robie
  • Kim Rogers
  • Jean Rover
  • Alana Saab
  • Daniel Sapone
  • Steven Shepard
  • Maggie Slutzker
  • Hank Snelgrove
  • Naomi Velazquez Greene
  • Marylin Warner
  • E. White
  • Janet F. Williams
  • Judith Works

Memoir/Personal Essay

  1. Joelle Anthony, “Sous Chef”
  2. Karen Baum, “Grime”
  3. Jason Graves, “Gar(b)age Sales”
  4. Jason Graves, “Once Upon a Display Mattress”
  5. Ela Hansen, “Hairfore Art Thou and the Indignities of Middle Age”
  6. Emily MacGregor, “People Ask Me What It’s Like”
  7. Paula Becker, “Addiction, Parenting, and Grief”
  8. Sarah Van Goethem, “A Monologue of Tragedy”
  9. Renee Fabian, “Vignette of Lesbianism”
  10. Jennifer Graham, “Requiem for a Jennifer”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Julie Anton
  • Cathy Arden
  • Tara Baesch
  • Denny Baker
  • Larue Becker
  • Linda Gray Bell
  • Susan Boyd
  • Elise Chidley
  • Paul Duchene
  • Jane Eppinga
  • Bradley Harper
  • Sylvie Heyman
  • Joy Howard
  • Linda Ingalls
  • Jackie Jarest
  • Suzanne Kazenoff Rosenzweig
  • Jude LaHaye
  • Melinda Loomis
  • Valerie Marier
  • Ramona Mead
  • Matt Mecoli
  • Linda Medura
  • Jacquelyn Mitchard
  • Susan Montgomery
  • Sarah Muller
  • Danielle Rios
  • Randi Sachs
  • Jerry Sampson
  • Sandra Staton-Taiwo
  • Annie Stout
  • Myriah Stubee
  • Rene Tastet
  • M. Walker
  • Courtney Walker
  • Dana Wilkinson

Non-Rhyming Poetry

  1. Frances Judge, “From the Mannequin Factory”
  2. Carlie Hoffman, “Fair Lawn, NJ”
  3. George Amabile, “After Viewing the Cave Paintings at Boca De San Julio”
  4. Harvey Soss, “Lot’s Second Wife”
  5. Mel Elberger, “Ulysses Returning”
  6. Barbara R. DuBois, “The Cottonwoods”
  7. Lindsey Kennedy, “Peaks”
  8. Pat Anthony, “She Has No Idea”
  9. Eileen Malone, “Grinding Shells”
  10. Linda Neal, “Marriage Tract”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Claire Accomando
  • Ana Alexander
  • George Amabile
  • Theresa Ammirati
  • Jacob Appel*
  • Cynthia Balagtas
  • Kathryn Berck*
  • Anne Bower
  • Rebecca Buller
  • Julie Carroll
  • Dennis Doughty
  • Ash Durrance
  • Victoria Mary Fach
  • Tamara Field
  • Carolyn Files
  • John S. Gilbertson
  • Ellen Graebe
  • Bill Hinthorn
  • Harrison Hunt
  • Patricia Jellerson
  • Gloria Keeley
  • Ronda Lawson*
  • Ron Matros
  • Sara McNulty
  • Mary K. O’Melveny
  • Mary Elizabeth Parker
  • Elaine Reardson
  • Susan Sample
  • Diana Norma Szokolyai
  • Heather Van Dam
  • Holly Woodward
  • Terri Yanetti

*Recipient of two honorable mentions

Rhyming Poetry

  1. Susan Love Brown, “Autumn Jazz”
  2. E R Lutken, “She Dances”
  3. Jean Behr, “Standing”
  4. Melissa Cannon, “The Lost Father”
  5. Victoria Mary Fach, “Curating Space: For Gabriel”
  6. Todd Smith, “Giant Steps”
  7. Stephen Colley, “Collied Carpets”
  8. Carla Chervin, “The Falcon was in Love”
  9. Melissa Cannon, “Postmortem”
  10. Athar Pavis, “Sunset Surprise”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Michael Bemis
  • Cordell Caudron
  • Carla Chervin
  • Bonnie Compton Hanson
  • Gary Corseri
  • Sid Court
  • Lucinda-Sue Crosby
  • Robert Daseler
  • Lauren de Vore**
  • Rose P. Evelyn-Hall
  • M. Fletcher
  • Jordan Gray
  • Aarion Hagan
  • Kathleen Henderson
  • Marsha Horstmann
  • Leland James
  • Graham Kash
  • Ronda Lawson
  • James P. Lenfestey
  • R. Lutken
  • Suzanne Mattaboni
  • Miller*
  • Bilal Moon
  • Jackson Musker
  • Phar Nagle
  • Athar Pavis
  • Jean Marie Purcell*
  • Tina Sacco
  • Kathy Smith
  • Marion Smith
  • Joseph VanBuren

*Recipient of two honorable mentions
**Recipient of three honorable mentions

Stage Play and Television/Movie Script

  1. Christine Stevens DeLorenzo, “Richer Than a White Man”
  2. Jeff Mustard, “Exile”
  3. Connor Keene, “Grey”
  4. Tom Lavagnino, “Winter Rules All Summer”
  5. William Gebby, “Dogwood and Sycamore”
  6. Russ Woody, “Berkeley: A Delightful Place to Avoid Getting Killed”
  7. John Martins III, “Beneath the Badge”
  8. Amy Rutledge Jebrine, “Anywhere/Nowhere”
  9. Kim P. Wells, “Unequally Yoked”
  10. Jeff Mustard, “Nyssa: The Rise of Reyna Rivers”

Honorable Mentions:

  • Robert Arnold
  • Erin Bowles
  • Michael Brown
  • Lane Emma
  • Addley Fannin
  • Sunee Foley
  • Teresa Godfrey
  • Frany Gonzales
  • Luke Hichman
  • Pamela Jamruszka Mencher
  • Sheila Jenca
  • Wayne Johnson
  • Ferris Jones
  • Tess Light
  • Rima Lyn
  • Alan Maislen
  • Kathleen McLaughlin
  • Dan Noonan
  • Joe Ogrinc
  • Phil Olson
  • Madeline Puccioni
  • Joshlyn Racherbaumer
  • Ron Radice
  • Cecil Ronald
  • Kurtis Russell
  • Andrew Sarewitz
  • Ariona Sherwood
  • Siena
  • Jerry Slaff
  • Cassidy Tilden
  • Vadim Trifel
  • M. Walton
  • Mark Wilt
  • Margo Wolfe
  • Russ Woody

For complete coverage of the 87th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition, please check out the November/December 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest.

 

You might also like:

COMMENT

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.