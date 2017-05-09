17th Annual Short Short Story Competition Winners List

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate the winners of the 17th Annual Short Short Story Competition, where writers submit their very best short stories of less than 1,500 words. Please join us in congratulating our winners!

For complete coverage of the 17th Annual Short Short Story Competition, see the July/August 2017 issue of Writer’s Digest. You can read all 25 stories in the 17th Annual Short Short Story Competition Collection.

  1. The Removal” by Lauren Schenkman (extended Q&A)
  2. “Nearly Dead” by Nikki Chin
  3. “Warm-Blooded Animals” by Kathleen Lane
  4. “Fact Sheet” by Tamara Titus
  5. “Millisecond” by Sarah Wilson
  6. “By Whatever Means” by Stephen Hunt
  7. “27 Jars of Mustard” by Joan Freitag
  8. “Blue Sky” by Richard D. Carlson
  9. Reductio ad Absurdum” by Sabine Sloley
  10. “Accidental Death” by Stacy Whittemore
  11. “Abuelito” by Julia Dupuis
  12. “Just In Case” by Brittany Kopman
  13. “Disruption” by Dionne Peart
  14. “A Life Investment” by Charlie McDowell
  15. “Mama” by Linda McHenry
  16. “Value” by Carl Pogue
  17. “123” by Felicia Morrissey
  18. “Salt” by Laura Lewis
  19. “The Lure” by Rhonda Beauchemin
  20. “The Crow’s Nest” by Heather Sparks
  21. “Flicker” by Samantha Marquis
  22. “Fishing for Secrets” by Pat McCaw
  23. “A Killer App” by Fred McGavran
  24. “Hateful Games” by Gary Sharpe

 

