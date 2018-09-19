The 87th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition Winners

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate our 87th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition winners! For full coverage of the awards, please check out the November/December 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. For complete coverage of the 87th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition, please check out the November/December 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest, and discover which WD competitions are currently accepting entries at writersdigest.com/competitions.

GRAND PRIZE

Eliot Stein, “The Last Surviving Sea Silk Seamstress” (Magazine Feature Article). Read Stein’s winning entry here. [LINK TO STEIN’S PIECE.] An extended Q&A with our grand-prize winner is also available. [LINK TO Q&A HERE.]

Children’s/Young Adult Fiction

Sara Hale, “Mintaka Falls to Earth” Jeannie Link, “Little Gifts” Linda Kao, “Shifting Into Drive” Suzanne Moyers, “Eating Clay: A Story” Kary Joseph Shender, “Dad’s House” Karen Fauris, “From the Windows” Rebecca Beyer, “The First Week of February” Lisa Daromando, “Pirate Flapjax and the Fancypants” Julia Mae Birke, “Thursdays in April” Susan Zenker, “Fiend”

Honorable Mentions:

Yannek Adar

Sherri Ashburner

Wendy Barton

Dorothy Blackman

Angela De Groot

Evelyn DeLaney

Keeley Despain

Jan Evans

Emma Fox

Kayte Greenfelder

Michael Harley

Brooke Hartman

Tpaul Homdrom

Joann Howeth

Jodi Icenoggle

S. Knaub

Drucilla Knutsen

Susan Kusterle

Susan L. Lipson

Jennie MacDonald

Nicole Magoon

Shane Marquardt

Linda Medura

Barb Miller

Marsha Porter

Christian Radclifffe Rippy

Haley Reasons

Patti Richards

Karalyn Semonian

Tessa Shaffer

Kathleen St. Claire

Melissa Stiveson

Shannon Taggart

Patricia Tanumihardja

Donna Turello

Genre Short Story

Leo Atteberry, “Prometheus” Michael Barrett, “Projects” David Raybould “Johnson” William Pierce, “Spriggans” Scotty Williams, “Love After the Apocalypse” Sean King, “A Rocky Road to Calcutta” Kimberly Brown, “Pax” Rob Cain, “Cyclopia” Jacob Austin, “Eric Roseman’s Poem” Catherine Brown, “Paradoxical Timing”

Honorable Mentions:

Laura Adams

Karma Lei Angelo

Jay Baker

Kathy Bradshaw

Jeffrey Bruce

Richard Cass

Billy Chadwick

Regina Clarke

Danielle Cook

Annabelle Corrick

Michael Costello

Elizabeth Cunningham

Ashley D’Andrea

Patrick A. Davy

James Faris

Cory Grewell

William Harman

Beverly Harris

E. Irvin

Karl Jorgenson

Karen Kent

Caenys Kerr

Jacob La Jeunesse

Rebecca Lane Beittel

Melinda Loomis

Barbara McDowell

Tawni Pettit

Tracey Phillips

Darlene Prickett

Alasdair Robertson

Jon Schmidt

Jack Solomon

Trena Tegan

Leslie Wibberley

Yinlan Zhang

Inspirational Writing

Judy Burke, “The Bench” Teresa Weaver, “Greener Grass and Other Marriage Myths” Lyn G. Brakeman, “Can Anger Be Mercy?” Paul Wm. Schubert, “The Great Garden Plot Betrayal” Roberta Updegraff, “My Father’s Hands” Demetria Gilliam-Williams, “Meet Maurice” Ida Soon-ok Hart, “Onionskins” Ann Gilbreth, “Wisdom” Wesley Provine, “Hope and Mercy” Ann Gilbreth, “SSSSHHHHHHH”

Honorable Mentions:

David Anderson

Elaine Anghelescu

Georgette Beck

Quinten Berger

Sheryl Boldt

Nathan Brisby

Tez Brooks

Megan Burkhart

Nicholas Cole

Christopher Congdon

Laura Corbino

Carolyn Davis

Judy Dozier

Joseph Emerson

Roberta Gastineau

Katie Gienapp

Margaret Harris

Theresa Henige

Nancy Hoag

Elaine Isaacson

Denise Kohlmeyer

Toni Lepeska

Christine Litton

Lee McIlroy

Joanie Miller

Vanessa Moore

Peggy Morris

Julie Nemes

Anita O’Carroll

Robyn Spradlin

Leigh Ann Thomas

Erica Thompson

Teresa Weaver

Penelope Williams

Magazine Feature Article

John Moir, “A Kindness While Dying” Julie Jacobs, “Making Noise” Alison Wilcox, “Two Derbies and a Prayer” Elizabeth Bergstone, “Red, Black—and White” Gretchen Sanders, “Capturing the Moon” Kathy Bradshaw, ”Come Shell or High Water: Oyster Shell Recycling Along Louisiana’s Coastline” Antoine Reid, “Hustle & Grow” Cynthia Furlong Reynolds, “Ginger Stands Her Ground” Elaine Howley, “Bewitching Belief” Kristen Hallows, “Architecture From a Psychotic Viewpoint”

Honorable Mentions:

Barbara Bamberger Scott **

Kathy Bradshaw

Carolyn Fraiser

Katie Giorgio

Stephanie Grossman

Natalie Hayek

Christy Heitger-Ewing*

Elaine Howley*

Lini Kadaba

Cheryl Katz

Breandan Kearney

Alan McGowan

Ramona Mead

Michele Michelet

Don North

John Ost

Larry Owens

Allison Payne

Antoine Reid

Suzanne Rhodes

Marian Rizzo

Maryanna Savage Phinn

Thomas Speicher

Shirley Stuby

Mary Taylor

Angela Waldron*

Ashley Wang

Terry Yannetti*

*Recipient of two honorable mentions

**Recipient of three honorable mentions

Mainstream/Literary Short Story

Grace Dean, “Ten Thousand Names for Snow” Jacob DeVoogd, “The Beginning of Motion” Mark Polanzak, “How You Wish” Charlotte Palermo, “At Swim” Minh-Tam Le, “If Pigs Could Fly” James Edward Schuck, “Mrs. Ayres Had a Problem” Robert Spencer, “Soquili (Cherokee Pony)” Gregory Bertrand, “Immortal Tiger” Sheri Taylor-Emery, “The Soda Fountain Sister” Laura Kuzma, “Dry Clean Only”

Honorable Mentions:

Meagan Albertson

Libby Allen

Larue Becker

Pamela Briggs

Hans Brinkmann

Christopher Bruce

Richard Cass

Jennifer Catto

Mark Connelly

Camille Cusumano

Nicole Disney

Suzanne M. Garrity

R. Gonzales

Sandra SK Hong

Michael Isoldi

John Kowite

Sean Lindsay

Matthew Murtha

Rapheal O’Suna

Alex Pickens

Deborah Ritchie

Marian Rizzo

Brian Robie

Kim Rogers

Jean Rover

Alana Saab

Daniel Sapone

Steven Shepard

Maggie Slutzker

Hank Snelgrove

Naomi Velazquez Greene

Marylin Warner

E. White

Janet F. Williams

Judith Works

Memoir/Personal Essay

Joelle Anthony, “Sous Chef” Karen Baum, “Grime” Jason Graves, “Gar(b)age Sales” Jason Graves, “Once Upon a Display Mattress” Ela Hansen, “Hairfore Art Thou and the Indignities of Middle Age” Emily MacGregor, “People Ask Me What It’s Like” Paula Becker, “Addiction, Parenting, and Grief” Sarah Van Goethem, “A Monologue of Tragedy” Renee Fabian, “Vignette of Lesbianism” Jennifer Graham, “Requiem for a Jennifer”

Honorable Mentions:

Julie Anton

Cathy Arden

Tara Baesch

Denny Baker

Larue Becker

Linda Gray Bell

Susan Boyd

Elise Chidley

Paul Duchene

Jane Eppinga

Bradley Harper

Sylvie Heyman

Joy Howard

Linda Ingalls

Jackie Jarest

Suzanne Kazenoff Rosenzweig

Jude LaHaye

Melinda Loomis

Valerie Marier

Ramona Mead

Matt Mecoli

Linda Medura

Jacquelyn Mitchard

Susan Montgomery

Sarah Muller

Danielle Rios

Randi Sachs

Jerry Sampson

Sandra Staton-Taiwo

Annie Stout

Myriah Stubee

Rene Tastet

M. Walker

Courtney Walker

Dana Wilkinson

Non-Rhyming Poetry

Frances Judge, “From the Mannequin Factory” Carlie Hoffman, “Fair Lawn, NJ” George Amabile, “After Viewing the Cave Paintings at Boca De San Julio” Harvey Soss, “Lot’s Second Wife” Mel Elberger, “Ulysses Returning” Barbara R. DuBois, “The Cottonwoods” Lindsey Kennedy, “Peaks” Pat Anthony, “She Has No Idea” Eileen Malone, “Grinding Shells” Linda Neal, “Marriage Tract”

Honorable Mentions:

Claire Accomando

Ana Alexander

George Amabile

Theresa Ammirati

Jacob Appel*

Cynthia Balagtas

Kathryn Berck*

Anne Bower

Rebecca Buller

Julie Carroll

Dennis Doughty

Ash Durrance

Victoria Mary Fach

Tamara Field

Carolyn Files

John S. Gilbertson

Ellen Graebe

Bill Hinthorn

Harrison Hunt

Patricia Jellerson

Gloria Keeley

Ronda Lawson*

Ron Matros

Sara McNulty

Mary K. O’Melveny

Mary Elizabeth Parker

Elaine Reardson

Susan Sample

Diana Norma Szokolyai

Heather Van Dam

Holly Woodward

Terri Yanetti

*Recipient of two honorable mentions

Rhyming Poetry

Susan Love Brown, “Autumn Jazz” E R Lutken, “She Dances” Jean Behr, “Standing” Melissa Cannon, “The Lost Father” Victoria Mary Fach, “Curating Space: For Gabriel” Todd Smith, “Giant Steps” Stephen Colley, “Collied Carpets” Carla Chervin, “The Falcon was in Love” Melissa Cannon, “Postmortem” Athar Pavis, “Sunset Surprise”

Honorable Mentions:

Michael Bemis

Cordell Caudron

Carla Chervin

Bonnie Compton Hanson

Gary Corseri

Sid Court

Lucinda-Sue Crosby

Robert Daseler

Lauren de Vore**

Rose P. Evelyn-Hall

M. Fletcher

Jordan Gray

Aarion Hagan

Kathleen Henderson

Marsha Horstmann

Leland James

Graham Kash

Ronda Lawson

James P. Lenfestey

R. Lutken

Suzanne Mattaboni

Miller*

Bilal Moon

Jackson Musker

Phar Nagle

Athar Pavis

Jean Marie Purcell*

Tina Sacco

Kathy Smith

Marion Smith

Joseph VanBuren

*Recipient of two honorable mentions

**Recipient of three honorable mentions

Stage Play and Television/Movie Script

Christine Stevens DeLorenzo, “Richer Than a White Man” Jeff Mustard, “Exile” Connor Keene, “Grey” Tom Lavagnino, “Winter Rules All Summer” William Gebby, “Dogwood and Sycamore” Russ Woody, “Berkeley: A Delightful Place to Avoid Getting Killed” John Martins III, “Beneath the Badge” Amy Rutledge Jebrine, “Anywhere/Nowhere” Kim P. Wells, “Unequally Yoked” Jeff Mustard, “Nyssa: The Rise of Reyna Rivers”

Honorable Mentions:

Robert Arnold

Erin Bowles

Michael Brown

Lane Emma

Addley Fannin

Sunee Foley

Teresa Godfrey

Frany Gonzales

Luke Hichman

Pamela Jamruszka Mencher

Sheila Jenca

Wayne Johnson

Ferris Jones

Tess Light

Rima Lyn

Alan Maislen

Kathleen McLaughlin

Dan Noonan

Joe Ogrinc

Phil Olson

Madeline Puccioni

Joshlyn Racherbaumer

Ron Radice

Cecil Ronald

Kurtis Russell

Andrew Sarewitz

Ariona Sherwood

Siena

Jerry Slaff

Cassidy Tilden

Vadim Trifel

M. Walton

Mark Wilt

Margo Wolfe

Russ Woody

For complete coverage of the 87th Annual Writer's Digest Writing Competition, please check out the November/December 2018 issue of Writer's Digest.

