25th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards Winners

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate the 44 winners of the 25th Annual Self-Published Book Awards. For full coverage of the awards, check out the March/April 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. Click here for an extended Q&A with the grand-prize winner, Suanne Laqueur.

Grand Prize

An Exaltation of Larks by Suanne Laqueur ($17.99) Cathedral Rock Press. suannelaqueurwrites.com.

Children’s Picture Books

First Place

Rice & Rocks by Sandra L. Richards and Megan Kayleigh Sullivan (illustrator) ($17.99) Wise Ink Creative Publishing. sandralrichards.com.

Honorable Mentions

Charlie the Cross-Eyed Crocodile (The Adventures of Willy Nilly and Thumper) by Jim Henry with Jimmy Patterson and Marjorie van Heerden (illustrator) ($7.95) Willy Nilly Stories LLC. willynillyandthumper.com.

The Day Annabelle Was Bitten By a Doodlebug by Julie Wenzlick and Jaime Buckley (illustrator) ($10) Wordmeister Press. juliewenzlick.com.

Genre Fiction

First Place

The Baker’s Man by Jennifer Moorman ($9.99) CreateSpace. jennifermoorman.com.

Honorable Mentions

A Violation of Innocence by Joe Pike Farr ($9.99) CreateSpace.

Brutal Angels by Gordon Gustafson ($7.99) CreateSpace.

Castle Danger by Chris Norbury ($16.95) Booklocker.com Inc. chrisnorbury.com.

Cenote by Carleton Prince ($7.99) CreateSpace. carletonprince.com.

Death’s Grip by Ken L. Gould ($9.99) Grael Publishing. authorkengould.com.

Deeply Flawed: The Zombie Apocalypse by Ro Ruffalo ($14.99) CreateSpace. roruffalo.com.

Duality by D. M. Lockwood ($14.99) Blue Penney Press.

Grave Matters by Todd Harra ($13.99) Todd Harra. toddharra.com.

Murder in Madden by Raegan Teller ($12.99) Pondhawk Press LLC. raeganteller.com.

The White Devil by Domenic Stansberry ($11.95) Molotov Editions. domenicstansberry.com.

Inspirational

First Place

Ten Commandments of Business Success for Women by Sharman Dow ($19.95) HigherLife Publishing. sharmandowministries.org.

Honorable Mentions

Deep Living: Healing Yourself to Heal the Planet by Susanne Meyer-Fitzsimmons ($16.83) Full Court Press. susannemeyerfitzsimmons.com.

Fall In Love With Your Life, One Week at a Time by Emily Madill ($24.99) EM & JOE Books Co. emilymadill.com.

The Refuge: An Inspirational Novel of Scotland by Regan Walker ($12.99) reganwalkerauthor.com.

Life Stories

First Place

An Unforeseen Journey by Mary Stewart VanValkenburg with Gail Dupar ($30) Classic Day Publishing. decaturislandjourney.com.

Honorable Mentions

Asian Girl in a Southern World by Dalena H. Benavente ($14.99) Dalena H. Benavente.

Beyond Rain Man by Anne K. Ross ($15.98) Leatherback Press. beyondrainman.com.

Cheeking My Meds by Francis CoCo (AKA Penni Goode Evans) ($11) CreateSpace.

Crazy Horse Appearing by Judee Shipman ($25.95) Ishi Press.

The Grand Gypsy by Ottavio Canestrelli with Ottavio Gesmundo ($18.98) Lulu Publishing Services. thegrandgypsy.com.

Mainstream/Literary Fiction

First Place

First, You Swallow the Moon by Kipp Wessel ($21.95) radialGRAIN. kippwessel.com.

Honorable Mentions

A Painted Lily by Angela Hoke ($12.99) CreateSpace. angelahokeauthor.com.

Beneath a Shooting Star by Susan Harrison Rashid ($17.99) Mill City Press Inc.

beneathashootingstar.com.

Brought to Our Senses by Kathleen H. Wheeler ($16) Attunement Publishing. authorkathleenhwheeler.com.

London Belongs to Me by Jacquelyn Middleton ($14.95) Kirkwall Books. jacquelynmiddleton.com.

Ocean Echoes by Sheila Hurst ($12.95) Soliton Publications. sheilahurst.wordpress.com.

The Last Cruz by Caitlin Avery ($14.92) SDP Publishing. caitlinavery.com.

Unregistered by Nellie K. ($7) Kartoglu.

What She Inherits by Diane V. Mulligan ($14.99) CreateSpace.

Middle-Grade/Young Adult Fiction

First Place

Thomas Holland in the Realm of the Ogres by K. M. Doherty ($14.99) Wizard’s Mark Press. thomashollandbooks.com.

Honorable Mentions

Keep in a Cold, Dark Place by Michael F. Stewart ($8.95) The Publishing House. michaelfstewart.com.

Paige in History by Erin Meadows ($11.50) CreateSpace. theerinmeadows.com.

The Last Letter: A Novel by Susan Pogorzelski ($12.99) Brown Beagle Books.

susanpogorzelski.com.

Nonfiction

First Place

Tiller’s Guide to Indian Country, Third Edition by Veronica E. Velarde Tiller ($325) BowArrow Publishing Company. veronicatiller.com.

Honorable Mentions

Collect Value Divest: The Savvy Appraiser by Dr. Elizabeth Stewart ($19.95) Flandricka House Press. elizabethappraisals.com.

Toxic Food Nation by Dr. George Burnell ($31.95) Outskirts Press.

Poetry

First Place

Where Desire Settles by Karen Schulte ($15) You-Pub Books. allbook-books.com/html/_where_desire_settles_.htm.

Honorable Mentions

Five O’Clock by Joe Montaño III ($11.95) Outskirts Press.

Imperfect Echoes by Carolyn Howard-Johnson ($9.95) CreateSpace.

