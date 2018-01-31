25th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards Winners

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate the 44 winners of the 25th Annual Self-Published Book Awards. For full coverage of the awards, check out the March/April 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest. Click here for an extended Q&A with the grand-prize winner, Suanne Laqueur.
Grand Prize
An Exaltation of Larks by Suanne Laqueur ($17.99) Cathedral Rock Press. suannelaqueurwrites.com.
Children’s Picture Books
First Place
Rice & Rocks by Sandra L. Richards and Megan Kayleigh Sullivan (illustrator) ($17.99) Wise Ink Creative Publishing. sandralrichards.com.
Honorable Mentions
Charlie the Cross-Eyed Crocodile (The Adventures of Willy Nilly and Thumper) by Jim Henry with Jimmy Patterson and Marjorie van Heerden (illustrator) ($7.95) Willy Nilly Stories LLC. willynillyandthumper.com.
The Day Annabelle Was Bitten By a Doodlebug by Julie Wenzlick and Jaime Buckley (illustrator) ($10) Wordmeister Press. juliewenzlick.com.
Genre Fiction
First Place
The Baker’s Man by Jennifer Moorman ($9.99) CreateSpace. jennifermoorman.com.
Honorable Mentions
A Violation of Innocence by Joe Pike Farr ($9.99) CreateSpace.
Brutal Angels by Gordon Gustafson ($7.99) CreateSpace.
Castle Danger by Chris Norbury ($16.95) Booklocker.com Inc. chrisnorbury.com.
Cenote by Carleton Prince ($7.99) CreateSpace. carletonprince.com.
Death’s Grip by Ken L. Gould ($9.99) Grael Publishing. authorkengould.com.
Deeply Flawed: The Zombie Apocalypse by Ro Ruffalo ($14.99) CreateSpace. roruffalo.com.
Duality by D. M. Lockwood ($14.99) Blue Penney Press.
Grave Matters by Todd Harra ($13.99) Todd Harra. toddharra.com.
Murder in Madden by Raegan Teller ($12.99) Pondhawk Press LLC. raeganteller.com.
The White Devil by Domenic Stansberry ($11.95) Molotov Editions. domenicstansberry.com.
Inspirational
First Place
Ten Commandments of Business Success for Women by Sharman Dow ($19.95) HigherLife Publishing. sharmandowministries.org.
Honorable Mentions
Deep Living: Healing Yourself to Heal the Planet by Susanne Meyer-Fitzsimmons ($16.83) Full Court Press. susannemeyerfitzsimmons.com.
Fall In Love With Your Life, One Week at a Time by Emily Madill ($24.99) EM & JOE Books Co. emilymadill.com.
The Refuge: An Inspirational Novel of Scotland by Regan Walker ($12.99) reganwalkerauthor.com.
Life Stories
First Place
An Unforeseen Journey by Mary Stewart VanValkenburg with Gail Dupar ($30) Classic Day Publishing. decaturislandjourney.com.
Honorable Mentions
Asian Girl in a Southern World by Dalena H. Benavente ($14.99) Dalena H. Benavente.
Beyond Rain Man by Anne K. Ross ($15.98) Leatherback Press. beyondrainman.com.
Cheeking My Meds by Francis CoCo (AKA Penni Goode Evans) ($11) CreateSpace.
Crazy Horse Appearing by Judee Shipman ($25.95) Ishi Press.
The Grand Gypsy by Ottavio Canestrelli with Ottavio Gesmundo ($18.98) Lulu Publishing Services. thegrandgypsy.com.
Mainstream/Literary Fiction
First Place
First, You Swallow the Moon by Kipp Wessel ($21.95) radialGRAIN. kippwessel.com.
Honorable Mentions
A Painted Lily by Angela Hoke ($12.99) CreateSpace. angelahokeauthor.com.
Beneath a Shooting Star by Susan Harrison Rashid ($17.99) Mill City Press Inc.
beneathashootingstar.com.
Brought to Our Senses by Kathleen H. Wheeler ($16) Attunement Publishing. authorkathleenhwheeler.com.
London Belongs to Me by Jacquelyn Middleton ($14.95) Kirkwall Books. jacquelynmiddleton.com.
Ocean Echoes by Sheila Hurst ($12.95) Soliton Publications. sheilahurst.wordpress.com.
The Last Cruz by Caitlin Avery ($14.92) SDP Publishing. caitlinavery.com.
Unregistered by Nellie K. ($7) Kartoglu.
What She Inherits by Diane V. Mulligan ($14.99) CreateSpace.
Middle-Grade/Young Adult Fiction
First Place
Thomas Holland in the Realm of the Ogres by K. M. Doherty ($14.99) Wizard’s Mark Press. thomashollandbooks.com.
Honorable Mentions
Keep in a Cold, Dark Place by Michael F. Stewart ($8.95) The Publishing House. michaelfstewart.com.
Paige in History by Erin Meadows ($11.50) CreateSpace. theerinmeadows.com.
The Last Letter: A Novel by Susan Pogorzelski ($12.99) Brown Beagle Books.
susanpogorzelski.com.
Nonfiction
First Place
Tiller’s Guide to Indian Country, Third Edition by Veronica E. Velarde Tiller ($325) BowArrow Publishing Company. veronicatiller.com.
Honorable Mentions
Collect Value Divest: The Savvy Appraiser by Dr. Elizabeth Stewart ($19.95) Flandricka House Press. elizabethappraisals.com.
Toxic Food Nation by Dr. George Burnell ($31.95) Outskirts Press.
Poetry
First Place
Where Desire Settles by Karen Schulte ($15) You-Pub Books. allbook-books.com/html/_where_desire_settles_.htm.
Honorable Mentions
Five O’Clock by Joe Montaño III ($11.95) Outskirts Press.
Imperfect Echoes by Carolyn Howard-Johnson ($9.95) CreateSpace.