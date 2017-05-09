17th Annual Short Short Story Competition Winners List

Writer’s Digest would like to congratulate the winners of the 17th Annual Short Short Story Competition, where writers submit their very best short stories of less than 1,500 words. Please join us in congratulating our winners!

For complete coverage of the 17th Annual Short Short Story Competition, see the July/August 2017 issue of Writer’s Digest. You can read all 25 stories in the 17th Annual Short Short Story Competition Collection.

“The Removal” by Lauren Schenkman (extended Q&A) “Nearly Dead” by Nikki Chin “Warm-Blooded Animals” by Kathleen Lane “Fact Sheet” by Tamara Titus “Millisecond” by Sarah Wilson “By Whatever Means” by Stephen Hunt “27 Jars of Mustard” by Joan Freitag “Blue Sky” by Richard D. Carlson “Reductio ad Absurdum” by Sabine Sloley “Accidental Death” by Stacy Whittemore “Abuelito” by Julia Dupuis “Just In Case” by Brittany Kopman “Disruption” by Dionne Peart “A Life Investment” by Charlie McDowell “Mama” by Linda McHenry “Value” by Carl Pogue “123” by Felicia Morrissey “Salt” by Laura Lewis “The Lure” by Rhonda Beauchemin “The Crow’s Nest” by Heather Sparks “Flicker” by Samantha Marquis “Fishing for Secrets” by Pat McCaw “A Killer App” by Fred McGavran “Hateful Games” by Gary Sharpe

