The following video is sponsored by Wild Photon: “We take pride in our passion for written words and our love of visual delights, and we believe in the value of quality. Our books endeavor to be works of art. Our art strives to tell stories. Visit wildphoton.com today to submit your short science fiction story to our first annual contest for your chance to win $3,000 and one of 11 publication prizes!”

We had the privilege of speaking with short-form master and Lincoln in the Bardo author George Saunders. In this video, the globally acclaimed author discusses his approach to outlining—or lack thereof. In our full interview with Saunders, the globally acclaimed author dishes on inventive structure and talks novel-length success.

About George Saunders

A former MacArthur Genius Fellow, Saunders has written nearly two dozen pieces—both fiction and nonfiction—for The New Yorker, demonstrating his talent across category. His 2013 New York Times bestselling short story collection, “Tenth of December,” was a National Book Award Finalist and was named one of the best books of the year by such venues as NPR, Entertainment Weekly and New York magazine.

Unwilling to be defined by his concision alone, Saunders’ first foray into full-length fiction—2017’s Man Booker Prize–winning Lincoln in the Bardo—is an existential exercise in human suffering, sentimentality and historical re-examination, with a dash of his trademark humor.

Yet despite all the accolades, the 59-year-old is remarkably humble. It’s a modesty hewn from early years of struggle in developing his own voice, with his acclaimed first collection, 1996’s “CivilWarLand in Bad Decline,” written in his off-hours while he worked full time as a technical writer in Rochester, N.Y. That humility translates into an abundant generosity of spirit. Saunders teaches at Syracuse University’s Master of Fine Arts program—the same program through which the distinguished writers Tobias Wolff and Douglas Unger mentored him in the late 1980s. Read more about him here.

